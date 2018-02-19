CNN Roots Through Russian Garbage, Gets Tossed Out Of Russian "Troll Farm"

Following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals on Friday for (unsuccessfully) attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, CNN sent one of its most intrepid reporters to the St. Petersburg "troll farm" uncovered by Mueller's ever-widening and totally legitimate investigation. 

Chief International Correspondent Matthew Chance (had his cameraman) literally dig through the garbage outside of an office building which is home to the alleged Russian troll farm for clues. 

“This is the office in which that atmosphere of chaos was stoked from the Russian side,” Chance told guest host Jim Sciutto. “That’s why 13 Russian individuals, including the financial benefactor, the person who bankrolls that organization, have now been indicted in the United States.”

“You looked through the trash there?” Sciutto asked. “What did you find?”

“Yes, we did,” Chance answered, sheepishly. “We came here expecting this office to be empty, but, in fact, all day here, we’ve been here throughout the course of the day, people have been going in and out.”

“We went to the trash can to see what we could find with old people dumping rubbish there. New computers are being delivered here and they are throwing it away with the rubbish.”

Later, Chance spoke with an actual Russian troll - who appears to be about 250 lbs underweight for his alleged profession, who blew smoke in his face. When the CNN crew attempted to then enter the "troll farm" they were promptly told to leave.

 

MK ULTRA Alpha Rex Andrus Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

One of the Russian trolls comments, "Hillary is a Satan, and her crimes and lies had proven just how evil she is" This was started by the Russians trolls, Oct 19. 2016.

I read that about three weeks ago on the ZeroHedge board. The poster wrote this and I thought it strange at the time, most Americans wouldn't use "a Satan" they would say, Hillary is Satan. (the poster only wrote this one line.)

And there was another comment, but can't be 100% like I am with this comment.

The 13 indictments is only the surface, an army of Russian trolls were coordinated by these 13, and these people made trips to the US to actually steal identities and plan operations on the ground in the target country.

So the Russian troll factory meme shows up on the ZeroHedge board around three weeks ago, in the exact form it was used Oct 19, 2016. Go read the list of Russian troll comments and see if you can remember one and where you saw it.

Russian trolls are operating on the ZeroHedge board and every other so called article is so anti-American slanted it isn't objective journalism. ZeroHedge appeals to anti-American foreigners in other countries, around 50% of the posters are foreigners with an axe to grind.

Could ZeroHedge be connected to the Russian troll factory? It has been said ZeroHedge is funded by the Russian government like RT. There is no proof other than the level of anti-Americanism in the so called articles, the hate America on everything from the foreign posters, and now I remember a comment I questioned not more than three weeks ago is now on a published list of comments used by the Russian Troll factory.

 

Aerows Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

This has to be the stupidest attempt to MAKE news, instead of FAKE news I have ever seen.

It literally is the dumbest thing imaginable.

Get over it, Hillary lost and she is the biggest "colluder" of them all.

 

PT Aerows Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

That's the problem.  They'll never let it go because it is all they have to hide behind.

At this stage of the game they don't give a shit about credibility.  They're just trying to divert your attention away from the real crimes.  As long as everyone ignores the real crimes, they are winning.

Chupacabra-322 PT Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

The reason for tweets is to circumvent the equally brain dead US media complex.

 

He’s masterfully setting the Agenda & breakfast table talking points for the day ahead & instead of the Criminal Deep State. 

 

The Criminal Deep State & their Presstitute appendages are left with nothing more than reaction while constantly having to adapt their Scripted False Narratives to Gas Light the masses.  

GreatUncle Chupacabra-322 Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

That continual adaption of the script is awakening people to ask the question ...

WTF is going on? Then the find the criminal behaviour.

It is rather clever, once you create a narrative you must ensure it cannot be comprimised in any way otherwise you get assumed to be a liar and that is worse. How can you now trust a recently discovered liar? You can't ...

Aerows Bay of Pigs Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

No kidding. This has gotten delirious of epic proportions.  Mueller now has about as much credibility as a crayon, dragged the FBI and DoJ into the sewer, and CNN is pretending that it legitimately investigates Russian garbage cans.

This is so stupid, Darwin is likely wondering why they haven't all eradicated themselves by now.

farflungstar Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

Atmosphere of chaos gimme a break, Clinton was just a cunt no one needed any help from Russians deciding to either stay home or vote for Trump. The Clown News Network always setting a new low. 

Aerows farflungstar Tue, 02/20/2018 - 11:39 Permalink

"The Russians" made her not campaign in PA, WI and MI.  "The Russians" made her use an unsecured servers.  "The Russians" made her so stiff, rehearsed and LIE EVERY TIME SHE OPENED HER MOUTH that no one wanted to vote for her, left, right or center.

You have to have some semblance of integrity to get elected, or even picked up at a barroom.  I don't know how many beer goggles would be necessary for her, but I'm pretty sure I'd be dead of alcohol poisoning before that happened.