Is The CIA So Bad That Even When It Tells The Truth It Adds-In Lies?

On Sunday, February 17th, I was surprised to see in the reliably neoconservative newspaper, New York Times, an ‘opinion’-article headlined with the distinctively non-neoconservative title, “Russia Isn’t the Only One Meddling in Elections. We Do It, Too.”
But, then, I got to the neocon core, in the article itself:
But in recent decades, both Mr. Hall and Mr. Johnson argued, Russian and American interferences in elections have not been morally equivalent. American interventions have generally been aimed at helping non-authoritarian candidates challenge dictators or otherwise promoting democracy. Russia has more often intervened to disrupt democracy or promote authoritarian rule, they said.
Equating the two, Mr. Hall says, “is like saying cops and bad guys are the same because they both have guns — the motivation matters.”
That’s just a typical neocon lie — reality turned upside-down, black-is-white and white-is-black.
When the CIA hired Iranian mercenaries to rebel against and overthrow the progressive democratically elected Iranian Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh in 1953 and installed there a dictatorship (which lasted till 1979); and did the same to overthrow and replace the progressive democratically elected Guatemalan President Jacobo Arbenz in 1954; and, more recently, in 2009, helped Honduras’s aristocracy to overthrow that country’s progressive democratically elected President Manuel Zelaya, and to cement and make permanent their new and fascist regime; and, in 2014, perpetrated a brutal coup in Ukraine overthrowing that country’s democratically elected but corrupt (like all prior post-communist Ukrainian Presidents were) President Viktor Yanukovych — even the Soviets (including the pre-1991 and pre-independent Russians) weren’t that bad; and a 1992 classic BBC documentary about the CIA’s having set up in Western Europe during the Cold War numerous deadly terrorist incidents which were designed so as to be blamed on ‘communists’, makes clear, that the US CIA is a spiritual implant into the US Government, of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi (but now American) Gehlen Organization — a darling of the CIA Director Alan Dulles, and which is still today the CIA’s spirit.
But, even that hypocrisy misses the essentially fascist nature of America’s secret-police agencies, because America’s Presidents are now reliably pro-fascist, and on many occasions are even pro-racist-fascist, or pro-“nazi” (standing out to defend the nazi ideology itself). At the U.N., both President Obama and President Trump have stood America up publicly as being one of only three countries (in Obama’s case) and then of only two countries (in Trump’s case) publicly defending nazism. Furthermore, on one day (31 October 2015), twice in close succession, the U.N. Secretary-General publicly criticized Obama, though not by name, for opposing and insisting on blocking, democracy in Syria. Whereas Russia insists upon a democratic and united — instead of ethnically broken-up — Syria, and polls amongst Syrians consistently show that the vast majority of Syrians insist upon the same thing, the US Government not only does everything possible to block it, but has the gall to deny the blatant fact that it’s seeking to replace Syria’s secular non-sectarian Government, by a fundamentalist-Sunni Government that will do the Sauds’ bidding (and the bidding of America’s oil-giants).
However, that February 17th New York Times article is deceptive not merely on account of its holier-than-thou admission of the CIA’s supposedly ‘past history’ of badness and its presumption of today’s Russia being almost as bad as was the Soviet Union.
Actually, the article includes several other lies, such as are exposed in these three articles about how American billionaires systematically robbed Russia during the 1990s:
“Russia’s Fiscal Whistleblower”
“Soros and His CIA Friends Targeted USSR/Russia in 1987”
Those articles offered at least some of the explanation as to why America’s billionaires (at least the ones who care about this matter at all) hate Vladimir Putin: they had loved Boris Yeltsin because he allowed them to rape Russia, but Putin put a stop to it.
So, while millions of Americans, who subscribe to the New York Times, will learn the lie, that (and here is the regime’s basic message) internationally ‘we’re the good guys against the bad guys’, there’s no more reason to trust that, than there was when the same lies came from Joseph Goebbels’s shop, at which time, the US itself was a progressive country, heading in progressive directions, under President FDR.
