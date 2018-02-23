The FBI Is Corrupt And Incompetent – Pelosi Says, "Give 'Em A Raise!"

That’s exactly what Congressional Democratic Leadership wants done. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have redefined chutzpah to the point of insanity.
Not three days after the FBI’s gross malfeasance and incompetence in their mishandling of the Parkland Florida massacre, these cretins have the unmitigated gall to publicly ask for another $300 million to add to the FBI’s budget.
But, is that $300 million to deal with real domestic threats to the lives and safety of Americans?
No.
It’s to combat Russian Trolls.
Seriously, I kid you not.
This is a classic example of these people having a narrative prepped and scheduled to wrest control of the news cycle regardless of the optics. The goal is to create layer upon layer of fake news replete with fake (read: paid by George Soros) outrage — that’s what RussiaGate is all about.
Robert Mueller’s indictment of 13 Russian individuals and entities in connection with election tampering is a joke.
And not even a good one by Washington D.C. standards.
This is the kind of joke that hits the audience like a lead zeppelin and the production crew has to foley in a laugh track for the Netflix special.
It’s cruel and disgusting display of lawlessness masquerading as investigation.
Schumer and Pelosi need a wedge issue for the mid-terms elections. And absent anything else to wield against Trump - the economy is good, tax cuts are popular, gun control is going nowhere - Russophobia is it.
And they will run with this all the way to a crushing defeat at the ballot box.
No one in the right mind believes there is anything between Trump, his staff and the Russians. At best all they can conjure up is guilt by association and alternative facts.
What is there was the beginnings of contacts designed to open lines of communications between the U.S. and Russian leadership that would fulfill Trump’s campaign pledge to improve relations with Russia.
Something that we elected him to do, if you can remember back to 2016.
And that is now treason in the minds of grand-standing, hyper-partisan Baby-Boomers like Pelosi and Schumer.
The Real Reason
This is the modus operandi in all statist politics.
If there is government failure it’s not because of incompetence. It’s because the taxpayer is too cheap to give them the right tools for the job.
So, give us more money because we are government and have the moral high ground.
Deflect blame back onto the taxpayer while using the taxpayer’s money to inculcate their children into believing this tripe.
If there is anything this sordid period of U.S. history should teach the average person it is that these people work for themselves and not for us.
We elected Trump and the FBI took it upon themselves to doctor evidence, harass and indict his staff, and collude with members of the executive branch and a private organization (DNC, Fusion GPS) to overturn that election.
Instead of expanding the FBI’s budget by $300 million, it should immediately be cut by $300 million and everyone involved fired and indicted.
If found guilty they should be publicly hung or shot for treason.
If Pelosi and Schumer had an ounce of shame in their family tree going back three generations (because both their parents and grandparents share responsibility in their fecklessness) they would sit down and shut up. But, they can’t.
Winning in Washington is all that matters, no matter the cost, no matter the optics.
Our government is the single biggest organization ever to stride this planet in terms of manpower, real power and consumption of resources.
It employs more than 20% of the U.S. workforce, consumes around 25% of GDP (which shouldn’t be added to the calculation in the first place) and makes a mess of everything it touches.
So, why would we give an obviously corrupt and politicized FBI another $300 million to combat 80 Russians armed with Tweetdeck and Photoshop?
The number is so outrageous it must have a different purpose.
The most obvious purpose is to expand surveillance and curtailment of political activities of Americans, not Russians. This is about us, not them. Their real enemy is anyone with enough brain power left to see through their lies.
Another scenario is even worse. This $300 million could be spent to intervene overseas through inter-agency operations, allowing the FBI to pay the CIA to expand operations in Russia.
Neat trick to get around Trump’s proposed agency budget cuts, no?
It also would obfuscate the money path by sticking it behind the wall of ‘current operations’ to stifle FOIA requests.
