Kurdish Fighters Strike Deal With Syrian Army To Drive Turks Out

Confirming that the "enemy of my enemy is my friend", YPG Kurdish fighters in north-western Syria - who as a reminder are backed by the US, the country which for 7 years has waged a proxy war to overthrow president Bashar al Assad - have struck a deal with the Russia-backed Assad regime for Syrian forces to enter the Afrin region and repel a Turkish offensive which began last month.
Badran Jia Kurd, an advisor to the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria told Reuters that Syrian troops will deploy along several border positions and could enter the region within the next two days: "we can cooperate with any side that lends us a helping hand in light of the barbaric crimes and the international silence," Jia Kurd said.
Meanwhile, a conflicting report from a senior Kurdish official comes from YPG representative Brusk Hasake in Afrin, who told Sputnik News "We have repeatedly said that Syrian Army has not entered [and] will not enter Afrin. If there is an agreement we will make a statement [on it]."
As we reported at the time, Turkish ground forces crossed the Syrian border and pushed into northern Syria’s Afrin province on January 20, after Ankara launched artillery and air strikes on a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia it aims to sweep from its border as part of "Operation Olive Branch."
This an image through the lens of YPG and it is the headquarters for the so called 'Olive Branch Operation' inside Kirikhan district of #Hatay that was targeted by Kurdish Forces yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4h8l8Qozdi— Afarin Mamosta (@Afarin_Mamosta_) February 18, 2018
Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters from the YPG - which receives funding from the United States to fight the Islamic State, to be terrorists.
Senior Kurdish official Badran Jia Kurd told Reuters that Syrian government forces could enter the Afrin region within days to repel the Turks, while Syrian state TV reports that Regime forces will enter "within hours."
#BREAKING Regime forces will enter #Afrin area 'within hours': Syrian State TV— Guy Elster (@guyelster) February 19, 2018
Meanwhile, reports on #Turkey airstrikes in the area, as rebels claim to take more villages and positions in #Afrin #OperationOliveBranch— Guy Elster (@guyelster) February 19, 2018
Assuming the deal has been reached between the YPG and Assad, Turkish forces will have quite the fight on their hands as they will now be fighting forces backed by both the US and Russia at the same time. Furthermore, the return of Syrian forces to the region would mark the first time Syrian President Bashar as-Assad's troops have set foot in Kurdish territory since a 2012 withdrawal.
Shortly after the retreat, the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) quickly took charger, backed by its militia - the People's Protection Units (YPG) currently threatened by Turkey's Operation Olive Branch. The YPG is responsible for clearing ISIS fighters from large portions of Syria.
Turkey claims that the YPG is an offshoot of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has battled the Turkish government for three decades over Kurdish autonomy in Turkey. The YPG denies any political or military links with the PKK.
The Syrian military and the YPG have largely avoided direct conflict in the Syrian war thus far but have had sporadic clashes.
"We can co-operate with any side that lends us a helping hand in light of the barbaric crimes and the international silence," Mr Jia Kurd said.
However, he added that the alleged agreement - which he said did not include any political arrangements - could fall through.
"We don't know to what extent these understandings will last because there are sides that are not satisfied and want to make [it] fail," he said. -BBC
US has to go says Russia
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a Moscow audience at the Valdai Club conference on the Middle East that US troops must immediately cease operations in the Southern Syria area of Al-Tanf, and that the United States must "stop playing with fire."
"I once again call on our American colleagues not to play with fire and measure their steps proceeding not from immediate needs of today’s political environment, but rather from long-term interests of the Syrian people and of all peoples of this region, including the Kurds, of course," the Russian top diplomat was quoted as saying by TASS News Agency.
Syria's border with Jordan has been designated by the U.S. as a "de-confliction" zone under its protection hosts the Rukban refugee camp, said Lavrov. Russia believes the camp to be a recruiting ground for militant groups and blames the United States for restricting humanitarian access to the region.
