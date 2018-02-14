Russian Deputy PM: Our Banks Are Ready To Turn Off SWIFT

Russian financial institutions are prepared to survive without access to SWIFT (The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) - the global dollar-based interbank payments network - should the US and European Union follow through with threats to cut it off, according to Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.
"Certainly, it is unpleasant, as it will prove a stumbling block for companies and banks, and will slow down work. It will be inevitable to deploy some aged technologies for information transfer and calculations. However, the companies are technically and psychologically ready for the shutdown as this threat was repeatedly voiced," Dvorkovich said, according to TASS and RT, adding that such a dramatic step would negatively corporations doing business in the US and Europe.
"In general, disconnecting Russia from SWIFT would be a crazy step on the part of our Western partners. It is obvious that for the companies which work in Europe and the US it would be harmful. And this applies not only to the shutdown of the service," he said.
The US and European Union have been periodically threatening to disconnect Russia from SWIFT since 2014 (over SWIFT's own objections), when the conflict in Ukraine flared up and the two powers introduced the first round of international penalties against Moscow for its alleged involvement.
As a reminder, at the time, the MasterCard payment system stopped serving clients of seven Russian banks without warning after Washington imposed its first set of sanctions on Moscow in 2014. In response, the Russian government ordered the creation of a national payment system. With the support of the country's banking system, the Mir charge card was introduced in 2015, although there is no data on what its adoption rate has been in the following years.
This wouldn't be the first time the US has threatened to cut off a major ally from the international banking system (indeed, it's a threat frequently leveraged against nations, like Pakistan, which will be added to a list of terrorism financing nations). Over the summer, it even threatened to expel China, it's largest trading partner, from using dollars if it didn't crack down on North Korea. In September, Russia received its latest SWIFT expulsion threat if it violated North Korea sanctions.
In 2017, Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told President Vladimir Putin that Russia's banking sector had been provided with all the necessary conditions for operating lenders and payment systems in case of disconnection from SWIFT. According to the regulator, 90 percent of ATMs in Russia were ready to accept the Mir payment system, a domestic version of Visa and MasterCard.
SWIFT was famously the object of a hacking attack - since blamed on shadowy North Korean agents - that saw $81 million of reserves from the central bank of Bangladesh stolen from the New York Fed and transferred to Manila, where it was later traced to Macau and then vanished. No perpetrator has ever been identified.
Comments
US reserve currency status another step closer to peril...
https://olduvai.ca
The US was quite stupid in using SWIFT to punish others for non-conformance. This declaration should be making the US citizens worried. But many are still sleeping...
In reply to US reserve currency status… by skbull44
Percentage of Americans who have any knowledge of SWIFT = 1% or less.
In reply to The US was quite stupid in… by Bazinga
(((they would stop before nothing, this seems to be a logical self-protection.
In reply to Percentage of Americans who… by Philo Beddoe
pull it!
In reply to (((they would stop before… by Pandelis
US has raised the 'sanctions-stick' against other nations at least once too often
In reply to pull it! by BullyBearish
So the Russians are ready to leave SWIFT and China will trade oil in Renminbi starting in late March. Interesting Times we live in.
Well at least I am part of the 1% who knows what SWIFT is although ignorance is bliss, till reality and truth smack you in the face.
In reply to US has raised the 'sanctions… by Uncertain T
Has everyone forgotten that Russia has Ethereum?
That kid that invented it was talking to Putin about it in person some months ago...I'm positive I saw the story about that right here on ZH, fucksakes!
They literally do not need SWIFT anymore!
Oh, and by the by, did you notice the crypto prices today...after Korea flip-flopped on Bitcoin?
+1 Jimmy Jones. 😉
In reply to So the Russians are ready to… by JimmyJones
At some point, the ROW says, "Huh? You expect us to lose up to 2 billion potential customers?" We'll see how that flies, when the ROW puts the 320m covered by SWIFT on the back burner. Trade in USD will still be there, but it might start to look like trade in NZD.
In reply to Has everyone forgotten that… by Reichstag Fire Dept.
Regarding Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies:
All good stuff but they have not been tested at the high level of SWIFT payment stresses. I doubt any state actors are going to go straight to crypto if their SWIFT payment system gets turned off. That would require an extensive testing period.
