Virtually Nobody Is Reporting Crypto Profits To The IRS

Despite the IRS's victory late last year in a lawsuit against Coinbase - the most popular cryptocurrency exchange in the US - that forced the organization to hand over transaction data pertaining to more than 14,000 users, surprisingly few Americans are reporting income from cryptocurrency trading as income this tax season.
That's even more surprising considering the astronomical gains realized, not just by bitcoin, but by dozens of coins.
Fewer than 100 people out of the 250,000 who have already filed federal taxes this year through Credit Karma reported a cryptocurrency transaction, Reuters reported Tuesday.
This, despite nearly 57% of the 2000 Americans surveyed by the credit score startup and research firm Qualtrics last month saying they had realized some gains from cryptocurrencies last year, according to a Credit Karma study. About the same percentage of respondents said they had never reported a crypto transaction to the IRS. Meanwhile, about half said they understood how cryptocurrency gains might impact their taxes.
As Reuters explains, the IRS considers cryptocurrencies to be property for federal tax purposes, meaning any profits or losses from the sale or exchange of the virtual coins must be reported as capital gains or losses. Still, it remains unclear exactly how many Americans hold cryptocurrencies, which were initially designed to protect the identities of their holders and can be difficult for federal authorities to trace. Coinbase famously surpassed retail brokerage Charles Schwab in terms of the number of accounts last year, but its unclear how many of those accounts are actively trading.
However, there could be a more innocuous explanation than widespread tax dodging. Jagjit Chawla, general manager for Credit Karma Tax, said the company was not too surprised that few people had reported cryptocurrency gains as Americans with more complex tax situations tend to file closer to the deadline.
"However, given the popularity of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2017, we’d expect more people to be reporting," Chawla said in a statement.
That, or even simpler: most of those reporting cryptoprofits for public survey purposes are lying.
Around one million people filed their taxes with Credit Karma last year, the company said. The IRS expects 156 million individuals to file taxes this year.
As we explained last year, because every cryptocurrency transaction exists on a public blockchain ledger, an enterprising organization - say like the NSA or IRS - could conceivably implement blockchain analysis tools to track down Bitcoin fund transfers around the globe. Moreover, most exchanges now require a driver’s license, passport and even a phone number in order to approve your account for trading.
Lots of us just got in and haven't cashed out yet.
And no I'm not reporting a taxable event on crypto to crypto trade, only when I cash out.
"Virtually Nobody Is Reporting Crypto Profits To The IRS"
Does one have to report virtual profits ?
>57% of Americans realized gains from crypto
Bullshit.
Doesn't the Blockchain make it easy for the IRS to follow the evasion. And isn't that precisely why the Cabal WANT cryptos to prevail? But on their terms as part of the elimination of cash so that every single transaction can be checked on the Blockchain?
didn't Davos 2018 order the destruction of bitcoin ?
"Every digital payment service should abide by KYC and cooperate in all law enforcement initiatives regarding cybercrime conspiracy, or it should be shut down. .. Virtual currencies who refuse to know their customers or freeze accounts of those engaged in criminal conspiracies should be subject to Treasury Executive Office for Asset Forfeiture (TEOAF)." DAVOS 2018 https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/12/how-to-civilize-the-dark-web-eco…
Yes, every transaction EXCEPT Government endorsed Crypto alternatives to cash. This is just a "softening up" process to allow familiarity with cryptos.
I reported mine.
I will report mine when I cash out. But I will damn well deduct all costs associated with obtaining them.
Some cryptos are designed to protect users identities, but that matters little when they are sold on an exchange. Once P2P decentralized exchanges becomes commonplace these coins will allow anonymity for both parties. A true functioning system outside of the Eye of Sauron.
The more they pressure the exchanges, the faster they push cryptos towards decentralized P2P exchanges and they will lose their golden goose.
Of course, it will make everyone involved criminals, but at this point, we can just say we are emulating those at the highest levels in our government, right?