"This zone must be shut down immediately. And deliveries of humanitarian aid must be allowed into the camp,” said Lavrov, adding that efforts to reduce violence in Southwestern Syria - which has been designated a "de-escalation zone" near Israel's border - must now focus on forcing all non-Syrian troops from the area.
“We negotiated the creation of this zone with Jordan and the US and it’s not a secret that our Israeli colleagues were informed about what we discussed,” said Lavrov.
Israel has accused Iran of operating in Syria through proxy forces to seize control of areas in southern Syria, and has threatened to use military force to drive them out.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend while holding up a piece of an alleged downed Iranian drone, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran is the "greatest threat to the world," and that while Iran has supported proxies in Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Gaza, however "nowhere are [its] belligerent ambitions clearer than in Syria." The Israeli Prime Minister said Iran was trying to "colonize" Syria with the establishment of military bases and ambitions for a naval base in the Mediterranean.
While Israel has "so far refrained from entering the Syrian conflict," said Netanyahu, "if Mr. Assad invites Iran in militarily, that changes our position." “We will act without hesitation to defend ourselves and we will act, if necessary, not just against Iran’s proxies that are attacking us, but also against Iran itself,” said Netanyahu.
Comments
Syria is working out as well for the US-NATO hegemons as it did in Ukraine
Why should Assad sacrifice his brave men for the Kurds? That's the same Kurds that advanced in deir-ed Zor with the help of the US and by entering into a deal with ISIS, thereby snatching crucial oil infrastructure without firing a shot while Assads troups had to bitterly fight for years down there against ISIS.
IF Assad agreed to advance towards the turkish border, then the Kurds will have to pay a steep price for that. I doubt though, that they could because their American overlords will insist on keeping those positions in deir ed Zor province.
Meanwhile, Russia has openly discouraged Syria from confronting Turkey in Afrin - which essentially means that Syrian troups won't move in.
"Syria is working out as well for the US-NATO hegemons as it did in Ukraine "
Well, actually both work quite well. It's giving the Russians lots of troubles and headaches while costing the US pretty much zilch. The blood is spilled by others and the innocent loacal population pays most of the price, as usual.
"Well, actually both work quite well"
I'd have to disagree. While it is true that it is causing Russia headaches at little immediate monetary cost to the US, the damage in prestige and trust is also occurring. The US has quite visibly lost the trust of nearly everyone recently as witnessed by their strong arm tactics in the UN to support the embassy move to Jerusalem which nobody that matters voted for. (I think Tongo was in it for the free buffet afterwards but I can't be sure.)
United States of Exxon - Royal Dautch Shell and Rothchild Goldman Morgan is not going anywhere for anyone Lavrov. Someone is going to have to force the bankster mercenaries out. By doing that, it opens up a larger conflict in which the banksters and their corporate co slimeballs get to make even more money. You know this. I am glad you guys have been playing it cool over there because in dc, they want to shed as much blood as they can.
Remember when they had all those Navy ships in the Mediterranean with standing orders to launch missiles at Syria? It did not work because somewhere in that chain of command - there was going to be a mutiny if the order was given to launch. That will be the only thing that saves the world from WW3. That chain of command is gone gone gone.
The problem is that you know - it is also common knowledge - that in military purge environments as took place under bush/obama - the only flag officers left now are the biggest sycophants that the politicians could find. It is also common knowledge that all politicians are nothing more than high class tools of the Military industrial financial Complex. The new flag officers are devoid of a moral compass, and will do anything that JP Morgan says - thank your lucky stars that shillary did not win the election, but Trump seems to be coming around to her ways unfortunately.
Bottom line: If you are going to do something, do it now. Things will not get better than now, only worse. If the big one pops off - there would have been no avoiding that anyway - you have a greater chance of avoiding WW3 if you get your mission accomplished immediately Lavrov.
If you are unwilling to do this, leave and let the European union do as it wishes with Syria and Assad. That is the only way to avoid conflict - but you know it is only a matter of time before they either fight Russia directly, or they bring Russia in as another useful vassal.
