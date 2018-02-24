Newsflash: Teachers Are Already Armed!

Authored by Tom Mullen via The Foundation for Economic Education,
Maybe we should just stop disarming them...
In the wake of yet another mass shooting in a public school, a host of familiar recommendations have resurfaced about how to “prevent this from ever happening again.” Predictably, both conservatives and liberals are looking to the government for a solution.
Americans have somehow arrived at a point where they cannot conceive of human action that is not either prohibited, mandated, or, at the very least, centrally planned.
Just Like Drugs
The first problem is the goal. It is absurdly unrealistic to believe any set of rules is going to prevent anything from “ever happening again.” If you doubt that, I invite you to examine the war on drugs. Many decades ago, politicians decided American citizens taking heroin was never going to happen again. They banned that drug completely. You aren’t allowed to possess or sell it under any circumstances. Not after a background check. Not with a doctor’s prescription. Not at all.
Today, that drug is at the center of what the same government calls an opioid “epidemic.” Epidemic. So much for heroin overdoses “never happening again.”
Yet, despite this evidence, liberals still suggest what they’ve always suggested: further restrictions on gun ownership. A good portion of them believes that only government employees charged with national defense or public safety should be allowed to carry guns. Ban them completely for the civilian population, they say, and mass shooters won’t be able to obtain them.
You know, just like drugs.
Arm and Train?
The conservative answer to liberal prohibition (oxymoron?) is to “arm and train the teachers.” While no one has come out and suggested mandating teachers carry firearms or be trained in using them, every suggestion seems to suggest “we” (i.e., the government) need to do the arming and training.
Here’s a little newsflash for both sides: the teachers are already armed.
No, not every teacher carries firearms and perhaps not as high a percentage of teachers do so as the percentage of the general population that carries. But there are over three million teachers in public schools and some percentage of them have concealed carry permits. It would be unlikely that there aren’t at least some members of every faculty in America that have a concealed carry permit.
It’s not a matter of arming teachers, but rather to cease disarming them when they report to work.
To the extent conservatives acknowledge this option at all, they seem trapped in the same box as liberals in feeling the need to point out there are teachers who are also retired military, in the reserves, or former law enforcement officers. That’s probably true. But there are also tens of millions of Americans, and likely tens of thousands of teachers, who both own firearms and never served in the military or police.
An armed civilian population constitutes that “well-regulated militia” the 2nd Amendment refers to. What makes a militia a militia is the members not being part of the regular army.
Four Little Words
I’ve often said the greatest danger to liberty is not a foreign army, terrorists, or even a homegrown tyrant. It is four little words. And they aren’t, “Up against the wall!” That comes later.
They are, “Something must be done.”
Instead of the government “doing something” about mass shootings, it should stop doing something. It should stop prohibiting teachers from carrying into school the same firearms they are licensed and trusted to carry in most other places. It is the path of least resistance to providing realistic protection for schoolchildren. It requires no one to do anything they aren’t already doing.
No, this will not ensure that mass shootings “never happen again.” Nothing will. And not every teacher with a firearm, confronted with the pressure of an active shooter situation, will calmly dispatch the shooter. But as we saw in Parkland, FL, neither will every trained police officer.
The Failures of Government
Broward County Sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson was assigned to the school as a resource officer and was on the school grounds during the entire incident. He heard the shooting inside the school, but videos show he remained outside for four minutes during the six-minute mass shooting, which claimed seventeen lives.
Peterson wasn’t alone. Three other armed law enforcement officers were on the scene and failed to enter the school before backup arrived.
This wasn’t the only government failure in this case. Local police had been called to Nikolas Cruz’s home thirty-nine times over the past seven years, according to documents obtained by CNN. Members of the family he lived with after his mother’s death report he routinely introduced himself as “a school shooter.”