I'm non-US so fuck the IRS!!
You can be a volunteer payer. Just send your check to Uncle Sam, PO Box 1, Washington Nigeria
Apparently his donation is $0, as is mine.
Crypts squeezing blood from turnips...
Everyone has been paying dearly. Government attempts at banning and regulating the space has stolen value from investors. They will pay taxes just as soon as you reimburse them for the losses they've taken.
The treasury needs to go fuck itself (along with every federal agent). There is no basis in the constitution for the feds to claim authority to require KYC or any related reporting.
Asset forfeiture is likewise unlawful.
Sort of. If you buy on an exchange that is recorded in the block chain and can be linked to you. If you transfer the balance to another account and on to another those transactions can be traced but they cannot be linked to you. If you cash on an exchange that transaction can be traced to you. However, if you purchased a small farm and the purchase contract said 1$ and other consideration it would be difficult to link that to you. The feds would need to know what you bought and who you bought it from and then be able to link the crypto payment to the seller. Tough to do. Pretty much impossible to do if the item purchased isn't on some sort of registry (i.e. county title records).
Buy PM's, ammo, food, fuel, etc. with crypto and it can't easily be traced. They would have to be able to link an IP to the transaction and then link you to the IP. That can be worked around in a face to face transfer.
The feds are lawless tyrants. Resist them.
This is simple:
those that did realize profits, owe taxes if and when they report--as they did not pay in estimated tax.
If someone had a windfall, say just 300,000 in income, its a huge tax and they just do not want to pay it so they defer the decision to file their returns.
I'll wait til after April 17th to see what happens.
now, if they do not report the income and the IRS learns they have the income, oh, in say 3 years, they owe penalties and interest which will drive them up a wall. Then if they have losses say in the market they are in a position to be without money for teh gains in 2017, which are not off settable for losses in 2020.
now an unfairness: we all have to report gains but if I have massive losses in say 2020, I can only deduct 3,000 of losses, but I can carry foreward the losses to gains years assuming have gains years
this last paragraph is what the media bitched about Trump during campaign when they said he paid no taxes. His losses were so large in one year around 1993, he was able to offset them in future years
the media and politics is all about putting erroneous things in people minds. Too many in the US want things their own way at any cost.
How can the USSA bomb the shit out of the rest of the world and fund the leviathon if they can't steal your money at gunpoint?
And . . . how can anybody practically track their "capital gains" on purchases of coffee, t-shirts, etc.?
Meanwhile, the Feds are putting people in cages for violations of "money transmitter" laws and Secretary Munchkin says it'd be like allowing people to have numbered Swiss bank accounts.
So, is it property or is it money?
I watch the national TV news every evening, mostly to find out what lies they are telling now. Their deceit consists primarily of leaving things out. They sometimes misuse words in ways that enable false impressions. And they often focus on true facts in ways that imply support for their own biased view.
What will eventually come of this? Not sure.
The IRS could quite easily require all exchanges to report a 1099-CRY (for crypto).
You want me to tell you (from multiple up my butt IRS audits) what will happen if they smell a sell when they do not have the complementing buy transaction information?
Yes...your cost basis is ZERO!! So if they sniff out a $300,000 sale, they drop that $300k directly into income with no offsetting cost. The rest will be your burden to prove.
It really is scary to imagine what they can do. Totally fuck your life up. And also seize all your resources that would allow you to fight them.
And then there is the Joe Bannister line of things. Is there even statutory authority for them to make you pay an income tax?
One could just continue to live in fear and pay them to leave him alone. Hmmm... sounds much like organized crime... extortion.
57% of 2,000 Americans surveyed. Not a representative sample, so you can't extrapolate to the entire population.
The point of surveys is to extrapolate to the entire population.
Actually, 2,000 is a pretty good sample size, assuming it was a good sample. Unlike most of the, much smaller, MSM slanted samples..