"While Israel has so far refrained..."
Refrained? Don't tell that to the oppressed Palestinians.
WARNING: Graphic Images
The embassy move to Jerusalem is a stand alone issue. The lack of support from other nations (not to be view as a blocking or preventing of the move) is not due to the continual wars.
You people keep up the "loss of trust" "loss of prestige" "exposed" noise. The US/Israel have been doing this for a very long time, any world leader who is just now figuring it out is too stupid to worry about. And we heard those statements after Iraq1, Iraq2, Libya, etc..
From the article:
"Badran Jia Kurd, an advisor to the Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria told Reuters" and then a little below this the article quotes another Kurdish leader stating that NO such agreement has been made. Add to that, there is no mention in the article of Assad issuing a statement that Syrian army forces are entering to block the Turks. Also, please ignore the fake "poison gas attack" claims issued by the Kurds in the last few days. Just add this up to another fake Kurdish news release.
But I do hope Assad does send forces into the city there. It may divert Turkey from entering. Then the Kurds will start killing Assads troops in a couple months. Then when Assad fights back, without Russian air support, the Kurds will do another fake gas attack claim and it will used as the excuse for the US to destroy all the Syrian troops in the area and then move US troops "to protect the civilians".
Since you posted the same comment twice, one might have hoped you'd get something right the second round.
Who do you believe the 'innocent population' being bombed daily in Afrin BE? Don't merit your attention do they... cause they are "Kurds" =bad.... thought they were ALL Syrians... you fanbouys just can't keep your lines straight!
“Israel now has the pretext it needed. Without a downed plane – and (what is said to be now)a dead pilot, the call for all out ‘response’ would have remained problematic for tel aviv. With both ‘in the bag,’ the genie can indeed be let fully out of the bottle.
By blocking their advance, the Turks are engendering an outbreak of violent factional struggle between Sunni and Shia Muslim fighters – something perfect of course for tel avivs’ playbook, and also tying up national forces in a ‘second front’ which will weaken Syrian response to any drives against them in the south.
The coalition of Muslim Turkey and Sionist Israel has transitioned from a covert ‘diplomatic’ and weapons/intelligence sharing relationship to an overt military alliance to attrite Syrian national recoverySYRIAN ENDGAME: Initial Assessment of the opening events - Part Two
Hey gomes! You threw in the kitchen sink yesterday. Nuthin stuck - now YU Phucked!
TRUTH IN MEDIA - TAKE YOUR BEST SHOT.
Hey Bob - in the interests of fairness (and always willing to be proven wrong), I read your article, and would ask - why would Russia send a significant force (a 500 plus mix of regular Russian army (special forces, but Army none-the-less), "contractors", and a few locals to make up the numbers, without any air cover? How could the US spend so much time and effort destroying said force, without any Russian counter-move? from your link:
Not saying it didn't happen - I wasn't there, and I don't know anyone who was, but I am puzzled as to how, given that the US had "deconflicted" with the Russians, as I seem to remember, the Russians allowed their lads to get chopped into pieces. None of this is adding up, either in your piece, or anyone else's.
All I can come up with is that either there was an agreement which included the US, that they reneged on, or that it was an entirely private, and possibly amateur enterprise which went horribly wrong. I can't get my head around this being a Russian military escapade - it would have been either a lot smaller, or much, much bigger.
In the interests of ..fairness? Is THAT WHAT YOU JUST SAID?
You suffer from short term memory loss? Let me help/
"Bob is considerably cleverer than you, me, and everyone else in the world. At least, according to Bob, that is.
He has even started spamming some of his indecipherable blog, just to prove how clever he is. For a man who has never taken drugs, his writing style does show a tendency towards amphetamine abuse -"
You remember writing that YESTERDAY/??? or have you been ABUSING SUBSTANCES/
You took your best shot ... you dropped the mask. I suggested you not address me again. You prolly never came back save to read your 'vote count'.
You're done. I will finish with you. Depend upon it filth.