In reply to At some point, the ROW says,… by The Alarmist
Meanwhile, in related news, the US and the EU were spotted sharpening knives, getting ready to cut off their own dicks in a desperate effort to further punish the Russians.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
That was my thought as well. Shut countries out of using a system based upon a highly inflating currency that shows now end in sight? In fact, the nation that sponsors that (private banker) currency is going to go full-retard and unload on a spending spree on guns AND butter like hasn't been seen in some time, right when their markets are going to take a nosedive, requiring even more units to be handed out by the central bank to shore up over-leveraged institutions?
People would be right to find a way out of the SWIFT system without being shown the door. It's a system that will eat away at value and allows the sponsoring nation of the currency to do what it pleases as it's unit is needed for these transfers.
The only problem for those of us in the US is the government is dumb enough to light this fuse.
Fucktards one and all. Or it's some inter-dimensional chess that I haven't heard of. The world is ready to give the USA a big fuck you for what it does, and all we can do is run around with the stick trying to beat more nations into submission.
We have a reckoning coming.
pods
In reply to Meanwhile, in related news,… by Socratic Dog
Don’t forget all the people blaming and wanting to punish the exact wrong group. News flash, poor people make about zero decisions. Things have gotten worse due to decisions ergo poor people are not to blame. Those to blame are the war mongering, currency destroying, constitution shredding elite. Yet even today I saw tons of fucktards hammering on about single moms and illegals as though they were anything more than a mere symptom. Poor people are trying to scrape by as medical costs, REAL food costs, rent and education prices soar. Meanwhile the top 0.01% is skimming almost 100% of growth. But yeah fuck the poor! Idiots pushing that idea will be on the wrong end of the pitchfork as the real decision makers are safely in Swiss chalets.
In reply to That was my thought as well… by pods
Interesting. I only look toward Great Britain for example of how Empires die. I am full of assumptions since I am not well read. I assume there were main sources of money in Britain at the time of WWI... Britain had many colonies on 6 continents, so had to operate expensive system of controls to continue to extract profits. At some point I assume the main sources of revenue were tired and stressed by demands for funding. At some point I assume the funders dried up and this was common by the time WWI ended.
- But I don't know if the USA is restricted in anyway in creating new fiat out of thin air... if not this can get kicked down the road along with the Money printing by EU & Europe
In reply to That was my thought as well… by pods
The US is not restricted but Europe is which is why they are toast. First. Our time will be up around 2030, but Trump is trying to keep a less prosperous society from being a total disaster.
In reply to Interesting. I only look… by TeethVillage88s
The US is playing one-dimensional chess.
I won't even mention the we're-number-one dementia. Oops! Looks like I did mention it too.
In reply to That was my thought as well… by pods
Currency Wars are just the next stage of Resource/Trade Wars. All are examples of sociopaths turning on each other. Hot Wars are the final stage. There is a reason why the Petro$ is protected by the USSA Security State that is bigger then all industrial nations combined. We will know soon if the USSA can once again enforce it's Petro$ Will on the World, or if hubris gets the USSA over-extended and forced to retreat. A world wide Thunderdome Cage Match is being set up.
In reply to Meanwhile, in related news,… by Socratic Dog
"DownWithYogaPants The Alarmist Wed, 02/14/2018 - 10:38 Permalink
Regarding Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies:
All good stuff but they have not been tested at the high level of SWIFT payment stresses. I doubt any state actors are going to go straight to crypto if their SWIFT payment system gets turned off. That would require an extensive testing period."
As I understand it, that's what Ripple does. The banks are already using Ripple and it's lightning fast and is already doing SWIFT's work. In fact I believe Ripple is a creation of the banking industry for just this purpose.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
You are correct. The problem with Ripple is that it shuts the door on the common man. It is a closed system controlled by Ripple labs basically. So it might be good for banks, but it is not good for us.
pods
In reply to As I understand it, that's… by Albertarocks
Plus 1 wow
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ripple_(payment_protocol) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Society_for_Worldwide_Interbank_Financial…
https://ripple.com/
https://www.swift.com/ https://www.investopedia.com/articles/personal-finance/050515/how-swift…
In reply to As I understand it, that's… by Albertarocks
Yeah you and your whole rationalist thinking trip
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Any "port" in a storm?
