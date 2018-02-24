Here's How Regulators Are Inadvertently Laying The Groundwork For The Next Housing Crisis

Only a few weeks ago, we pointed out a remarkable development in the US mortgage market that has significant implications not only for mortgage borrowers, but perhaps the broader economy as a whole: Wells Fargo, formerly America's foremost mortgage lender, had seen its share of the market eclipsed by Quicken Loans - the Detroit-based, nonbank lending behemoth that pioneered applying for mortgages on the Internet with its now-famous Rocket Mortgage (readers will remember RM's celebrity-packed SuperBowl spot).
Many factors (aside from Wells' own criminality, which recently drew a strong, but ultimately meaningless, rebuke from the Fed) have contributed to this shift, as Bloomberg points out.
But as it turns out, the rising dominance of nonbank lenders like Quicken could portend a massive, bad-debt fueled binge reminiscent of the circumstances that led up to the housing crisis. That is to say, a wave of bad debt could create a cascading wave of defaults with repercussions far beyond the housing market.
Considering all the restrictions that Dodd-Frank and other post-crisis regulations slapped on mortgage lenders, one might wonder how this might be possible.
Of course, as Bloomberg explains, instead of making the market safer, regulators are inadvertently enabling the rise of lenders like Quicken who aren't bound by many of the rules that restrict banks' mortgage-lending practices. As a result, Quicken Loans is effectively free from many of the regulations that have forced some of the biggest mortgage lenders into a period of retrenchment...
Make no mistake, regulators have done plenty to rein in the mortgage business since the 2000s. New rules require that lenders carefully assess borrowers’ ability to pay, and that mortgage servicers -- which process payments and manage other relations with borrowers -- give troubled customers plenty of opportunity to renegotiate their debts before resorting to foreclosure. The Federal Reserve performs regular stress tests to ensure that banks have enough capital to weather defaults.
Problem is, the requirements have weighed most heavily on traditional, deposit-taking banks. The added hand-holding required in mortgage servicing, for example, has roughly quadrupled the cost of handling delinquent loans, turning them into major loss-makers. Together with stringent capital requirements, this has all but guaranteed that banks will lend only to people with the most pristine credit. In some cases, they have given up the business entirely: Late last year, Capital One announced it was exiting mortgage origination because it was “structurally disadvantaged."
Because they're not FDIC-backed, the shadow (aka "nonbank") mortgage lenders have much more latitude to approve mortgages to borrowers with lower credit scores. This is a huge advantage in a market where supply is limited, which has helped squeeze home prices to their highest levels on record - surpassing even the pre-crisis peak from June 2006.
As we've pointed out many times (but most recently last month), with home prices in 80% of US cities growing twice as fast as wages, American working- and middle-class families are finding it increasingly difficult to support their families - let alone afford a home.
Just the other day, we highlighted the cognitive dissonance between data showing US household debt of about $13.15 trillion, of which nearly $1 trillion is the credit card debt alone. Households, it seems, are truly on a dangerous debt binge. Yet, as the economists keep telling us, the US economy has almost never been in better shape...
...Of course, the reality is that the economy looks just peachy if you're a wealthy individual who owns lots of financial securities...
...This has accounted for the bulk of assets gained during the recovery, as the hart above illustrates...
Meanwhile, nonbank lenders are happily courting these already debt-burdened borrowers by signing the up for mortgages with higher interest rates, even though many banks - who will now only deal with borrowers with the most pristine records - won't touch these customers. This has caused the average FICO score for loan originations at these lenders to fall precipitously, as Bloomberg adds.
The non-banks’ growth has been breathtaking. At the end of 2016, such unaffiliated mortgage companies accounted for more than 40 percent of new conventional mortgages (those eligible for sale to government-controlled guarantors Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac), twice the share they accounted for just eight years earlier. They’re also responsible for a decline in credit standards: The average FICO score at origination stood at 730 at the end of 2017, down from 750 five years earlier. For loans guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration -- an area where the non-banks’ share is greatest -- the average FICO score has fallen to 680.
And the shift has been even more extreme among companies that provide mortgage-servicing...
The shift has been even more extreme in mortgage servicing. Non-banks now service about 51 percent of all loans packaged into new Freddie Mac securities, according to mortgage analytics firm Recursion Co. That’s more than double the share of just five years ago. For securitized FHA loans, the share stands at a staggering 83 percent. Again, banks are leaving the business: Last year, CitiMortgage announced it would exit by the end of this year, transferring the servicing rights for about 780,000 mortgages.