Bill Clinton and the post-Clinton Democratic Party have repudiated that direction for their Party; and, now, in international relations, the US is solidly fascist, in both Parties. The CIA lies, as usual, indistinguishably differently when it’s run by a Democratic President and Congress, than when it’s run by a Republican President and Congress.
In international relations, it’s the same regime, regardless: full of the same lies. And that historical fact, and ongoing but unpublished news, is not to be found to be accepted in the Times’s masthead-lie, “All the News That's Fit to Print” — or else the truth itself, just isn’t “Fit to Print.” It’s fit to print here (and without paying a subscription), but how many people even read here? This explains how the regime protects itself, against democracy — by hiding what’s essential.
If they really gave a shit about our country we would have all the evidence needed, on a silver platter to hang Hillary for treason. We would have leaked video on all the school shootings, and the CNN building would be burnt to the ground.
If the CIA says it, I don't believe it. They dusted JFK because he credibly threatened them, I imagine they have a plan for dealing with Mr. Trump too.
Alphabet agencies = Joo controlled = Spewing lies
They have to lie to protect us. Much like cheating husband's hiding their cheating ways to protect their wives.
Crooks and Instigating Assholes
Q: How do you know when a CIA agent or employee is lying?
A: Their lips are moving?
Q: When it comes down to believing Satan or the CIA, whom do you trust more?
A: Satan.
The Devil's Advocate is not the CIA's Advocate.
" company man" is the term used in the books ive read.and it fits
The NYT is first and foremost a progressive liberal mouthpiece, and its Neocon leanings run second. True however the CIA will always also lie while telling the truth. Such pathological behavior is in the CIA's DNA.
In reply to Ya’ think? by BlackChicken
High treason calls for the firing squad and I've already called dibbs to be the guy with the live round for Hillary and Barack(Hussein, Barry, whatever his name really is).
In reply to Ya’ think? by BlackChicken
To state the obvious; the CIA has deeply humiliated the American people in their attempt to tie the American people to be responsible for the CIA's crimes against humanity across the world.
The CIA appears to be the world's greatest threat to peace and prosperity. It is the penultimate terrorist organization, being the direct or indirect creator of all other terrorist organizations. It also appears to be the world's penultimate illegal drug smuggler and pusher making all other illegal drug trading possible and instigating the horrors of addiction and suffering around the world.
If I believed that the CIA was working in any way on behalf of the US government and the American people then it would be sad and shameful indeed. However, it is my belief that the CIA instead was captured long ago, as was the secret military operations and now works for a hidden power that wants to dominate or failing that, destroy humanity.
The Agency is Cancer. There should be no question about the CIA's future in the US.
Dissolved & dishonored. Its members locked away or punished for Treason. Their reputation is so bad and has been for so long, that the fact that you joined them should be enough to justify arrest and Execution for Treason, Crimes Against Humanity & Crimes Against The American People.
Penultimate means next to the ultimate, or second place.
If the CIA is penultimate, who is the ultimate?
MI6 which controls and started the CIA.
Smersh? Kaos? The space lizards?
The CIA was originally organized by people who were previously Wall Street lawyers, and so, the CIA still acts as the goons for the banksters.
Since the combined effects of the American income tax laws and the Federal Reserve Board amount to those monetary and taxation systems being the ways that the powers of public governments enforce frauds by private banks, and since the CIA advances the global agenda of the international banksters that re-captured control of the government of the USA more than a Century ago, it is a cruel joke to assert that the CIA has ever assisted "democracy."
Since "We the People" in the USA, as well as all over the world, have almost totally lost control over the public money supplies, so-called "democracy" is almost totally dead everywhere. The only actually significant geopolitical struggles are between the biggest and best organized crime gangs, while the blocks their alliances form are due to the degree that those dominate organized crime gangs are working together to enforce frauds throughout their spheres of influence, while somewhat in competition with other organized crime gangs doing basically similar things.
The government of the USA has been almost totally treasonous for more than a Century. However, the underlying enforced frauds have been enabled by about exponentially advancing technologies to become about exponentially more fraudulent. Those phenomena are what more people are noticing with respect to the activities of the CIA, namely that its behavior has become about exponentially more treasonous.
