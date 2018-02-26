Growing Risk Of US-Iran Hostilities Based On False Pretexts, Intel Vets Warn

As President Donald Trump prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week, a group of U.S. intelligence veterans offers corrections to a number of false accusations that have been levelled against Iran.
* * *
February 26, 2018
MEMORANDUM FOR: The President
FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)
SUBJECT: War With Iran
INTRODUCTION
In our December 21st Memorandum to you, we cautioned that the claim that Iran is currently the world’s top sponsor of terrorism is unsupported by hard evidence. Meanwhile, other false accusations against Iran have intensified. Thus, we feel obliged to alert you to the virtually inevitable consequences of war with Iran, just as we warned President George W. Bush six weeks before the U.S. attack on Iraq 15 years ago.
In our first Memorandum in this genre we told then-President Bush that we saw “no compelling reason” to attack Iraq, and warned “the unintended consequences are likely to be catastrophic.” The consequences will be far worse, should the U.S. become drawn into war with Iran. We fear that you are not getting the straight story on this from your intelligence and national security officials.
After choosing “War With Iran” for the subject-line of this Memo, we were reminded that we had used it before, namely, for a Memorandum to President Obama on August 3, 2010 in similar circumstances. You may wish to ask your staff to give you that one to read and ponder. It included a startling quote from then-Chairman of President Bush Jr.’s Intelligence Advisory Board (and former national security adviser to Bush Sr.) Gen. Brent Scowcroft, who told the Financial Times on October 14, 2004 that Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon had George W. Bush “mesmerized;” that “Sharon just has him wrapped around his little finger.” We wanted to remind you of that history, as you prepare to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week.
* * *
Rhetoric vs. Reality
We believe that the recent reporting regarding possible conflict with nuclear-armed North Korea has somewhat obscured consideration of the significantly higher probability that Israel or even Saudi Arabia will take steps that will lead to a war with Iran that will inevitably draw the United States in. Israel is particularly inclined to move aggressively, with potentially serious consequences for the U.S., in the wake of the recent incident involving an alleged Iranian drone and the shooting down of an Israeli aircraft.
There is also considerable anti-Iran rhetoric in U.S. media, which might well facilitate a transition from a cold war-type situation to a hot war involving U.S. forces. We have for some time been observing with some concern the growing hostility towards Iran coming out of Washington and from the governments of Israel and Saudi Arabia. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is warning that the “time to act is now” to thwart Iran’s aggressive regional ambitions while U.S. United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley sees a “wake-up” call in the recent shooting incident involving Syria and Israel. Particular concern has been expressed by the White House that Iran is exploiting Shi’a minorities in neighboring Sunni dominated states to create unrest and is also expanding its role in neighboring Iraq and Syria.
While we share concerns over the Iranian government’s intentions vis-à-vis its neighbors, we do not believe that the developments in the region, many of which came about through American missteps, have a major impact on vital U.S. national interests. Nor is Iran, which often sees itself as acting defensively against surrounding Sunni states, anything like an existential threat to the United States that would mandate the sustained military action that would inevitably result if Iran is attacked.
Iran’s alleged desire to stitch together a sphere of influence consisting of an arc of allied nations and proxy forces running from its western borders to the Mediterranean Sea has been frequently cited as justification for a more assertive policy against Tehran, but we believe this concern to be greatly exaggerated. Iran, with a population of more than 80 million, is, to be sure, a major regional power but militarily, economically and politically it is highly vulnerable.
Limited Military Capability
Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard is well armed and trained, but much of its “boots on the ground” army consists of militiamen of variable quality. Its Air Force is a “shadow” of what existed under the Shah and is significantly outgunned by its rivals in the Persian Gulf, not to mention Israel. Its navy is only “green water” capable in that it consists largely of smaller vessels responsible for coastal defense supplemented by the swarming of Revolutionary Guard small speedboats.
When Napoleon had conquered much of continental Europe and was contemplating invading Britain it was widely believed that England was helpless before him. British Admiral Earl St Vincent was unperturbed: “I do not say the French can’t come, I only say they can’t come by sea.” We likewise believe that Iran’s apparent threat is in reality decisively limited by its inability to project power across the water or through the air against neighboring states that have marked superiority in both respects.
