America's Forever Wars: Guantanamo Bay "Prepared" For New Inmates, Says US Admiral

On Thursday, Kurt Walter Tidd, a high ranking United States Navy admiral, currently serving as the Commander of the United States Southern Command, told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base is now “prepared” to receive an influx of new detainees.
“We have 41 detainees who are there right now. We are prepared to receive more should they be directed to us,” Admiral Kurt Tidd, told lawmakers.
“As of today we have not been given a warning order that new detainees might be heading in our direction, but our responsibility will be to integrate them in effectively,” he added.
During President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech last month, Trump said he had signed an executive order directing Secretary of Defense James Mattis to “re-examine our military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities at Guantánamo Bay.”
“I am asking Congress to ensure that in the fight against ISIS and al Qaeda we continue to have all necessary power to detain terrorists wherever we chase them down, wherever we find them. And In many cases for them it will now be Guantánamo bay,” Trump said during his speech.
The executive order is a significant reversal of his predecessor Barack Obama’s administration.
AFP notes that Guantanamo Bay has not received any new inmates since 2008, but that could be changing under the Trump administration, as he plans on expanding the forever war on terrorism.
US military officials have been openly discussing the fate of Islamic State group detainees, mainly foreign fighters, held by US-backed militias in northern Syria. Guantanamo has not received any new inmates since 2008 but on the campaign trail, Trump vowed to load the facility with “bad dudes,” and said it would be “fine” if US terror suspects were sent there for trial. During his State of the Union speech in January, Trump said IS captives would in “many cases” end up in Guantanamo.
Earlier last month, we reported on the Arizona National Guard unit deploying to Cuba to support operations in Guantanamo Bay. Despite the rumors of the prison closing, it appears that the Trump administration is preparing for a ramp-up period. The soldiers won’t have contact with the detainees and they are expected to serve a nine-month rotation which started at the beginning of January.
These soldiers leaving for Guantanamo Bay in the coming days in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
“There was some discussion some time back about actually shutting it down. Right now that’s not what’s going to happen so it’s still very important for us service members to be prepared to go and continue that mission,” said Arizona Army National Guard Command Sergeant Major Fidel Zamora.
That’s exactly what nearly 50 Arizona Army National Guard soldiers will soon be doing.
“Part of that is being able to inform and advise the Joint Task Force Commander there on military police tasks and procedures and part of that is just making sure that the staff runs effectively on a day to day basis,” said Colonel Rich Baldwin, the Land Component Commander of the Arizona Army National Guard.
This mission is so sensitive we were asked not to show the faces of these soldiers and their families.
“We don’t want to telegraph to the world who is going, who’s there and who’s performing this mission because they all have families that are still back here while they’re overseas doing this mission,” Colonel Baldwin said.
Last November, Trump said, “Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system…”
Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017
After more than 15-years of America’s never-ending wars on terror, the one thing that President Trump has failed to mention is an exit strategy.
Nevertheless, America’s war spending has not just bankrupted this once great nation to the tune of trillions, it has depleted the inner core of the American economy. The one question we ask: With the Trump administration rapidly preparing for an influx of new prisoners at Guantanamo Bay, who will those new prisoners be?
Comments
Please let it be Hillary and her whole gang.
Guantanamo is where they train the DETAINEES to become "TERRORISTS" so the USrael can go on with wars indefinitely, and Israhell can thus fulfill its design on the MidEast.
In reply to Please let it be Hillary by zorba THE GREEK
It can be used for domestic terrorists as well, ya know, like Hillary, Clapper, Brennan so don't get your panties tied in a knot.
In reply to Guantanamo is where they… by stizazz
What happens when the US Marshal Service attempts to arrest someone under Secret Service protection?
Lord, I hope I find out.
In reply to It can be used for domestic… by nmewn
Isn't it funny?
We all speak about morals, laws, ethics, right, wrong, good & evil yet at the end of the day, none of that really ever mattered.
The strongest and smartest will survive. It has always been thus ;-)
In reply to What happens when the US… by Killtruck
Albeit a temporary extension of survival with loss of soul: hypocrisy and deception generally don't make people really wise, although they might exercise their smart, cunning and psychopathic manipulative skills (unless one really likes that real humor you get from people like Brennan, Clapper, G.Bush, Rumsfeld, Wolfowitz etc. etc.
In reply to Isn't it funny?… by nmewn
They won't make arrests unless they try to run, and if they run, they won't be taking their SS agents with them.
In reply to What happens when the US… by Killtruck
I'm holding out for the campaign promise of "Lock her Up."
The crimes this cabal has committed are endless and if they don't face the music, the nation tanks. We cannot continue much long with two sets of law.
In reply to They won't make arrests… by tmosley
My response: According to Q-ANON, GITMO is projected to be at capacity and a 2nd PRISON is being prepared.
=== Q-ANON Intelligence ===
Anonymous Question
===================
Feb 11 2018 18:58:29 Anonymous ID: 0b5e70 343395
>>343356
Don't care about your sentence structure. Just care to know
how full GITMO is gonna be?
Q's Response
===========
Feb 11 2018 19:01:37 Q !UW.yye1fxo ID: a9a96c 343459
>>343395
Max cap. >>> GITMO FULL!!!!
[1] other prison being prepped.
