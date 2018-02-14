Russian Deputy PM: Our Banks Are Ready To Turn Off SWIFT

Russian financial institutions are prepared to survive without access to SWIFT (The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) - the global dollar-based interbank payments network - should the US and European Union follow through with threats to cut it off, according to Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich.
"Certainly, it is unpleasant, as it will prove a stumbling block for companies and banks, and will slow down work. It will be inevitable to deploy some aged technologies for information transfer and calculations. However, the companies are technically and psychologically ready for the shutdown as this threat was repeatedly voiced," Dvorkovich said, according to TASS and RT, adding that such a dramatic step would negatively corporations doing business in the US and Europe.
"In general, disconnecting Russia from SWIFT would be a crazy step on the part of our Western partners. It is obvious that for the companies which work in Europe and the US it would be harmful. And this applies not only to the shutdown of the service," he said.
The US and European Union have been periodically threatening to disconnect Russia from SWIFT since 2014 (over SWIFT's own objections), when the conflict in Ukraine flared up and the two powers introduced the first round of international penalties against Moscow for its alleged involvement.
As a reminder, at the time, the MasterCard payment system stopped serving clients of seven Russian banks without warning after Washington imposed its first set of sanctions on Moscow in 2014. In response, the Russian government ordered the creation of a national payment system. With the support of the country's banking system, the Mir charge card was introduced in 2015, although there is no data on what its adoption rate has been in the following years.
This wouldn't be the first time the US has threatened to cut off a major ally from the international banking system (indeed, it's a threat frequently leveraged against nations, like Pakistan, which will be added to a list of terrorism financing nations). Over the summer, it even threatened to expel China, it's largest trading partner, from using dollars if it didn't crack down on North Korea. In September, Russia received its latest SWIFT expulsion threat if it violated North Korea sanctions.
In 2017, Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina told President Vladimir Putin that Russia's banking sector had been provided with all the necessary conditions for operating lenders and payment systems in case of disconnection from SWIFT. According to the regulator, 90 percent of ATMs in Russia were ready to accept the Mir payment system, a domestic version of Visa and MasterCard.
SWIFT was famously the object of a hacking attack - since blamed on shadowy North Korean agents - that saw $81 million of reserves from the central bank of Bangladesh stolen from the New York Fed and transferred to Manila, where it was later traced to Macau and then vanished. No perpetrator has ever been identified.
Comments
The US was quite stupid in using SWIFT to punish others for non-conformance. This declaration should be making the US citizens worried. But many are still sleeping...
Percentage of Americans who have any knowledge of SWIFT = 1% or less.
(((they would stop before nothing, this seems to be a logical self-protection.
pull it!
US has raised the 'sanctions-stick' against other nations at least once too often
So the Russians are ready to leave SWIFT and China will trade oil in Renminbi starting in late March. Interesting Times we live in.
Well at least I am part of the 1% who knows what SWIFT is although ignorance is bliss, till reality and truth smack you in the face.
Has everyone forgotten that Russia has Ethereum?
That kid that invented it was talking to Putin about it in person some months ago...I'm positive I saw the story about that right here on ZH, fucksakes!
They literally do not need SWIFT anymore!
Oh, and by the by, did you notice the crypto prices today...after Korea flip-flopped on Bitcoin?
+1 Jimmy Jones. 😉
At some point, the ROW says, "Huh? You us to lose up to 2 billion potential customers?" We'll see how that flies, when the ROW puts the 320m covered by SWIFT on the back burner. Trade in USD will still be there, but it might start to look like trade in NZD.
Not very believable yet.
We have been told China would start trading oil outside the dollar many time only to find it could not. A special deal was struck with Russia to do so but then China couldn't even trade outside the dollar with Iran.
Then we were told China was "about" to start a new exchange for all oil to trade outside the dollar. But it has not.
We were also told China was about begin trade other than oil outside the dollar and without SWIFT. But so far that has fallen on it's face.
Then we were told multiple times that Russia has developed a new russian SWIFT - only to find out Russia had simply developed a system where Russian banks IN Russia could communicate with each other.