The concern over a possibly developing “Shi’ite land bridge,” also referred to as an “arc” or “crescent,” is likewise overstated. It ignores the reality that Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon all have strong national identities and religiously mixed populations. They are influenced — some of them strongly — by Iran but they are not puppet states. And there is also an ethnic division that the neighboring states’ populations are very conscious of– they are Arabs and Iran is Persian, which is also true of the Shi’a populations in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.
Majority Shi’a Iraq, for example, is now very friendly to Iran but it has to deal with considerable Kurdish and Sunni minorities in its governance and in the direction of its foreign policy. It will not do Iran’s bidding on a number of key issues, including Baghdad’s relationship with Washington, and would be unwilling to become a proxy in Tehran’s conflicts with Israel and Saudi Arabia. Iraqi Vice President Osama al-Nujaifi, the highest-ranking Sunni in the Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi government, has, for example, recently called for the demobilization of the Shi’ite Popular Mobilization Forces or militias that have been fighting ISIS because they “have their own political aspirations, their own [political] agendas. … They are very dangerous to the future of Iraq.”
Nuclear Weapons Thwarted
A major concern that has undergirded much of the perception of an Iranian threat is the possibility that Tehran will develop a nuclear weapon somewhere down the road. We believe that the current Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, even if imperfect, provides the best response to that Iranian proliferation problem. The U.N. inspections regime is strict and, if the agreement stands, there is every reason to believe that Iran will be unable to take the necessary precursor steps leading to a nuclear weapons program. Iran will be further limited in its options after the agreement expires in nine years. Experts believe that, at that point, Iran its not likely to choose to accumulate the necessary highly enriched uranium stocks to proceed.
The recent incident involving the shoot-down of a drone alleged to be Iranian, followed by the downing of an Israeli fighter by a Syrian air defense missile, resulted in a sharp response from Tel Aviv, though reportedly mitigated by a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that anything more provocative might inadvertently involve Russia in the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have moderated his response but his government is clearly contemplating a more robust intervention to counter what he describes as a developing Iranian presence in Syria.
In addition, Netanyahu may be indicted on corruption charges, and it is conceivable that he might welcome a “small war” to deflect attention from mounting political problems at home.
Getting Snookered Into War
We believe that the mounting Iran hysteria evident in the U.S. media and reflected in Beltway groupthink has largely been generated by Saudi Arabia and Israel, who nurture their own aspirations for regional political and military supremacy. There are no actual American vital interests at stake and it is past time to pause and take a step backwards to consider what those interests actually are in a region that has seen nothing but disaster since 2003. Countering an assumed Iranian threat that is minimal and triggering a war would be catastrophic and would exacerbate instability, likely leading to a breakdown in the current political alignment of the entire Middle East. It would be costly for the United States.
Iran is not militarily formidable, but its ability to fight on the defensive against U.S. naval and air forces is considerable and can cause high casualties. There appears to be a perception in the Defense Department that Iran could be defeated in a matter of days, but we would warn that such predictions tend to be based on overly optimistic projections, witness the outcomes in Afghanistan and Iraq. In addition, Tehran would be able again to unleash terrorist resources throughout the region, endangering U.S. military and diplomats based there as well as American travelers and businesses. The terrorist threat might easily extend beyond the Middle East into Europe and also the United States, while the dollar costs of a major new conflict and its aftermath could break the bank, literally.
Another major consideration before ratcheting up hostilities should be that a war with Iran might not be containable. As the warning from President Vladimir Putin to Netanyahu made clear, other major powers have interests in what goes on in the Persian Gulf, and there is a real danger that a regional war could have global consequences.
In sum, we see a growing risk that the U.S. will become drawn into hostilities on pretexts fabricated by Israel and Saudi Arabia for their actual common objective (“regime change” in Iran). A confluence of factors and misconceptions about what is at stake and how such a conflict is likely to develop, coming from both inside and outside the Administration have, unfortunately, made such an outcome increasingly likely.
