"Never Seen Such A Large Crowd": Record Numbers Flock To Florida Gun Show After Shooting;

A record number of firearms enthusiasts made their way to the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend to attend the Florida Gun Show, amid a fierce national debate over gun rights following the Valentine's Day massacre at Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida.
Organizers say almost 7,000 people attended on Saturday, with Sunday's tally expected to be higher. Organizer Steve Fernandez said they've never seen such a large crowd - however it's possible that the cancellation of next month's show in Fort Lauderdale may have attracted concerned citizens.
The line outside the Florida Gun Show is growing by the minute. Yesterday, an estimated 7K people attended, which organizers say was a huge turnout for Tampa @BN9 pic.twitter.com/WTW75lWZmJ— Angie Angers (@angie_angers) February 25, 2018
Inside a Florida gun show, days after the Parkland shooting https://t.co/53tqAnQNTp pic.twitter.com/fIgw9OhDU4— Bloomberg (@business) February 21, 2018
Hundreds have signed up for firearms safety training classes at the Florida Gun Show & organizers say it’s a big spike from years past @BN9 pic.twitter.com/sDA7mcsEXG— Angie Angers (@angie_angers) February 25, 2018
Just 3 days after Florida's worst ever school shooting....Floridians flood to a gun show to further arm themselves with high powered assault weapons. pic.twitter.com/igy2mUu8mo— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 18, 2018
Somewhat ironically, this was to be expected considering the massive effort by gun control advocates to erode as much of the Second Amendment as they can in the wake of the Parkland shooting - never letting a crisis go to waste and all that. President Trump's recent advocacy for more stringent background checks, a 10-day waiting period and raising the age limit on the purchase of guns following the Parkland shooting likely fueled concerns over a "slippery slope" of firearms legislation.
Florida lawmakers such as Senator Bill Nelson (D) have called for stricter laws to fix the so-called "gun show loophole" which allows people to purchase firearms without a background check. While federally licensed vendors at a gun show are still required to run background checks (FFL), private sellers without a federal license do not have the same requirement in 40 states. (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington D.C., New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington all require private sellers to conduct background checks).
“Some of the people attending are afraid that future legislation will impact their gun ownership rights,” said Fernandez. That said, 95% of the vendors at this weekend's Florida Gun Show are required to run background checks since they are licensed dealers.
Also of note, suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz passed a background check before legally purchasing a semiautomatic AR-15 style rifle.
“This was a mental health issue. This is someone who should have been identified from the beginning by law enforcement,” says Fernandez.
In any event, google searches for both "buy a gun", "buy AR15", as well as "second amendment" just hit all time highs.
Interest in firearms ownership also spiked following President Obama's 2008 election - as a flurry of "gun control" headlines resulted in a flood of purchases - as evidenced by number of FBI background checks conducted following the 2008 election - a phenomenon which spiked after every mass shooting or act of domestic terrorism:
Indeed, Obama was jokingly referred to as the "best gun salesman in America," with 52,600 weapons sold daily under his administration as of June 2016.
Wall St. pushes back
Following the Parkland massacre, over a dozen major companies cut ties with the NRA, including Delta, Hertz and MetLife. Wall St. is no exception. In addition to Bank of America "reexamining relationships with clients who make AR-15s," Blackrock - the world's largest money manager - and the largest shareholder in gunmakers in Sturm Ruger & Company and American Outdoor Brands (Smith & Wesson) said it will speak with both manufacturers about their response to the Florida shooting.
Gunmakers may also come under pressure from pensions - such as Florida's state pension, which holds shares of American Outdoor Brands. As Bloomberg put it, "as Florida teachers grieve over the mass shooting that left 17 students and colleagues dead last week, some of them may be surprised to learn they’ve been helping fund the firearms industry—including the company that made the gun used that bloody Wednesday."
Investment giant Blackstone Group, LP asked outside fund managers at a dozen hedge funds to detail their ownership in companies that make or sell guns, requesting answers by Sunday night - a one day turnaround.
Perhaps this explains why both shares in Ruger (RGR) and American Outdoor Brands (ABOC) have remained depressed in light of the predictable bump in sales which correspond with the renewed debate over gun control.
For reference, American Outdoor Brands and Ruger are down roughly -7% and -5% YTD respectively, while the S&P 500 is up 5.64%.
