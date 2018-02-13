US Strikes Kill 100 Russian Fighters In Syria

Following up to last night's bombshell report that at least two Russian mercenary fighters in Syria had been killed by US-led coalition forces, this morning Bloomberg is out with an exclusive, according to which the body count is far greater than had been disclosed: U.S. forces reportedly killed "scores" of Russian contract soldiers in Syria last week "in what may be the deadliest clash between citizens of the former foes since the Cold War", Bloomberg reported.
According to the unnamed US and Russian sources, "more than 200 mercenaries, mostly Russians fighting on behalf of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, died in a failed attack on a base and refinery held by U.S. and U.S.-backed forces in the oil-rich Deir Ezzor region" In terms of total body count, the U.S. official put the death toll at about 100, with 200 to 300 injured.
A few caveats: the Russian operation was not officially mandated, and the assault "may have been a rogue operation, underscoring the complexity of a conflict that started as a domestic crackdown only to morph into a proxy war involving Islamic extremists, stateless Kurds and regional powers Iran, Turkey and now Israel."
In a bizarre deflection of responsibility, Russia’s military not only did not demand an explanation from the US for the deaths, but said it had nothing to do with the attack and the U.S. military accepted the claim. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has called the whole thing “perplexing,” but provided no further details.
“Coalition officials were in regular communication with Russian counterparts before, during and after the thwarted, unprovoked attack,” U.S. Colonel Thomas F. Veale, a military spokesman, said in a statement. “Russian officials assured coalition officials they would not engage coalition forces in the vicinity.”
The deadly fight began about 8 kilometers (5 miles) east of the Euphrates River de-confliction line late on Feb. 7, when adversaries fired rounds and advanced in a “battalion-sized dismounted formation supported by artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars,” Veale said. No fatalities were reported on the coalition side and “enemy vehicles and personnel who turned around and headed back west were not targeted.”
Shortly after the attack, al-Masdar reported that the pro-government "ISIS Hunters" released an official statement on Sunday condemning the US Coalition’s airstrikes that killed several members of the Syrian Armed Forces on February 7th.
The ISIS Hunters specifically condemned both the US Coalition and the Kurdish forces that are currently in control of the majority of the northeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor. There was, however, no mention that many of the fighters killed were Russian mercenaries.
Echoing the sentiment, the government in Damascus called the U.S. action “barbaric aggression” and a “war crime.”
In troubling news for Putin, however, the death toll from the incident, already about five times more than Russia’s official losses since it entered the war in 2015, is still rising, according to one mercenary commander. He said by phone on condition of anonymity that dozens of his wounded men are still being treated at military hospitals in St. Petersburg and Moscow.
Many of the Russians killed or injured were veterans of the Ukraine conflict, according to Alexander Ionov, the head of a Kremlin-funded organization that fosters ties to separatists who’s fought alongside pro-Assad forces in Syria. It’s not clear who was paying the soldiers of fortune, whether it was Russia directly, its allies in the war, Syria and Iran, or a third party.
Bloomberg has also identified the mercenary outfit involved in the attack. According to reports in local media, Wagner - a shadowy organization often referred to as Russia’s answer to Blackwater, the U.S. military company now called Academi - was hired by Assad or his allies to guard Syrian energy facilities in exchange for oil concessions.
There’s a refinery in Deir Ezzor that once funded Islamic State operations that’s now “crucial” to Assad’s plans to finance the reconstruction of Syria once a peace deal is finally reached, according to Yury Barmin, a Middle East analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council in Moscow.
In its statement about the attack, Russia’s Defense Ministry seemed to refer to the refinery, accusing the U.S. of using its “illegal presence” in Syria as an excuse to “seize economic assets” instead of fighting terrorists.
Vladimir Frolov, a former Russian diplomat and lawmaker who’s now an independent political analyst in Moscow, said the clash marked the first such armed exchange between the two powers since the Vietnam War.
“This is a big scandal and a reason for an acute international crisis,” Frolov said. “But Russia will pretend nothing happened.”
Indeed, and as we noted last night, if and when the deaths are officially confirmed, it could turn into a political scandal for Putin, with the public demanding why the government is keeping military deaths under wraps. Already Grigory Yavlinsky, a veteran liberal politician who is running for president in elections next month, has called on Putin to disclose how many Russians had been killed in Syria and in what circumstances.
“If there was large-scale loss of life of Russian citizens, the relevant officials, including the commander-in-chief of our armed forces (Putin), are obliged to tell the country about it and decide who carries responsibility for this,” Yavlinsky said in a statement released by his Yabloko party.
