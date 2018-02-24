Bank Run Feared After ECB Unexpectedly Pulls Plug On Latvia Largest Private Bank

Last week we reported that as part of a rapidly deteriorating banking crisis in Latvia, which culminated with the detention of central bank head Ilmars Rimsevics on suspicion of accepting a bribe of more than €100,000 (which prompted both the prime minister and president to demand his resignation, something he has so far refused to do), the European Central Bank froze all payments by Latvia's largest private bank, ABLV, following U.S. accusations the bank laundered billions in illicit funds, including for companies connected to North Korea’s banned ballistic-missile program.
Then overnight the Latvian banking crisis escalated when in a statement released early Saturday, the ECB said ABLV Bank’s liquidity had deteriorated significantly, making it unlikely to pay its debts and declaring it "failing or likely to fail." As a result, Latvia's third largest bank will be wound up under local laws after the European Central Bank
Following the ECB’s decision, which also included the bank’s subsidiary in Luxembourg, the WSJ reported that Europe’s banking resolution authority decided the banks didn’t represent a systemic risk for their countries or the region and should be wound up by local authorities rather than be “bailed in” under EU rules.
And so, on Saturday ABLV said it would be liquidated. In four days, the bank claimed, it had raised enough capital to meet all its depositors’ demands and keep functioning, however "Due to political considerations the bank was not given a chance to do it," it said in a statement.
As we discussed previously, ABLV’s fall follows a move by the U.S. Treasury last week to block its access to U.S. dollars, accusing it of “institutionalized money laundering.” It said most of the bank’s customers were shell companies registered outside Latvia. ABLV said it isn’t guilty of money laundering and has invested heavily in compliance systems. It was not enough.
The speed of ABLV's collapse has been breathtaking: It started less than two weeks ago, when on February 13 the U.S. Treasury declared the bank’s practices a form of money laundering. Latvia’s third biggest bank had long been a lead player in an industry that has been a boom for the former Soviet state: helping shell companies in and around Russia bring their money into the European Union.
The collapse is bad news for the bank's larger depositors: Under European bail-in rules, shareholders, creditors and depositors of more than €100,000 would be in line for losses before taxpayers were called to help the bank. Deposits of as much as €100,000 are protected under Latvian and Luxembourg laws.
The resolution authority “concurred with the ECB’s assessment and concluded that there are no available supervisory or private sector measures which could prevent the failure of the banks,” it said in a separate statement.
It is unclear how many depositors will be hurt by the bail-in.
The blitz-collapse has prompted fears of a bank run, amid growing uncertainty if other local banks are also under the US microscope, coupled with the apparent disorganized chaos by local authorities.
On Friday, Latvia’s chief banking regulator tried to assure the country’s depositors that ABLV posed no risk to the system and was on track to receive as much as €480 million in emergency aid from the national central bank.
That did not happen, as the ECB's statement confirms the bank did not receive the aid. In other words, in hopes of preventing a bank run, the local regulator lied to Latvian depositors who at least had a chance to remove any savings that were above the insured threshold.
They won't have that option now, and depositors at other banks may decide they don't want to wait and see if they will suffer a similar fate.
European regulators have repeatedly flagged risks about Latvian banks’ heavy exposure to nonresident account holders. Still, it was the U.S. Treasury that brought the issue into the open.
And now, five years after the Cyprus bail-ins, we look forward to learning which Latvian, Russian and/or Ukrainian oligarchs saw most of their savings vaporize overnight.
Comments
In The News:
Man Rapes Donkey To Coma In Zimbabwe: http://enternations.com/thread/371/man-donkey-coma-zimbabwe
Man Whom Armed Robbers Removed His Intestines Testifies: http://enternations.com/thread/423/armed-robbers-removed-intestines-testifies
Landlord burns down own house over tenants refusal to pay: http://enternations.com/thread/422/landlord-burns-house-tenants-refusal
Can China eradicate poverty by 2020?: http://enternations.com/thread/414/china-eradicate-poverty-2020
Walk first, calmly get your fiat out.... Then run.
In reply to In The News:… by komi592
LeeQueeDeeTee
In reply to Walk first, calmly get your… by Truther
Latvia doesn't like nor want refugees. Connect the dots.
In reply to LeeQueeDeeTee by Aeonios
Maybe having all your money in a bank isn't such a hot idea. When it hits the fan, your money becomes their money.
Iberdrola chief says global renewable sector facing Enron-style endgame
http://www.powerengineeringint.com/articles/2018/02/iberdrola-chief-says-global-renewable-sector-facing-enron-style-endgame.html
“The warning speaks to a wider fear about the potential disruption to global businesses as central bankers start to unwind a multitrillion-dollar experiment in ultra-loose monetary policy.”
—-
https://www.google.com/amp/www.courant.com/business/dan-haar/hc-haar-iberdrola-united-illuminating-fraud-cases-20151028-column,amp.html
https://instituteforenergyresearch.org/analysis/political-entrepreneurship-the-case-of-iberdrola/
In reply to Maybe having all your money… by Mini-Me
Actually, it becomes theirs the second you deposit it...
In reply to Maybe having all your money… by Mini-Me
Actually it's never yours to begin with, all federal reserve notes are a representation of a extension of credit.
In reply to Actually, it becomes theirs… by DisorderlyConduct
and, as we've stated before.
In the event of a bail-in. Electronic Fiat does NOT equal Paper Fiat. Paper Fiat, actually becomes MUCH more valuable in this bizarro world we live in.
In reply to Maybe having all your money… by Mini-Me
And coins are debt free currency still issued by the department of Treasury being better than paper Fiat. What a bizzaro world we are in.
In reply to and, as we've stated before… by Antifaschistische
"Paper Fiat, actually becomes MUCH more valuable in this bizarro world we live in."
Which is why they want to go to 100% digital money
In reply to and, as we've stated before… by Antifaschistische
Pay close attention. Any one of these little sparks can start a flameout event.
I think it was an Austrian bank failure that started the Great Depression, and that sounds like it was a real shitshow.
Now the Latvian's and the rest of the Baltic States and Poland will ratchet up "the Russians are coming" bunk to get more US tax dollars to keep their countries afloat. Also another instance of the US trying to screw Russians who have money overseas. Another reason for Russia to accelerate their being self sufficient. It will also drive the oligarchs and their money back into Russia to make that countries economy even stronger. Just the opposite of what the US wants.
Seems all friends of the ECB are safe.
We've given the Jewish financial usury system a good go. It's not working out for the West. Isn't it time we try something else?