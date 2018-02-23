And America's Dirtiest Metropolis Is...

Well, you guessed it, New York City of course - this dirty city has more pests and litter than any other large metropolis in the United States, according to newly compiled government data by the cleaning-services company Busy Bee.

The cleaning company ranked 40 large cities across the United States based on data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the American Housing Survey (AHS), and the U.S. Census Bureau to create an informative infographic to determine just how shitty America really is. Factors include litter, pests such as mice and cockroaches, population density, particulate matter air pollution, and nitrogen dioxide air pollution.

The City that Never Sleeps ranked the highest in three out of five categories, placing it as shittest-city-in-the-nation of 427.9 on Busy Bee’s “dirtiness index.” The next closest competitor for all the wrong reasons is Los Angeles, which has a dirtiness index of 317.8. To complete the top five list, the remaining dirtiest cities are Chicago, Philadelphia, and San Francisco.

Busy Bee Cleaning Service is one of New York’s premier commercial cleaning services, but in their latest report, they might have angered the millennial generation who just moved out of their parent’s basements into overpriced homes across America’s inner cities, to only now discover their new environment is trash. Busy Bee does a great job tearing apart the narrative that everything is awesome in America’s inner cities, and perhaps, the ‘City that Never Sleeps’ should take a night off to realize just how much trash its citizens are living in. The report further verifies that America’s empire is rotting from within, as its culture and lifestyles from its major metropolises are producing a toxic environment that is softly killing its citizens from within.

The New York Patch highlights just how toxic these inner cities are: