Deutsche: "Nobody Can Understand What's Going On With The Dollar... The Answer Is Simple"

Earlier this week, the bizarre, unexplainable, ongoing plunge in the dollar and US bond prices in the aftermath of the stronger than expected CPI print which also sent equities surging, prompted at least one trader at Citi to explode: "Wake Up Folks, It's Not Risk Positive"
Then again, maybe it is not all that unexplainable.
As Deutsche's FX strategist, George Saravelos, writes, he has been getting numerous inquiries as to how can it be that US yields are rising sharply, yet the dollar is so weak at the same time?
He believes the answer is simple: the dollar is not going down despite higher yields but because of them. Higher yields mean lower bond prices and US bonds are lower because investors don't want to buy them, or as he puts it "this is an entirely different regime to previous years."
Below we repost his simple explanation, while highlighting that maybe...
... just maybe, the bottom for the dollar is now in?
From Deutsche Bank:
Blame the dollar on yields
We are well into 2018 and our feedback from recently attending the TradeTech FX conference in Miami is that the market is still struggling to understand or embrace dollar weakness. How can it be that US yields are rising sharply, yet the dollar is so weak at the same time? The answer is simple: the dollar is not going down despite higher yields but because of them. Higher yields mean lower bond prices and US bonds are lower because investors don't want to buy them. This is an entirely different regime to previous years.
Dollar weakness ultimately goes back to two major problems for the greenback this year. First, US asset valuations are extremely stretched. As we argued in our 2018 FX outlook a combined measure of P/E ratios for equities and term premia for bonds is at its highest levels since the 1960s. Simply put, US bond and equity prices cannot continue going up at the same time. This correlation breakdown is structurally bearish for the dollar because it inhibits sustained inflows into US bond and equity markets.
The second dollar problem is that irrespective of asset valuations the US twin deficit (the sum of the current account and fiscal balance) is set to deteriorate dramatically in coming years. Not only does the additional fiscal stimulus recently agreed by Congress push the fair value of bonds even lower via higher issuance and inflation risk premia effects, but the current account that also needs to be financed will widen via import multiplier effects. When an economy is stimulated at full employment the only way to absorb domestic demand is higher imports. Under conservative assumptions the US twin deficit is set to deteriorate by well over 3% of GDP over the next two years.
The mirror image to all of this is that the flow picture into both Europe and Japan has been improving dramatically anyway. We have previously written about the positive flow dynamics in Europe as the flow distortions caused by extremely unconventional ECB policy are starting to adjust. But the Japanese basic balance has also shot up to a 4% surplus in recent years helped by a big improvement in the services balance (Chinese tourists) and a collapse of Japanese inflows into the US: treasuries simply do not provide enough duration compensation any more. To conclude, embrace dollar weakness, it has more to run.
How is dollar weakness a mystery? Real interest rates are still negative and have been for years.
In reply to Real Interest rates are even… by gatorengineer
USA is only insolvent in terms of satisfying the claims of creditors.
Creditors are those who are holding debt instruments, who then jump up and down as say "pay me" some unearned income.
If you actually examine the debt instruments, many of them are non performing. TBills held by the FED have their interest paid to Treasury. Treasury then recycles the interest back into the economy.
So, looking at debt needs to have subsequent questions. What kind of debt, where is it, and what kind of claims are being made?
If any "monetary" pundit cannot ask those questions, then they need to shut up.
The author of this piece also displays ignorance in his comment:
Dollar weakness ultimately goes back to two major problems for the greenback this year
U.S. doesn't use greenbacks, it uses FRN's. Federal Reserve Notes are very different than Greenbacks. Greenbacks are Treasury money. FRN's adopting Green color is an accident of history, probably done on purpose.
Here is the linkage: TBill price high, dollar price held high, interest rates low. Or, put another way. Interest rates driven low, Dollar Price held high, TBill Price High.
This author is assuming the linkage is sacrosanct and must work always. Not True, it is easy to manipulate exchange rates, there is front running on stocks, and collusion between central banks, especially collusion by buying and selling of each others currency.
In reply to the USA has been insolvent… by rccalhoun
Debt is of course the problem. But the US debt functions only by means of the Petrodollar System. In a low Oil price environment, that system is falling apart. As less dollars and therefore less US debt to get dollars are needed to purchase Oil (and the dollars from Oil sales are not being recycled in US treasuries), then problems occurred in first the rise of Treasury Yields, but then also in the need for less dollars which is now making its appearance. It's the double-whammy. High Oil prices made QE possible, but without them, then gradually the problems are migrating to the higher levels.
So, it's more the unraveling of the Petrodollar System and the consequences of the sustained low Oil prices that is causing the present situation to happen.
In reply to USA is only insolvent in… by MEFOBILLS
If Trump's policies result in the overdue crashing of our fascist business model should we berate him or applaud him?
In reply to the USA has been insolvent… by rccalhoun
But the bank corporation went bankrupt in May of 2016, when Puerto Rico defaulted on its payment.
How do you know real rates are more negative in Europe? Or do you believe the official inflation measure, and that inflation is still around 2 percentish in the US? No, recognition of the inflation in store for us naturally pushes up interest rates ("nominal rates") and pushes down the dollar. Part and parcel of the same underlying cause.
In reply to Real Interest rates are even… by gatorengineer
The world has awoken to the fact that taking our worthless fiat its like giving your abuse boyfriend all your cash so he can go out, get drunk, buy guns, cheat on you, and then beat you up when you step out of line. If you threaten to leave, he says he'll kill you. Why would you underwrite that?
In reply to How is dollar weakness a… by superyankee
You are forced to continue to underwrite it because you failed to mention that your boyfriend is the son of the local corrupt sheriff, and all his friends are corrupt deputies that behave just like him, plus he has left a trail of dead bodies everywhere he has gone in the past, and never been arrested, let alone prosecuted for even one of them. FIFY.
In reply to The world has awoken to the… by MilwaukeeMark
At some point credit risk trumps real rates. The money is already in bonds. Has been for years. that's where the seeds of HI have been sown. As money flees bonds real rates may look like they are tracking north, but that is no longer the frame of reference. Credit risk will be FoR.
In reply to How is dollar weakness a… by superyankee
Real rates in the US flipped positive about a year ago and are around .7 right now.
In reply to How is dollar weakness a… by superyankee
There are indications that banks do not trust banks very much.
https://www.zerohedge.com/sites/default/files/inline-images/20180213_mi…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-13/plunge-interbank-lending-stra…
In reply to Retards still buying bitcoin… by lester1
That's true, very little inter bank lending going on, just like before the crash of 2008.
In reply to There are indications that… by Arnold
When the monetary system breaks down, so also will the correlations previously associated with it.
In reply to That's true, very little… by JimmyJones
Actually, it seems interbank lending started to drop after the GFC as a direct result of Fed's QE restablishing bank reserves to such a high level that they virtually no longer needed to borrow from each other, prompting the Fed to institute the practice of accruing interests on any bank reserves (not only excess) to goad them into not engaging in too much credit creation (keeping price inflation relatively at bay).
In reply to That's true, very little… by JimmyJones
The Fed pays higher interest to Banks keeping excess money at the Fed than inter-bank interest rates do. So there is no incentive to lend to other Banks. Besides if you know your bank's balance sheet sucks then you know all the other bank sheets suck too! If Banks had to use the same accounting that you use then rest assured all of the western world's Banks are broke!
In reply to That's true, very little… by JimmyJones
Banks know which banks have problems ...
Would you lend to somebody who might topple at any moment?
The removal of liquidity will reveal the weakest link.
In reply to There are indications that… by Arnold
