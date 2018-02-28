Gun Rights And Mental Health Restrictions: A Slippery Slope

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
In the wake of the Parkland shooting, as in the wake of any mass shooting, there has been a scramble by various political groups to place blame for the violence. Everyone is looking for the source of the evil that causes these events, to little avail. In most cases, at least when it comes to the extreme Left, the blame is placed squarely on guns themselves. This is obviously an absurd notion. Placing blame on the particular tool used in the crime does not solve the problem of the criminal and what led him to the deed. Whether or not the tool made his crime “easier” is irrelevant to the greater disturbance at hand.
After years of debate and failed legislation, leftists have discovered that resistance to the incremental destruction of the 2nd Amendment is insurmountable, and a change in narrative has occurred.
Finally, we are talking more about mental health issues and a little less about guns. This is a win for gun rights, however, there is a danger that needs to be addressed.
First, while mental health is being presented in the mainstream media more and more as a central issue in mass shootings, I find it interesting that the problem of psychotropic pharmaceuticals has been conveniently ignored. In a large number of non-terrorist related shooting incidents, assailants have been subjected to long term psychotropic drug use. Why has this factor not been addressed?
Well, consider the fact that Big Pharma has spent at least $2.5 billion over the past ten years lobbying in Washington D.C. Compare this to the NRA lobbying budget, which in comparison was a paltry $20 million over the past 10 years according to OpenSecret.
This should put into perspective the idiocy of anti-gun advocates and their obsession with the “nefarious” NRA. The influence of the pharmaceutical industry is almost universally ignored when it comes to the debate on gun violence, yet their lobbying efforts dwarf all others. All this despite the fact that psychotropic drugs are proven to influence violent and even homicidal behavior in people.
Second, the focus on mental health in terms of the Parkland shooting seems to be glossing over the vast failings of the FBI and local law enforcement in following up and investigating the dozens of warnings they received about Nikolas Cruz. As I outlined in my recent article ‘“Mass shootings will never negate the need for gun rights,” gun grabbers love to trot out legislation on increased background check restrictions and closing the “gun show loophole,” yet none of their suggested solutions would have stopped the Parkland tragedy from taking place.
The success of Nikolas Cruz’s attack was due to the abject failure of the FBI and law enforcement, NOT the failure of background checks. Had they done their jobs, Cruz never would have been able to purchase a firearm to begin with. I find it rather ironic that gun grabbers constantly argue that average citizens do not need guns for self defense because they have law enforcement to rely on, yet it was exactly the stupidity or inaction of law enforcement that opened the door wide for Cruz to (allegedly) kill.
Clearly, the so-called “authorities” are not trustworthy enough to carry out the job of protecting us all from active shooters. The only people capable of stopping an active shooter in a fast and practical manner are armed citizens on the scene at the moment the attack begins.
Third, and most important, is the issue of mental health parameters and how they will be used to restrict gun rights. The ATF already has rules regarding people “adjudicated as mentally defective,” which includes people ruled a danger to themselves and others by a “court, board or commission or other lawful authority.” Now, these guidelines themselves can be rather broad, but abuse by government so far has been limited (though some instances have been egregious). If the Trump administration seeks to broaden the guidelines even further, then we may have a problem.
Take for example the unacceptable abuse of military veterans and their 2nd Amendment rights by the Bureau of Veterans Affairs. The VA has in recent years placed restrictions on thousands of veterans, negating their gun rights without due process and without oversight. And all of this has been predicated on the claim that some veterans are “mentally defective” based on dubious parameters, including whether or not they let their spouse handle household finances.
This is what I am talking about when I bring up the dangers behind “mental illness” and gun rights. WHO gets to decide who is mentally ill and why they are mentally ill? Will this be done by a jury of our peers? Or, by an unaccountable and faceless bureaucracy? Will the guidelines for mental illness be strict and specific, or will they be broad and wide open to interpretation? Once a person has been labeled mentally defective, will they have the ability to appeal the decision, or will the label haunt them for the rest of their lives?
Gun rights activists should not put blind faith in the Trump administration to ensure that new mental health legislation will remain fair to the 2nd Amendment. Unfortunately, Trump is on record as supporting the “No Fly List” gun control bill. This type of bill is something liberty activists opposed vehemently under the Obama administration because it allows the government to erase the gun rights of almost anyone without due process merely by placing them on an arbitrary watch list. A list, I will remind readers, that is a matter of national security and not subject to public overview.