Mr. President, Tear Down this Blue Wall
No, what needs to be done here is a clean sweep of all of these departments. What needs to happen is election reform to ensure that Schumer, Pelosi and their backers don’t steal twenty House seats in November through more blatant ballot stuffing like what occurred in Alabama in December.
Trump needs to go on the offensive about election fraud, FBI malfeasance and Department of Justice corruption now. He has the opportunity, politically, in 2018 to crush the Democrats and, by extension, parts of the Deep State and Shadow Government into bits.
Mueller’s investigation is nothing more than a headline generator to assist a broke and busted DNC fund raise for the mid-terms. Why do you think they’re already floating names like Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney for 2020?
This is to give Progressives hope.
But you know what hope is right?
Hope is the thing you have when you have nothing else.
With this latest blatant shill for more taxpayer-funded political witch-hunting, the Democrats expose just how little they have.
Comments
What we are seeing is everything coming apart at the seems but it is unfolding in ways that almost everybody can understand.
It seems, considering the trend over the last year and half, that it is only going to get more and more blatant... more obvious... for the benefit of those in incredibly deep denial which still is a heck of a lot of Americans.
The L-Vegas shooting evidence fell apart piece by stinking piece and now the same is happening with the Parkland shooting.
The roasting of the FBI in front of the whole USA is unbelievable... The unfolding of OBVIOUS fake evidence from the MSM, CNN scripted TV Chats, and the unnecessary and constant calls for illegal war by the MIC. The collapse of the Russian Collusion effort into an arrest of Russian trolls independently buying ads off of (((FaceBook))).
Time to put down the Popcorn and take out the Peanut MnMs... It's only gonna get more crazy going forward.
Edgey...
In reply to In The News:… by markangel
Will continue to see more Rep support into the mid terms.
In reply to Com in Prog by Sir Edge
To no avail. Will continue to see more FFs for the foreseeable future.
In reply to Will continue to see more… by y3maxx
Not statism.
100% etatism
In reply to To no avail. Will continue… by Rex Andrus
How about just plain old lazism (made-up word) and escapism, assuming employees were like many in other government agencies / corporate back offices, engaging in excused absenteeism for busy-working parents or activities at work that allow them to escape from the monotony and / or rigor of the drudge work, like posting proud-mommy pics on the internet or planning Halloween dress-up days or potluck lunches.
Don't forget the Dylan Roof background check mess up, leading to 9 other mass-shooting victims. Some human error will always be there, even when people work hard. But, this is getting bad, and I sincerely doubt they are paid as little as most Americans.
However, if you took away all of the government positions that employ college grads, the surveys that claim college grads make more would not be so inflated. Not only do they average in college grads in industries that pay 9 or 10 times more, like the medical field, bumping up the average salary for a college grad, but they also include the 20% of government employees, many of whom are required to have a degree, whereas [far] fewer corporate office jobs have a majority of college grads.
In reply to rew by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
hahahah
but the MIC is not corrupt and incompetent?
and needs $700,000,000,000 + and counting
fucking pathetic
In reply to How about just plain old… by Endgame Napoleon
"Schumer and Pelosi need a wedge...."
Not a wedge..... a WEDGIE
In reply to hahahah… by Bes
Continuous bitch slap would be my choice.
In reply to "Schumer and Pelosi need a… by IH8OBAMA
Raise?
We are well past the point of Elimination of these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath “Intelligence” & “Law” Enforcement Agencies.
The National Security Elimination Act of 2018
The United States survived quite nicely for 130+ years with neither a Criminal FBI, CIA, IRS nor the Federal Reserve. Let's return to those better days ASAP.
Elimination of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths in the Deep State & CIA.
As easily as The National Security Act was signed in 1947 it can & must be Eliminated.
In reply to "Schumer and Pelosi need a… by IH8OBAMA
what about Zionism and Israel?
definitely corrupt!
In reply to How about just plain old… by Endgame Napoleon
Endgame- give your mommy-hate a rest. You’re getting as bad as Slackjack.
how much rental furniture do you have in your trailer anyway?