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Not very believable yet.
We have been told China would start trading oil outside the dollar many time only to find it could not. A special deal was struck with Russia to do so but then China couldn't even trade outside the dollar with Iran.
Then we were told China was "about" to start a new exchange for all oil to trade outside the dollar. But it has not.
We were also told China was about begin trade other than oil outside the dollar and without SWIFT. But so far that has fallen on it's face.
Then we were told multiple times that Russia has developed a new russian SWIFT - only to find out Russia had simply developed a system where Russian banks IN Russia could communicate with each other.
So, based upon past claims I doubt Russia has developed a system for international trade that functions. Or that does not use the dollar. If Russia had such a system it would be foolish NOT to use it NOW. It would be important to remove Russian trade from the dollar as anyone with a clue knows the dollar as global reserve is the real power of the US economy and military. To trade in the dollar when russia could do otherwise just supports their enemies power base.
In reply to So the Russians are ready to… by JimmyJones
Both require the Chinese Russian energy pipelines to be fully operational and pumping before
making the move.The terrain makes the Alaska pipelines look easy, and how late were they ?
Trying to get info on that progress is harder than getting a FedRes audit right now, but that's why the yuan oil
futures keep getting delayed.Until real oil is available to back them,its subject to financial attack by
the usual suspects.
In reply to Not very believable yet… by Blankone
The pipeline is of not needed. It does not matter if the oil travels by pipeline or by ship or by truck. If the payment system to bypass SWIFT and the dollar is in place it could be used.
In reply to Both require the Chinese… by Winston Churchill
Yep. If they could do it, they would have already done it. Still, I think it's pretty clear at least two nations (Russia and China) would like to do this (kill the dollar as the world's reserve currency).
The Swamp's printing press - and the printing presses of all The Swamp's closest allies - depend on fiat remaining king and America's fiat paper being the king of kings.
I think this goes without saying (but I'm going to keep saying it).
In reply to Not very believable yet… by Blankone
What if we suppose that Russia is non hostile to the USA? Is there an alternative to winner takes all?
In reply to Yep. If they could do it,… by Give Me Some Truth
Both in Russia and in the U.S., a large portion of the people in power now believes in "winner takes all". I wonder what game theory says about that.
In reply to What if we suppose that… by a Smudge by an…
The world is run by sociopaths, and that's not the sociopath way. Learn to think like a sociopath, and you understand why they must "win" at all costs, even if "winning" means destroying everything, including ultimately themselves.
In reply to What if we suppose that… by a Smudge by an…
+10
Takes a lot of life experience to instantiate this wisdom. Hard to believe, but narcissism and envy will readily destroy themselves so long as they pull their hated ones down too. Nietzsche would concur. The reserve currency counterfeiting countries and their mistresses whom have all ysed tgeir easy net energy reserves know that it's all or nothing for them now. Zero-sum game. Deep State in particular is a monkey with a powerful, hairtrigger handgun. Trying to disarm that is very, very difficult.
May take another decade, but this ain't gonna end well unless brilliantly played by China and Russia et al.
In reply to That's not the sociopath way… by SDShack
I guess a large expensive War would be the kind of thing that takes down USA Incorporated.
In reply to Yep. If they could do it,… by Give Me Some Truth
It may not be ready yet but why incentivize the development of a parallel settlement system.
Using financial systems for political pressure is not smart in the long term. The BRICS have wanted their own parallel system and this may be another dumb move that gets them closer.
In reply to Not very believable yet… by Blankone
Gold backed yuan fait accompli
In reply to So the Russians are ready to… by JimmyJones
I think this "gold backed" stuff is fantasy. Either the yuan is really gold backed, ie the central bank is prepared to give gold for yuan, then the Chinese will storm the central bank, or it is some fake limited gold backing only available to central banks of some tame countries, then nothing changes.
In reply to Gold backed yuan fait… by MoralsAreEssential
Вытащить его, is "Pull it" in Russian.
There, fixed it for you.
In reply to pull it! by BullyBearish
u.s. in how to shoot it's economy in foot
stupid is what stupid does and politicians world-wide are really stupid(and corrupt)
In reply to (((they would stop before… by Pandelis
And those that know about CIPS (Chinese Interbank Payment System) are probably .0005. People are idiots. I have tried educating a few. I don't waste my time any more.
