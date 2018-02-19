CNN Roots Through Russian Garbage, Gets Tossed Out Of Russian "Troll Farm"

Following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals on Friday for (unsuccessfully) attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, CNN sent one of its most intrepid reporters to the St. Petersburg "troll farm" uncovered by Mueller's ever-widening and totally legitimate investigation.
Chief International Correspondent Matthew Chance (had his cameraman) literally dig through the garbage outside of an office building which is home to the alleged Russian troll farm for clues.
“This is the office in which that atmosphere of chaos was stoked from the Russian side,” Chance told guest host Jim Sciutto. “That’s why 13 Russian individuals, including the financial benefactor, the person who bankrolls that organization, have now been indicted in the United States.”
“You looked through the trash there?” Sciutto asked. “What did you find?”
“Yes, we did,” Chance answered, sheepishly. “We came here expecting this office to be empty, but, in fact, all day here, we’ve been here throughout the course of the day, people have been going in and out.”
“We went to the trash can to see what we could find with old people dumping rubbish there. New computers are being delivered here and they are throwing it away with the rubbish.”
Later, Chance spoke with an actual Russian troll - who appears to be about 250 lbs underweight for his alleged profession, who blew smoke in his face. When the CNN crew attempted to then enter the "troll farm" they were promptly told to leave.
CNN goes to Russia so they can dig in the trash to try to find proof of Russian collusion.— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 20, 2018
They can't find any so they ask a Russian who works there if he's a troll, he blows smoke in their face and walks away.
They follow him into the building and get thrown out. pic.twitter.com/kkV71rcBTe
Comments
Probably just looking for their integrity.
I don't think there is a compost heap or a garbage bin that is big enough for them to find that tiny grain that even a vulture could sniff out.
Down in Fraggle Rock!
Russia. trash in a trash can. bombshell. CNN
CNN Breaking News....... Trash in trash cans!!! Exclusive footage live from the scene....
Fuck I just got a new washer...CNN send a film crew I make their garbage look pathetic.
"CNN Roots Through Russian Garbage, Gets Tossed Out Of Russian "Troll Farm"
Very misleading title, as it's the garbage that gets tossed out, and not CNN.
Dear Lord I feel SO cheated!!
CNN - what a bunch of a-holes!
Crap News Nonstop, please this can't be it.
Either they’re stupid fuckers... or they think we are.
Sort of the metaphor that describes CNN isn't it, "Their news is trash"
I think it is making people dumber every day when they watch it.
Not integrity, but their brains. Not all men are born equal. CNN is living proof.
You win the internet today for that comment!
The level of stupidity bordering on insanity from the US leftists is mind boggling.
People on the left are also fed up with this BS. Well, I can only speak for myself and some friends, but this is ridiculous to the extreme.
This is criminal psyops on the civilian population. War, treason, sedition, espionage, organized crime.
No other description for it.
you forgot mass shootings....
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5410053/Married-Russian-troll-t…
One of the Russian trolls comments, "Hillary is a Satan, and her crimes and lies had proven just how evil she is" This was started by the Russians trolls, Oct 19. 2016.
I read that about three weeks ago on the ZeroHedge board. The poster wrote this and I thought it strange at the time, most Americans wouldn't use "a Satan" they would say, Hillary is Satan. (the poster only wrote this one line.)
And there was another comment, but can't be 100% like I am with this comment.
The 13 indictments is only the surface, an army of Russian trolls were coordinated by these 13, and these people made trips to the US to actually steal identities and plan operations on the ground in the target country.
So the Russian troll factory meme shows up on the ZeroHedge board around three weeks ago, in the exact form it was used Oct 19, 2016. Go read the list of Russian troll comments and see if you can remember one and where you saw it.
Russian trolls are operating on the ZeroHedge board and every other so called article is so anti-American slanted it isn't objective journalism. ZeroHedge appeals to anti-American foreigners in other countries, around 50% of the posters are foreigners with an axe to grind.
Could ZeroHedge be connected to the Russian troll factory? It has been said ZeroHedge is funded by the Russian government like RT. There is no proof other than the level of anti-Americanism in the so called articles, the hate America on everything from the foreign posters, and now I remember a comment I questioned not more than three weeks ago is now on a published list of comments used by the Russian Troll factory.