Of course, if indeed Russian fighters were killed while fighting under covert circumstances - in the same way as killed US "military advisors" are kept under seal - that is the last thing Moscow would like to publicize. Unless of course the political calculus shifts, and Putin decides that it is time for a full-blown military escalation, in which case the deaths will be used as the justification behind any armed conflict.
Comments
Wtf are we even doing in that shit hole Syria?? There's nothing there we need. Let Russia pay to rebuild the place. Trump was supposed to end these wasteful/pointless wars!
Trump's in bed with the real perps that wreak havoc in the mideast, that's what's going on.
Mercenaries have no headstones.
"ISIS Hunters" from a "Blackwater" style organization of Russian mercenaries called "Wagner" get routed by American "advisors" who are not fighting, but just "advising" the "moderate" ex-Al Qaeda - who of course are not "terrorists" - who are hunting "ISIS" terrorists. Got it.
Russia does nothing.
In a military conflict between Russia and the US anywhere in the world other than Russia - the US wins hands down without much contest.
Thus, Russia has only one strategy to play -- wait.
It has to wait for the US to tire itself out much like the US did to the Soviets in the 80s.
Nothing would make the powers that be happy than see Russia and NATO get into it somewhere anywhere else in the world other than Eastern Europe.
So sick and tired of Langley and their slave masters in Tel Aviv.
There is absolutely no good reason for us to be destroying Syria the way we destroyed Libya.
Except to run as gas pipe to Europe so as to bankrupt the Russians to allow the powers that be to plunder Russia again like we did after the USSR.
Putin has way too much KGB in him to make him a worthwhile sucker to start WW3 with... Hopefully the next russian president will have alot more stalinnium in him...
Moonofalabama.org has a somewhat different take on this event.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/02/syria-us-may-have-arranged-self-defense-attack-on-syrian-government-forces.html
From Bloomberg "... according to one mercenary commander. He said by phone on condition of anonymity ..."
What does Russia have that anyone would expend a fortune to get? Grain, oil, lumber, gas? All plentiful, base , low margin, commodities that traverse the world at near production costs. Land? All over the world people are fleeing their own backwater poduk vils for big city lights.
Out in the open against air supremacy . Call to bomb time was probably under 5 minutes.
Strategists have long-known that controlling Russia is key to controlling the entire globe.
fleur, you are wrong. Jerusalem is the slave masters new capital, which will be the financial capitol of the world.
It already practically is the financial Capitol of the world as practically all military and financial decisions go out from there after they come from the Rothschilds.
Satanists run the world sir, not Jewish people. USA and Russia have a lot more in common than either of us do with China. We both should worry about fighting China and not each other.
You mean there was a "good reason" to destroy Libya? What was it?
USSA is on its way to $30 trillion debt. I believe it will be the Russians who will have the last laugh.
Not sure about that one. US has a lot of bases in the region but the supply lines are very long.
Eventually the supplies run out and Russia probably has enough capacity to disrupt the supply lines.
Napoleon did not fail in Russia due to military losses. He failed because of logistics.
lol you seem to forget the US lost to Vietnam and are STILL tryin to win in Afghanistan like 15 years later... Yanks can't fight, they would be annihilated by Russia anywhere including in the US.
" In a military conflict between Russia and the US anywhere in the world other than Russia - the US wins hands down without much contest."
Lmao, what planet are you on! You must be an American sheep. The US is totally USELESS at fighting wars. Wake up and smell the coffee. Russia's new missile pretty much makes the American military obsolete on it's OWN. Together with the S 400and S500 the yanks would not stand a chance.
USAF routed the Russkies.
Got it? Err no. Not yet.
ISIS Hunters is an Arab tribal militia offshoot of the Deir Ezzor Military Council
They have been on the payroll of US State Dept(with some CIA black budget help)for the past year
They have nothing to to with the "Blackwater" style organization of Russian mercenaries called "Wagner"
but were causing a lot of mischief apparently designed to stir up hostilities between SDF and SAA aligned forces
All indications are that they are being used by a faction in the US administration to muddy the waters even more.
The Wagner Group was there with direct knowledge & contact with the Russian General Staff, but 'deniable' if it got caught - exactly the same role it has played in Ukraine/Donbass conflict. They got caught. Attacking SDF lines.
Over 225 are dead, wounded or missing. Wounded already back in Russia.
but... you would already know this, and therefore neither be confused, nor spread more confusion... had you read the note I already left on the previous thread. To the obvious displeasure of those who don't want things to stop being confused. If you missed that thread....
