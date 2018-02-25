InfoWars Receives YouTube Termination Warning Over "Crisis Actor" Video

The InfoWars YouTube channel received a "first strike" warning over a video suggesting that the survivors of the Parkland school shooting were coached and given lines for interviews with various media outlets following the Valentines Day massacre which left 17 dead.
The video, uploaded to the InfoWars channel with over 2.2 million subscribers, was removed for a violation of YouTube's "harassment and bullying" policy. It revolved around this clip of Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, who appeared to be having trouble conveying his account of the shooting:
David Hogg can't remember his lines here.— Piper Fogle (@ElectPiperFogle) February 21, 2018
This needs to be investigated
His dad worked for the FBI
pic.twitter.com/JEhDc2puoQ
YouTube has all but scrubbed this clip of Hogg from its platform.
A second clip of Hogg which fueled speculation that he was a crisis actor features an exchange between Hogg and a Redondo Beach, CA lifeguard from 2017, in which the High School student places his boogie board on a trash can before getting in an altercation with the lifeguard.
After the lifeguard scuffle briefly became YouTube's No. 1 trending video, YouTube removed it under their harassment and bullying policy and apologized for helping to fuel the "crisis actor" theory. A copy of the video above is still live as of this writing.
"Last summer we updated the application of our harassment policy to include hoax videos that target the victims of these tragedies," said a YouTube spokesperson. "Any video flagged to us that violates this policy is reviewed and then removed."
YouTube's community guidelines say that if an account receives two strikes in a three-month period, it will not be able to upload content for two weeks. If three strikes are given within three months, the account will be terminated.
Hogg answers critics
Hogg, an aspiring actor, photographer, and drama student who has been backstage at CNN (and possibly on Air Force One?) hit back in a series of interviews, claiming "I am not a Clinton ploy or an actor," adding "I am a witness to this."
Hogg also went on CNN to refute the claims, flanked by Anderson Cooper and his father - a former FBI agent, to shoot down claims that he is a paid actor.
"I'm not a crisis actor," Hogg told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "AC360" Tuesday. "I'm someone who had to witness this and live through this and I continue to be having to do that."
"I'm not acting on anybody's behalf," the 17-year-old added. -CNN
Further fueling speculation over a coverup has been the removal and strike issued over another video of Parkland shooting survivor, Senior Alexa Miednik, who said she spoke with suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz during the shooting.
Miednik believed that a second shooter was involved in the attack, stating "There was obviously, definitely another shooter involved." When KHOU11 reporter Matt Musil then asks Miednik "Oh, you think he was not the only one?", Miednik replies "Definitely not."
While this video is being scrubbed from YouTube's platform, it can still be viewed on Twitter where it was originally uploaded.
#KHOU11 After shifting over from #ASTROS Camp to coverage of school shooting in Parkland, Forida, I talked with Alexa Miednik , a Senior at Douglas HS. She never saw a gun but she says she knows the alleged shooter... pic.twitter.com/qzaOUbFMPu— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 15, 2018
While Occam's razor suggests Hogg is nothing more than an enthusiastic young man in transitory pursuit of the media limelight, hopefully with a genuine message and conducting student interviews after a gunman was on a rampage at his High School - the seemingly overnight "pop-up" campaign against the Second Amendment revolving around Hogg, the video of Hogg flubbing his "lines," and an eyewitness who says she saw a second shooter have given fuel to the ongoing theories surrounding the massacre.
Comments
this means alex is correct
damage control
like being arrested for holocaust denial..
the truth needs no laws to support it, so to be jailed over the 6 quadrillion dead jews mantra proves it is a lie.
this is a carbon copy
This was Infowar's intended controlled opposition role: to mark the dissenters and signal the beginning of the more open (((cheka))) in zio-USA. The intended message is Fear folks, and to fall in line. Say with me, the Russians are BAD (or gov will kill ya). No fear folks. Man up.
