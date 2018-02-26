New Mexico Is The US State With The Highest Rate Of Burglary

The long and freezing winter nights are finally starting to let up in most parts of the United States. Many people will probably feel the threat from burglary will be reduced in line with the longer evenings. In actual fact, as Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, break-ins are more of a summer phenomenon in the U.S., becoming more common when the evenings get brighter.
They actually spike ten percent in June, July and August. One of the theories behind the trend is that people let their guard down and become complacent as the weather gets warmer. Even though it's true that some burglars use the winter nights as cover, it is far more likely that people are at home during cold weather while during the summer, they tend to go out for longer.
According to the FBI, 60 percent of burglaries happen between 6am and 6pm. In 2016, there were 278,600 break-ins at night and 486,006 during the day with an average of $2,361 stolen. With spring on the horizon, which parts of the U.S. are experiencing the biggest threat from burglars?
The most recent FBI data shows that the South-Central states suffer the worst impact with New Mexico experiencing the highest rate.
In 2016, it had 840.4 instances per 100,000 residents and experts aren't too surprised about that considering how much of the Mexican drug trade flows through the state, particularly Albuquerque.
Arkansas comes second with 795.5 burglaries per 100,000 inhabitants while Mississippi comes third with 781.4.
New York has the lowest burglary rate in the U.S. with just 201.7 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2016.
Comments
North Mexico is the land of crystal meth. Thats why.
It also happens to be the state with the #1 largest % Hispanic population at almost 50% of the states total population. Its a minority majority state.
In reply to North Mexico is the land of… by migra
?
In reply to North Mexico is the land of… by migra
how about the Old Mexico?
In reply to It also happens to be the… by Grave Dancer 22
I wonder who is committing most of those robberies in those southern states?
In reply to how about the Old Mexico? by Liquid_Silver
Jones
In reply to I wonder who is committing… by Grave Dancer 22
Amish.
In reply to I wonder who is committing… by Grave Dancer 22
Band Of Enchantment...
In reply to Amish. by One of We
Break-in Bad.
In reply to North Mexico is the land of… by migra
"North Mexico is the land of crystal meth. Thats why."
True that. Espanola and Chimayo. There is not much work and most own their own homes. So there is a lot of free time.
Going to Walmart is downright dangerous.
In reply to North Mexico is the land of… by migra
Better call Saul?
Breaking Bad!
Routine "behavior" by those "dreamers" from south of the borders. Ever wonder why every window in central and south America has "bars" on every one ?
New Mexico, land of low IQ's. Don't any of these retards own a big dog ?
The best dog? I've looked for the best dog, mainly to sense, or to give a warning through the use of the dogs senses.
I chose the $1800 East German military police dog. They're a special breed of German Shepherd especially bred for specific security traits. In today's America, it might be good to have an entire pack of dogs and be armed to the teeth.
The "Replacement" wars, we've been fighting it politically for a long time, soon it will be armed conflict. We're seeing a low intensity kill off of whites now, many unknowns killing whites all over the country. Could these killings be motivated by MSM (CNN)radicalizing people of color, illegals like MS13 and Muslims to join the race war against the whites by killing them off, it sure looks like it.
Is MSM agitating for a race war? Could people of color, MS13 type gangs, Muslims, LaRaza, BLM, Antifa be radicalized by news show companies like CNN?
In reply to New Mexico, land of low IQ's… by I am Groot
Can it "Sic Balls!!!"?
BTW, your post sucks balls. Reeks of shill.....
In reply to The best dog? I've looked… by MK ULTRA Alpha
"Don't any of these retards own a big dog ?"
I live there and many of those you are calling retards are my relatives. Anyway, most of those, like most places, not on meth are not retards. Most are reasonably intelligent, all have guns, know how to use them. They are very fond of pitbulls and doberman pinscher. Moreover, we have a pretty decent rate of shooting intruders so being an intruder here is a very dangerous business.
There is no work and berger king, walmart, and dollar general only employ so many, not with very good wages.
When we hear of a burgular making the rounds the phones start rinigng off the hooks with people on the lookout. My whole neighborhood consists of relatives. Moreover, we sleep with the lights out, so if the dog wakes us up, the perp may not know we are up and our night vision outside the house is good. Many have night sights on their pistols.
Now in the rough places like Espanola, danger will robinson.You dont want to live there.
In reply to New Mexico, land of low IQ's… by I am Groot
In New Mexico Spanish is an official language for government business.
"In New Mexico Spanish is an official language for government business."
I dont know how official it is, but in practice it is in English.
In reply to In New Mexico Spanish is an… by Pernicious Gol…
You ever been to uneven elevations, arid dry dusty air, Indian-cursed New Mexico? Of course, it leads the nation in burglaries and home invasions. What's the alternative? Radioactive fallout from WW II testing of Trinity and beyond. Roswell UFOs flying in from outer space. Taos film festival of shit drivel indie films?
"You ever been to uneven elevations, arid dry dusty air, Indian-cursed New Mexico? "
Yes, I have lived there for 30 years. It is by far the most beautiful place in the US that I know. The weather for example is fantastic as is the scenery. Do you like camping, hunting, fishing, mountain climbing, skiing, bird watching?
The sunsets are sublime.
Yes, the fish are small but I know creeks with Rio Grande Cutthroat Trout, but the fly fishing, although nothing compared to Montana, Wyoming, or Colorado, is still fine. My brother spends 1 month a year in the mountains bow hunting.
We love it here. He lives in Taos. And if you think Taos hippies are snowflakes, then you are wrong. It has some of the toughest bunch I have every seen. I have a friend who live ont eh plateau outside of Taos towards the Rio Grange Bridge( 900 feet drop) in ah old school bus with a little wood stove. This is at 7400 feet. Brrrrrr.
My brother lives there. He is a ranch hand and refurbishes early 80s toyota pickups with a solid front axel. They are in some demand.
We also carry a pistol.
In reply to You ever been to uneven… by Nuclear Winter
Lots of dopers here in AK too. Castle doctrine in full effect....had a Sanchez stick his head in a window the other night - neighbor down the street gave him a stock to the forehead as he was trying to climb in but holmes got up and tried another window. Can't believe neighbor didn't give Sanchez the business end for seconds but coppers showed up in time to save the criminal from the room temperature challenge.
Beaners and drunk injuns don't make for a nice place to live.
"Beaners and drunk injuns don't make for a nice place to live."
My neighborhood is full of those beaners you mention. We watch out for each other and live well together. My neighborhood is fantastic. And the drunk indian meme is as old as the Lone Ranger and Tonto ( fool in spanish). It has some merit but sometime not. I drive through the indian peublos ever day and I have not had a problem wtih drunks in thirty years. The indian police are to be avoided. That is where I live, But up north, at San Juan pueblo, yes it is out of hand. Very dangerous.
April May and September are extremely fine weather. In april I can often sit outside on the south side my house and look to the west 50 miles at the snow covered Jemez mountains( volcano cauldera) and then look to the east to the snow covered Sangre de Christo.
Fly or spin fishing the Embudo box is very fine. If you catch them there are large browns the rio grand. I know people that have pulled pike out of there also. Skiing in Taos is supposed to be good.
Its not for everybody, If you dont like it dont come. We wont mind.
In reply to Beaners and drunk injuns don… by Nigger Rich
Well, it might be just a taste of the new Mexico... Forward, muricanos...