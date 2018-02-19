Bitcoin Nears $11,500 - Almost Double The 'Mystery Dip-Buyer' Lows

Bitcoin is now up 15% in February - after January's worst month since Dec 2013 - and up 94% from the lows in early February when we first reported a mystery dip-buyer bought $400 million of crypto...
After the ugliest month in over 4 years, February is rebounding fast...
As Bitcoin almost doubles off the mystery-dip-buyer lows...
As we first detailed in the early Feb plunge, according to BitInfoCharts, a mysterious buyer with a Bitcoin address of 3Cbq7aT1tY8kMxWLbitaG7yT6bPbKChq64 purchased an astronomical amount of bitcoins worth $344,000,000 at a blended cost basis around $8,400 from 02-09-18 through 02-12-18. In total, this Bitcoin whale doubled down adding nearly 41,000 coins for a new total of 96,000 coins worth somewhere around $900,000,000 at today’s price ($9,400).
Bitcoin address 3Cbq7aT1tY8kMxWLbitaG7yT6bPbKChq64 is number three on the top 100 richest Bitcoin address in the world.
The table from BitInfoCharts reveals the centralization of Bitcoin wealth.
Last night, we reported how South Korea officials downplayed the threats of a ban, which has sent Bitcoin well over +11 percent since to 9,400-handle.
The catalyst for the leg higher appears to be South Korea once again as regulators downplayed any threats of a ban.
As Bloomberg reports, South Korea’s government gave the strongest signal yet that it will allow cryptocurrency exchanges to keep operating in the country, a welcome development for traders who had feared an outright ban in one of the world’s biggest markets for digital assets.
Policy makers will focus on making cryptocurrency trading transparent rather than outlawing it altogether, Hong Nam-ki, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said in a video a posted on the presidential website. It was the government’s first coordinated response to the public uproar over a justice ministry proposal in December to shut digital-asset exchanges.
But as we have noted previously, this rebound is very much the norm, seasonally as China’s lunar new year hits this week…
The question is - has The Nasdaq-VIX-Bitcoin codependence broken?
Comments
I confess ... it wasnt me
Why is the headline always slanted for such astoundingness?
No, it isn't "SOMEBODY BOUGHT $400M of bitcoin".... it was
"$400M of bitcoin traded".
How about writing an article about the seller(s) of that $400M of Bitcoin, who are now shitting themselves over their missed paper fortune? It always takes two sides to make a trade, and the market settles at whatever price makes both parties happy.
In reply to I confess ... it wasnt me by pc_babe
Not buying this ponzi scheme!
In reply to I confess ... it wasnt me by pc_babe
the real ponzi scheme is the federal debt note...
In reply to Not buying this ponzi scheme! by lester1
More like a pump, dump and repeat scheme.
In reply to Not buying this ponzi scheme! by lester1
Mystery dip buyer = Jamie Dimon
It was his daughter...
In reply to Mystery dip buyer = Jamie… by JustPrintMoreDuh
no... it's the ones who own the Bitcoin Futures markets. The more they own, the more they can manipulate the price. They call it free trade.
In reply to Mystery dip buyer = Jamie… by JustPrintMoreDuh
Digital Illusions of wealth
that aren't backed by dept.
In reply to Digital Illusions of wealth by QE49er
These are the coin to have long term:
BTC,BCH,BTG,BCD,BCA
LTC,LCC
ETH
Any business that requires trust will be using blockchain in the future because human is not good with trust.
What about BCC? Lots of trust there, HODL!
In reply to These are the coin to have… by JibjeResearch
I have seen bitcoin cash as BCH and BCC (some Asian markets).
In reply to What about BCC? Lots of… by QE49er
BCC = Bitconnect! :)
In reply to I have seen bitcoin cash as… by JibjeResearch
Oh... my bad :)
I don't know much about Bitconnect... or most of the crypto out there...
I listed those coins because those coins are used to fund other cryptos...
The crypto world is big... can't keep up... bro...
Best Wishes...
Edit:
BCC's 24hrs volume is around $115K. This is not a lot of support. 90% of the cryptos will not survive the test of time. They will fail... Look at fiats, only about 5 matter: USD,Yuan,Euro, Yen, Pound ..
Those coins that I listed are used to prop up other crypto system; thus, I call it the fundamental coins. I could be wrong, but the probability of being right is better than ... another coin ... such as...Zcoin... random pick..
In reply to BCC = Bitconnect! :) by Liquid_Silver
i've really learned to dislike cliff high,but -13888$ bitches!
Think BIG...
BIGGER...
BIGGEST...
BTC $64,000 in 2018 !!!
In reply to i've really learned to… by putaipan
Yawn.
In reply to Think BIG… by Yellow_Snow
oh,i hear ya. about 64000 after touching 100000 .
In reply to Think BIG… by Yellow_Snow
It's a Trap... ( Eve-Online )
I added...dumped that joke of a play Silver...most disappointing investment ever.
Because you bought high. Not low like I did.
In reply to I added...dumped that joke… by Bill of Rights
Don't give up limpy you may get one in the hole yet.
In reply to I added...dumped that joke… by Bill of Rights
JP or SNB
100k here we come! Yeah baby!
Naturally, members of the Fonestar Brigade return after BTC shits the bed from $20K down to the $5000 handle.
Pure rank speculation at this point. Good luck.
In reply to 100k here we come! Yeah baby! by CarthaginemDel…
Its sad.