Quicken Loans and its ilk might argue that their gains are a result of their cutting-edge technology (offering mortgages over the Internet?, the banks say. Why didn't we think of that!). But this simply isn't true.
What accounts for the non-banks’ appetite? They might argue that their processes and technologies give them greater confidence in their underwriting. But one can’t ignore the reality that, thanks to relative lax regulation, they also have less at stake. By operating with less capital, they can reap very large returns in good times. In bad times, however, they might not have the capacity to withstand losses or deal with the servicing burden created by widespread delinquencies. As a result, a large swathe of the country’s lending and servicing system could implode when the next crisis hits.
The only sensible solution, Bloomberg posits, would be to level the playing field by adopting additional regulations specifically aimed at these non-bank lenders. But this, too, would come with risks that could potentially harm consumers...
The only solution is to level the regulatory playing field between the banks and the non-banks. This means raising capital requirements for the latter, and subjecting them to stress tests. Difficult as this might sound, the Dodd-Frank financial reform legislation actually created an institution tailor-made to handle such systemic issues: the Financial Stability Oversight Council. The council should put non-bank mortgage lenders at the top of its agenda this year.
Of course, given what looks like a market peak, this might not be such a bad thing...
* * *
Another factor enabling this expansion is the continued dominance of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. All together, Fannie and Freddie guarantee some $4 trillion in residential mortgages, accounting for some 40% of the US market. And as we pointed out late last year, the hope that the two mortgage giants - which were nationalized during the crisis following a $187 billion taxpayer bailout - could be wound down under federal oversight has all but vanished.
Today, Senators on both sides of the aisle have concluded that they are too big and too risky to replace. Proposed legislation in 2018 will see them maintain their position as the beating heart of the US mortgage industry, rather than replacing them, like the Senate tried and failed to do four years ago.
Once again, government regulations - that were intended to protect consumers - are instead creating the unintended consequence of making consumers increasingly vulnerable to the same types of predatory lending practices the regulations were initially designed to stamp out.
Make sense?
We didn't think so...
Comments
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are still not solvent.
Actually, housing is THE leading indicator for the economy. It is so leading that until Starts, Permits and Prices have turned lower, there is almost NO chance of a housing/mortgage crisis or recession.
In reply to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac… by Arnold
Well this is what happens when you combine fractional reserve banking with mechanisms for bankers to pawn their liability off on third parties.
In reply to Actually, housing is THE… by IH8OBAMA
Meet the filthy bankers behind fractional reserve banking.
In reply to Well this is what happens… by Aeonios
Fannie and Freddie need taken out back and shot. There is no excuse for their continued existence.
In reply to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac… by Arnold
Sure they are solvent. Cangress will keep handing them money until it doesn't matter...
In reply to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac… by Arnold
Its not regulation,its Goverment Maximization of Prospectus on a massively widened scale, leaning badly on everything
to justify emissions. Purchases foreign and domestic will recede, Price range is price range no matter what the motives are or what the interest rate is. the global honeymoon is already almost over because its paved by nothing else than goverment. that will have to change.... if we can....
In reply to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac… by Arnold
My frustration with America's housing policy boiled over when I read a piece about how roughly 80% of new apartment construction was for the high-end luxury market. The government holds huge responsibility for a rising share of our housing problems in low-income situations because its policies avoid dealing with the growing number of tenants that are irresponsible.
Government housing cherry-picks the best of the low-income renters providing them with very low rents and nice apartments and dumps the rest on the private sector. The following piece argues the best way to address or level the playing field would be to move away from public housing and give those needing housing aid "rent only vouchers" that could be used with any landlord rather than putting these people into a quasi-government ran project.
http://Housing Policy Feeds And Hides Growing Problems.html
Yes but that would mean those government workers wouldn't have any work. FYI I don't view that as a problem, fuck those bureaucrats, I hope they starve.
55,000 homeless in LA. They can't fill out forms. They are druggies, mentally ill, and alcoholics. They don't vote, they are broke, and no one cares. There is no coalition for old white people in the USSA. People care more about stray dogs than they do stray people.
In reply to My frustration with America… by Let it Go
There are more vacant homes in this country than there are homeless. In fact, I think the number is around 6 vacant homes per homeless person.
Of course, if they moved into a home in the 'burbs they would then need a car. LOL
In reply to Yes but that would mean… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You need to post a link if you are going to make such claims. Unless you think talking out of your ass is evidence. I, however, do not.
In reply to There are more vacant homes… by IH8OBAMA
Consider Portland, OR. They don't let people develop. They don't let people buy land. Land is literally, everywhere, but nobody can own nor build. With the supply so artificially constrained, prices have exploded. The only cost effective type of development are luxury high-rise condos.