We have seen this picture before, just 15 years ago in Iraq, which should serve as a warning. The prevailing perception of threat that the Mullahs of Iran allegedly pose directly against the security of the U.S. is largely contrived. Even if all the allegations were true, they would not justify an Iraq-style “preventive war” violating national as well as international law. An ill-considered U.S. intervention in Iran is surely not worth the horrific humanitarian, military, economic, and political cost to be paid if Washington allows itself to become part of an armed attack.
FOR THE STEERING GROUP, VETERAN INTELLIGENCE PROFESSIONALS FOR SANITY
William Binney, former NSA Technical Director for World Geopolitical & Military Analysis; Co-founder of NSA’s Signals Intelligence Automation Research Center (ret.)
Kathleen Christison, CIA, Senior Analyst on Middle East (ret.)
Graham E. Fuller, Vice-Chair, National Intelligence Council (ret.)
Philip Giraldi, CIA, Operations Officer (ret.)
Matthew Hoh, former Capt., USMC Iraq; Foreign Service Officer, Afghanistan (associate VIPS)
Larry C. Johnson, former CIA and State Department Counter Terrorism officer
Michael S. Kearns, Captain, USAF; ex-Master SERE Instructor for Strategic Reconnaissance Operations (NSA/DIA) and Special Mission Units (JSOC) (ret.)
John Brady Kiesling, Foreign Service Officer; resigned Feb. 27, 2003 as Political Counselor, U.S. Embassy, Athens, in protest against the U.S. attack on Iraq (ret.)
John Kiriakou, Former CIA Counterterrorism Officer and former senior investigator, Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Edward Loomis, Jr., former NSA Technical Director for the Office of Signals Processing (ret.)
David MacMichael, National Intelligence Council, National Intelligence Estimates Officer (ret.)
Ray McGovern, former US Army infantry/intelligence officer & CIA analyst; CIA Presidential briefer (ret.)
Elizabeth Murray, Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Near East (ret.)
Todd E. Pierce, MAJ, US Army Judge Advocate (ret.)
Coleen Rowley, FBI Special Agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel (ret.)
Greg Thielmann, former Director of the Strategic, Proliferation, and Military Affairs Office, State Department Bureau of Intelligence & Research (INR), and former senior staffer on Senate Intelligence Committee (ret.)
Kirk Wiebe, former Senior Analyst, SIGINT Automation Research Center, NSA ret.)
Lawrence Wilkerson, Colonel (USA, ret.), former Chief of Staff for Secretary of State; Distinguished Visiting Professor, College of William and Mary (associate VIPS)
Sarah G. Wilton, CDR, USNR, (ret.); Defense Intelligence Agency (ret.)
Robert Wing, former Foreign Service Officer (associate VIPS)
Ann Wright, Colonel, US Army (ret.); also Foreign Service Officer who, like Political Counselor John Brady Kiesling, resigned in opposition to the war on Iraq
Comments
quick, circle the wagons around the Zionist/MIC puppet
someone talked shit about Cadet Bone Spurs' marriage
look squirrel!
BIBI is just another war criminal zionazi. The Jews in Israel are fake Jews, better known as Ashkenazi and direct descendants of Esau. The 12 tribes of Israel are from Jacob's lineage & are going to be called God Himself, when the time is right. The Jews in Israel are fake war mongers that will be exterminated.
In reply to quick by Bes
You look like nmen shillbilly cousin from Vacaville
In reply to BIBI is just another war… by Jumanji1959
Quick, bring in the trolls to accuse these good men and women of being Russian Agents.....
In reply to You look like nmen… by newmacroman
Trump is a sellout to his Zionist benefactors...who did his daughter marry again???.... Look no further:
"In January 2001, the security branch of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency began to receive a number of peculiar reports from DEA field offices across the country. According to the reports, young Israelis claiming to be art students and offering artwork for sale had been attempting to penetrate DEA offices for over a year. The Israelis had also attempted to penetrate the offices of other law enforcement and Department of Defense agencies. Strangest of all, the "students" had visited the homes of numerous DEA officers and other senior federal officials..."