Meanwhile, guns are flying off the shelves...
FLORIDA GUN SHOW I Organizers say they saw record numbers yesterday with close to 7k people showing up and they expect more today! They also tell me they do not support a ban on assault rifles but more laws for mental health. @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/95YGMKGl3E— Shannon Valladolid (@ShannonMarieTV) February 25, 2018
Comments
picked up some spares before price increase. boltcarriers, etc
We really need to nail these globalist elite scum sucking traitors before there's a REAL war in this country.
Praying....and digging....and fighting.....
Fighting for world peace and prosperity.
It's closer than you think. Now is, indeed, our last peaceful chance. Let's make it count. For the kids. The Shopkeepers. And the Schoolteachers. All over the world.
In reply to picked up some spares… by stant
America is about to go to war with itself. TPTB are creaming themselves tight now.
In reply to We really need to nail these… by Jim in MN
Democrats are the best gun salesmen
er... I mean "salespeople"
In reply to America is about to go to… by dasein211
"Gun grabbing" is the sideshow.
The trauma based mind control psyop is the point (not safe anywhere).
Divide and conquer.
Fear, fear, fear.
In reply to America is about to go to… by dasein211
At the precipice of life vs death the outcome is determined by the well-prepared most often than not.
Look deep within yourself and prepare accordingly...
In reply to America is about to go to… by dasein211
Does having a pink pussy hat count as prepared?
In reply to In the moment of life vs… by JSBach1
Perhaps if the mere fact of wearing one would somehow force them to make that choice... Many lessons can be drawn from such encounters....
In reply to Does having a pink pussy hat… by ACP
No, but it does make the head shot easier to pull off.
Standard Disclaimer: Zombies!
In reply to Does having a pink pussy hat… by ACP
Are they made of Kevlar?
In reply to Does having a pink pussy hat… by ACP
Dana Loesch.......rock star.
In reply to We really need to nail these… by Jim in MN
Yeah, as long as she shuts up about non-gun politics.
If she had her way, Ted Cruz would've been the nominee and Clinton would now be president, issuing unconstitutional executive orders to confiscate guns, Clinton's neo-fascist judges approving every one. Not very forward-thinking, and pretty damn stupid, to be frank.
As long as she sticks to her lane, everything is cool.
In reply to Dana Loesch.......rock star. by Clinteastwood
See. Those kids got splattered all over for a great cause. People like guns more than your bastardy little kids. Besides that, your kids were dumber than a box of rocks getting indoctrinated anyway, they're better off dead. Even if they had lived each of them would have to bear $1 million in national debt. Fck, they should be happy their brains were blown out. They would have just grown up to get on opioid unemployed anyway, and died before 30.
If we stop the Clinton/McCain neolibcon baby killing evildoers, the kids will be all right.
Otherwise, not so much.
In reply to See. Those kids got… by MusicIsYou
Those kids got splattered all over for a great cause.
Peterson's pension?
In reply to See. Those kids got… by MusicIsYou
It's selling more guns for the purge isn't it?
In reply to Those kids got splattered… by Billy the Poet
You'll have to flesh that out a bit.
In reply to It's selling more guns for… by MusicIsYou
Those kids were killed because the police and FBI are fucking retards.
That Autist could have been waving a rifle in the lobby of FBI HQ and they still would have done nothing.
Now take your Shadenfreude, shove it up your ass and then go gas yourself faggot.
In reply to See. Those kids got… by MusicIsYou
Say what you want. Count them: 1, 2, 3, 4 fully armed police officers sat on their hands while one gunman mowed down 17 Antigun brats.
In reply to Those kids were killed… by Scanderbeg
Sorry Musicls it is not about AR-15's or any gun. It is about culture, morals and mental illness. Yelling at government to take guns won't help you feel better or prevent the next incident. It will only generate an unneeded civil war.
Got drivers license?
On the evening of 14 July 2016, a 19 tonne cargo truck was deliberately driven into crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, resulting in the deaths of 86 people[2] and the injury of 458 others.[4] The driver was Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a Tunisian resident of France.[5][6] The attack ended following an exchange of gunfire, during which Lahouaiej-Bouhlel was shot and killed by police.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_Nice_attack
In reply to See. Those kids got… by MusicIsYou
They should have passed around a recall notice for Rick Scott with every purchase.
No State officials matter at this point. Just like the FBI doesn't matter.