It wasn’t just local police who dropped the ball on Cruz. The FBI was warned multiple times about Cruz, including by “an unidentified woman close to Cruz” who called the FBI a month before the incident, warning of her fears he would "get into a school and just shoot the place up.” The FBI was also called in September 2017 by a video blogger who said a user named “nikolas cruz” had posted a comment on one of his videos, saying, “I”m going to be a professional school shooter.”
Hopefully, this will inspire more than mere outrage at government incompetence. Americans should take a long, hard look at how much of what should be personal and private they have allowed government to become involved in and how badly it has failed them. And if government can’t run education or health care, it certainly shouldn’t be trusted with something as important as the defense of one’s own life.
Let's Try Freedom
Thomas Paine began his pamphlet, Common Sense, widely credited with convincing a critical mass of colonists to support American independence, by making a crucial distinction:
“SOME writers have so confounded society with government, as to leave little or no distinction between them; whereas they are not only different, but have different origins.”
He went on to say, “Society in every state is a blessing, but Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil; in its worst state an intolerable one.”
It’s time Americans remembered the miracles possible within that blessing called society and the limitations of an institution based on nothing more than consolidated brute force. Mass shootings are horrible situations under any circumstances, but they may be rendered less horrible if the victims have options other than to call the government and wait.
Repealing the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act will at least let states consider giving the right and the responsibility for self-defense back to teachers and other school employees. Allowing them the option to carry firearms will both act as a deterrent to future shooters and give teachers a reasonable chance to defend their students and themselves the next time the need arises.
The government has had its chance. It has failed. It’s time to try a little freedom.
Hear, hear!
To put it succinctly, government is the problem -as usual.
“Today class we are going to do show and tell about my weapon....”
In reply to Hear, hear!… by True Blue
Carrying a gun is a double-edged sword.
In reply to “Today class we are going to… by IridiumRebel
The US has become a TRUE shithole country. Children massacring each other, corporations running the government, no universal health care .... so glad I left. Much happier now.
In reply to Carrying a gun is a double… by lloll
When everything is a public program, everyone wants a blanket solution with no one bearing the consequences. Not much shootings at private schools.
In reply to The US has become a TRUE… by Take-a-Dump
My response: So what in the HELL happened in FL? Oh, I forgot. The PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE decided that it was better to create a "GUN FREE ZONE" in FL and thereby disarm the school staff and make them and our children defenseless!!!
I have reached one conclusion over the last several weeks: The PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE and RINOS need to GO (REMOVED FROM OFFICE)!!
Let's all make sure we do NOT vote for a candidate who is either a DEMOCRAT or a RINO in the 2018 midterm.
In reply to When everything is a public… by carni
Take-A-Dump, I didn't downvote you because I miss you. I wish you great success in aiding many to leave that are interested in your Agenda. God's speed.
In reply to Newsflash: Teachers Are… by GUS100CORRINA
Newsflash, the whole civilized world sneers at Murka's gun chaos, lousy healthcare and corruption. Enjoy.
In reply to Take-A-Dump, I didn't… by RAT005
Yeah, roving rape gangs in Sweden is very “civilized”.
Gotta love morons who make absolute statements speaking for the “whole civilized world”.
In reply to Newsflash, the whole… by Take-a-Dump
The media were liberals when they enrolled in journalism school and nothing will change them. They love reporting on violence in gun free zones without ever questioning which is a bigger problem, the zone or the gun. YouTube "Cover Your ASP", and watch a lot of criminals get destroyed even when they have the benefit of the drop. Then imagine no gun free zones and some 30% of the population carrying. Criminals would have to get a lot more violent or go somewhere else, maybe your safe zone.
The corruption is interfering with the effort to end the corruption. Again media is protecting the swamp. Trump is making a little headway, hopefully that continues, definitely concern growing he might loose his forward progress.
