Virtually Nobody Is Reporting Crypto Profits To The IRS

Despite the IRS's victory late last year in a lawsuit against Coinbase - the most popular cryptocurrency exchange in the US - that forced the organization to hand over transaction data pertaining to more than 14,000 users, surprisingly few Americans are reporting income from cryptocurrency trading as income this tax season.

That's even more surprising considering the astronomical gains realized, not just by bitcoin, but by dozens of coins.

Fewer than 100 people out of the 250,000 who have already filed federal taxes this year through Credit Karma reported a cryptocurrency transaction, Reuters reported Tuesday.

This, despite nearly 57% of the 2000 Americans surveyed by the credit score startup and research firm Qualtrics last month saying they had realized some gains from cryptocurrencies last year, according to a Credit Karma study. About the same percentage of respondents said they had never reported a crypto transaction to the IRS. Meanwhile, about half said they understood how cryptocurrency gains might impact their taxes.

Bitcoin

As Reuters explains, the IRS considers cryptocurrencies to be property for federal tax purposes, meaning any profits or losses from the sale or exchange of the virtual coins must be reported as capital gains or losses. Still, it remains unclear exactly how many Americans hold cryptocurrencies, which were initially designed to protect the identities of their holders and can be difficult for federal authorities to trace. Coinbase famously surpassed retail brokerage Charles Schwab in terms of the number of accounts last year, but its unclear how many of those accounts are actively trading.

However, there could be a more innocuous explanation than widespread tax dodging. Jagjit Chawla, general manager for Credit Karma Tax, said the company was not too surprised that few people had reported cryptocurrency gains as Americans with more complex tax situations tend to file closer to the deadline.

"However, given the popularity of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2017, we’d expect more people to be reporting," Chawla said in a statement.

That, or even simpler: most of those reporting cryptoprofits for public survey purposes are lying.

Around one million people filed their taxes with Credit Karma last year, the company said. The IRS expects 156 million individuals to file taxes this year.

As we explained last year, because every cryptocurrency transaction exists on a public blockchain ledger, an enterprising organization - say like the NSA or IRS - could conceivably implement blockchain analysis tools to track down Bitcoin fund transfers around the globe. Moreover, most exchanges now require a driver’s license, passport and even a phone number in order to approve your account for trading.

natronic Tue, 02/13/2018 - 08:38 Permalink

Lots of us just got in and haven't cashed out yet.

And no I'm not reporting a taxable event on crypto to crypto trade, only when I cash out.

HenryKissinger… philipat Tue, 02/13/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

didn't Davos 2018 order the destruction of bitcoin ?

"Every digital payment service should abide by KYC and cooperate in all law enforcement initiatives regarding cybercrime conspiracy, or it should be shut down. .. Virtual currencies who refuse to know their customers or freeze accounts of those engaged in criminal conspiracies should be subject to Treasury Executive Office for Asset Forfeiture (TEOAF)." DAVOS 2018 https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/12/how-to-civilize-the-dark-web-eco…

pods rrrr Tue, 02/13/2018 - 09:15 Permalink

I will report mine when I cash out. But I will damn well deduct all costs associated with obtaining them.

Some cryptos are designed to protect users identities, but that matters little when they are sold on an exchange. Once P2P decentralized exchanges becomes commonplace these coins will allow anonymity for both parties.  A true functioning system outside of the Eye of Sauron.

The more they pressure the exchanges, the faster they push cryptos towards decentralized P2P exchanges and they will lose their golden goose.

Of course, it will make everyone involved criminals, but at this point, we can just say we are emulating those at the highest levels in our government, right?

pods

Abaco philipat Tue, 02/13/2018 - 09:45 Permalink

Sort of. If you buy on an exchange that is recorded in the block chain and can be linked to you. If you transfer the balance to another account and on to another those transactions can be traced but they cannot be linked to you. If you cash on an exchange that transaction can be traced to you.  However, if you purchased a small farm and the purchase contract said 1$ and other consideration it would be difficult to link that to you.  The feds would need to know what you bought and who you bought it from and then be able to link the crypto payment to the seller.  Tough to do. Pretty much impossible to do if the item purchased isn't on some sort of registry (i.e. county title records).