Portland now seeks to put a tax on luxury & high rise development, so that money can be used to "fight the housing crisis". In doing so, they now make development at a minimum, 1% more expensive. It's a positive feedback loop that perpetuates the problem.
In reply to Yes but that would mean… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Don't worry, those high end apartments will be full of Section 8ers when things turn down.
In reply to My frustration with America… by Let it Go
Another part of the problem is local governments and their building codes, which have been bought and paid for by the building contractors.
My brother wanted to buy a lot and put a modular house on it, including a full basement and garage. The city flatly told him NO. He asked why not, and he was told that no modulars or mobile homes were allowed in the city limits.
He demonstrated to the code officer that the modular he wanted was built to the same codes as stick-built houses, and the exterior of the modular would blend in with the neighborhood where the house would be located. The code officer told him NO and added that it HAD to be stick-built by a contractor - no exceptions. So he told the realtor that the deal was off. The city lost property taxes from a house that would be on an otherwise empty, unimproved lot.
The modular he wanted would have been substantially less expensive to buy and set up than a conventional stick-built house, which is why the contractors block those homes at every turn ... then those very same contractors claim they can't build affordable middle-class housing because they can't make money on it. The simple fact is that they don't want to have to compete.
In reply to My frustration with America… by Let it Go
Interesting (and sad) testimony ! I thought this type of 3rd world, shithole country behavior (very common here in Brazil, especially regarding construction) was still absent in US.
Americans better wtfu before this latrinamericalifornication trend entirely routs out what was once the beacon of liberty on this planet !
In reply to Another part of the problem… by GunnerySgtHartman
Nope, it's still here in the US - sorry to say.
In reply to Interesting (and sad)… by SeuMadruga
I don’t understand how this works. Where does Quicken get its capital from? Do they repackage the mortgages and sell them to banks? How can they have got so big if they don’t have access to fraction reserve lending Ponzi scheme?
I have refi'd my mortgage several times. Each time it was sold in less than 30 days. My current servicer is Pennie Mac. Another variation on a theme. With a 30-year fixed at 2.875 I am not complaining.
Stay the fuck away from Sun West! They offshore their accounting and back-room stuff to India. Scary.
There is no time limit on how long before you refi. If I was getting a new loan I would apply to refi within a few months to a lower rate. You don't get the best rate from loan originators. I have been able to negotiate much better rates, including loan costs, during a refi. I don't think most people realize this process is open to them. You have to be willing to do your research and negotiate and crunch the numbers. My last two refi's I did via the phone, email, and my scanner. Went to a local title / escrow office for the loan/note signing.
In reply to I don’t understand how this… by man from glad
I refinanced my house twice. The second time, I made a point of finding a lender that would not resell the loan; I didn't want some POS company with customer service in Third-World-Country-Halfway-Around-The-World taking care of it. One of my first questions to a local credit union was whether or not they'd keep it or sell it. They said they would, and they have been true to that commitment.
The last payment is only a few months away.
In reply to I have refi'd my mortgage… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am a veteran so there are some excellent terms to refi if you qualify. No, I haven't done this to get cash only to reduce my interest rate.
I agree, you can ask to see who is going to get or service your loan. Going with Sun West was a major error. I am happy I only had them for one year and was able to refi for a lower rate and the servicer is PennyMac. So far I have nothing bad to say about PennyMac.
In reply to I refinanced my house twice… by GunnerySgtHartman
Happy to hear that you got out of Sun West! I can't say I've ever heard anything good about them. And thank you for your service!
In reply to I am a veteran so there are… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
HRH,
Pennymac same gang from countrywide mess
http://ir.pennymacfinancial.com/OD
Mr. Kurland served as a director and, from 1979 to 2006, held several executive positions, including President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, at Countrywide Financial Corporation
https://www.reuters.com/finance/stocks/companyProfile/PMT
also they sell (flip) MBS...
Agency-eligible mortgage loans meeting the guidelines of Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) on a servicing-retained basis whereby it retains the related MSRs; government mortgage loans (insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) or guaranteed by the Veterans Administration (VA)), which it sells to PLS, a Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) approved issuer and servicer, and jumbo mortgage loans, which generally on a servicing-retained basis, it securitizes or sells to third parties
and supplier of all this mess as it continues on and on..
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/ambs_operation_schedule.html
In reply to Happy to hear that you got… by GunnerySgtHartman
Non banks cannot take deposits. Therefore they borrow directly from the capital markets to underwrite the loans. Yes, they can bundle the originations and sell them. In this way they are actually closer to the funnymunny than the traditional banks who had already washed the laundry (excluding IOER, though, it stays dirty).
