Breaking Ground? Trump Border Wall Begins Construction In Calexico

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 02/24/2018 - 21:45

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers started construction Wednesday to replace a decaying stretch of a 2.25-mile Mexico–United States barrier, swapping it out for a new and improved 30-foot high bollard style wall.

This is the first border wall contract awarded in the Trump administration outside the eight prototypes that were built last year near Tijuana, Mexico.

According to CBP Public Affairs, the 2.25-mile project will stretch from the Calexico West Port of Entry extending westward beyond the Gran Plaza Outlets and include all-weather roads paralleling the new wall.

KESQ-TV, an ABC-affiliated television station for the Coachella Valley licensed to Palm Springs, used their Newsdrone to survey the area where the new wall construction is underway.

CBP states that the construction is located in the El Centro Sector, which is one of the “Border Patrol’s highest priority projects.”

The current barrier in Calexico was erected several decades ago from recycled scraps of metal and has been proven to be widely ineffective in preventing illegal cross-border activities.

The unlawful cross-border activities in the El Centro Sector are stunning. CBP provides a breakdown of seizures made by officers for the fiscal year 2017:

The El Centro Sector apprehended 18,633 illegal aliens, seized 5,554 pounds of marijuana, 483 pounds of cocaine, and 1,526 pounds of methamphetamine and 2,521 ounces of heroin. During that fiscal year, there were 21 assaults against El Centro Sector agents.  

CBP spokesman Carlos Diaz told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday, the project was fully funded by fiscal 2017 appropriations, which will also fund projects in Southern California, New Mexico, and in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

Back in November, the Trump administration awarded the $18 million contract to replace the barrier in Calexico to SWF Constructors of Omaha, Nebraska.

And lastly, the administration is trying to find $18 billion in funding to extend and complete the Mexico-United States border wall. Recent funding efforts to pay for the entire stretch failed last week in the Senate.

The one question we ask: Will the Trump administration have the border walls erected in time to thwart a Mexican drug cartel war spillover into the United States? Don’t be shocked if the Trump administration labels the drug cartel wars just south of the border as a national security threat. Perhaps, that would be enough to spur emergency funding to pay the entire stretch...

Tags
Business Finance
Television Broadcasting
Waste Management, Disposal & Recycling Services

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
techpriest Xena fobe Sat, 02/24/2018 - 22:35 Permalink

I was talking with my father-in-law about this tonight, and being Chinese, he explained that a great deal of illegal immigration from China (only very talented or wealthy people can get in legally, he is the former) comes from Mexico also. They get a tourist visa down there and cross the border, with each step arranged by Fujian gangsters (ask any Chinese person about Fujian).

It made me wonder how many other sources of illegal immigration take this route. Actually protecting the border might solve a lot of problems.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DRTexas techpriest Sun, 02/25/2018 - 00:00 Permalink

You are so correct.  I live on the border.  We see the reports of the nationalities caught entering the country through the southern border. The media does not report it, but about a third of those caught are from countries other than Mexico.  They are from everywhere imaginable.  Africa, Haiti, China, Viet Nam, many Middle Eastern countries, etc.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
mkkby Juggernaut x2 Sat, 02/24/2018 - 23:35 Permalink

"Mexican drug cartel war spillover".  Just the excuse Trump needs to order the military to secure the border.

Trump can end this problem tomorrow.  No wall needed.  2000 mile border X 10 soldiers per mile = 20k troops.  Easy.

No courts, no cops needed.  Just turn them back the way they came.  Drop anybody with a weapon and leave the body for the buzzards -- they need food too.  Spics will figure out pretty quick that there's no point even trying.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 1
Xena fobe lloll Sat, 02/24/2018 - 22:06 Permalink

You will find little sympathy here for your open borders/welfare worn out memes.  Working American families lives and communities have been destroyed by immigration. 

Go be a pest on Mexican web sites instead.  Maybe you can convince Mexico to open it's southern border. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
PT lloll Sat, 02/24/2018 - 23:04 Permalink

lloll re " A country founded by “illegal” immigrants ..." :

Well, you'd have to be a pretty stupid fucking idiot to fall for the same mistake your ancestors exploited in the past!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
PT Beowulf55 Sat, 02/24/2018 - 23:15 Permalink

You have a point there.  I've heard of people going there for the superior medical care - the cheap treatments that are illegal in the US.

Maybe that was the point.  Turn Mexico into a drug-infested shit-hole war-zone to discourage people from going there to seek out alternative medicine.

Why is it impossible to make Mexico a better place?  If Mexicans felt happy and safe in their own country then they would feel no need to illegally cross the border.

Reminds me of a story I heard of some young men that shared a rental house together.  None of them would do any dishes or any other cleaning up.  As one room filled up with filth, they'd all move to the next room.  Eventually they just left and left the landlord to clean up the mess.  And these were kids that were brought up in "good" neighbourhoods on the "good" side of town...

Vote up!
 12
Vote down!
 1
Yen Cross Sat, 02/24/2018 - 21:54 Permalink

     Most of that land is flat and agricultural. The farmers have been ass raped in that area for over two decades.

  Build the wall and don't look back Donald. I have some buddies that look for underground tunnels.

  That sling-shot drone crap won't work anymore, either.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
roodeetoodee Juggernaut x2 Sat, 02/24/2018 - 22:28 Permalink

Speaking of strung out - how long are you libtards going to cling to that Russian interference wetdream? What are you down to now - 3 seconds of slow mo video of some people sitting in a room and a voice over?

 

You're right though Trump supporters will go and vote for him again unlike you demosissies who will stay home and hope someone else will get off their ass do it for them.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
Cabreado Sat, 02/24/2018 - 22:02 Permalink

Intentions are good, but when building a wall of epic proportions, it's best to have at least half of the People, er, at least half of the Representatives of the People on board.  Also good to have some money to spend.

No, this is not a political comment.