McMaster, Kelly On Their Way Out?

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/22/2018 - 21:15

Longstanding tensions within the Oval Office have reportedly reached a breaking point, as friction between President Trump and two top advisers may soon result in yet another split within the White House. Both National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and Chief of Staff John Kelly, both military men, are reportedly close to quitting or being fired - depending on whether you're reading CNN or Reuters.

The two are reportedly livid over Trump's treatment of them in public and private - as well as efforts by Trump and his associates to circumvent security measures designed to keep uncleared individuals from accessing classified information, such as Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner - who enjoys reading the president's daily intelligence briefing. 

“There have been running battles between Trump and his generals,” said one of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Kelly is a retired Marine general and McMaster an Army lieutenant general.

“But the clearance business is personal, and if Trump sets special rules for family members, I‘m not sure if Kelly and McMaster would salute,” the official said. -Reuters

And while Kelly wrestles with security clearances and reigning in President Trump's habit of tweeting his stream of consciousness, H.R. McMaster and Trump have their own unique difficulties which have reportedly come to a head.

a

According to "half a dozen defense and administration officials," the Pentagon has been quietly considering options that would allow Trump to boot McMaster - the three-star general, out of his current role and back into the military.

While administration officials have privately said the preference is to move McMaster into a position within the Army or Defense Department that qualifies as a promotion, some within the Pentagon feel he has become politicized in the White House and have expressed reservations about him returning to the military in a prominent role. Some defense officials caution that the President could also go as far as not to offer him a fourth star and force him to retire. -CNN

Five days ago Trump lashed out at McMaster over Twitter, after the National Security Advisor told an international audience at the Munich Security Conference that Russian interference in the US election is "now incontrovertible" following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictments of 13 Russian nationals - while failing to mention that "the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians," as told by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein," adding "the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!" 

This isn't the first time McMaster's neck has reportedly been on the chopping block, as West Wing rumors swirled over his departure last fall.

a

In January, McMaster quashed rumors of his departure, telling reporters "I have a job and it is my intention to go as long and hard as I can in service of the President of the nation," adding that it was "a tremendous honor to do this job every day." 

Trump's first National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, resigned shortly after taking office amid a controversy over whether he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak. 

On Thursday, the Pentagon directed all inquiries about McMaster to the White House. "General McMaster works for President Trump. Any decision with regards to staff, the White House will make those determinations," said chief spokesperson Dana White. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that Trump "still has confidence in General McMaster." 

A Source within the White House, leaking to CNN, reports that Trump can't stand McMaster's demeanor during briefings - and that the President considers his National Security Advisor to be "gruff and condescending." 

He prefers the briefing style of someone like CIA Director Mike Pompeo or Defense Secretary James Mattis, who patiently answer his questions, regardless of the premise. McMaster, meanwhile, is the person who delivers the news that Trump doesn't want to hear on a daily basis, according to the senior Republican source.

The issue is not political but mostly stylistic, as McMaster and Mattis tend to discuss information before it is presented to the President, the same source added. -CNN

Kelly and McMaster both declined to comment, however Reuters' sources were quick to add that "tensions could blow over, at least for now, as have previous episodes of discord between the president and other top officials who have fallen out of favor." 

 

Tags
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 45
Vote down!
 1
J S Bach Sir Edge Thu, 02/22/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

McSinister is the essence of Goldfinger in the old James Bond fiction.  One couldn't envision a more stereotypical "worm-tonguesque" villain in charge of our armed forces and acting presidential "advisor".

I tried ordering a McMaster meal at McDonald's and they said they were out of McDungets.

Vote up!
 35
Vote down!
 0
GUS100CORRINA Normalcy Bias Thu, 02/22/2018 - 20:57 Permalink

McMaster Finally Out? Pentagon Paving Way For Return To Military: Report

My response: Looks like the POTUS is prepping for the Return of General Flynn.

McMaster has some very suspicious associations and has been referenced in Q-ANON posts. He was an "OBOZO" plant. 

Also, it appears that "OBOZO's" LEGAL problems are growing by the day.

"OBOZO" maybe the first POTUS in US history to be charged with TREASON. Also, KERRY is in a DEEP PILE OF SHIT as well. He directed the US State Department to provide 9 million dollars to her charity. This is ladies and gentlemen of ZH is BULLSHIT!!!!!!

CORRUPTION and CRIME as far as the EYE can see for the last four POTUS office holders. It make me ashamed of my nation at times.

May GOD bless, guide and protect President TRUMP and the TRUMP administration as they "DRAIN THE SWAMP".

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Koba the Dread GUS100CORRINA Fri, 02/23/2018 - 02:37 Permalink

Also my first thought. Early belief that Flynn's "confession" was made under extreme duress and threats against his family by the FBI. Comey's admission that many of his colleagues don't believe Flynn lied at all. Judge demanding all exculpatory evidence concerning Flynn from the FBI. McMaster an obvious careerist war hawk: anything to get a promotion; anything to please the careerist Pentagon war hawks.

The article noted that "McMaster, meanwhile, is the person who delivers the news that Trump doesn't want to hear on a daily basis, according to the senior Republican source." Of course Trump doesn't want to hear lies and distortions on a daily basis! Who would? Oh, right, CNN, NYT and WaPo fans.

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 10
gatorengineer directaction Thu, 02/22/2018 - 20:58 Permalink

Boy you sure get a different news feed than I do.... Mine says we have heavy ground presence in Syria (didnt under Obowel), are on the verge of war with the NORKs after the Olympics, and our CIA has been stirring the shit pot in Iran....

Does your news coverage come before of after the episodes of My little pony?

The only difference between Trump and Hillary is Hillary has better hair.  Follow what Trump actually does and not what he Tweets, HUGE difference.  WE ARENT WINNING.