So that's a no, then? (I am always happy to be proven wrong - that's how I learn best - but, if you would rather not, c'est la vie)
Hey ho.
I will address the questions/concerns of ANYONE here who can avoid the following
Geo-politics not your strong point eh?
So your argument is... what?
" while costing the US pretty much zilch."
Victoria Nuland- "We spent 5 billion dollars to overthrow the Ukrainian govt."
I suppose that to a country 20 trillion in debt, along with the military contracts from that 5b taxpayer monies spent, make 5b seem like a pittance.
That's a sad statement in itself.
"Why should Assad sacrifice his brave men for the Kurds?"
Maybe because he is being reasonable, and practical.
Look at the map, see how much territory the AngloZionists have left?
this relationship with the Kurds and Assad makes no sense - The primary mission should be getting the US out of the ME "everywhere" - the Turks are not the problem long term.
Assad can deal with One Man _ Erdogan - to solve any problem - doesnt need the Kurds - once the Kurds are wiped out to include the Iraqi contingent - we all are better off to include the citizens of the USA
fx, Good commentary.
Here is the kick in the nuts for the US! "Turkish forces will have quite the fight on their hands as they will now be fighting forces backed by both the US and Russia at the same time"
Wonder if Assad & Putin have made a deal with the Kurds, who have been betrayed by the US again and again. The US is in that region of Syria, for the oil fields that Conoco Phillips currently posses. Not sure who had the rights before this cluster fuck. Would be interesting to find out.
My guess is that the oil game that the US is playing is about to be over in Syria. Assad left the Kurds alone before the US incited them in said country. The supposed evil dictator let different view points in ethnic culture exist. If Assad & Russia made a deal with the Kurds to be left alone after this shit with Turkey is over, with oil rights going back to original ownership (Syria). Then the US & Turkey are screwed.
The US will keep escalating due to ego.... We will probably have WW3 on our hands over this stupid shit!
Hard to fit - so much total disinfo into one compact comment bud! You have some talent.
Now the rollback
Your second paragraph is simply gibberish. Nothing there.
Essentially? You think Russia is in anything but total disarray regarding its situation in Syria right now... yu just haven't been keeping up.
Whoever wrote that "analysis" has no idea what he is talking about.
When Assads troup finally ended the year-long siege oft he air base in deir ed-Zor and then advanced towards the Euphrates river, the Kurds suddenly stopped their operation to liberate Raqqa and headed south hand over fist, marching through ISIS held lands without a single shot being fired. It took Assad’s men many days with heavy Russian air support to slowly advance to the Euphrates river against heavy ISIS resistance while the US troups and the Kurds encountered zero resistance by ISIS. During these curcial days, Kurdish-American forces captured major oil refinery assets and blocked the SAA from advancing any further. A few weeks later ISIS mercenaries and fighters were allowed by the Kurds to leave Raqqa by the hundreds. Go figure.
The Kurds will pay a hefty price, again. It is beyond me how and why they trusted the US again, after being betrayed already two times by the US in Iraq. Clearly, the Russians and Assad will be willing to work out a deal with the Kurds but the Kurds will have to pay up to reach one.
" It's not. The Afrin Canton has not been a part of the mission in the east. They are not supported by American air power/artillery/special forces or government/ get a map learn how to use it. It's not. The Afrin Canton has not been a part of the mission in the east. They are not supported by American air power/artillery/special forces or government/ get a map learn how to use it. "
Well, are you seriously claiming that the Kurds in Afrin are not under the same unified YPG command as those in deir ed zor and raqqa provinces? LOL. (btw, the US does have special forces in Manbij and Afrin province; Turkey actually publicly demanded their withdrawal).
The Kurds have to make up their mind here. Do they want autonomy in a unified Syria, including protection from further Turkish Aggression? Or do they want to purely serve as canon fodder once again for the US (which needs the Kurds for one purpose only now: to break up syria and take crucial resources away from Assad)? In the latter case, they should know that once they have fulfilled said purpose., the Us will once again drop them like hot potatoes and throw them to Erdogan. Rinse, repeat. The US will never sacrifice their extremely important alliance with Turkey for some Kurdish tribes. Neither will Russia sacrifice their influence and ties with Damaskus or Iran for the Kurds. There will be no independent Kurdish state in the region as - apart from the Kurds - no country and no power down there has any desire or interest to allow one.