In my view, the perception of the accumulating apparent anomalies with respect to the CIA demands going through series of intellectual scientific revolutions and profound paradigm shifts. There is nothing but the dynamic equilibria between different systems of more or less organized lies operating robberies. There is only one political system: organized crime.
Notions such as a democratic republic operating through the rule of law are impossible ideals. About the only things which actually exist to any publicly significant degree are the central core of excessively triumphant organized crime, namely bankster dominated governments, surrounded by layers of various controlled "opposition" groups, which stay within the same frames of reference, based on false fundamental dichotomies and the related impossible ideals.
The international bankers were the bosses, while groups like the CIA were their goons, all of which became the most globally dominate organized crime gangs, as the Anglo-American (Zionist) Empire of Finance. That Empire of Finance has become even more thoroughly globalized, while its effective control has been somewhat slipping away from the Anglo-American (Zionist) groups, which is the root cause of contemporary geopolitical conflicts.
As above, so below &
as without, so within.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-03/more-confessions-economic-hit-man-time-they’re-coming-your-democracy
More Confessions Of An Economic Hit Man: "This Time, They’re Coming For Your Democracy"
"...Perkins has just reissued his book with major updates. The basic premise of the book remains the same, but the update shows how the economic hit man approach has evolved in the last 12 years. Among other things, U.S. cities are now on the target list. The combination of debt, enforced austerity, underinvestment, privatization, and the undermining of democratically elected governments is now happening here" ... "Things have just gotten so much worse in the last 12 years since the first Confessions was written. Economic hit men and jackals have expanded tremendously, including the United States and Europe. Back in my day we were pretty much limited to what we called the third world, or economically developing countries, but now it’s everywhere. And in fact, the cancer of the corporate empire has metastasized into what I would call a failed global death economy. This is an economy that’s based on destroying the very resources upon which it depends, and upon the military. It’s become totally global, and it’s a failure."
In reply to To state the obvious; the… by Chupacabra-322
I just listened to a vid on YouTube title.. The Call 2/22/18 This guy said our debts are paid, we own no one money across the world because of this EO from the 21st Dec. And the others pertaining to the national emergency we are under now. They confiscated all the money that had been stolen by the different countries and entities and we no longer have a debt. Hell the Fed is missing 9 trillion. Our debt was, what 21 trillion..
Just reading how our government has been using taxes. With Gowdy and Chaffets
20,000,000,000 For Afghan firewood a year.
9,000,000,000 for non existent report
75,000 for refurbished 25 bicycles
900,000 the CIA just stole
9,000,000,000,000, missing from the Fed.
How much went missing in the middle east wars over these 20 years? It was 3 trillion at the Pentagon a day before 9/11
In reply to The CIA was originally… by Radical Marijuana
Agree entirely Chupacabra, when people say they hate the USA, it's not the people they hate, it's the US policies forced on the world by the CIA.
They've embarrassed us enough, we need a coalition of loyalists to the Constitution who will observe their oath and fight against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
Who are our foreign enemies? Russia? China? I think Trump has shown that he can motivate those two parties to work in the general interest of the world. The only other half viable enemy that we have is the political arm of izlum, but they're enemies of the entire world, including those who are members of religious izlum.
Whoever is pulling the strings of the CIA is a global enemy and I hope Trump has a 4D chess game moving against their global strategy.
In reply to To state the obvious; the… by Chupacabra-322
In reply to To state the obvious; the… by Chupacabra-322
I'd listen to Hannity some eves sifting through his chest banging to agree with some of his points. That ended two nights ago when he was talking about the (fabricated) Russian intervention as though it really existed and then shoved his asinine IQ up a notch in proclaiming he certainly supports our CIA and all the good it does. Channel turned to NBA. No more swamp Hannity.
In reply to To state the obvious; the… by Chupacabra-322
Draining the swamp would mean replacing most CIA staff with new, vetted staff, preferably not Zionists.
