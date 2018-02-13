White House Will Add Pakistan To List Of Terror-Financing Nations

In a decision that comes as the directors of several US intelligence agencies testify before the Senate about various terrorism-related (and Russia-related) risks facing the US, Reuters is reporting that the Trump administration is moving to place Pakistan on a global watchdog's terrorist-financing watchlist.
Pakistan reportedly said it is "hopeful" it can stave off its inclusion on the list at a meeting next week. The declaration has been in the works virtually since the beginning of the Trump administration, as Trump has accused Pakistan of not doing enough to stop the Afghan Taliban and affiliated Haqqani network - even accusing officials in Islamabad of allowing safe haven to the terrorists.
Of course, such a decision will only push Pakistan, a nuclear power and the world's sixth-most populous country, into the waiting arms of its neighbor, China, which shares a border with the contested regions of Jammu and Kashmir and has been working to strengthen its diplomatic ties with Pakistan as part of its geopolitical chess match against the US, which is explored in this article from Global Research:
As GR explains, one US-led effort to contain China's regional activities has been the formation of a regional "quadrilateral alliance" - or quad - including the US, Australia, Japan and India.
To create a buffer, China has sought to strengthen ties with Islamabad.
The move also comes as China is preparing to launch its first yuan-denominated crude-futures contract during the third week of March - a major blow to the US dollar's hegemonic status as the world's de facto global reserve currency.
Separately, the decision was also made against a backdrop of escalating tensions between Pakistan and its eternal rival, India. As a dispute over land along the Line of Control (LoC) - a heavily militarized zone in Jammu and Kashmir - has led to the issuance of threats of nuclear war, and the calling of nuclear-war threat bluffs.
The US officially added North Korea to the list last year (for the second time) last year.
So....Saudi at the top then?
Bwahahahaha!
China can have them, and good riddance.
So, Kashmir is the new valley of Armageddon? Pakis and the Chinks against India and the U.S.?
Perfect. Long time overdue.
Does financing, equipping, training ISIS in Syria count?
Of course it does. But it's done by the house - you know that the game is rigged.
What about Apartheid Israhell? The #1 TERRORIST nation in the world.
CIA Nightmare:
White House Will Add USA To List Of Terror-Financing Nations
beat me to it..... lol
Imran Awan?
Oh wait, the CIA brought him in.
How about:
"DOJ issues arrest warrants for Hussein Obama and Hillary Clinton for financing and aiding ISIS".
Tired of waiting.
USA doesn’t care about terrorism, that’s a red herring.
pakistan’s true crime:
engaging in support of petro-yuan trade and joining in OBOR and the new Silk Road.
now THAT is unforgivable
usa has over-played its hand, its worldwide influence is on the decline.
hopefully USA can exit the main stage gracefully and without starting ww3
The most classic case of pot meet kettle I think I've ever seen.
Indeed! Forget about Russiagate: Trump is doing a hell of a job to destroy the US-Empire from within. Trump is isolating the US-Empire from all of its former allies, thus undermining its world hegemony:
So yes: so far, in a sense, I am quite content with president Trump. Although for all the wrong reasons (trying to apeace the Deep State by being more belicose, instead of his promise to normalize relations with Russia), he's doing remarkably well at undermining the US-Empire. And that is the most important thing for now.
Still, it's an incredibly dangerous situation. The US-Empire is headed for a showdown in which it will finally loose its world hegemony (like the British Empire did through the 1956 Suez Debacle). But the question is whether this showdown will go nuclear or not. Keep your fingers crossed!!!
Allies that you have to pay and who still stab you in the back are not really allies...
Well, that is just one of "The Sorrows of Empire" (book by Chalmers Johnson) you'll have to deal with.
If you insult and bully even your closest 'allies'...
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/02/01/trump-struggles-to-connect-with-pacific…
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/30/world/asia/trump-south-korea-china.h…
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/26/world/europe/nato-trump-spending.html
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/analysis-paris-agreement-trump-cedes-ame…
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/may/28/merkel-says-eu-cannot-com…
... you can't expect them to not take revenge behind your back.