In reply to Percentage of Americans who… by Philo Beddoe
People are idiots. I have tried educating a few. I don't waste my time any more.
Amen.
In reply to And those that know about… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Don't even try bringing up BIS, or the US dollar as the current world reserve currency. People will look at you like you grew another head. The Internet is cheap. The information is available for those willing to make an effort to learn. Wiki pages for the basics. Not hard. But it does require effort. I am not special. Anyone can learn what I have learned.
Link to the BIS wiki page: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_for_International_Settlements
In reply to People are idiots. I have… by Philo Beddoe
The Jews are really pissed they don't control Russian banks anymore.. So why are we getting blamed? Oh, that's right, the Jews control us already.
In reply to Don't even try bringing up… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Evidence is mounting that we defeated the wrong enemy in WW II. 1930s Germany was Western Civ's last stand against the Ashkenazi "Jews"
In reply to The Jews are really pissed… by TrajanOptimus
Kasari Mafia.
In reply to Evidence is mounting that we… by vollderlerby
Apparently, the Ashkenazi have decided that the Ukraine not Israhell, which of course they are planning to have blown up, is their real new home as you probably are familiar with maps showing old Khazaria empire. So THIS was what the Ukraine coup d'etat engineered by Ashkenazi Nuland was really about. As I have come to believe, there is no difference between Nazis and Ashkenazi Zionists who funded the WWII Nazis and used their own unconnected Jews as sacrifices for the Holohoax. This explains the very confusing events as to why a Jewish person, Nuland, would back Ukrainian Nazis for government positions.
In reply to Kasari Mafia. by JimmyJones
Yep . . . General Patton said as much. Maybe that's why he was killed in an "accident".
In reply to Evidence is mounting that we… by vollderlerby
If I'm not mistaken Patton was referring to Russia as being the true enemy not the jooo. Stop with the disinfo
In reply to Yep . . . General Patton… by Dickweed Wang
better read further
In reply to If I'm not mistaken he was… by valjoux7750
If I'm not mistaken Patton was referring to Russia as being the true enemy not the jooo. Stop with the disinfo
You stop with the disinfo.
At that point in time, Russia had already been parasitized with Bolshevism. Churchill later said that "Russia" had been grabbed by her short-hairs. Churchill would know.
If a virus invades your brain, do you function normally?
Churchill had been compromised with "loans" for his estates. FDR was compromised too. FDR was surrounded by Zion - even FDR's funeral had the usual suspects show up in secret Cabala style.
It took Stalin some years to effect his "parasite removal" programs, which occurred mostly post WW2. When Stalin killed Trotsky and nationalized Trotsky's private "wall street" bank, it was Stalin's first attempt at removing the joo from power in Russia, but Stalin's efforts didn't work right away.
In reply to If I'm not mistaken he was… by valjoux7750
Not exactly...Stalin was married one
Brother in law dynamited Christ's Cathedral to the ground
Check list of Gulag Administrators thru Stalin..
even wiki showed name list....none are Russian
Stalin just eliminated those threats, real or imagined
Read Solzhenitsyn
In reply to If I'm not mistaken Patton… by MEFOBILLS
"where, although room existed, the Jews were crowded together to an appalling extent, and in practically every room there was a pile of garbage in one corner which was also used as a latrine.The Jews were only forced to desist from their nastiness and clean up the mess by the threat of the butt ends of rifles. Of course, I know the expression 'lost tribes of Israel' applied to the tribes which disappeared -- not to the tribe of Judah from which the current sons of bitches are descended.However, it is my personal opinion that this too is a lost tribe -- lost to all decency." - Patton
There is much more like this
In reply to If I'm not mistaken Patton… by MEFOBILLS
In all likelihood, Churchill had some Zionist blood. His mother was born to an international financier in Brooklyn, NY.
Also, his BFF and consigliere, Frederick Lindeman aka Lord Cherwell (pronounced char-well) was Jewish, had a rabid hatred of Germany, and came up with the "de-housing" policy later used by Bomber Harris and the RAF.
In reply to If I'm not mistaken Patton… by MEFOBILLS