In reply to How about just plain old… by Endgame Napoleon
Endgame is lucky in that she only has one issue to bitch about! :>D
In reply to Endgame- give your mommy… by Big Creek Rising
Won't change anything.
More taxpayer money will be shoved out the door and, ultimately, into the pockets of the ultrarich even if makes a temporary stop in some peons checking account. It's just like MIC spending. I always wondered how much of the existing money velocity is driven by government spending (I suspect a good chuck of it).
Never forget that government politicians and bureaucrats are ultimately subservient to capital. They understand their job description, and it's to continue to feather the nest of those that already own everything. Even private sector bureaucrats existing to funnel money from the bottom upwards through things like student loan debt or even seeming innocuous things like home and fire insurance.
In reply to Will continue to see more… by y3maxx
There is nothing to say to Pelosi other than.......
DIE, you rotten corrupt waxy old cunt.
.................................................nothing else.
In reply to Will continue to see more… by y3maxx
Caption under the above picture:
Don’t shoot it on my face, Barry! That shit stings my eyes.
In reply to There is nothing to say to… by BabaLooey
FBI find it safer to hunt down Russian cyber trolls than a snot nose pimple freak kid with a gun. We get it. Sleep tight FBI, sweet dreams, sticks and stones.
In reply to Will continue to see more… by y3maxx
300 million will help bury lot of evidence and whistle blowers
In reply to Com in Prog by Sir Edge
https://rohrabacher.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/rohrabacher-m…
In reply to 300 million will help bury… by booboo
When our ethnic-European males decide to passively watch the Zionist coup d'etat of their own nation whilst eating popcorn or anything, that is when we know the race's future fate. At least the Boers and the (now Zimbabwe) Rhodesian ethnic-European males said "Enough! No more!" and made a determined stand to save the civilisations they themselves created and their people. If it hadn't been for the betrayal by their own race from across the globe, they would have easily succeeded. Is there a lesson from history here?
In reply to Com in Prog by Sir Edge
Hey fucktard, stop spamming this shit in every thread.
In reply to In The News:… by markangel
wow......
how about the FED and the IRS?
nothing
In reply to In The News:… by markangel
Fuck off you worthless link spamming douchebag.
In reply to In The News:… by markangel
markassgel - you must have been fucked into a coma since you can't stop your bots from repeatedly posting this SHIT. DIE ALREADY ASSANGEL
In reply to In The News:… by markangel
Give the fed governors a big raise, too---QE4 is on their table
Stealth QE never stopped
In reply to Give the fed governors a big… by rccalhoun
The FBI Is Corrupt And Incompetent – Pelosi Says, "Give 'Em A Raise!"
My response: This LADY needs to removed from her congressional office. How it is done, I will leave that up to GOD and American Patriots who live in CA.
Purging the EVIL should become a priority and this LADY is EVIL.
DEMOCRAT THEME VERSE FOR 2018 ...
We belong to our father, the devil, and we want to carry out our father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
In reply to Give the fed governors a big… by rccalhoun
evil flourishes when good men do nothing..
so whatcha gona do about it?
yea.. i thought so..
In reply to The FBI Is Corrupt And… by GUS100CORRINA
Im putting together a youtube channel right now. Its the lead by example thing. Ideas are more dangerous to tptb then guns are.
What are you doing?
In reply to evil flourishes when good… by Number 9
preaching to the choir, just like you will be doing with your ground breaking jootubular..
save your fvkn breath..everyone has heard this shit over and over and the sides are drawn..
all that is left is the blood letting..
got guts?
In reply to Im putting together a… by VWAndy
aint skerd
What are you doing? I seemed to have missed that part.
In reply to preaching to the choir, just… by Number 9
preaching to the choir..cant you read?
and if you aint skerd, you are not paying attention..
I am terrified.