So, based upon past claims I doubt Russia has developed a system for international trade that functions. Or that does not use the dollar. If Russia had such a system it would be foolish NOT to use it NOW. It would be important to remove Russian trade from the dollar as anyone with a clue knows the dollar as global reserve is the real power of the US economy and military. To trade in the dollar when russia could do otherwise just supports their enemies power base.
Both require the Chinese Russian energy pipelines to be fully operational and pumping before
making the move.The terrain makes the Alaska pipelines look easy, and how late were they ?
Trying to get info on that progress is harder than getting a FedRes audit right now, but that's why the yuan oil
futures keep getting delayed.Until real oil is available to back them,its subject to financial attack by
the usual suspects.
Вытащить его, is "Pull it" in Russian.
There, fixed it for you.
u.s. in how to shoot it's economy in foot
stupid is what stupid does and politicians world-wide are really stupid(and corrupt)
And those that know about CIPS (Chinese Interbank Payment System) are probably .0005. People are idiots. I have tried educating a few. I don't waste my time any more.
People are idiots. I have tried educating a few. I don't waste my time any more.
Amen.
Don't even try bringing up BIS, or the US dollar as the current world reserve currency. People will look at you like you grew another head. The Internet is cheap. The information is available for those willing to make an effort to learn. Wiki pages for the basics. Not hard. But it does require effort. I am not special. Anyone can learn what I have learned.
Link to the BIS wiki page: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_for_International_Settlements
The Jews are really pissed they don't control Russian banks anymore.. So why are we getting blamed? Oh, that's right, the Jews control us already.
Evidence is mounting that we defeated the wrong enemy in WW II. 1930s Germany was Western Civ's last stand against the Ashkenazi "Jews"
Kasari Mafia.
Yep . . . General Patton said as much. Maybe that's why he was killed in an "accident".
You spelled 'Ash Can Nazi' wrong.
And what difference has knowing an arcane measure of international finance enriched your life?
Seriously? It only matters to people who deal with Russian banks.
To be fair, the average person should NOT have to know these types of things. IF the federal government did the right things, the average citizen shouldn't have to concern themselves with such matters. Note the IF.
And even if everyone knows, what is gained then? The people have little influence on what goes on inside the Beltway.
True. Getting a financial gut punch is what motivated me to step away from the MSM to try and figure out what happened. I don't like those kind of gut punches. I would prefer to avoid them in the future. That is when my financial education began.
People informing themselves would the step 1 towards having more influence on what goes on inside the Beltway. A few million people marches with guillotines and ropes would also have a strong impact. There's no freedom for the uninformed. Freedom is not free, it requires hard work.
people have been brainwashed through (((religion))) to think they are helpless, even fundamentally bad (i.e. "original" sin and other BS).
Then you have ((Hollywood))) and other BS outlets normalizing jealousy, men-hating, self-hate, helplessness and thinking the most important thing in life is to kiss ass to someone 'popular'. And other ingredients of Stockholm Syndrome all promoted by (((media))) and other ((((inhibitors of truth)))). ALso normalizing constant competition against everybody and forever - making any meaningful aggregation and collaboration impossible
(((Religion))) - the original totalitarianism and enforcer of fraud - all the Anglosheeple psychopath-worshiping problems come from it.
Percentage of Americans who have any knowledge of anything that actually matters or speak a foreign language fluently = 1% or less. God, are most Americans so fucking stupid and uninformed.
% varmints = 89% or more.
https://web.archive.org/web/sitemap/http://thedarkvisitor.com/
In the US, SWIFT = hams
Well there goes another strangle hold the US had over Russia (and China).
Where does Russia send the 'thank you' card?
IDIOTS!!!
I'm with you, using the swift system as a club when they don't get what they want is a dangerous thing to do. Many have said that the world financial situation shouldn't be controlled by Europe or America but all govt. where one don't have the power to use the financial institution to hurt their country. It's another story to say you can't do business with my country that's their privilege to do that. But to say that you can't access the planet financial system that many use that is wrong.
You know what is going to take the US down everyone, our hubris and also hitting us where it will hurt the most financially.
The US dollar is under increased threat. It will eventually be overthrown. Russia and China will assure this.
http://schiffblog.blogspot.com/2018/02/peter-schiff-this-dollar-and-eco…
Russia, start demanding payment in Gold and ETH, until all sanctions are lifted.