This deal highlights a few things:
1) The PYD in Afrin are stupid. The Russians and Syrians offered them the same thing before the Turks marched in, they rejected it. Now they're going to get a worse deal because the YPG have to disarm.
2) Turks are opportunistic, they will try to keep the land grabs gained so far.
3) Americans are untrustworthy as usual, throwing Kurds under the bus and whitewashing Turkish crimes.
4) The Kurds best long term option is to work with Syria and Russia, but lets not hold our breathe on that one, especially for the Rojava Kurds.
There is no deal to disarm.
You need to find ANOTHER REASON that the "Kurds are stupid", genius.
If they were smart they would have disarmed and allowed Syrian forces into Afrin as a survival mechanism to avoid a Turkish incursion. They should have done that before the Turks moved in. Now things are getting complicated and they have lost territory to the Ottoman land grabbers.
Stupid by all accounts.
The Turks are a growing cancer in Syria just as the US presence is.
The Turks are a growing cancer in Syria just as the US presence is. Agreed/
Soooo... how bout we just get - Turks/Iranians/Russians...
and Americans to ALL leave?
No huh? Didn't think so.
I don't regard the Iranians or Russians as a cancer inside Syria. They are helping their ally against a vicious onslaught of terrorism. A Syria with full territorial integrity is best for peace and security in the region. So its obvious who the rats are in this war, that want war and conflict.
This war is fundamentally about those who want to partition Syria versus those who want to preserve its territorial integrity.
The ones who want to partition Syria are the aggressors, they cannot claim the moral high ground. Fuck them all. They deserve lots of body bags sent home for the scum, war-peddling trash that they stand for. The West is on their side which makes the West complicit in this crime.
Your storyline breaks down on two fundamental points.
Those who 'claim the moral high ground' in Syria are not available to 'back that claim'. The competing geopolitical (territory and energy)of every player makes a mockery of the delusive fanboy factionalism endemic to this board.
The two score or so 'commentators' who chronically pad the vote board with the houses help tend to lose sight that a whole world is outside the fish bowl of this house of mirrors. It's that audience I am communicating with here... the silent audience outside looking for PERSPECTIVE from which they can draw their own conclusions. I think few of you understand how naive you look to folks outside the hothouse environment.
Once again I fall back on quoting perhaps the greatest stateman of the past century - "in politics, there are no friends - only - interests."
Secondly - there is little or no understanding of the role of Srael behind most of the assumptions which go into the prevailing 'group think' here. I try to balance that - it's rather challenging to get partisan minded people to focus pon the elephant in the room... but once again.... I focus on the rest of world, in communicating - not on dead dumb or blind folk.
Folks who point blank refuse to read anything of what I write and link to for further explication... as they fear the expansion of their knowledge base will be fatal to their prejudices.
Finally, it does no credit to the image of America in that world at large - to see the paucity of independent, critical thinking on the board... the lack of spirit and independence which is needed to break a soul out of the prison of worrying about 'popularity' or such pointless metrics.
Americans have changed mightily - in my lifetime. I write as much in encouragement of those few left of that once proud and noble country... to not lose hope or backbone in the hurricane of bullshit splayed pon these pages...
as much as far any other reason. I actually like Merikans. Too bad they no longer like themselves.
The problem is that the so-called champions of international law and human rights which one would assume to be the West, are trampling the very things they claim. Behind the façade this is nothing but the continuation of rogue imperialism. Selfish interests aside, geopolitical conflicts blow out into hot wars when incumbent imperial powers do not step down from their thuggish behaviour, thinking they can keep getting away with the crime while cheating and breaking the laws they lecture everyone else to adhere to. There comes a time when someone needs to a draw a line and reign in the thuggery.