Yeah man... fucking yeah.
Pass the bong.
Note: no offence to pot smokers.
Pass the bong... no really, pass the bong.
Please.
Do you ever take them time to take your meds and then re-enter the world of reality? Christ on a fucking crutch!!!!!
Your stupidity is so bad it is making my brain hurt, and the brain does not have any nerve endings to feel pain.
LOL I'm reporting an observation. Your comment reeks of a political agenda and that agenda is anti-Americanism. You're attacking the messenger not the issue.
WHY CAN'T YOU DEBATE THE ISSUE, WHY THE PERSONAL ATTACK? It's because I hit a nerve and you yelled out in pain. LOL
As Mika Brzezinski said, "Our job is to control what people think". If you dissent from the official narrative, you must be a foreign agent. Keep manning the ramparts, oh vigilant one!!
CNN is garbage.
Putin ought to toss CNN out of Russia. Many here would be grateful.
no, this is already well into the "insane" category.
They've really lost their tether and the hyperventilation will only get worse.
Hyperventilating in garbage just might drain their sinuses and make more room for even more of their bullshit ideas.
The crap these introverts attempt to get Hillary in the WH. (Won't happen though.)
This cartoon just gets more stupid by the hour.
Not really, Wilson had a good propaganda minister, they called anti war "slackers" and had agents riding trains and stopping everyone, they has the populace so jazzed for war they put slackers in fucking stocks in public squares. German farmers were tarred and feathered. We ain't seen nothing yet.
Normally, CNN just throws up a Green Screen in the studio and fabricates the narrative.
This has to be the stupidest attempt to MAKE news, instead of FAKE news I have ever seen.
It literally is the dumbest thing imaginable.
Get over it, Hillary lost and she is the biggest "colluder" of them all.
That's the problem. They'll never let it go because it is all they have to hide behind.
At this stage of the game they don't give a shit about credibility. They're just trying to divert your attention away from the real crimes. As long as everyone ignores the real crimes, they are winning.
The reason for tweets is to circumvent the equally brain dead US media complex.
He’s masterfully setting the Agenda & breakfast table talking points for the day ahead & instead of the Criminal Deep State.
The Criminal Deep State & their Presstitute appendages are left with nothing more than reaction while constantly having to adapt their Scripted False Narratives to Gas Light the masses.
Chicken Noodle News is so limp, they couldn't gaslight a butane factory.
That continual adaption of the script is awakening people to ask the question ...
WTF is going on? Then the find the criminal behaviour.
It is rather clever, once you create a narrative you must ensure it cannot be comprimised in any way otherwise you get assumed to be a liar and that is worse. How can you now trust a recently discovered liar? You can't ...
Literal muck raking.
I hope Russia throws out CNN with the trash
Hilarious!
Hey CNN, why don't you go try that stunt at the AIPAC offices and let me know what you find?
Too frightened to go there.
lots of empty pizza boxes, hot dog trays and walnut sauce tubs.
"CNN" and "AIPAC offices", you're repeating yourself.
Maybe Mueller sent them over there as part of his investigation?
No kidding. This has gotten delirious of epic proportions. Mueller now has about as much credibility as a crayon, dragged the FBI and DoJ into the sewer, and CNN is pretending that it legitimately investigates Russian garbage cans.
This is so stupid, Darwin is likely wondering why they haven't all eradicated themselves by now.
Atmosphere of chaos gimme a break, Clinton was just a cunt no one needed any help from Russians deciding to either stay home or vote for Trump. The Clown News Network always setting a new low.
"The Russians" made her not campaign in PA, WI and MI. "The Russians" made her use an unsecured servers. "The Russians" made her so stiff, rehearsed and LIE EVERY TIME SHE OPENED HER MOUTH that no one wanted to vote for her, left, right or center.
You have to have some semblance of integrity to get elected, or even picked up at a barroom. I don't know how many beer goggles would be necessary for her, but I'm pretty sure I'd be dead of alcohol poisoning before that happened.
CNN is the American version of Soviet Central TV.
Propaganda and nothing but.
CNN is so Bolshevik not even the Russians like em.
The difference, and it's a crucial one, is that Soviet Russians knew that everything in State TV was lies. Many Americans still believe CNN.
Are all reporters assholes?