In reply to I don’t understand how this… by man from glad
I doubt that they could get away with mbs where they just say “trust our cooking” and give no details about underlying assets or performance.
In that way this phenomenon could be good- their mortgage products are probably better than Fannie’s and Freddie’s — Congress won’t kill the mortgage beast, maybe the quickening will.
In reply to Non banks cannot take… by Åristotle
Qucken Loans gets Wall Street Wholesale loan funding then packages the mortgages into shit bonds and sells those off (or sell a huge bundle to another shit processor like Goldman Sachs).
In reply to I don’t understand how this… by man from glad
1.5 trillion of debt in the fracking industry, based on hypotheticated value. Who needs the housing sector for a crisis this time around?
How many sectors are over a Trilly in debt? Auto, student, personal cc, fracklng?, shit I forget the others.
In reply to 1.5 trillion of debt in the… by desertboy
SSI,your Federal.gov.
In reply to How many sectors are over a… by FreeShitter
I’ve seen midsized banks hfi (held for investment) mortgage portfolios that are much bigger than 1.5 T. The megas are nice, low-risk performers. Helocs give you behavior signs. There are almost no 10% down 30 year fixed loans. The hybrid stuff — convertible io’s, variables with cash out, the lowdoc sort of thing- those are intrinsically more risky.
In reply to 1.5 trillion of debt in the… by desertboy
Re: "... it was exiting mortgage origination because it was “structurally disadvantaged.""
Isn't this the point of Big Gov't? On behalf of the workers, over-regulate private businesses for being too greedy and evil until they quit because the profit motive has been negated, then Big Gov't can provide everything to the people as state-run or state-owned enterprises. When even the workers don't want to work because their individual profit motives have been negated, use labor camps and firing squads to force them to work.
No worries, if all else fails
Mnuchin can pull a Paulson move, hold a gun to congress's heads
and say "We need 780 quadrillion dollars or the economy crashes."
They got this covered. Am I right, Kikes?
A housing crash would be a good thing. Real estate is, at the very least, 50% overvalued. Which is why after I retired from touring I fucked off to a little flyover town where housing is cheap. I'm surprised more people don't do that.
That is my plan if/when I ever return to the U.S. - a smaller university town in flyover country
In reply to A housing crash would be a… by crossroaddemon
College towns are more expensive than you think. I'm in a town of 800 people. The nearest trade school is a 30 minute drive; about 90 minutes for a real university. It's the ass-end of nowhere, but my house is paid for.
In reply to That is my plan if/when I… by Drater
South Central Utah is beautiful but internet sux. I lived in Escalante (vaca home actually) and it was great looking out at sandstone cliffs and being near so much outdoor stuff. When I was there the downlink was near dial up speed though.
In reply to That is my plan if/when I… by Drater
Thats my plan when I`ve had enough of being someones work bitch
In reply to A housing crash would be a… by crossroaddemon
Uhh... you haven't already?
In reply to Thats my plan when I`ve had… by CrabbyR
"creating the unintended consequence...:
No, it's intended. They aren't stupid, they're evil. The media uses this tactic endlessly and people keep buying it, thinking they know more than big banks or corporations about their own business.
No, you don't. They know what they're doing, and why do you assume they don't want to cause millions to go bankrupt? because it's bad for their business?
Really? Collecting billions in assets(houses)at pennies on the dollar thru foreclosure is "bad"?
You haven't thought this through if you believe that.
Maybe we should call the cops?
Dammit! Someone needs to call the popo and tell them about this shit! They need to know!
In reply to Maybe we should call the… by VWAndy
Turns out there is a reason they like stupid cops best.
In reply to Dammit! Someone needs to… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Two words- GTFO of jew debt. Also, a house is a decaying 'asset'. Put your money into the bank for yourself and not paying interest to kike cunts or property taxes to the cunts who run your city. Maybe a bit more than two words.
Regulate everything. Fucking geniuses.
YAY, MOAR GOVT!
In my area, my wife and I were shopping for a new house a few years back and the prices for new builds are INSANE. What's funny is that I went online recently and the new developments we thought about buying into...... a small chunk of those houses are already in foreclosure. It's only been 2-3 years since these houses were bought!
I feel like driving back out there and talking to their smug, arrogant salesman and ask him how's business been. Pricks wouldn't give us a single free upgrade or chip in any extra money for jack squat. They're still filling up lots though so I guess there's no incentive to entice people to buy since they have a long list of unemployed people that are signing on the dotted line.