Ya try to tell the nuubs about the pump & dump artists but they never listen. They attach all sorts of psychological rationale to what they're doing, from "Fighting the Man!" to "It's a whole new paradigm of money!"
On the upside...
Every pump & dump scam creates a brand new crop of smarter investors, with only half as many pump & dump "artistes" among them, the maff is against them as a species ;-)
In reply to Naturally, members of the… by Bay of Pigs
>It's a whole new paradigm of money!
Psychological rationale? Do you realize that Federal Reserve Notes are debt instruments that confer privilege and compel obligation (performance)? Volunteering to earn and transact in debt instruments sounds psycho-logical to me..
In reply to Its sad… by nmewn
Yes, I do sweetheart.
What do you think compelled you to respond to me (was it psychology, perhaps?) and what do you think most of the market cap of BitCoin will/has been converted to?
You fall into the classic bag holder type, you feel for the righteous of your cause, you shouldn't when some of those "in your camp" are only in it for the money.
I'm not happy to say these things to you because you are a good person but it needs to be said and if you find offense it wasn't intended.
I call many ladies sweetheart (an assumption on the internet to be sure) its just a term of endearment ;-)
In reply to >It's a whole new paradigm… by tion
I am used to camping alone :)
I was compelled to respond because I felt that you were being disingenuous. People shouldn’t get caught up with the speculative greed frenzy these pump and dumpers are feeding, but the psychological rationale/ logic and reason arising in the mind for supporting bitcoin still stands. No offense taken. I didn’t down you, but it seems to me that only the morally bankrupt would think the wickedness and greed of others is a good reason to abandon righteousness.
In reply to Yes, I do sweetheart… by nmewn
Zero-Koinzers... Stage Left Plz
In reply to Naturally, members of the… by Bay of Pigs
Naturally, members of the Fonestar Brigade return after BTC shits the bed from $30 down to the $1 handle.
Pure rank speculation at this point. Good luck.
Naturally, members of the Fonestar Brigade return after BTC shits the bed from $250 down to the $50 handle.
Pure rank speculation at this point. Good luck.
Naturally, members of the Fonestar Brigade return after BTC shits the bed from $1200 down to the $100 handle.
Pure rank speculation at this point. Good luck.
F.I.F.Y.
In reply to Naturally, members of the… by Bay of Pigs
"Naturally, members of the Fonestar Brigade return after BTC shits the bed from $20K down to the $5000 handle."
BTC has done this multiple times before. It's massive drop however still left it multiple times above where it was before the run up. The volatility may be huge, but the trend has been massively upward.
"Pure rank speculation at this point. Good luck."
Any given blockchain is highly speculative, that is true. The technology itself however is not speculative at all. It fixes the problem of 3rd party counter-risk for verifying transactions. That will dramatically change society. It is one of the greatest social innovations of all time.
In reply to Naturally, members of the… by Bay of Pigs
50% level is 12500.after that noone knows.
Yes, is goes up to kiss the 12500 and likely consolidate under for a bit...
In reply to 50% level is 12500.after… by afronaut
It's a hedge fund. They just doubled their money. Bad. Ass.
Call me old fashioned but if you double your money, take half of that off the table.
In reply to It's a hedge fund. They just… by turduckens
I would if I got that kind of return. The whales run this market and use propaganda and social media and minions to rant HODL HODL HODL like hodor. And HODL is not a strategy. When it went from 19k to 6k, i would have sold off some at 12k ish to recoop the original investment then say HODL, but to just HODL without taking profits is just sucker punch waiting to happen. The stuff as a currency sucks and unlike gold it costs money to transact - its energy use is out of control.
In reply to Call me old fashioned but if… by Peterman333
It will plunge like a stone again after a bit more runup, my guess is around April time frame.
In reply to I would if I got that kind… by mickrussom
Sounds like a great time to head on over to the CBOE or the CME where you can actually back that prediction up with money.
Money talks, bullshit walks.
In reply to It will plunge like a stone… by Peterman333
You're old fashioned.
You take money off of the table when quantitive analysis suggests that the optimal move to increase the long term growth of your capital is to take money off of the table. Not because some dumb shit gamblers fallacy tells you to.
In reply to Call me old fashioned but if… by Peterman333
Everyone should look up the definition of frenetic...lol.
Then do some basic math, like, what kind of yearly return does it take to recoup from just a 30% loss...now make it a 50% loss ;-)
maffs.
In reply to Everyone should look up the… by nmewn
It was Fonestar. /s
Whatever, peeps, it's still GAMBLING, which shouldn't affect normal people.. Perhaps (Blockchain is ok), as payment system, but BTC as a store of value? I guess, I should first realize what "Value" we are talking about?, then I should be worry about how to store it...? Damn, it's hard ;)))) GOLD? You bet, It's all clear....
Its simple. Central banks print fake money and buy real things, whether its real estate or bitcoin. Its all free to them.
Indeed, then better answer is to borrow from those m*therf*ckers and never pay back... Like they do... That's why "Personal" US Debt Levels going even higher and I don't see any problems with that. Fractional Reserve Banking exponential by design :)))
In reply to Its simple. Central banks… by indygo55
A lot of hippies thought it was the end of crypto currency during the crash. I am not sure why. It's almost the end of the dollar though.
I ask these bitcoin freaks all the time why Bitcoin and not faster and superior Litecoin??
Decentralized.
In reply to I ask these bitcoin freaks… by lester1