PM + CC = Honest Money of the Real Economy
Try switching off a blockchain currency .. hmm Do you get it yet?
Exactly. Plenty of workarounds now.
The WILD excursions in "price" of this incredibly ill-liquid medium have been driven mostly by people even threatening to turn it off.
Sure, one day it will be more liquid (probably). And it is harder to ban than speculators think (probably). Note there hasn't been an INVESTOR since it passed $1500 - just like the DOW.
But there are ENORMOUS technical hurdles as well as the FACT that it exists at the mercy of "Large Men with Big Guns". They don't have to put the technology back in the bottle. Just send a few high profile people to prison for a couple decades. Or of course in places like China: publicly execute them. Death is a mighty deterrent.
a swift kick
I hope not. But If it happens, I blame it on the Russian Witch Hunt people. (Ironically not the Russians) in combination of corrupt FBI leaders and deep enough leverage to corrupt into the 99% good guys, and the Amplification of the corporate media with it's daily call to arms against trump, sucking up the daylight and air time all while PAI should crack em over their frequency allocation heads with a big revoke hammer. Meanwhile the deep state defies the people and the president overseas with what appear to be more war expansion creating more problems and worry and now the Russian people (who are patriotic to their troops just like we are) are getting pissed off about their troops getting wacked, meanwhile Putin tries to keep things cool.
I can't speak for Russia, I only speak for my reps in Cali and USA, People are out of patience, Stallwarts must go. This crap is way out of control. No matter how cute their photo op's are they secretly commit TREASON against our country, and daily it continues.
The sooner this Mueller is removed from power and indicted, weasle head can be rolling too, Clinton can head to Supermax solitary while waiting for the invalid Foundation(s) / email server nda failures, and the rest of this rapidly failing madness like the banksters and the monetary system/blackmailed senate/awan spy-ring may be addressed to keep it brief. I don't know how the swift works, but I know that Russians don't want a war with Americans any more than we do with them.
will my new MIR credit card allow for cash back or frequent flier miles?
Expect 5,000 degree weather in Moscow the day this happens.
Does your city have this? - If it doesn't, you could start learning SolidWorks or something? They also have a lot of shelters, something that our leaders don't seem to care for.
http://nationalinterest.org/blog/the-buzz/if-america-ever-tries-nuke-mo…
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/russia-test-fires-new-anti-115…
Also, you are risking losing this, is it worth it? :P
Yulianna Karaulova - "Prosto Tak" : (for) no reason
https://youtu.be/cspGSXs_zFs
Appears she is shooting different versions of her own character or her path in life that she doesn't approve of, well that was one explanation, anyway ..
always with the fucking threats. Well, you can stick your fucking threats up your rosy red arse, and good luck getting a missile through 5 layers of Russian missile defences. You will be a smoking ruin before Moscow ever goes down.
Head....up.....ass
Expect the same weather here and in Jizzrael.
Your nukes are so cold.
This. Further still, the Chinese are fully supportive of this move.
Tell me again why there will be no war with N. Korea? I hate the thought of it and things seem to be calming between the US and or manufactured natural enemy. However, this article illustrates why the DS won't let us off without a war. Lately they've been hard at work trying to provoke Russia into a direct conflict with us by murdering civilians on passenger jets, "defensively" blowing up tanks, killing 100's of Russians on the ground using "proxy" combatants to shell them.... It doesn't seem to be working. We will have to hop back to N Korea.
The USA military is incapable of conquering China, Russia, and Iran. All we can do is bluff our way as we exit the world stage. Trump is a car salesman and can fake it quite well. The USA has been bankrupted by Neocon Jew Parasites. The fake Hebrews are moving on to another host. This is a bar fight. And Trumps main job is to bluff his way to the exit.
But, but... our MIC budgets say that we can whoop anyone.
Yes it's fast and efficient and EVERYBODY uses it and you can get fucked out of every dime you own in a nano-second.
This is why XRP Ripple exists, so who's centralized and working for The Man, now? XRP is a Rebel, too, almighty Bitcoin!