Now you see it - now you won't! Cutting thru dissimulationist medias. One THREAD AT A TIME.
Will the auditors who were assigned to the pentagon find this ISIS payroll info during their audit, or is that part of the trillions that came up missing? The first part of the question is a definite no, the second part is a definite yes.
All information requests re: missing trillions of taxpayer funds ... should be sent directly to HQ in tel aviv/
for expedited service, you can put - TO THE ATTENTION OF DOV ZAKHEIM if you wish.
Got a slightly different take on this.
Up to now only 6 Russian mercenaries have been notified dead, this is a huge difference from other figures. It is difficult to hide large numbers of bodies, especially Russian in that area. Whilst Russians are being discouraged from using social media others aren't and the ISIS Hunters, including their dead, are well photographed. Where are the bodies and the funerals in Russia?
This article seems to have originated from Bloomberg, there has been virtually nothing recent on the subject on social media coming out of Syria or as far as I can see in Russia.
Is this just another attempt by the US to stir up trouble between Russia/Syria/US, making a mountain out of a molehill? There is probably nothing that the US would like better than to goad Russia into some kind of revenge attack so that they could justify a massive attack on Syria.
As Trump seems to have delegated control of Syria to the Pentagon not the State Department, this is probably what the military in CENTCOM think is diplomacy.
Is this just another attempt by the US to stir up trouble between Russia/Syria/US, making a mountain out of a molehill?
Good question. When I first addressed it:
SYRIAN ENDGAME: Initial Assessment of the opening events - Part Two /8:30 am(middleeastern time - either side of midnight Feb 10/11 depending on what zone of GULAGISTAN one's fema shelter is located
things were still murky enough to keep me guessing. But that cleared quickly. By mid Sunday the evidence was in. It's ALL OVER the Russia social medias! But you have to read Russian - obviously. Luckily my sources do:
I went with the take I had put forward here ..
and followed up with this today - MAJOR REVELATIONS continue to come in!
confirming that we are indeed looking at a State Dept/CIA black ops program in play
my take on your take is this.
imo this doesn't fall very far from michael "make the russians pay for this" morrell's tree. i believe this is an effort to embarrass putin and or sow discord during this election in russia. i.e., the US meddling in russian elections.
it also resembles in some way the idea that romney, dickhead that he is, didn't get a single vote in philadelphia in 2012. granted everyone from philly are POS, but the calculus just doesn't compute. 100 KIA, and 2 to 3 hundred wounded and not a single casualty on the US side? very unlikely.
"a proxy war involving Islamic extremists, stateless Kurds and regional powers Iran, Turkey and now Israel."
A proxy war involving the United States and our "NATO ally" Turkey, Russia, Islamic extremists, stateless Kurds, Iran, and Israel.
Now the question, What could possibly go wrong?
"third party" = CIA
Turn the entire place into a beet field. 3,000 years of fighting and WE think we should stick our noses into it. I remind all of you that Russia and Syria have been ALLIES for 30 years. Israel won't be happy until there are only Jews. Islam won't be happy until there are no Jews. Turkey won't be happy until the Ottoman Empire is restored. Yep, why the fuck are we there?
WE have no business there. Oh wait, that gas pipeline...don't the Clinton have some interest in that too?
You as slaves of chosenites have to die for greater israHell there, my goy friend.
Best weapons test bed out there. Did you see the Marines burned out a couple howitzers last year in Syria, they were firing so rapidlly? We MUST have a place to test all of our new toys!!!
Something about Syria JOOs wants so much. Was it oil or land?
""Seize Economic assets" for the puppet master israhell.
"We" are still there to "Balkanise" Syria and to prevent the Iranian Gas pipeline running through Syria to the Med and on to Europe. Whether that justifies the presence and cost is moot?
'Butcher Assad must go' should be carved on the Lincoln Memorial.
Another Zio lie. Assad as a dictator is simply a pretext of why the US-Israeli led insurgents were paid and made to go there.
Was it all worth it? Many of their citizens now refugees scattered throughout the world, the whole country destabilized and all kinds of evil took place with the beheadings and all, much of the country is now in shambles, and tens of thousands dead? And Assad is still there. And all this is for our friends, Israel.
I don't know.
I suspect, that low key chaos is in everybody's best interest.
"we are there... to prevent the Iranian Gas pipeline running through Syria... to Europe."
Iranian pipeline to Europe? Ummm... if Europe doesn't want an Iranian pipeline, then Europe can simply say no thanks.
This isn't about an Iranian pipeline. This is about a different, US/European-friendly mid-East country that wants to run a pipeline through Syria to Europe.