Western governments have become extremely disingenuous to their own people, peddling trash and outright propaganda in the media where they portray themselves as the good guys, while supporting terrorism and racketeering behind the scenes. The US position in Syria is untenable. What interests is the US defending? It is promoting war and conflict due to the wrong belief that the world is supposed to be their oyster. Are the hundreds of foreign military bases not fucking enough already? Its greed gone mad at this point. There is no justification for an empire bent on full spectrum dominance. I don't care, but at some point this cancer needs to be fought. It would be wise to contrast Americans from the American government, which is the world's biggest organized crime syndicate, and threat to world peace.
Now we can get down to it.
that is something which no one who really follows international affairs has assumed' for a long long time now. On 'thuggish' behavior... I think is safe to say that' been a 'western' modality for a good long time. Now... we run into trouble. Due to some bizarre psychological reason... certain people who congregate here... NEED to believe that there are STATE ACTORS free from these 'imperialist' objectives and ignoble actions. Unfortunately for that assumption/wish, those who indeed follow international affairs know that this is improbable en extremis. But we also know that their are those who out of their own motives - encourage such naive desires.
I'm often placed in a position of needing to point out to Americans that their unifocal fixation upon AMERICA.. as the center of the universe, creates the condition where 'it's all Americas' fault'...or "it's all somebody else's fault"... and that the two end up being THE SAME useless lens through which to see and act in the world. The emotive responses to making that simple point range from RABIDLY UNHINGED... through to indifference and acceptance.
Tis time to grow up. But it may indeed to be too late.
That they sided with the US once again, after their terrible experience with uncle sam in Iraq, seriously believing that the Us would ever chose between them and Turkey, speaks loud and clear of their stupidity. I do understand that they were facing tough choices. Still, they thought they could carve out their own state taking advantage of Assad's weakness but the completely failed to envision how that should ever work. It is beyond naive to have assumed that Turkey (and Iran) would just idly sit by and watch a Kurdish independent state emerge. And I am being polite and nice using the word "naive".
I'm very glad that you're being polite, as I am always ready for dialogue with those who can hold to that standard.
If the full dynamics of what led to the Kurdish (majority)cantons were understood, there would be considerably less animus directed towards them. It's only a couple of year *well 3 actually)since the Jihadis were knocking on the gates of Kobane - home of 10s of thousands of Kurds who were in no way looking to form a 'state'... but in order to save their lives, honor and homes, somehow found some weapons to pick up and the courage to use them... when every body else in Syria before that moment HAD RUN AWAY IN TERROR - from the terrorists.
From that moment on, I've had a profound respect and gratitude for the people who fought that battle for Syria/ themselves/Anatolia/and every free person in this world
And I'll never stop expressing it.
Jin Jiyan Azadi! Hidden force which will break the pretend Caliphate
Bob, no disagreement here. I do have highest respect for the Kurds and their tremendous courage against mighty enemies especially since they have never been treated as much more than small pawns on the global chess board, easy to be sacrificed by the big guys without any regrets. I did meet some Kurds, many years ago and almost all of them were very nice and remarkable people.
I have to admit, that this respect doesn't extend to all their leaders, past and current.
In the end, it was the US' and NATO's strategy to use the Kurds as proxies against Assad (and cannon fodder on the ground against ISIS) that put them into a pretty awkard position. As usual, the Us administration has no long-term plan or strategy. All that they are focused on is to create maximum trouble for Assad and Russia and Iran and to break up Syria (a long standing objective of Israel, the UK and the US anyway), now that a puppet government in Damascus isn't going to happen anytime soon.
As with Iraq and Libya and Afghanistan, for all the gazillion think thanks and experts out there, there is a complete lack of understanding of and interest in the long-term ethnic, religious and social dynamics on the ground. But hey, it's just another disaster that is happening far, far away, so Uncle sam couldn't care less for any carnage, as long as US boys aren't paying with their lives.