By the way, there are always two parties to a "financial transaction" (or better said, a bribery deal). If Washington thinks it's necesary to purchase 'alies' (instead of genuinely convincing them), it should know that it just bought itself a mercenary and that mercenaries can't be trusted.
So whining about bought and paid for 'allies' not really being allies, are just crocodile tears.
Right! By your definition, the US has no allies whatsoever.
In reply to Allies that you have to pay… by Aubiekong
Interesting perspective on Aubiekong's whining!
Because indeed: bought and paid for friends, are no real friends.
In reply to Right! By your definition,… by Koba the Dread
Great TASS commentary.
Pfff… what a petty comment!
I was merely quoting CNBC, the New York Times, The Guardian and ABC-News.
No TASS, RT or Sputnik needed to arrive at my conclusions.
Funny how JUSA "discovered" this only after Pakistan showed them the birdie and allied with China ,on the Silk Road. Pakistan refused to participate in opening a front against Iran and the recent attempt of a color revolution there failed. After the high ranking Pentagram team visited it and tried to convince Pakistan to continue participating in the terrorist assistance in Afghanistan,creating a front against Iran and allowing the continuing droning of its population.
I'm waiting for the closing of the US supply lines toward Afghanistan,now done through Pakistan's ports.
It's going to be very funny.
Your comment might have been made by a member of Modi's troll army, especially given your username.
Could be that Trump is playing a difficult game of breaking the AngloZionist empire through overplaying its hand. Screwing Pakistan and your only land route to Afghanistan is hardly rational otherwise.
Modi is hugging Israel and the post-9/11 United States for their anti-Muslim stance. He would be far better off making peace with India's neighbours. If Trump manages to turn his state around in the service of his nation, look out for the Security Council affirming R2P against India for its genocidal policies in Kashmir, including the deliberate blinding with shotgun fire of hundreds of stone-throwing demonstrztors.
"So....Saudi at the top then?"
All non mentioned, me thinks.
or maybe the see-eye-A at the top
In reply to … by taketheredpill
Depends on whether the gauge is direct spending, indirect spending, or both.
And ones definition of terrorism. The list of contestants expands depending on the criteria used.
Good, with friends like them who needs enemies?
axis of evil
With that in mind;
" When former U.S. President George W Bush launched the “War on Terror” to much fanfare and cheers, the target country was only Afghanistan. Now, after 17 years of war in Afghanistan, the conflict has expanded. In fact, it has spread to 76 more countries touching 39 percent of this planet. "
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/02/09/afghan-civilians-keep-paying-th…
Winning!!
Bigly!!
The War... For Terror
Wasn't that the plan anyways?
Now it's time to look closer at the Pakistani Awan family and their infiltration of our US Congress and other schemes.
See George Webb on Youtube who has been chasing down this story almost on his own for well over a year.
True but Chinese infiltration as well as muslim infiltration is a big big issue.
What about Democrat and Republican infiltration?
No that's infestation not infiltration
Well said.
lolz ahahaha ahhahaha
Bigger than the elephant in the room? -- he who cannot be named because he owns all the naming equipment. G_d help us!
These pricks wont be happy until there's a sea of fire from the Baltics to the South China Sea
to the DC beltway
No worries.
As per Sibel Edmonds, “Intelligence” Agencies & State Department “Officials” are notorious for adding then removing Countries & Terror Organizations on & off their “Terror” Lists.
The enemy of my enemy is my I CIA SIS.
No note on when Washington adds Washington to the list of terror financing nations, though...
Paki's need their nukes removed or turned to ash.
I'm sure this has nothing to do with India cozy-ing up to Israel whatsoever.
When will Debbie Wasserscum-Schultz go to jail with her husband and cronies? The Chosunites like her, Lois Lerner and Bill Priestep and his Goldman Sachs founders wife never go to jail.
The top of the list should be Soros, why is that evil old shit not fertilizer?!
Rothschild frontmen always live to 100 and die without a care in the world in their sleep perhaps they're in on some joke we don't know about?
Where's a Martin Blank when you need one?
Do you mean the EMF research guy,the UN is the tool of evil,you have to go after its owners,not the help.
Pak aids terror financially yet DC aids pak with money. DC is terror. Gov in all forms are the enemy.