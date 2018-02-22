After Releasing Oil-Backed Petro, Venezuelan President Hints At Gold-Backed 'Petro Oro'

Authored by Molly Jane Zuckerman via CoinTelegraph.com,
After the 'successful' launch of the Venezuelan government-backed cryptocurrency the Petro on Feb. 20, President Nicolas Maduro has already hinted at second government cryptocurrency soon to be released, according to government-sponsored news outlet TelSsur.
This time, the government-backed cryptocurrency will be backed not by oil, but by gold.
During a Patria Para Todos [Fatherland For All] party event at the National Theater in Caracas, Maduro announced,
“The petro is a cryptocurrency unique in the world that is supported by oil, and I have a surprise that I will launch next week, the Petro Oro [gold], backed by gold, even more powerful.”
Since the petro’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) opened on Feb. 20, $735 mln has allegedly been raised, according to Maduro’s Twitter. No official numbers for the ICO had been released by press time.
A grandes problemas, ¡grandes soluciones! Desde el primer minuto el juego arrancó bien, y arrancamos ganando: 4.777 millones de yuanes o 735 millones de dólares es el resultado inicial de las operaciones de intención de compra del Petro. #AlFuturoConElPetro pic.twitter.com/LoaDgj4rr1— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 21, 2018
Some Venezuelans on Twitter have used the hashtag, “#AlFuturoConElPetro,” [the future with the petro], to support the release of the coin. User José David Cabello R wrote,
“#AlFuturoConElPetro against any meddling, against the economic war, against the blockade. For the peace and Venezuela.”
#AlFuturoConElPetro contra cualquier injerencia, contra la guerra económica, contra el bloqueo. Por la Paz y Venezuela— José David Cabello R (@jdavidcabello) February 20, 2018
Before the launch, foreign investors from Brazil, Poland, Denmark, Honduras, and Norway had reportedly said they were open to receiving the petro, which is backed by one barrel of oil per coin, for goods and services.
Venezuela is currently facing hyperinflation of more than 4,000 percent in the last year, with the national currency, the Bolivar, having lost around 96 percent of its value.
The president’s decision to launch a cryptocurrency was at odds with the views of the country’s opposition-backed parliament on crypto, which declared the petro an illegal currency on Jan. 9.
Critics in parliament see the petro as a way for Maduro to avoid the financial sanctions imposed by the West on Venezuela.
I'll get right on that...
Didn't they have to give all their gold to the banks for loans a year or so ago?
I can't think of who might rationally trust that these currencies were backed by anything other than wishful thinking.
Did anyone tell him that you actually need to own gold in order for it to provide "backing"?
Silly kids, cryptos are not for socialist governments to make more false promises.
I am no fan of this Communist but I am a lesser fan of Global Banks controlling Currency issuance so I wish them well in this endeavor but messing with the money system is what got JFK killed, Saddam killed, Omar killed and is why Iran is in the cross hairs
We don't know that he gave all his gold away.
"Authored by Molly Jane Zuckerman"
Sounds like a good Catholic girl so nothing to be sceptical about.
Sounds like a nasty JAP, according to Sheik Yerbouti.
The Jews who control the Fed won't like it one bit. Invade. Invade.
Heck man I'm feeling sorry for Maduro's developers. Every time he opens his mouth they must just stare at each other wide wide eyes.
Next up he'll announce the Petro Penga. The only crypto backed exclusively by his dick.
Dang, who would have thought that such a scumbag socialist would do something like this. A crypto actually backed by an asset? Whodathunkit. Could this loser actually be leading the world back to the Gold Standard? I hate to say it but that is something I would consider getting involved with. Say adios to the empty suit crypto's.
And how are you going to get that barrel of oil or gold coin? He might as well be backing it up with unicorn horns.
I think this is a fine idea. Venezuela sells gold crypto-coins for cash, and gets a nice stream of foreign currency to play with. All they have to do is actually have enough gold to cover the coins, which is not a problem if it is the government doing the audit. Eventually, they may decide that they will be unable to honour said coins, but that will be in years to come, and probably will only be a problem for foreigners. 'Tis a splendid plan.
Next up: A debt backed crypto.
Mining for the D-crypto will be performed by debt slaves aka american households.
Issuing new D-cryptos will be secretly done whenever the issuers or their crony's need them issued.
After that will come the fiat based crypto called F-cryptos.
Sounds like Ghost of PartysOver really understands crypto! It has to be "backed by *something*"!
Your statement is wrong on multiple levels:
Firstly, currency (or "money") is simply a vehicle for value transfer. A commodity "backing" a currency means nothing. Whether a currency is backed by pork bellies, gold, timber, oil, or dirt doesn't matter - only as good as the entity that promised the backing. In the 1500s, when you brought your timber from interior France to Marseille for construction into ships you could be paid with a Rothschild bank note, which you could be sure you could exchange for equivalent value when you took it to a Rothschild branch in Amsterdam. That's what made Rothschild banknotes useful.
