Mortgage Applications Plunge Most Since 2015 As Rates Soar

A week ago we highlighted the tumble in US mortgage applications, and things just got worser-er. As mortgage rates extend 4-year highs, home purchase applications plunged 15% in the last few weeks - the biggest drop since Feb 2015.
In fact, mortgage applications to purchase a home are now unchanged since Nov 2015. It seems the affordability barrier just reached its upper limit...
Will higher rates break housing market momentum?
The following chart suggest 'yes' - that surge in rates will have a direct impact on home sales (or prices will be forced to adjust lower) as affordability collapses...
Comments
There's never been a better time to buy a house.
/s.
This combined with an outburst of credit paydown should rock the house pretty good.
In reply to There's never been a better… by Seasmoke
Do a chart with home price vs. mortgage application.
In reply to This combined with an… by Jim in MN
Family member works back-office of a reality company; homes are 'selling' like hotcakes...but many deals die at the bankers desk..."NO MONEY FOR YOU!" Not uncommon for a house to "sell" many times; only to "unsell" due to loan denials...
Buyers are rich and creditworthy only in their minds...but once the paper hits the bankers desk, a lot of them are Homer Simpson.
Haw bad must their credit situation be for not even Wells Fargo to give them a loan?
Red Flags and Sirens at the finance desk, is that a good thing?: https://youtu.be/i_gFj11nX-g?t=2m16s
In reply to Do a chart with home price… by Shitonya Serfs
That is a creepy. I always had my credit score in hand and was pre-approved with a mortgage lender prior to talking to fucking realtor / house demonstrator. Who shows up wanting to buy without everything lined up?
In reply to Family member works back… by FireBrander
When a Realtor has a new (financially illiterate) buyer standing in front of them, that just walked in and said "I want to buy a house"...they're not going to demand "pre-approved"...they will trust you to "be honest" about your finances...lol. A lot people think that whatever they are currently paying in rent, is what they can afford to pay for a house...renting month to month is not the same as owing big $$$ for 30 years...
In reply to That is a creepy. I always… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Wow. I thought that the younglings had enough savvy to have everything set up in advance. Apparently not.
After having my house painted last summer, yes, nothing like being an owner! Had a leaking hot water tank pipe a few weeks ago. Working now to make sure I don't have bushes gone wild by the end of August. Finally had little vent wells installed last weekend. Upcoming projects include pressure washing and restaining two small decks this summer, gate needs new hardware and to be re-hung, roof needs moss away stuff sprinkled on top, crappy vine maple with a huge root has to be cut down and the root dug out and something else planted.
Don't get me started! I did find a kid on NextDoor. First one willing to work. There is hope.
In reply to When a Realtor has a new … by FireBrander
Most people in our society are muppets...they base their decisions on major purchases by the monthly payment amount
In reply to That is a creepy. I always… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I know. I thought that people had learned something after 2009. I guess not!
In reply to Most people in our society… by Drater
"d'oh"!
In reply to Family member works back… by FireBrander
I purchased 7 months ago. I viewed several properties, Sold subject to finance, which the realtor took me to expecting the financing to fall through, and it did. It's getting a lot more common.
In reply to Family member works back… by FireBrander
What is really nice is as my home value falls, the state will adjust this $8000 property tax bill accordingly...Oh wait...
In reply to There's never been a better… by Seasmoke
My home fell 20% post 2009 and my assessed value dropped with it...but the millage rate went north while the price went south...then the city borrowed $70,000,000 to build a new school and the promise was that, that debt would provide property tax relief...and IT DID!...they didn't RAISE my taxes as much as they would have had they not borrowed the money...
Roughly 300,000 potential voters to approve/deny that school bond...final vote count was ~4200 yes, 1400 no...I figure those 4200 were the "Education Professionals", their families and the employees of the companies that would get the contracts...the 1400 no voters were probably a bunch of angry old white Trump voters:)
In reply to What is really nice is as my… by takeaction
All that money for a place to sleep n take a shit. Absurd.
In reply to There's never been a better… by Seasmoke
Not everyone wants to live in a tent. Even a decent van or RV costs $60k.
In reply to All that money for a place… by Anarchyteez
History doesn't repeat, but it does tend to rhyme, eh?