In reply to this means alex is correct by Number 9
Doesn't the closet interview state 930am as a time and the shooting happened well after that?
I'm sure it's just nothing that this Hogg kid was interviewed before in California and also a CNN intern previously and Anderson Cooper is a former CIA intern and the son of one of the wealthiest women in the world, and Hogg's father made millions selling a non-functional business.
Upload videos to BitChute.com censor free
In reply to This was Infowar's intended… by peddling-fiction
adl/splc are destroying youtube. a lot of great researchers are getting shut down - and jones isn't one of them
In reply to Doesn't the closet interview… by JimmyJones
ritchie allen show already gone....
In reply to adl/splc are destroying… by cheka
(((Them)))Tube has lived its life...its time to move onto something not controlled by the self-Chosen anyway.
In reply to adl/splc are destroying… by cheka
Like what?
In reply to (((Them)))Tube has lived its… by WorkingClassMan
Perhaps the solution is to have a main channel with short trailers that link to disposable accounts with the full video, to avoid takedowns it could also link to dailymotion/elsewhere.
In reply to Like what? by crossroaddemon
Has anyone confirmed, via other kids who go to the school, that this kid actually attends the school?
In reply to Perhaps the solution is to… by eforce
Alternative to CIA/GOOGLE/NAZI/VATICAN youtube:
https://yandex.com/video
In reply to Has anyone confirmed, via… by MANvsMACHINE
yandex spies on you too.
In reply to Alternative to CIA/GOOGLE… by Ahmeexnal
Just upload to bitchute.com it's like YouTube and BitTorrent combined.
In reply to yandex spies on you too. by WillyGroper
It's just so typical for ZH commenters to upvote someone who says "Alex is correct". You guys have no common sense whatsoever
In reply to Just upload to bitchute.com by JimmyJones
I got no sympathy for AJ -- good riddance from YT.
In reply to It's just so typical for ZH… by Take-a-Dump
I know right. Or "Use Yandex Instead of YouTube." They fall for the false duality every single time. God damn! The elites have it easy. Like herding drugged sheep. Just imagine. If ZHers are this stupid, how absolutely hopeless the rest of the masses are. Long status quo. Short free thinkers and real change. That's my portfolio idea. Fuck all you ignorant duality dick sucker Trump believer boomer assholes. You ruined this world. Now the retard millenial SpaceX faggots you gave birth to will only ruin it more. Greatest generation? FUCK your generation. Downvote away. The more the better. You only prove my point for me.
In reply to It's just so typical for ZH… by Take-a-Dump
I did not downvote you but should, ignoramous.
The greatest generation was before the boomers. And certainly not all boomers raised simpering millenials. The hippies did though.
I blame the necessity of 2 incomes and throwing material things and unearned praise at them instead of time spent with them. Guilt. Add public school indoctrination (and adhd meds) to the toxic stew. There's your tards right there.
In reply to I know right. Or "Use Yandex… by trgfunds
I have a problem with the underlying issue... our denigrated worthless currency.
END THE FED
In reply to I did not downvote you but… by Bigly
Crunt,
He's right more often than your heroes at CNN. You can go back to grooming Hillary's stool now.
In reply to It's just so typical for ZH… by Take-a-Dump
History has proven Alex to be right more often then wrong. CNN can't even come close to Alex's win/loss record.
In reply to It's just so typical for ZH… by Take-a-Dump
Some also posted DTube recently. I'm wondering if blockchain can do something like Freenet, in which a "download" is more like a torrent download. Further, the blockchain would be an index with the searchable metadata, torrent file, and MD5 hash to verify the downloaded content.
In reply to Just upload to bitchute.com by JimmyJones
yes, that or dtube.
i don't upload jack.
remember a benchmark was coming after someone wearing glasses b/c they were an intellectual.
we still need the un-compromised folks reporting what's happening w/o the taint of bias.
screw these commie platforms.
In reply to Just upload to bitchute.com by JimmyJones
Thanks, bookmarked it. Looks like a real competitor to you tube. I even saw the ranting metal music review guy, Styx. Felt right at home!
