Mortgage Applications Plunge Most Since 2015 As Rates Soar

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:45

A week ago we highlighted the tumble in US mortgage applications, and things just got worser-er. As mortgage rates extend 4-year highs, home purchase applications plunged 15% in the last few weeks - the biggest drop since Feb 2015.

In fact, mortgage applications to purchase a home are now unchanged since Nov 2015. It seems the affordability barrier just reached its upper limit...

 

Will higher rates break housing market momentum?

The following chart suggest 'yes' - that surge in rates will have a direct impact on home sales (or prices will be forced to adjust lower) as affordability collapses...

FireBrander Shitonya Serfs Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:17

Family member works back-office of a reality company; homes are 'selling' like hotcakes...but many deals die at the bankers desk..."NO MONEY FOR YOU!" Not uncommon for a house to "sell" many times; only to "unsell" due to loan denials...

Buyers are rich and creditworthy only in their minds...but once the paper hits the bankers desk, a lot of them are Homer Simpson.

Haw bad must their credit situation be for not even Wells Fargo to give them a loan?

Red Flags and Sirens at the finance desk, is that a good thing?: https://youtu.be/i_gFj11nX-g?t=2m16s

 

FireBrander HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:53

When a Realtor has a new (financially illiterate) buyer standing in front of them, that just walked in and said "I want to buy a house"...they're not going to demand "pre-approved"...they will trust you to "be honest" about your finances...lol. A lot people think that whatever they are currently paying in rent, is what they can afford to pay for a house...renting month to month is not the same as owing big $$$ for 30 years...

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 FireBrander Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:08

Wow. I thought that the younglings had enough savvy to have everything set up in advance. Apparently not.

After having my house painted last summer, yes, nothing like being an owner! Had a leaking hot water tank pipe a few weeks ago. Working now to make sure I don't have bushes gone wild by the end of August. Finally had little vent wells installed last weekend. Upcoming projects include pressure washing and restaining two small decks this summer, gate needs new hardware and to be re-hung, roof needs moss away stuff sprinkled on top, crappy vine maple with a huge root has to be cut down and the root dug out and something else planted.

Don't get me started! I did find a kid on NextDoor. First one willing to work. There is hope.

FireBrander takeaction Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:30

My home fell 20% post 2009 and my assessed value dropped with it...but the millage rate went north while the price went south...then the city borrowed $70,000,000 to build a new school and the promise was that, that debt would provide property tax relief...and IT DID!...they didn't RAISE my taxes as much as they would have had they not borrowed the money...

Roughly 300,000 potential voters to approve/deny that school bond...final vote count was ~4200 yes, 1400 no...I figure those 4200 were the "Education Professionals", their families and the employees of the companies that would get the contracts...the 1400 no voters were probably a bunch of angry old white Trump voters:)

BandGap lester1 Wed, 02/21/2018 - 09:59

Just sold a home, got well over the asking price. Closing in the next two weeks. The buyers got 4.625%. It all depends on the conditions.

People are buying homes 125-175K like crazy, trying to get in under the wire before the rates go higher. The real losers in this market are those that bought the suburban homes 350-450K when the true value was about 100K less. But smaller homes are doing just fine, you actually see younger people moving back into urban areas vacated a few years ago.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 FireBrander Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:19

Median income is $20k? That is harsh. No wonder the older, smaller homes are being bought. People can't afford anything else. I bought my first house in 2002 for $140K and it was around 900 SF with an unfinished basement. Sold it two years later for $165K. And my income back then was way over $20K a year. If that is your income it is time to live in an RV or a trailer. Just saying.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Stroke Wed, 02/21/2018 - 11:12

I am planning on renting mine out so I can live in an RV for a year or two. I never want a big house. Why? Too much work to clean it and do all the fucking work around it. I would be fine with a little house and garden and chicken coop in a small town. Living the dream, baby, living the dream! And you should see the things I can do with eggs! Oh yeah baby!

3-fingered_chemist Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:41

Just spoke with a mortgage lender. I asked how's the mortgage apps coming in? He said everything was great. Then, I knew he was lying when he said if you wait you will probably miss out on the home you want to buy. I laughed and said I'd call him back...NOT!