Reports of the mysterious Israelis with an inexplicable interest in peddling art to G-men came in from more than 40 U.S. cities and continued throughout the first six months of 2001. Agents of the DEA, ATF, Air Force, Secret Service, FBI, and U.S. Marshals Service documented some 130 separate incidents of "art student" encounters. Some of the Israelis were observed diagramming the inside of federal buildings. Some were found carrying photographs they had taken of federal agents. One was discovered with a computer printout in his luggage that referred to "DEA groups."...
https://www.salon.com/2002/05/07/students/
http://lesvisible.net/DOCS/MastersOfDeception.pdf
http://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_911_122.htm
http://www.worldgathering.net/world/pentagon.html
http://citizeninvestigationteam.com/videos/national-security-alert
What the MSM will not show this about Ghouta (watch the video):
https://twitter.com/CarlaOrtizO/status/968009367168536576?s=20
Make-up artists faking injuries on children:
https://twitter.com/ArunDehingia/status/968161390736302080?s=20
CIA black ops:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HJIXsi2y0p8
The real Syrian story which will never make it in the MSM circles:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HJIXsi2y0p8
In reply to Quick, bring in the trolls… by philipat
Your government at work:
Here is a test: why does the NSA share "raw" intelligence with Israel, even on its own citizens?
Ding ding ding!!!!!
@14:13
https://youtu.be/2KYcgjUPPSY
Controlling alt-.media pt 1: https://youtu.be/u2vVaAxNZpQ
Controlling alt-.media pt 2: https://youtu.be/H5e9EoB5Fr
How a jew became a nazi https://youtu.be/lpyt7Yvd8VY
History of Jews in Russia pt 1: https://youtu.be/4xqx879Xi4g
History of Jews in Russia pt 2: https://youtu.be/aWnmk-dih9
In reply to Trump is a sellout to his… by JSBach1
Nikki Haley has got to be one of the most ill read and uninformed UN Ambassadors we have ever had.
Republican version of Samantha Power.
Haley's statements, veiled threats, and solemn pontifications confirm her dearth of historical knowledge.
It is poorly educated appointees like her in positions of influence who get us into wars.
She has no idea what she is talking about.
They tell her to say something and since she has no concept of history she suspects nothing, then dutifully repeats.
After this UN gig she should get a job as a political analyst at some MSM outfit.
In reply to BIBI is just another war… by Jumanji1959
That might help. However I can think of no force on this planet that could induce our president to read the above article.
In reply to Nikki Haley has got to be… by fleur de lis
Both essentially neocunts... It is (or should be) embarassing that such ill-qualified and under-informed "ladies" are placed in these important positions without any qualifications to be there. Of course, "diplomacy" is not really a required skill for "the exceptional nation"?
In reply to Nikki Haley has got to be… by fleur de lis
You gave her a lot of credit. I was thinking a job at Old Navy folding shirts.
In reply to Nikki Haley has got to be… by fleur de lis
Quick, come up with an 11D chess game move, why Bibi and Trump are Bros.
p.s. Like my new avatar? (several days old)
In reply to BIBI is just another war… by Jumanji1959
Yep. Nobody native to that region would have white skin. And all those so-called Jewish diseases are really Ashkenazi genetic disorders that were imported and have no history in the region. They call them Jewish diseases to fool everyone. There is no such thing as a disease that strikes those of any particular religion. These white Jews became Jews around 750AD. The theory that Jesus promised that land to the Jews certainly didn't apply to white central Asians that weren't even Jewish then. Read The Thirteenth Tribe by Arthur Koestler. There has never been such a lying, bullshitting race on the planet.
In reply to BIBI is just another war… by Jumanji1959
The third set of word should be with a blank last letter.
IRAQ
IRAN
IRA
They are coming for your retirement after this!
In reply to quick by Bes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIpfWORQWhU
In reply to The third set of word should… by Steroid
You forgot I R S?
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by newmacroman
just boil it down to
"I"
In reply to You forgot I R S? by philipat
WMDs 2.0?
You missed a decimal place.
In reply to WMDs 2.0? by ted41776
Hot tip... US picks fight with country that lacks Rothschild Federal Reserve.
You don't have to work in intel to know this was going to happen.
In 2002 Netanyahu said that Iran would have nukes by 2005,well we're still waiting
Ironic that Nety will be the new age Hitler...