"nearly 57% of the 2000 Americans surveyed .. had realized some gains from cryptocurrencies last year"
As mosley already pointed out: "Bullshit".
57% of Americans do not own crypto. More like 5%.
They must've surveyed a bitcoin group.
You didn't read the bit about it only being a survey of 2,000 people. It isn't statistically significant, so you can't extrapolate. You probably believed the polls that said Hillary was 98% sure to win the election too! Lol.
57% of Americans don't have a pot to piss in.
But that doesn't stop them from buying lottery tickets, does it?
That 57% figure may not be as out of line as you think.
Near the end of last year, most of the 'water cooler talk' at my office involved crypto currencies.
That was one of the reasons I concluded it was a bubble...
No, at a 5% error for 95% CI, a random sample size of only 385 would be necessary for a representative survey of the 122 million US households. Statistics can be very counter intuitive.
See this sample size calculator.
The other 43%... well, we all got hacked in December...
"Hardly anyone is reporting profits from crypto"
But they'll be writing off losses from crypto!
Technically you are supposed to. They aren't going to track it all down, they will keep getting records from fiat anchors like Coinbase.
Yep, exchanges are the chokepoints. That is where all the records will come from.
But if you trade crypto, it would be a nightmare to actually figure out gains in a year. Almost impossible really.
Ex:
I put in $5000 in Jan by buying Ether for USD. Then the Eth/XBT pair is favorable so I move into that. Then get scared and move to USDT for a couple of weeks. Then Zec looks good so you move back in with Zec. Then the ZEC/Eur pair is profitable so you move from Zec to Eur, then back into XBT, hold for a while, then move it all to USDT due to it hitting 0.977, sell it when they spike it back to 1.00 for USD, and then move 50% out of the market and the rest back to ETH and XBT. ETH takes a dive and you move whats left to Monero and decide your exchange is sketchy so you move them to your wallet. The tax year ends.
Can't wait for the audits, especially since crypto is so volatile that active trading can make crazy gains.
pods
Shhhhhhhh
Ultimately the taxpayer is responsible for keeping detailed records of basis and gains.
The reporting requirements on brokerages and exchanges is designed to make the tax collection process much easier because of the massive scale of transactions (many of which come as a surprise to "account owners" (you did sign the form authorizing us to trade your account without authorization Mr. SnapOn)
Evey time you switch cryptos is a taxable event. You better get a handle on the transactions or you will have a bunch of zero cost sells.
Early filers did not use Coinbase.
Next question.
If you've changed it back into fiat, yes, the us tax code law says you must.
But, here in the uk, HMRC are treating crypto profits as “foreign fx profit”, meaning that you can also get tax relief on any losses! Let’s see how long that flies
Agreed... no fucking way I'm reporting every exchange of crypto. Not to mention I was on BTC when it was raided in 2017 and shut down so I can't tell you what I paid for my BTC in 2013 or my eth in early 2016.
When it's fiat and I take it out, I'll report it.
They win some and lose some.
Think of all the people that paid tax on Madoff ponzi reported profits for years. But they did get a break when all the $$$$ was gone, with "limitations" of course!
I get you Ecojoker....but, you know the IRS does not. The IRS requires you to report gains/losses from each sale regardless of whether you've actually converted it into FRN fiats.
Yes.
You traded your truck for a boat. You failed to file the form(s) cha ching! Plus penalties and interest!!!!
BTW: the BTC chart looks like it might breakout to the upside any day now...
Initial Target $10,675
Remove that 0 and I agree.
I'm with you, unless I can move my profits into a financial instrument where I don't have to pay those high taxes.
Dagawdamfukngubmnt is the evil enemy of working tax paying US citizens Fukemall
Well I hope those virtual profits remain virtual profits. With the bubble’s eventual destruction, this thing is going down
may be nobody is making any profits ... hedge funds aside that is.
That's a good thing, isn't it? Isn't taxation without representation the problem?