Bitcoin Slides As Coinbase Informs 13,000 Customers Of Imminent Data Handover To IRS

Having neared $12,000 last week, Bitcoin prices have dipped back into the red for February, accelerating below $10,000 this weekend as news that the US' largest cryto-exchange, Coinbase, will be turning over 13,000 customers' information to The IRS.
As CoinTelegraph reports, US-based cryptocurrency exchange and wallet service Coinbase sent an official notice Friday, Feb. 23 to approximately 13,000 of its customers whose information it is legally required to turn over to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
image courtesy of CoinTelegraph
The IRS had initially asked Coinbase in July 2017 to hand over even more detailed information on every one of its then over 500,000 users in an attempt catch those cheating on their taxes. However, another court order in Nov. 2017 reduced this number to around 14,000 “high-transacting” users, which the platform now reports as 13,000, in what Coinbase calls a “partial, but still significant, victory for Coinbase and its customers.”
On Friday, Coinbase told the around 13,000 affected customers that the company would be providing their taxpayer ID, name, birth date, address, and historical transaction records from 2013-2015 to the IRS within 21 days.
Coinbase’s letter to these customers encourages them “to seek legal advice from an attorney promptly” if they have any questions. Their website also states that concerns may also be addressed on Coinbase’s Taxes FAQ.
The ongoing legal battle between Coinbase and the US government dates back to November, 2016, when the IRS filed a “John Doe summons” in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
On Feb. 13, personal finance service Credit Karma released data showing that only 0.04 percent of their customers had reported cryptocurrencies on their federal tax returns so far this tax season.
Comments
Wait. This wasn't supposed to happen.
Crypto... No So Crypto...
In reply to Wait. This wasn't supposed… by SloMoe
Crypto = cryptographic IRS record keeper. That's why I prefer cash.
In reply to com in prog by Sir Edge
Paging tmosley...please pickup the no lube white phone :D :D :D
In reply to Crypto = cryptographic IRS… by BurningFuld
He's out for the day.
In reply to Paging tmosley...please… by 07564111
Yet, 'they' know where he is.
In reply to He's out for the day. by chubakka
Hope he wasn't using Silk Road, or he might end up taking it up the back road.
In reply to Yet, 'they' know where he is. by SethPoor
Taxation is by far the most controlling and destructive technique ever used against the common man. What can be taxed can be destroyed.
Poof! And its gone.
Plead the Fifth. It works for the rich and famous.
In reply to Hope he wasn't using Silk… by Zero Point
And now the IRS is using big data to construct a tax DNA profile of all US citizens. Almost all filings are online, and the IRS is linking that together with data from various private sources onto multiple petabyte sized databases harvested by super computers. Even if they can't crack bitcoin they can overturn the rock you are hiding under by other means.
In reply to Taxation is by far the most… by Cognitive Dissonance
Every transaction in bitcoin back to the first bitcoins is coded on every bitcoin miners computer. Get enough of these nodes and some info on a few large transactions from coinbase and the government supercomputers can connect the dots to you. Like when Mao allowed all the artists to come out and be free to do what they wished only to round them up 5 years later after they had outed themselves...US govt: "oh no! we can't track these bitcoins....Please don't use them = Don't throw me in the briar patch Mr. fox.
In reply to And now the IRS is using big… by Heros
And its all just data in the end, whether it is cracked or not yet cracked.
The IRS also used this same type of John Doe summons to get 4500 (iirc) names of "tax cheats" from UBS in 2009. Based on those 4500 "cheaters" the IRS managed to enforce FATCA compliance on the entire planet. Quite an astounding victory and it shows the power of US financial control.
Just as every Swiss and other "taxhaven" bank was forced into compliance, so will every international crypto exchange be too.
In reply to Every transaction in bitcoin… by DocMims
"Coinbased".
In reply to And its all just data in the… by Heros
This will only stop jealous losers from using Bitcoin. Bitcoin will rule the world soon!
BUY BITCOIN. Losers.
In reply to "Coinbased". by thisandthat
MDB! Long time no see...
In reply to This will only stop jealous… by Coinista
It's Andy Hoffman. I swear.
In reply to MDB! Long time no see... by thisandthat
Only idiots believe that Bitcoin's value proposition is derived from its ability (or lack thereof) to avoid taxes. All transactions are on a public blockchain, and the protocol is mere pseudonymous, not anonymous.