As to the Kurds assumed naivete in 'allowing themselves' to be used as pawns by great powers - this past interlude has shown them to be quite polished at the game of playing off those powers - and keeping the balance in their favor. At this moment, one gets the impression that this faculty is excluded from the range of possible outcomes here.
I must admit I tire of reaching for the thoughts on matters like this that I have placed on line already, to display them in myriad contexts on this board. We reach a saw off point - I agree that people will never dare read data which possibly goes against the grain of their prejudices... my interlocutor claims I cannot 'back up my point.'
At least you have brought Srael into the mix. My particular focus - from having watched the effects of that hidden hand - up close and personal - where I live... is to rebalance discussion about the muddled east with that deliberately excluded factor restored. I'm not talking about the witless anti-srael tirades on parade here daily - most of which is actually generated by talmudic trolls themselves...
I mean including the covert plans of the tiny terror state in both micro and macro analyses of what is going on here.
And on the macro level - that is a huge new energy cartel which actually explains a lot of the seeming paradoxes which analysts cannot explain - so just ignore instead/ such a tact as mine just drives the gallery into a frenzy of denial however. It will take a little more time for all to see that I indeed know what I am talking about
When Assads troup finally ended the year-long siege oft he air base in deir ed-Zor and then advanced towards the Euphrates river, the Kurds suddenly stopped their operation to liberate Raqqa
Excellent cut n paste job - from the usual \sources\
When the SDF headed south to take the jihadist out along the Euphrates, your pointy headed analcysts were uniformly calling for at least 6 months... if ever. They finished that job in less than 3 -
ALLOWING THE SAA TO LIFT THE SIEGE IN DEIR EZ ZOR by means of that continuing advance - before and after that event. Every single group in the game has at one time or another inked a deal with the jihadis to leave a siege unharmed. Sadly
TIS you who 'doesn't know what they are talking about - from somewhere deep in Amerika... where the agit-prop piles higher and deeper/
next time: use quotations marks for your cut n paste "thoughts" genius
Bob, these are them facts that I pointed out and you haven't been able to present a single argument or fact to counter my comment.
Look up the timeline. First, the US bombed Syrian troops in deir ed zor for a full hour "by mistake" which ISIS immediately took advantage of and almost captured the airbase in 2017. I know that there is lots of incompetence in the US military (in any military, btw) . But certainly not that much to make that hour-long "mistake" appear as a credible explanation. It was on purpose , beyond any doubt.
Then, in 2018, only AFTER the SAA had decisively broken through the ISIS' siege and started to liberate the town of deir ed zor, did the SDF /US/Kurdish troups suddenly start a mad race down there to capture the other side of the Euphrates before the SAA could do it. That#s a matter of fact. I am more than hapopy to get evidence to the contrary presented by you. So far, you made only empty claims.
And very nice try to make it appear as if everyone had frequently made deals with ISIS. But he only ones who frequently did were the US ( first in Mossul, later in Raqqa and deir ed zor) and Turkey. (arguably, and there is lots of evidence out there, turkey at least for a couple of years heavily supported ISIS logistically and financially.)
The SDF didn't take out a single jihadist when they went down the Euphrates river towards deir ed zor. There was no trace of any fighting whatsoever, and even the SDF never claimed to have battled anyone during these days. Aagaion, io invite you to present proof to challenge that statement of mine.
And you talk about "propaganda" LOL!
umm... scratch out 'frequently' bud... my point stands.
Next - I am NOT here to splain... scuse... or analyse actions of the USA in Syria. So why try to conflate the two> instead of dealing with what I have pointed out ...
dismissing as 'empty words' the inconvenient fact that WITHOUT THE SDF advance and win in Raqqa... no eastern victory for SAA.
The rush for the eastern oil fields is a matter of 4 powers running for the same prize. As the Kurds are one of them... I fail to understand which faction according to you is in the 'right' - when there in fact is no right in war - only possession... from which one NEGOTIATES - as the Kurds are now doing - with each of those powers.