You can be sure that you will get equivalent value for the US Dollar in all cities in the world. Doesn't matter that it's not backed by anything.
Furthermore, and shifting gears to crypto here: the intrinsic value of Bitcoin is that it cannot be interfered with by anyone. That's what it's backed by. Not maff. Not nothing. Uncensorable value transfer. Plus it's very easy to transfer. Its other intrinsic value is its rarity.
Gold's only intrinsic value is its rarity, but it's difficult to cart around.
A cryptocurrency backed by Venezuelan gold or oil means no more than the Bolivar backed by Venezuelan gold or oil - not even worth toilet paper. The cryptocurrency will be censorable by Maduro and I don't trust him to make good on his promise to give me oil when I buy a bunch of Petro crypto. He can take my money instantly though via the internet, so it's even worse than the Bolivar.
The Pendejo?
No, El Ladron.
This guy is such a basket case I don't think anybody will take the trouble to send out a hitman.
As a former bus driver, maybe he should try to back the national currency by commuter buses.
I'm watching in awe how this man is almost single-handedly destroying his nation.
Socialists are about intentions.
Reality is for the rest of us to deal with.
I think you meant to say "politicians are about intentions" and I agree.
Maybe russia is " lending " them some gold .
all built on Etherum Block chain tech.
"And I promise not to cum in your mouth" has the same probability.
Omar died because of a Gold back currency development. On the orders of the French Pres to Hillary.
Paging Mr. Qaddafi.
Ya got more oil reserves than any other country, and you can't even feed your own people. I'll pass...
I hope this works and stops the suffering
Rothschilds controlled central banks
http://www.univverse.org/politics/only-4-countries-left-without-a-roths…
The ‘War on Cash’ has already begun. The 1% “elite” want us to be dependent on (((their))) electronic FIAT money.
Having all of our savings in (((their))) banks will leave us vulnerable to dramatic situations, similar to what happened in recent years in Greece, Cyprus, Venezuela or India.
But if we start investing in Cryptocurrencies, which are decentralized and based on Free Market Principles, we will have an edge in case of a dramatic situation.
They also lack a lot of other things, the reason they don't have them is because there is no profit in providing services to those who cannot pay.
The naysayers are rooting for the banksters.
No shit. I'm making one backed by unobtainium called MONGO-coin. How a country is going to go from people losing 20+ pounds, video of prisoners being fed their own fingers, people attacking and killing livestock, legit mad max mobile bands of highwaymen - to a refined society running on assklown crypto coins is beyond me.
Best of luck. BIIIIIIITTTTTTTCCCOOOOONNNNNNEEEEECCCT!
How is the Petro IPO (Intermittent Petroleum Offering) going?
And didn't they sell off all the gold that his predecessor (Chavez) repatriated from little Bush (Dubya)?
Good question. If they are having trouble extracting and refining their stuff...the Petro in fact becomes a derivative or a commodity "token".
Stupid question time: If the Petro Oro is backed by gold then why not just make cold coins?? did I miss something?
Nailed it!!
If they had the gold, they would simply use it. No need to start "crypto's", if you actually had the gold, or oil, it is supposedly backed by. Saying something is "backed by", is just a ploy for stupid people to hand over their money.
https://tradingeconomics.com/venezuela/gold-reserves
Found this link stating the gold reserves of Venezuela are at 187 Tones. If my math is correct and assuming a gold price of $1,339.00/Ounce...they have 8 Trillion "on-hand"...which I believe to be highly suspect. I think they have only a few tones on-hand which is like $40-$80 Million...that sounds about to me.
don't look for any of these to be traded on Coinbase anytime soon. And I'm sure TREZOR is hard at work to accomodate these ICO's
I suggest a Maduro-Ceauscescu Event would be the best thing for their economy
dont forget the strippers
party event at the National Theater
At least he has a sense of humor...
What have I ever done to deserve this...uh...generosity?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oS1qLDTesyI
If they had gold i would buy it.
Good luck collecting it...
Gold backed currency? Oy vey, that approach never ends well.
It is only oil backed, or gold backed if one can go to a bank and get oil, or gold in the quantity specified on the paper oro.
If you they won't or can't give you the quantity of gold specified on the paper gold oro, it is just another government/bank scam. Since Venezuela is a tyrannical government you can bet this is just a public relations ploy.
Yeah they never seem to use the words, " Fully Convertible "
Adios, Maduro, via con Dios--Muammar Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein, et al.
start a potentially world changing currency, end up dead within the year. this guy gets it.
first by inflation and then by deflation the banks and the corporations that grow up around them will leave the people homeless on the continent their forefathers conquered..
sleep well