No, Bitcoin's value is derived from its limited supply and strict adherence to an open, rules-based system that can only be changed by overwhelming stakeholder consensus.
In reply to It's Andy Hoffman. I swear. by Truther
OOPs cryptos promised anonymity. Go look it up. Google "BTC and anonymity". It was touted and marketed as one of the selling point of BTC. It was never even supposed to be influenced by "overwhelming stakeholder consensus". dud u just crapped urself . ur second paragraph is pure garbage.
In reply to Only idiots believe that… by Buckaroo Banzai
Then don't buy any, douche bag.
Stick with your dollars... LOL!!
In reply to OOPs cryptos promised… by lookslikecraptome
hey fucktard I day trade the SP, what do u do for ur profession. Polish ur btc with a cloth??? Not my fault the crypto lads effed u and the other loser coiners. F u pussies. All blah blahblah. Change the world, BTFD BICHEZ, now u gotta pay taxes. How stupid r u monkeys any way. U morons thought the tax man would not catch up to you. You douches ever make it out of hi school civics classes. BTFD!!!!!!!!!!!! LOL U people cant manage a piggy bank let alone a real financial situation in the real world. No problem with cryptos. Just the morons that bought them expecting anything that has not already been done.
In reply to Then don't buy any, douche… by loveyajimbo
Satoshi papers explicitly say it gets fucked when u involve a third party. so? again. did you believe the hype?
In reply to OOPs cryptos promised… by lookslikecraptome
LEAR TO EFFIN READ. Moron. I did not buy the hype.
In reply to Satoshi papers explicitly… by Scornd
Maybe they should apply that for the right to be forgotten haha
In reply to OOPs cryptos promised… by lookslikecraptome
What's more anonymous than cash?
In reply to OOPs cryptos promised… by lookslikecraptome
--rules-based system that can only be changed by overwhelming stakeholder consensus.
Kinda like Murika...oh wait...............
In reply to Only idiots believe that… by Buckaroo Banzai
Auditing is a good use for blockchain technology I think. Maybe the IRS will adopt it for record keeping.
In reply to Only idiots believe that… by Buckaroo Banzai
Nah... Andy is working hard in a Harlem gay bar.
He has a GoFundMe page to buy some more KY jelly.
In reply to It's Andy Hoffman. I swear. by Truther
Probably Bix Weird.
In reply to MDB! Long time no see... by thisandthat
I was thinking Fonestar, trolling of course.
In reply to MDB! Long time no see... by thisandthat
Is that you tmosely?
In reply to This will only stop jealous… by Coinista
Ha ha! OK...genius
In reply to This will only stop jealous… by Coinista
Only those that wanted to do business in the US were the ones that the IRS had the power to do anything to.
Most got taken care of by their own governments as the US government told them to pass these data sharing laws or we will put you on our naughty list.
Also, the other governments like the idea of international cooperation on these issues. It ensures that their own tax sheep cannot escape shearing.
In reply to And its all just data in the… by Heros
Swiss just closed out all US citizen accounts, rather then open all their records to the financial mafia
In reply to And its all just data in the… by Heros
Also in the BVIs
In reply to Swiss just closed out all US… by Justin Case
...Or like when Bush Sr. told Iraqi Shias "go ahead, revolt, we got your back, fam", just to let Saddam get at them.
Or, when Jews gave their religious affiliation to German census, just to have nazis say "thanks, fam"...
In reply to Every transaction in bitcoin… by DocMims
With Nice, big fat neatly-tied fibre optic cables patched right into that energy/water guzzling 'national security data center' site in Utah, no doubt...
In reply to And now the IRS is using big… by Heros
I wonder how many copies of my personal data are replicated across every US agency, across all the international tax, finance and security agencies. I am sure it would be astonishing.
In reply to With Nice, big fat neatly… by Consuelo
In other news, there have been 13,000 applications today for passports and visas
In reply to And now the IRS is using big… by Heros
You can't get a passport if you owe money to the government. That was another right taken during Obama era communism. Now if you owe money to the government you will have your passport taken or it will not be issued. You are a prisoner, taking the cue of loss of civil rights, the debt collection industry is now using the courts to put people in prison for debt. This after the government was used over and over to roll the economy and anyone with debt, lost everything. Doesn't anyone remember the 2008-9 financial meltdown. So a great amount of US debt is non-performing debt and prison time for anyone who doesn't pay.