As he is on his last legs politically and age wise, his narcisism is going to destroy a large part of the world.
He needs to see his vision of the ME before he dies.
Good thing his apprentice at 666 5th ave of Hell will deliver us from evil, NOT!
In reply to In 2002 Netanyahu said that… by khnum
sense, reality, and facts are not what the zionazis are worried about.
It isn't that unimaginable that the US could become neutral. Sure there's the fossil dollar, but what the US owes can never be paid back and at this point default is the only option. Which can be said of many nations.
So why would the US involve itself more in this regional conflict they instigated (or were at very least compliant)? I can see KSA, Israel, Iran and Russia have a motive. But not the US. Not any more. GTFO while you still can.
Israeli Zionist pigs haven't had it this good in the White house since Kissinger conned Nixon before Impeachment...
Oh wait...
Until the Orange Dotard invades Iran W Bush/Cheney wear the belt for being the biggest Zio-stooges in the Offal Office since LBJ
In reply to Israeli Zionist pigs haven't… by newmacroman
Yer a bit young ,Jug.
Have you heard of a Veronica?
In reply to Until the Orange Dotard… by Juggernaut x2
Can't we just finish ONE of the wars we've started, before we start another one...?
JESUS H. CHRIST ON RUBBER CRUTCHES!!!
What is Israel's main driver in Syria? The billions of barrels of crude oil under the Golan and Lebanon's off shore block 9 natural gas field.
Without US approval, Israel can't claim the Golan land seized from Syria, now with a protective buffer zone of ISIS mercenaries.
This is Israel's main strategic driver.
Iran can assist Syria in reclaiming the Golan and Hezbolla can thwart the Israeli off shore natural gas development. It's all worth billions and billions to a handful of controllers. So Israel must get one) US approval for a UN vote later on the Golan claim, 2) the US must be conned into being the beast of burden proxy for Israel in Syria 3) the US must take the war to Iran without using any Israeli military or economic resources in support of a US war on Iran.
I estimate Israel will steal over $600 billion to $800 billion(depending on oil price) in economically recoverable hydrocarbons. And America will play beast of burden for Israel again.
The blocking of Iran's empire from Iran through Iraq and Syria to Lebanon wasn't enough, a full scale war with Iran is what the Israelis want without the use of the Israeli military assets. The other war is the war on Lebanon and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Horseshit is worth lots if someone wants it and you can deliver. Otherwise it's just horseshit. But you still want it 'cause it's worth lots.
In reply to What is Israel's main driver… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Israel already controls a large percentage of world oil through their lapdog JUSA.
Lebanon and Syria is about water first and pipelines second or just Oded Yinon imperialism.
Just ask Sir Winnie
Say Winnie, was your pal in FLA Andrew Pollack?
In reply to What is Israel's main driver… by MK ULTRA Alpha
This is why free trade and solar are good for America and all humanity.
Watch this to the end, you will understand.
The old generations, we need to get the fuck out of the young gen's way... It's their world... We created them, so give them their world.
If you don't want to give them, you will lose anyway lolz ahahaha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2589&v=QX3M8Ka9vUA
It is outrageous that these people dent the lust for war against Iran.
Are they after war against North Korea, Russia, and/or China? Don't they know that there has to be war and war against Iran looks the most attractive to the ignorant.
Iran must be punished because they rejected US control of their country in 1979. It would have been better if they had not turned to religion but religion was the only area where they could assemble without US interference.
It’s truly sickening to see Trump grovel before these Zio scum.
hey Trumptards ya still think he works for you.
MIGA chumps.
I am puzzled. Do these morons think just because you havenot blown off a nuke means you dont have one. The technology dates back to the 50's. When Pakistan became a nation the firstcountry to recognize it was Iran. They are nieghboring countries and Pakastan has the nuke. If you posture Iranians are not smart enough well then why not buy some. However reading an article many years back when the USSR broke up quite a few nukes turned up missing. The article implied they went to China and Iran. I dont think it would be hard to reverse engineer. I am leaning they have the smarts if they can put a satelite in space, make very accurate missiles then in my book they have the nuke. We got duped by Isreal with Iraq plus msm sold us a bill of WMD attacking Iran is suicidle and likely cause China, Russia, Turkey, Pakistan to war on us. Tell BIBI TO KMA!