We have seen a botched coup attempt, coordinated and overseen by the White House. Obama, Biden and Kerry all in on it.
Let us not suffer fools at this point in our fair Republic's history. Local stories, however horrific, are just pinpricks in a superpower designed to lose entire metropoli in global thermonuclear war. I mean, do the math.
Stay focused.
It's now or never.
In reply to They should have passed… by VideoEng_NC
Jim in MN. It must be cold this time of year in Minnesota, easier for thermal image units to track you. We can't escape, the government has had a break through with thermal image scopes, and sensors. Helicopters use thermal tracking. It works better in colder regions.
The best bet is Canada in a meltdown, they'll be melting down too, but make your way to British Columbia and up the coast to Alaska. It's remote and will not be hit by a thermonuclear war or a race war/civil war/revolution that's bound to hit when the government can no longer feed over 200 million people in an economic crash.
Either which way, thermonuclear war or a massive national emergency, the route north into Canada, then west to British Columbia and then north to Alaska, the coastal region will be safe. It's all you can do, because there is going to be a lot of dead littering the roads. Go north, or stay and die!
In reply to No State officials matter at… by Jim in MN
Didn't Hitler take the guns?
So these idiot kids who HATE THE POLICE and HITLER,
believe that the POLICE should be the only ones armed and
that it's best to follow Hitler's playbook by taking the guns?
Yeah, ok.
Yeah, probably most of the kids that got shot thought only police should have guns. No loss.
In reply to Didn't Hitler take the guns?… by natashav
Are you suggesting that David Hogg is a zombie?
In reply to Yeah, probably most of the… by MusicIsYou
You're obviously hasbara. I just can't tell if you're retard tier bad or trying to mock kosher conservatives.
Hitler never took any guns from Germans. Quite the opposite
In reply to Didn't Hitler take the guns?… by natashav
That's awesome. Slaughter a bunch of brats and sell twice as many guns.
And folks shouldn't check their wiring after a fatal fire strikes the neighborhood either.
In reply to That's awesome. Slaughter a… by MusicIsYou
Yeah I don't feel so bad about it. Most of the kids that got blown away thought only police should have guns. Boy I bet those kids wish they had a gun when they were getting blown away, and those 4 officers wouldn't enter the building because God told them not to enter, because God was blowing away your Antigun kids.
You're really twisted up in knots, aren't you?
In reply to Yeah I don't feel so bad… by MusicIsYou
the companies who are going against the NRA are going to feel the burn once the NRA and gun owners shun them, they are going to be sorry for following the media's directives.
Jews and libtards make the best gun salesmen/advertisers.
And Jesuits.....don't forget the Jesuits.
In reply to Jews and libtards make the… by Drop-Hammer
The Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media doesn't have any problem with civilians in Apartheid Israel owning guns. But, the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media only wants the American Police and military to have guns. Hypocrisy anyone?
Somebody is makin some bucks. Don't know if i got enough coin but maybe my neighbor does.
and there is where it lies the secret: create a false flag to divert attention from the current events, have CNN and all the MSM gone mad over gun control and the NRA, divide and conquer more, BUT while all that noise is happening, WEAPON MANUFACTURERS STOCKS & GUN RETAIL SALES ARE GOING THROUGH THE ROOF, LOTS OF MONEY ARE MADE, AND FEW FOLKS AT THE TOP ARE CASHING OUT BIG TIME - ALL BECAUSE OF THIS FALSE FLAG SET TO CAUSE FEAR!!
Obama also played that game too and made LOTS of money....
If guns kill people, how did anyone get out of that show alive?
We need to figure out how to get more assault rifles into the hands of more niggers!
Sell spears, they will likely buy them.
In reply to We need to figure out how to… by PitBullsRule
You know what it might be? Maybe the Broward County deputies that didn't stop the gunman owned gun maker stocks and they wanted big profits.
... Amazing what some will do for some PR.
Every holiday I'm going to buy tons of gun stocks because I'm going to start making money off those mass shootings. And get into the coffin business to sell caskets to the families of the dead. And make liberal want to have sex and then charge them for abortion counseling.
Not sure what they're teaching business majors these days. Never, has there ever, been a company which entered itself into politics and came away from it with a positive result.
But I'll be damned if they're not lining up, frothing at the mouth, desperate for a chance to ruin themselves.