I have always prayed to God to get me through this life with out killing somebody..
I am afraid I might not make it.
In reply to aint skerd… by VWAndy
We can win this thing. No it wont be easy. But when were the good things ever easy to pull off. Stupid is easy.
Planing and real effort are whats needed. As I see it we just lack the will to do it. It starts with each of us doing what we can.
In reply to preaching to the choir..cant… by Number 9
you seem to be over looking the level of crazy coming from the left..
the communists have a nasty track record for violence..
the mic is already counting the profits of the coming civil war..
and last but not least the tribe is losing its grip in the middle east and cornered rats are the most dangerous..
and..to top everything else off.. from lack of being pessimistic, I have watched society fall off a cliff morally, financially and physically.
Nothing is getting better..
nothing..
In reply to We can win this thing. No… by VWAndy
Yes the deck is stacked against us. Thats true.
But we really have not even begun to fight. When we actually do we will win it. Imo it will be a walk off knock out.
That stall thing and going barter would do it.
In reply to you seem to be over looking… by Number 9
carry on.. you have my blessings..but like I said below.. I am tired..
I have been waking people up before it was fashionable.. watched my friend Edgar Steele get set up and imprisoned where he died, hell i will tell it like it is..murdered..had my blog attacked, been threatened, followed.. harassed..
the evil is real and when you try speaking truth to power you will see.. Better watch what you say on youtube, they are hell bent on censorship..
and they know where you live..
In reply to Yes the deck is stacked… by VWAndy
They wont stop kicking ya just cuz you are down. Might as well get back up. Dust yourself off. Jump right back in.
In reply to carry on.. you have my… by Number 9
nope.. i am gathering up supplies.. no more talk..I am done being kicked.. they have stopped since I shut up..I realize the small cage we all are in..
But I still have the mobile CIA network the wifi hardware picks up..
They want to keep me reminded..
In reply to They wont stop kicking ya… by VWAndy
Bit of a disconnect ya got going from that first post to this one. Whats up with that?
The first one was a call for others to step up. This one is another story.
In reply to nope.. i am gathering up… by Number 9
It certainly helps to wake up as many as poss before any so-called 'blood-letting' need occur. Increase the numbers sufficiently and 'blood-letting' may not be necessary as the game will be up. And the ca$h chamber$ is the key. Of course if gun control is ever allowed the blood letting shoe will be on the other foot. Now the companies providing these self-defence weapons are being targeted. (((They))) who are behind the coup d'etat against the US try one way to disarm the US and if it fails they try another angle.
In reply to preaching to the choir, just… by Number 9
if they are not woke up by now..
oh hell never mind..
In reply to It certainly helps to wake… by Expendable Container
Quitting before it even starts aint going to cut budy. This fight is going to take everything we got.
In reply to if they are not woke up by… by Number 9
Ya went from demanding we get busy to quitting in about one hour. Its gonna take a bit more than that.
In reply to if they are not woke up by… by Number 9
quitting? I have been talking myself blue in the face for freaking for ever. William Cooper woke me up..but go ahead.. I am tired.. I will pass the baton to you..
the days of talking are over for me..
In reply to Ya went from demanding we… by VWAndy
grrr
In reply to Ya went from demanding we… by VWAndy
Not asking much of me are ya? I aint suprman budy.
In reply to quitting? I have been… by Number 9
Number 9 ...
If I lived in CA, this LADY would never have seen the LIGHT OF DAY!!!
How about you? Do you live in CA?
If YES, then get of your dead ass and do something.
In reply to evil flourishes when good… by Number 9
I will not resort to murder.. not yet anyway..
and no i dont live in CA..
In reply to Number 9 … by GUS100CORRINA
they put in a lot of overtime rigging elections for us so they deserve a bonus
Ummm, no, voters in the same part of the country that fed the jury pool in the Kate Steinle murder trial elected her.
Enough said.......
In reply to they put in a lot of… by ted41776