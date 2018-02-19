CNN Roots Through Russian Garbage, Gets Tossed Out Of Russian "Troll Farm"

Following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of 13 Russian nationals on Friday for (unsuccessfully) attempting to influence the 2016 presidential election, CNN sent one of its most intrepid reporters to the St. Petersburg "troll farm" uncovered by Mueller's ever-widening and totally legitimate investigation.

Chief International Correspondent Matthew Chance (had his cameraman) literally dig through the garbage outside of an office building which is home to the alleged Russian troll farm for clues.

“This is the office in which that atmosphere of chaos was stoked from the Russian side,” Chance told guest host Jim Sciutto. “That’s why 13 Russian individuals, including the financial benefactor, the person who bankrolls that organization, have now been indicted in the United States.”

“You looked through the trash there?” Sciutto asked. “What did you find?”

“Yes, we did,” Chance answered, sheepishly. “We came here expecting this office to be empty, but, in fact, all day here, we’ve been here throughout the course of the day, people have been going in and out.”

“We went to the trash can to see what we could find with old people dumping rubbish there. New computers are being delivered here and they are throwing it away with the rubbish.”

Later, Chance spoke with an actual Russian troll - who appears to be about 250 lbs underweight for his alleged profession, who blew smoke in his face. When the CNN crew attempted to then enter the "troll farm" they were promptly told to leave.