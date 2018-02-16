Wilbur Ross To Hold Briefing On Steel, Aluminum Reports

Update: call has been delayed to 12pm EST

U.S. COMMERCE DEPT DELAYS CALL ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS

At 10:30am on Friday, US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross will hold a briefing with reporters on the ongoing discussion over steel and aluminum tariffs, as part of the Section 232 Steel report that was sent to Trump one month ago:

COMMERCE'S ROSS TO BRIEF REPORTERS ON STEEL, ALUMINUM REPORTS

COMMERCE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT ON 232 BRIEFING TODAY

The Senator confirms that there is going to be a Commerce Department press call at 10:30 a.m. on the Section 232 investigations, said Secretary Wilbur Ross called @RonWyden just before the hearing began. — AAM (@KeepitMadeinUSA) February 16, 2018

As a reminder, on January 11 the Commerce Dept delivered the results of its investigation into steel and aluminum imports as part of what is scalled a "Section 232" review, which focuses on national security. The President then has 90 days to decide on any action, which is April 11. He could use tariffs or specifically target companies.

According to newswires, Ross will not announce Trump's decision on the report just yet, so anyone expecting the launch of trade war with China today will be disappointed.