In reply to Just upload to bitchute.com by JimmyJones
Minds.com
In reply to Alternative to CIA/GOOGLE… by Ahmeexnal
WTF people the answer is right in front of your eyes, open, uncensored videos with no billionaires and governments in the middle: www.steemit.com
In reply to Alternative to CIA/GOOGLE… by Ahmeexnal
sorry, you're dead wrong...another ghetto provided by the same folks with the shekels.
look in the files on your computer if you use it.
In reply to WTF people the answer is… by OpenThePodBayDoorHAL
I want to know what time on Feb 13th that the CNN reporters checked into their hotels.
In reply to Has anyone confirmed, via… by MANvsMACHINE
Infowars: Muslim-bashing all the time.
Infowars: America-blaming all the time.
Infowars: NEVER pointing the finger at Israhell.
Now, you know who funds them.
In reply to I want to know what time on… by Miss Expectations
Obviously, Trump's in on the shooting fraud. Because he has NOT used his big mouth to denounce the false flag, nor has he used Twitter to grandstand like he always does.
In reply to 12:00 by lloll
Or he isn't
In reply to Obviously, Trump's in on the… by stizazz
In reply to Or he isn't by JimmyJones
In the Middle East Zionism is the main problem. Then there is Islam.
In reply to lloll… by LiteBeeer
Muslim convert collects child porn, plans Jihad warfare and polygamy.
Q. How do Muslims get the idea that murdering non-Muslims is righteous, and that children are erotic objects and that polygamy is morally orthodox?
A. By reading the Qur’an or attending mosque.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/public-safety/fbi-says-accused-isl…
In reply to lloll… by LiteBeeer
Where is the Surveillance Video Footage?
Produce it.
Parents.
DEMAND NO MORE LAW ENFORCEMENT “DRILLS” IN SCHOOL GROUNDS.
In reply to Obviously, Trump's in on the… by stizazz
Where are certified copies of the state mandated Coroner's Reports / Autopsies? Anyone homicide or suspicious death or death by accident is supposed to have a autopsy done... If people died there are autopsy reports, crisis actors get free ketchup its all theatrical quality these days.
In reply to Where is the Surveillance… by Chupacabra-322
"Where are certified copies of the state mandated Coroner's Reports / Autopsies? "
Not here in Sandy Hook land...
In reply to Where are certified copies… by Redhotfill
Or how about some cellphone video footage? You're telling me that out of a school full of teenagers, not one of them took a single cellphone video of something like this? Because that would be the first time in the history of the world that happened.
In reply to Where is the Surveillance… by Chupacabra-322
Been thinking this for days. Unbelievable.
In reply to Or how about some cellphone… by Buckaroo Banzai
In reply to Obviously, Trump's in on the… by stizazz
He is crazy and compromised, but he is not insane.
In reply to Obviously, Trump's in on the… by stizazz
That would be Breitbart who systematically equate the real threat of muslims in Europe with Israel's defenseless victims in Palestine.
In reply to 12:00 by lloll
Laura Loomer should dig.
She outed the vegas lie....
In reply to I want to know what time on… by Miss Expectations
anyone can create their OWN blog free on wordpress
In reply to Perhaps the solution is to… by eforce
There is something called Steemit. It is not what youtube is at present. They have something called dtube which I know nothing about. I heard they added 100,000 new subscribers last month. Some alternative media types are moving there. Caitlin Johnstone and others.
In reply to Like what? by crossroaddemon
Sure, but I'm like damn near everyone else: I want the built-in audience. I don't have time to fight this battle; I have kids to tend to and pussy to chase.
In reply to There is something called… by zzmop
Many of us have very different priorities and will make time to fight worthwhile battles.
In reply to Sure, but I'm like damn near… by crossroaddemon
If you have a priority that you place ahead of pussy, you might just wanna rethink your life... ;-)
In reply to … by waspwench