What can be done? Nothing until some powerful Congress members will actually debate the issue as critical for peaceful survival with a much smaller CIA with people who are not criminals (not so hard to assess in psychological examinations of applicants. Now it looks like psychopaths pass the test because that is what they want.
Can POTUS do anything? Probably not without proper debates about what is actually wrong with the USA.
In reply to To state the obvious; the… by Chupacabra-322
It's a good thing cheap energy is running out, and the world is about to have a calamity as a half dozen major crises undo civilization isn't it? Unlatching the shoes of civilization will put an end to the meddling.
George Bush Grand Cross of the Order of Bath,Billy Graham Knight commander of the most excellent order of the British empire etc etc etc America is the host not the cancer
William Casey, CIA Director 1981-1987
“We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”
And as Walter Cronkite would say "and that's the way it is" which by the way was a lie too.
So you see.. it is not if they are lying..
Neocon is another word for Communist in disguise.
progressive = communist
One thing to remember when it come to spooks is they are legally bound to the lies. So basically they always will be lying when it really matters. It is what it is.
Trump says if he is elected: "you will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center."
Well donnie..did the perps set you straight on this promise?
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2016/02/17/trump_you_will_find_…
Well he did now he's owned by them
a decent nose and two eyes leads straight to Israel..
Don't know how don is going to dodge the obvious but I am sure (((they))) have a plan..
The plan is to not upset the owners of the Federal Reserve
He probably already knew. That isn't a big deal, lots of people know, there are about 50 reliable documentaries on the subject of who and why and how. Scientific evidence, solid investigative work by many people. Half a dozen academic conferences around the world, 25 or so books.
Fuck, everybody knows who bothers to look at the evidence.
So, if everybody knows, why does nobody talk? Well, some of them have tried, they and their families died, is one clear reason. There must be many others, but that is the obvious one that sticks in your mind.
Don't you think?
https://thinkpatriot.wordpress.com/2018/02/23/piss-on-them-modern-penol…
Tell me, how do you fellow travelers communicate your exposes of this exceptional Americanism from beyond the grave?? Do you hold seances in the spirit world to fill us living souls in on what the CIA was up to before the “erased” you?
It’s a neat trick.
Or maybe they let you live because they figure the General public will just see you as typical internet trolls in your tinfoil hats channeling the ghost of Che Guevara to let us in on how a bunch of WASPy Princeton boys got together and disemboweled anyone who spoke for freedom and peace and happened to own the mineral rights to any serious fossil fuel deposits.
In reply to He probably already knew… by lew1024
12 In the mean time, when there were gathered together an innumerable multitude of people, insomuch that they trode one upon another, he began to say unto his disciples first of all, Beware ye of the leaven of the Pharisees, which is hypocrisy.
They're lying, we only promote democracy, defend human rights, and bring about freedom by dropping hundreds of thousands of bombs like we are doing in Iraq, Afghanistan, and now Syria.
Many, many dead civilians have been freed from the "tyranny" since 9/11!
Given that Trump administration has approved indefinite stay in Iraq and Syria, that means they have a chance for peace or be blown to pieces...
The label Neocon is so misleading. The author should know better.
The proper term for both Dems. and Repubs. is "Chicken-hawks".
Please get it right next time. ed
Cassis,Cassie,Cassie...don't cwy baby.Ex-CIA head's direct quotes corroborating the article not enough for you?Your CIA is the true evil which exists in our world today.You are either one of them or stupid.No offense.It is not a pro-Russian article.It exposes the sheer evil of a small number of ZioNazi cunts fucking humanity.Those of us who know this do not like it and would wish others to be informed.
In reply to How much did Russia pay you… by Cassandra.Hermes
Dishonesty is ubiquitous in any big government. It's a natural symptom of a failed system. Cut it by 2/3.
CIA - If it's bad, we do it. We even trample God under our feet... cause we're the good guys!
Right. Nazis. But you they let publish the truth, and not wind up as a bar of soap at the University Club, or the Links, where the boys get together to plot how to make the world safe for autocracy.
Fuck off bck to Stalingrad, Comrade.
Fuck off bck to Stalingrad, Comrade.