Healthcare is part of the corruption. It is part of what funds the corruption. So, it's going to be a long slow march. The govs. of the world are bankrupt due to your style agenda. The US was a little skrewed up before 2008 but then it got on screwed-up steroids. Consider that incompetence had 8 years of financial easing while destroying everything. Now we're somewhere between balanced and tightening and really not going backwards. Media should be talking how shameful the party was during easing, while at least the patient is carrying on now without easing.
In reply to Newsflash, the whole… by Take-a-Dump
It is a shit hole, too many shit heads in the government, the government is turning to shit, the people are all assholes covered with tattoos, throwing shit all over the place, and they are all paranoid lunatics. You're right, its just one big shit hole.
In reply to The US has become a TRUE… by Take-a-Dump
End gun free zones
In reply to Hear, hear!… by True Blue
This is a Libertarians moment in time.
Wonder if the lady with the pistol is a libertarian ???
Tell you one thing for sure - place a picture poster similar to the Gun Lady at every school entrance and the problem is solved. Perhaps with a caption; Come on in, Punk - make my day.
A watermelon farmer down the way in Sampson Co. posted a sign near harvest; One of these watermelons has been poisoned with cyanide. No one in the area felt lucky and the thefts ceased.
Hard to tell which teacher is carrying heat.
And bringing back anonymous armed air marshals could do away with TSA goons. All the same principle.
In reply to This is a Libertarians… by joego1
You should be able to own what gun you want, but remember live by the gun die by the gun.
The US has a long way to learn its a problem of morals in society before other shootings stop.
Arm who you want won't change a thing.
Good.
Hopefully you'll be one of the next victims in one of America's gun free zones.
In reply to You should be able to know… by Undecided
Lol who wants to go to america in the first place :p
In reply to Good… by Pure Evil
Yeah, we'd hate for you to leave your little communist shithole to come here and join the commies in the democratic party attempting to turn this country into a shithoole that resembles yours.
In reply to Lol who wants to go to… by Undecided
See this is the problem americans are iliterat. I don't live in a communist country and i didnt say you should not be able to own guns...
In reply to Yeah, we'd hate for you to… by Pure Evil
I L L I T E R A T E
Unable to read or write, ignorant, showing a lack of education and especially an inability to write well.
It's decided, not in your favor.
Illiterate imbecile ...
In reply to See this is the problem… by Undecided
I apologize for my mobile phone grammer and spelling. ... But sorry the meaning of my post was very clear. Let me give you an example because it seems that is what it will take.
Switzerland has more relaxed gun laws than the us, but their murder rate is alot lower. They also don't go around claiming who has the bigger dick :p
In reply to I L L I T E R A T E… by Proofreder
If you really want to stop the school shootings then stop giving political ground to the gun-grabbers every time there is a school shooting. Every single time it always ratchets forward in the same direction - a little change in a law here, a regulation there ... always in the same direction. Every single time you say to yourselves, "Phew! At least we still have our guns" ... except for a few people chipped off the edges, or a few more hoops you have to jump through. "At least we are losing our guns slowly instead of quickly!" Now you just have to figure out how to reverse the trend. I mean the shootings are already in gun-free zones. The victims are already relying on the police turning up to save them. On the micro-scale the gun-grabbers already have what they are want and the results are in.
While we're on the subject, why did it never occur to the US to remove weapons from Syria instead of dropping extra supplies to Syria? (You know, to the "moderate Syrian Rebels TM" ( - Please can I have a return of Superscript?) )
At least you can still have your AK shovels and thermite cannons.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEoqrjFX1yI
https://www.northeastshooters.com/xen/threads/diy-shovel-ak-photo-tsuna…
How about implementing laws to reverse the direction?
For example, compulsory arms training in all schools with the ultimate goal of training all students how to use guns properly for self-defence and then arming them?
"What? These immature SSRI / meth-addled, irresponsible, irrational snow-flakes?", I hear you ask.