Obama's IRS commissioner was a Jewish man who was a known crook from the Sally Mae and the other one, can't think of it now, but he was on the team that robbed the quasi government loan agency. The IRS under his control blocked conservative groups non-profit status, investigated conservative groups, for the Obama administration. As long as IRS conducted a war on conservatives, then the IRS could start a global crack down on Americans. At the same time, the IRS went after hundreds of thousands of white farmers and ranchers driving them off their land on false tax charges of which the IRS couldn't prove their charges and the farmers and ranchers couldn't defend. At the same time, the EPA was going all through farm America fining farmers for plowing, the dust, so it was a multi-prong attack on white rural America. And don't forget the Interior department conning people out of their land, threatening to drive people out etc, National Parks, BLM, Forest Department etc. all conducted a war on the American people, specifically white people who wanted to be left alone.
Thank you Obama.
And this is why I always say, either purge 500,000 of the 2 million federal government workers and their hundreds of thousands of contractors, abolish the agencies which the states have the same agencies, same function, same every fucking thing, it's a total duplication on the state level, or the federal government needs to be destroyed and this country divided up.
All of these agencies worked to destroy our people, stole their property and these federal agencies use the money stolen from so many. It's time to end this and Trump hasn't cut deep enough, and it's not the food stamp poor I'm talking about, IT IS THE NEARLY 300,000 FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WORKERS WHO THE GOVERNMENT WILL NOT RELEASE THEIR SALARY TO INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST, THE MONEY HANDED OUT FOR THE 300,000 IS OVER COMPENSATION FOR THE QUALITY OF WORK PERFORMED.
The fat of the federal government is the 300,000 over paid who do nothing except issue rules and regulations to steal from INNOCENT HONEST AMERICANS and everything the federal government does is to take our freedoms. These people must be purged now.
In reply to In other news, there have… by Perimetr
"Thank you Obama". ?
Fuck that monkey and all who worship it!
But hey, what do I know?
In reply to You can't get a passport if… by MK ULTRA Alpha
13,000 applications today for passports and visas
The long arm of the law will getcha. You can run but ya can't hide. FBI will have help from the local authorities and you will be back and worse off.
In reply to In other news, there have… by Perimetr
Make a threat on YouTube and the FBI will leave you alone....
Just ask Mr Cruz in Fla.
In reply to 13,000 applications today… by Justin Case
But...but...cryptocurrencies are anonymous!!
Once again, only a cryptorchidic would believe the cryptocurrency fantasyland bullshit.
In reply to Taxation is by far the most… by Cognitive Dissonance
I see the block chain as one giant, constantly evolving jig-saw puzzle. Since it is public, every transaction can be traced to other public keys. But just as with a jigsaw puzzle, the more pieces you fit together, the easier it gets to put the entire puzzle together. In the block chains case, the lag between the current majority decrypted block chain snapshot and the most current block chain would be the anonymity window or lag would be one metric for IRS contractors running the massively parallelized databases.
In reply to But...but...cryptocurrencies… by Ahmeexnal
Ummmmm, yeah, what he said.
In reply to I see the block chain as one… by Heros
Mobsters and The IRS always get their money in the end...
In reply to Ummmmm, yeah, what he said. by Dumpster Elite
I prefer the mob. Unless their goal is to muscle in and take over your businesses, their cut is usually much less than the government's.
They actually understand that in order to feed off the host, they cannot drain the host beyond a certain threshold.
In reply to Mobsters and The IRS always… by Stackers
(((Mobsters))) and (((The IRS))) always get your money in the end...
Their religious book says everything on Earth is their property
In reply to Mobsters and The IRS always… by Stackers
And what’s the difference?
In reply to Mobsters and The IRS always… by Stackers
Thinking about this, wouldn't decrypting the block chain be a cool project? Imagine making $300K a year as a computer specialist GS-14 or contractor. You would have incredible perks. Trips to Oracle, Dell, IBM. Training and conventions at really cool places. All with TDY and business class, of course.
A large, well funded team in a new, sleek office. The best hardware. Management, for now, taking a complete hands-off approach.
All you have to do is crack the block chain in as near as real time as possible. Sounds like a great project.
Except for the psychopaths, perverts and sadists you would be working for.
In reply to Ummmmm, yeah, what he said. by Dumpster Elite
Work on commission, better incentive, huh?
In reply to Thinking about this, wouldn… by Heros