Buy PM's, ammo, food, fuel, etc. with crypto and it can't easily be traced. They would have to be able to link an IP to the transaction and then link you to the IP. That can be worked around in a face to face transfer.

The feds are lawless tyrants. Resist them.

Hal n back tmosley Tue, 02/13/2018 - 08:56 Permalink

This is simple:

those that did realize profits, owe taxes if and when they report--as they did not pay in estimated tax.

If someone had a windfall, say just 300,000 in  income, its a huge tax and they just do not want to pay it so they defer the decision to file their returns.

I'll wait til after April 17th to see what happens.

now, if they do not report the income and the IRS learns they have the income, oh, in say 3 years, they owe penalties and interest which will drive them up a wall. Then if they have losses say in the market they are in a position to be without money  for teh gains in 2017, which are not off settable for losses in 2020.

now an unfairness: we all have to report gains but if I have massive losses in say 2020, I can only deduct 3,000 of losses, but I can carry foreward the losses to gains years assuming  have gains years

this last paragraph is what the media bitched about Trump during campaign when they said he paid no taxes. His losses were so large in one year around 1993, he was able to offset them in future years

the media and politics is all about putting erroneous  things in people minds. Too many in the US want things their own way at any cost.

 

ultraticum Hal n back Tue, 02/13/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

How can the USSA bomb the shit out of the rest of the world and fund the leviathon if they can't steal your money at gunpoint?

 

And . . . how can anybody practically track their "capital gains" on purchases of coffee, t-shirts, etc.?

 

Meanwhile, the Feds are putting people in cages for violations of "money transmitter" laws and Secretary Munchkin says it'd be like allowing people to have numbered Swiss bank accounts. 

 

So, is it property or is it money? 

rrrr Hal n back Tue, 02/13/2018 - 09:18 Permalink

I watch the national TV news every evening, mostly to find out what lies they are telling now. Their deceit consists primarily of leaving things out. They sometimes misuse words in ways that enable false impressions. And they often focus on true facts in ways that imply support for their own biased view.

Antifaschistische Hal n back Tue, 02/13/2018 - 09:31 Permalink

What will eventually come of this?  Not sure.

The IRS could quite easily require all exchanges to report a 1099-CRY (for crypto).

You want me to tell you (from multiple up my butt IRS audits) what will happen if they smell a sell when they do not have the complementing buy transaction information?

Yes...your cost basis is ZERO!!   So if they sniff out a $300,000 sale, they drop that $300k directly into income with no offsetting cost.  The rest will be your burden to prove.

pods natronic Tue, 02/13/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

Yep, exchanges are the chokepoints.  That is where all the records will come from.

But if you trade crypto, it would be a nightmare to actually figure out gains in a year.  Almost impossible really.

Ex:

I put in $5000 in Jan by buying Ether for USD. Then the Eth/XBT pair is favorable so I move into that. Then get scared and move to USDT for a couple of weeks.  Then Zec looks good so you move back in with Zec.  Then the ZEC/Eur pair is profitable so you move from Zec to Eur, then back into XBT, hold for a while, then move it all to USDT due to it hitting 0.977, sell it when they spike it back to 1.00 for USD, and then move 50% out of the market and the rest back to ETH and XBT.  ETH takes a dive and you move whats left to Monero and decide your exchange is sketchy so you move them to your wallet.  The tax year ends.

Can't wait for the audits, especially since crypto is so volatile that active trading can make crazy gains.

pods

JRobby pods Tue, 02/13/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

Shhhhhhhh

Ultimately the taxpayer is responsible for keeping detailed records of basis and gains.

The reporting requirements on brokerages and exchanges is designed to make the tax collection process much easier because of the massive scale of transactions (many of which come as a surprise to "account owners" (you did sign the form authorizing us to trade your account without authorization Mr. SnapOn)