Are you guys in the real world of geopolitics? I'm not at all sure at this point. I am not interested in partisan fanaticism. And I am not 'on the hook' to retort to points ancillary to the way war really works/
In the interests of comprehension, I broke your comment into two parts.... here's the rest of my feedback
The SDF didn't take out a single jihadist when they went down the Euphrates river towards deir ed zor. There was no trace of any fighting whatsoever, and even the SDF never claimed to have battled anyone during these days.
err... tell me again... WHY I need to refute your point?
I personally believe Daesh/ISIS to be a creation of mossad... trained and supplied by Turkey and A FACTION OF THE STATE DEPT/PENTAGON ...who operate in Syria in abeyance of the actual USA defense dept/ and I've detailed my suspicions here
Since the overt tendency here is to simply very complicated scenarios in order to achieve the requisite result of MOAR CHEERLEADING TEAM X... it's challenging to get a few facts snuck in now and again....
but... go ahead and keep trying to needle me pointlessly
I actually think we aren't that far from each other regarding our major assessments of this mess.
But you do sound as if the SDf's advance had actually assisted Assad (indirectly) in breaking the siege at deir ed zor. But that simply isn't true. They went south only afterwards - (a bit like the race in Europe in world war 2 , when the Us landed in France only after the Soviet union had turned the tide and was rolling back nazi germany - in order to prevent the Soviet union from taking over the entire European continent.). The US, for years, did everything it could to NOT attack ISIS in Syria in any way trhat would help Assad and they certainly had zero interest in him recapturing deir ed zor. I regard it highly unlikely that the so-called SDF can and will do anything without porior approval from the US operatives in the region.
Whether the C!A is there operating independently of the DoD or whether both are doing stuff together or even against each other without knowledge and approval of the WH or whether they are actually all aboard - who am I to know? And, does it really matter? If the US govt. were indeed incapable of controlling and directing their own military and/or intelligence agencies, then you wonder why Teheran, Damascus or Moscow should or could trust in anything the WH promises or says? Does it really make a difference whether the state department/WH are breaking their word by intent or by pure impotence (with C!A and Co do creating facts on the ground regardless of what POTUS wants)?
Well, are you seriously claiming that the Kurds in Afrin are not under the same unified YPG command as those in deir ed zor and raqqa provinces? LOL. (btw, the US does have special forces in Manbij and Afrin province; Turkey actually publicly demanded their withdrawal).
lol huh? This is the trouble with a crew which relies pon 'vote meter metrics' in place of details. You lose touch.
Tween Afrin and the cantons further east - there is a bunch of territory under control of variously - Turkey - its jihadist proxies... SAA. There are US special forces embedded in those eastern cantons - there are none in Afrin.
So how to 'debate' with you? If facts don't matter - and 'winning' is the only goal - knock yourself out. I'm a journalist -of the species most hated and feared by the fanbouys of the new internet medias - can't join ya.
Can't wait for the masks to come off, and force the Useful Idiots to wake TF up.
I need a scorecard.
for which day of the week?
"Netanyahu said that Iran is the "greatest threat to the world,""
In another decade they will own every motel in the Free World. They must be stopped.
War is something that I despise
Because it means destruction of innocent lives
War means tears in thousands of mothers' eyes
When their sons go out to fight and lose their lives
(War) good God y'all
(What is it good for?) Absolutely nothing, say it again
(War, what is it good for?) Absolutely nothing
Some people just deserve killing, Jose.
Hezbollah heads my list, the Iranian expansion lapdogs.
Iranian expansion- LOL- is that like the Yinon Plan? Israel got a bloody nose in 2005 from Hezbollah and are hesitant to fight them again without getting the US Armed Goyim to do their fighting for them- just like they got us to do w/Saddam.
How is Hezbollah expansionist you moron? They were created when Israel invaded Lebanon, and helped push back the Israeli invaders out of Lebanon.
Keep drinking that Jizraeli koolaid.
This is fake news, and has not happened
The Kurds are refusing to hand over to the SAA their weapons