Stubborn baby boomers selling their houses are going to have to come down on the price!
Just sold a home, got well over the asking price. Closing in the next two weeks. The buyers got 4.625%. It all depends on the conditions.
People are buying homes 125-175K like crazy, trying to get in under the wire before the rates go higher. The real losers in this market are those that bought the suburban homes 350-450K when the true value was about 100K less. But smaller homes are doing just fine, you actually see younger people moving back into urban areas vacated a few years ago.
In reply to Stubborn baby boomers… by lester1
EVERY builder wants to be a luxury builder; if you can't afford a luxury home, then "vacated urban areas" are your only choice...I do not live in a "hot" market...yet 800sqft, 50 year old houses, in mediocre neighborhoods are selling for ~$150k..while the median income in that area is ~$20k.
In reply to Just sold a home, got well… by BandGap
Agree with both of you. Homes under $150k are selling in 24 hrs here, whatever the state of repair (people will reno themselves). All the builders are putting up $350k+ properties. Almost nothing in the middle is selling - sellers can't afford to drop prices without losing out, and buyers can't get the finance.
In reply to EVERY builder wants to be a… by FireBrander
Median income is $20k? That is harsh. No wonder the older, smaller homes are being bought. People can't afford anything else. I bought my first house in 2002 for $140K and it was around 900 SF with an unfinished basement. Sold it two years later for $165K. And my income back then was way over $20K a year. If that is your income it is time to live in an RV or a trailer. Just saying.
In reply to EVERY builder wants to be a… by FireBrander
Moar people will have to consider a McNormal home
Or one they can actually afford.
In reply to Moar people will have to… by Stroke
Screw that...leverage up and get something waaaay out of your ability to afford!
L.I.B.
In reply to Or one they can actually… by BandGap
In Florida, where they can't take it away.
I actually know people doing this, and a few who have given up paying their mortgage.
In reply to Screw that...leverage up and… by kralizec
What do you mean they can't take it away?
In reply to In Florida, where they can't… by BandGap
Once you stop paying, it can years to "take it away"...buy the biggest house you can, stop paying, and live rent free for years...happens more than you think it would...credit score wrecked, yes...but banks are more than happy to "help you rebuild it"...5 years or so later (if you rebuild your credit) and you can do it again.
In reply to What do you mean they can't… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Damn scammers. The bank helps them? That makes my skin crawl. Banks don't help people do anything.
In reply to Once you stop paying, it can… by FireBrander
why the hell would anybody do mortgage lending in FLA if that's the case?
In reply to In Florida, where they can't… by BandGap
Lenders don't hold mortgages for 30 years....they immediately sell them to "investors" or the Government...the largest buyer of mortgages is Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
In reply to why the hell would anybody… by Ron_Mexico
True. A smart buyer will refinance that mortgage as soon as possible, too. I started out with a 4.25 30-yr fixed rate and was able to get it down to 2.875% 30-yr fixed no prepayment penalty and transferable to a qualified veteran or active duty military. Pennie Mac bought my last refi.
In reply to Lenders don't hold mortgages… by FireBrander
In America you can be house poor, Student debt poor or Credit card debt poor... Or live on the democrat plantation... which is just plain old dirt poor
In reply to Or one they can actually… by BandGap
I am planning on renting mine out so I can live in an RV for a year or two. I never want a big house. Why? Too much work to clean it and do all the fucking work around it. I would be fine with a little house and garden and chicken coop in a small town. Living the dream, baby, living the dream! And you should see the things I can do with eggs! Oh yeah baby!
In reply to Moar people will have to… by Stroke
Why do mortgage rates matter? I thought everything was so great that most sales were cash.
Cash sales, around here, it's people moving into the state that sold their house for $500k, then bought the same house here (less costly market) for $300k. That $300k house was a geezer Boomer that then pays cash for a $150k condo...lots of cash sales...but not all of them.
In reply to Why do mortgage rates matter… by Osmium
A few weeks does not a trend make, unless of course you are ZH headline writer.
Just spoke with a mortgage lender. I asked how's the mortgage apps coming in? He said everything was great. Then, I knew he was lying when he said if you wait you will probably miss out on the home you want to buy. I laughed and said I'd call him back...NOT!