Wow, that was a lot of excellent writing, assembled with very fancy logic. Ok, here's why we should drop a massive hydrogen bomb on Tehran immediately: 1) for no good reason whatsoever, they want to destroy Israel, 2) for no good reason whatsoever, they are building nuclear missiles (just like North Korea!), 3) they hate the United States. Ok, let's get started. Eff 'em.
If they want to destroy Israel how is that the US's problem?
In reply to Wow, that was a lot of… by terrific
Maybe the vast majority of Americans do not want Israel destroyed.
In reply to If they want to destroy… by Savvy
I have no problem declaring real war on the ruling mullahs there, or the Republican Guard. I have a problems with us declaring a fake war on an innocent population.
The Saudis are much bigger assholes than the Iranians so why not start with them? Oh - that's right- because Israel tells us who to hate(cough-Iraq-cough)
In reply to I have no problem declaring… by I am Groot
We kinda sorta mostly already saying Hail Israel with a salute with our tax dollars... https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater-israel-the-zionist-plan-for-the-m…
Iran is encircling Israel and Saudi Arabia, and trying to get a port in the Mediterranean, while trying to control the entry to the Red Sea via their Houthi clients. Iran publicly calls for DEATH TO AMERICA, DEATH TO ISRAEL. I guess they are just kidding. Hitler also called for the death of the Jews in the 1930's and was dismissed by the big and little Chamberlains,
This VIPS group does not appear to have any friends of Israel, and are totally dismissive of the Iranian threat to the little Jewish state. And seems to me to be carrying water to Russia and its interests.
There is no need to attack Iran, but strong American military commitment to Israel and Saudi Arabia against Iranian aggression and expansionism may force the Iranian rats to go back to their borders . It will also bring about Arab Israeli reconciliation and possible peace. Iran has no interest in peace.
"On August 3, 2010, VIPS publicly released another "MEMORANDUM FOR: The President" claiming that the government of Israel has a record of deceiving the U.S. government and estimated that Israel would unilaterally attack Iran "as early as this month."
August 2013 memo
After the Ghouta chemical attack in Syria, VIPS issued an "open letter" to President Obama stating that "former co-workers" and "numerous sources in the Middle East" had informed them that Syrian government forces were not responsible for the attack, contrary to the position of the US government and foreign intelligence agencies. The letter stated that there was instead "a strong circumstantial case" that the incident was a "pre-planned provocation by the Syrian opposition and its Saudi and Turkish supporters".[7] Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, writing in The New Republic, criticized the letter's reliance on anonymous sources and stated that its "most sensational claims" appeared to be largely "plagiarized" from an article written by Yossef Bodansky and republished by "conspiracy site" Global Research. Ahmad characterizes Bodansky as "an Israeli-American supporter of Assad's uncle Rifaat." Ahmad also noted that one of the letter's signatories—Philip Giraldi—cited dubious sources related to the Ghouta attack in a piece for The American Conservative, including Alex Jones's Infowars. Ahmad concluded that the VIPS letter was "exceptional in its shoddiness
We got are live one here.
Quick get the specimen jar before it turns into a lampshade
In reply to Iran is encircling Israel… by naro
How do I delete my ZH account?
1 800 NSA
Make sure they remove the pizza flicks
In reply to How do I delete my ZH… by FreeEarCandy
This article is entirely too rational to be considered by the U.S. gov. And it definitely contains too many facts and thoughtful analysis for the media to report on it. However, it will be mentioned again in a few years when the U.S. gov is about to start another war. “As we correctly predicted in 2018, war with Iran has had disastrous consequences...”
VIPS: "There is an important step you can take, Mr. President. We recommend that you ask NATO to formally rescind the following part of the declaration agreed to by the NATO heads of state in Bucharest on April 3, 2008: “NATO welcomes Ukraine’s and Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO. We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO.”"
It seems to me as only a recent observer that VIPS is basically promoting the political positions of Russia. I wonder what their relationship to Russian interests are? Just asking.