Well I didn't say the changes could take place over-night. It could easily take a whole generation or two. You'd have to start out with the strictest of training and only for the best of the best students. As word gets around the others might wish to change their behaviour. And yes, there really is no point in handing out guns to immature ... snowflakes. Everything will have to be controlled to the nth degree over however many years it takes to get changes fully implemented.
And, MORE IMPORTANTLY, you will need a training system in place to address snowflake immaturity so you can bring them up to speed to what it takes to be a mature, responsible adult in the United States. Coming to think of it, with or without gun training, shouldn't that have already been happening anyway? Why have the gun-grabbers been so neglectful for all these years? Shouldn't that discussion have already taken place, with or without the guns?
Eventually you can start arming the oldest, most responsible students, and over time as the younger ones mature faster, they may be allowed to take care of themselves. "Mature faster"? Yes, there are biological limits. There are also environmental factors. A lot is known but, for some strange reason, never acknowledged.
Besides, the Russians are coming! The Russians are coming! They'll probably sneak across the borders with all the Mexicans. Gotta arm the chilrun just in case the police / army don't turn up in time. I mean, look at their track record!
In reply to If you really want to stop… by PT
TPTB will always shift the game, next it will be knives, cars, busses, baseball bats, butter knives, forks, baguettes, ... Anything, actually anything, can be a weapon.
Are you saying the Pen is mightier than the Sword ???
Pretty much depends on who is holding which.
In reply to TPTB will always shift the… by Throat-warbler…
We have a mental and medication problem with kids (males only).
Look at the common factors in ALL of these shootings.
1. All young males
2. All on SSRI's, anxiety or other mental meds.
Maybe a solution is to STOP drugging up the young men. Autism is a factor in several of these shootings. We've had autism for thousands of years.
The meds are the only difference today.
https://breggin.com/
Many categories of psychiatric drugs can cause potentially horrendous reactions. Prozac, Paxil, Zoloft, Adderall, Ritalin, Concerta, Xanax, lithium, Zyprexa and other psychiatric medications may spellbind patients into believing they are improved when too often they are becoming worse. Psychiatric drugs drive some people into psychosis, mania, depression, suicide, agitation, compulsive violence and loss of self-control without the individuals realizing that their medications have deformed their way of thinking and feeling.
... all have a dad or uncle in the CIA or FBI ...
In reply to We have a mental and… by sheikurbootie
If you fail to address the inconsistencies in these "attacks" and only go by the official narrative then your solution for the problem isn't going to work!
It's so funny, everybody thinks they're going to be the one to present a grand reasoning to the minds of gungrabbers that will cause them to have a great epiphany about gun rights.
Guard schools with angry, man-hating lesbians who flunked out of military special ops programs.
here is how you finish any debate on gun rights with every body..
yes i have weapons, i believe in the 2ad and i will kill anyone that tries to disarm me.
that especially includes you, snowflake.
deez criminals better not jack around with okies.
50sec in.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvvJYVL7Bpk
My question for those who train, "How many rounds a month are you putting down range with that weapon?"
Shouldn't you be standing a post Schultz?
In reply to My question for those who… by SgtSchultz
I'm on my break
In reply to Shouldn't you be standing a… by Colonel Klinks Ghost
Although I no longer teach in public schools, I am an educator who has teaching certificates and a concealed carry permit. Personally, I have no problem with properly screened and trained educators being able to carry. School security guards are a joke and are usually losers not good enough (LOL!) to get in on the TSA racket. If I was teaching and carrying, I might find it awfully hard not to squeeze a few rounds off at some of the administrators, especially some of the dumbass principals and superintendents that I worked with in the past.
Federal buildings are hardened, Court Houses, Police Departments, State Capital Buildings...., most Corporate headquarters...
I guess the politicians figure kids aren't worth shit.
GUN Free= Shoot ME
Predictably, both conservatives and liberals are looking to the government for a solution
We look to government because it's the government that disarmed us, trained a shooter, and sent them to kill. So of course you return to the source of the problem.