Q
In reply to It can be used for domestic… by nmewn
Maybe a Gitmo beach hut for Obammy?
In reply to America's Forever Wars:… by GUS100CORRINA
First, I think Q is a psyop. Why else use codes and riddles when things can be plainly said? Riddles and codes allow you to create your own rabbitholes to get lost down.
Second, I am no tOK with secret arrests and detention of ANYONE. EVER. Not even the Clintons.That is NOT the path to freedom you fucking idiots. It never has been. Nor are secret courts with secret evidence. That is the opposite of the rule of law.
In reply to America's Forever Wars:… by GUS100CORRINA
ISIS who don't have a home country have a new country to live in, Trump tower prisons inc, three hots and a cot, better than being shot.
Mattis wants all foreign ISIS sent back to their home country's justice system, the rest? where do we house a bunch of blood thirsty ISIS killers? There's thousands and thousands of genocidal ISIS maniacs, the Iraqis put captured ISIS to death, why can't we do the same.
If we're not willing to put ISIS members to death, then we don't need to be judging them and housing them at US government and tax payer expense.
PUT THESE MOFOS TO DEATH. PERIOD.
In reply to Guantanamo is where they… by stizazz
Rope is cheaper than bullets or housing inmates. And it's reusable.
In reply to ISIS who don't have a home… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Orange is the new Blue!
In reply to Please let it be Hillary by zorba THE GREEK
Its more likely to be you and me.
In reply to Please let it be Hillary by zorba THE GREEK
New Concentration Camps: Guantanamo, Gaza, West Bank.
I'll repeat my comment that you didn't see because you moved onto a new thread (like a virus):
So ... your business model is based on non-registered viewers who don't see the down-votes you regularly generate? Tell me, what would Jesus say? I ask since your spam links are ostensibly Christian.
EDIT: Aha! A downvote. This tells me you're still on this thread. Did I offend you? Boo-hoo!
In reply to New Concentration Camps by stizazz
Sick...
If anyone follows Qanon - https://8ch.net//qresearch/res/343221.html#343459
Indeed. Don’t forget Trump’s EO from Dec. as well. Bas ass shit going on behind the curtain.
In reply to If anyone follows Qanon -… by Dun_Dulind
"F**k You, Sir!!!"
One of my favorite Novels.
Way ahead of its time, like most great books.
In reply to https://en.wikipedia.org… by IronForge
Als die Nazis die Kommunisten holten, habe ich geschwiegen; ich war ja kein Kommunist.
Yes, Americans will eventually get their just due.
In reply to Als die Nazis die… by Cloud9.5
Is Adam Schiff and the other nutty dumbocrats some of them?
George Bush and his Cuban dungeon have covered America in filth. Never again will the U.S. be able to pretend to be moral or decent. Not anymore.
Absolutely. Giving the Green light to Torture was certainly an evolutionary retardation of civilization, a fully backwards motion.
Gestapo tactics approved ? And still call it the USA ? Diminishing the Culture.
A Trail with Evidence is the Law of the land. Try them in Court and Hang them on Pork dipped ropes if found guilty. What a rotten proposition, even for Cunts who just need shooting Islamoscum. A Fair trail is compulsory for all. Attacking the USA from without or within should be a very serious Crime and treated as such.
In reply to George Bush and his Cuban… by The Terrible Sweal
Airbnb for Soyboys
Lots and lots of them.
Capacity is 13,000. And that QAnon fellow says it will be MAXED THE HELL OUT, so they are prepping a 2nd prison.
Man, that's a lot of pedophiles
In reply to Lots and lots of them… by JLee2027
Camp Delta? What about camps Alpha, Bravo, and Gamma?So, from what I'm hearing there is a bit of confusion: Aren't ISIS and Al Queda US and Mossad creations? Like a joint partnership?It sounds to me like this could be a really good training facility for hard core mo-fos.
Reminds me of public school 4-12 grade. Oh, and it's funded now.
Oh, and I like the picture of "recess".
Guantanamo Is, as far as I understand a Treaty lease from Cuba like Hong Kong was from China, but I honestly do not know as I suffer from 'Who gives a fuck syndrome'. It would be a thrill to know that some particularly Un-American douche-bags were fishing for dinner on the beach with the other terrorists. It looks like a tiny kind of place though. Perhaps they are getting Scum in the front door and selling bait out of the back door ? In a land without equality under law a Man can only hope.
Leased from the government of Cuba before Castro with option to renew. The Castro government has never cashed the checks and have requested the Americans leave multiple times. The motive behind Guantanamo was to evade the 13th Amendment. The US government thinks it can legally hold people incommunicado and torture them because it is in Cuba and not the US. This thinking was years ago... new thinking will soon have these camps opening in the US for 'unpatriotic' citizens.
In reply to Guantanamo Is, as far as I… by Twee Surgeon
This. There's better odds of posters on ZH being at Gitmo than Hillary. Sad but true. What a fucked up world
In reply to Leased from the government… by rejected
There ya go... lots of free range for Clintons/Comey/Lynch/Holder/tired-of-typing-the-List...
"Honor Bound to Defend Freedom"
Capture'em, lock'em up forever, no bail, no court, tortured and no contact with legal assistance.
Yep,,, sounds like freedom to me!
MAGA!
someone wake me when the boosh/clintoon crime clan & the pole smoking broward county sheriff has reservations.