Would a list of “mentally defective people” fall under the same Orwellian standards?
What about the new and disturbing designation by the psychiatric community of oppositional defiance disorder? This absurd “illness” is being applied to people as young as pre-school age and suggests that adults with the illness often display resistance to authority figures and government.
What if your opposition is not to “authority” in general, but to CORRUPT authority specifically? Is this mental illness, or the very epitome of sanity?
In the Soviet Union, it was all too common for the government to abuse “mental illness” designations as a means to silence and imprison political dissent. Anti-government agitation and propaganda were criminalized under Soviet legal codes, and these codes were frequently applied in conjunction with the psychiatric system. This was sometimes referred to as “punitive medicine.”
The problem with government and psychiatric institutions joining forces to determine constitutional rights for individuals should be obvious. Government should be as separate from the medical establishment as possible yet they are often intertwined to terrible effect. If mental illness is not adjudicated by a jury of ones peers and with extreme oversight by gun rights groups, then abuse of such laws by government is almost guaranteed. The temptation to use backdoor bureaucracy in a totalitarian manner to underhandedly confiscate guns and sabotage the 2nd Amendment will be high.
It is also important to remember that even if you have placed full and blind faith in the Trump administration, there are no guarantees that the constitutional rules we allow him to bend today will not be completely broken by the next president in line. Gun rights are paramount to a free society. Without them, governments almost always revert to increased socialism and “tyranny creep” while violent crime continues or increases as the citizenry is left defenseless. Mental illness AND psychotropic drugs need to be taken seriously in terms of gun violence, but it is also vital that we do not allow the issue of mental health to be exploited as a subversive means to undermine our freedoms.
Comments
The grab is on. Look at these current headlines:
Georgia teacher in custody after allegedly opening fire in classroom, police say
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/02/28/georgia-teacher-in-custody-after-r…
Teen Burns NRA After ‘Favorite Teacher’ Opens Fire: ‘Tell Me Arming Teachers Will Make Us Safe’
https://www.thewrap.com/student-burns-nra-after-favorite-teacher-opens-…
Australians turn in 57,000 guns in national amnesty
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-43236421
‘Every Australian will be more safe’: 57,000 illegal guns surrendered during gun amnesty
https://www.9news.com.au/national/2018/03/01/11/21/gun-amnesty-australi…
In reply to Fuck the gun grabbers. by helloimjohnnycat
The laws needed to stop every school shooting they have had were in place and could have stopped every one of them if enforced! So we need new laws that target a new set of people? It is NEVER what they say it is about! It is ALWAYS about control! They are going for rifles the hardest because rifles are what we will need to stop the military! Read the reason we can’t let them do this! https://www.openthebooks.com/assets/1/7/Oversight_TheMilitarizationOfAmerica_06102016.pdf
In reply to No compromises. by Billy the Poet
This along with the gun hysteria, Russia hysteria, Iran-N.Korea-Syria hysteria is all jew supremacist driven to condition each and every one of you to accept your jew masters and not find fault with them but find fault with everything in the world that they spin you towards.
They are the masters at spin and war indoctrination. They have killed over 150 million goyim and counting by their warmongering spinning ways.
The media is dominated by the jew supremacists and they provide planned propaganda as news each an every day not for your entertainment but for the control of your souls.
You live in an jew supremacist edward bernays-ed world and do not comprehend it. They have you by the economic hairs by the use of their 1913 dual created monsters the fed reserve & the irs- they own & manipulate you, lock stock & barrel.
End the jew money trough called the central banking system-Now
Prosecute & Shut Down all jew supremacist foreign agent organizations such as Aipac, Aclu, Adl, Zoa, Splc, Jdl, Jwc, Cfr and a thousand more-NOW !
Remove immediately all dual citizen israeli's from all postions in our Federal, State & Local Governments-Now !
In reply to The laws needed to stop… by ScratInTheHat
I believe that anyone who has had anal sex should not be allowed to own a gun. I also believe that firearms should be kept out of the hands of blacks and Hispanics. But those are just my opinions. What do I know?
In reply to This along with the gun… by NumbersUsa
Amazing how no teacher has shot children ever, and no sooner than the proposition of arming teachers is made, a teacher apparently shoots up kids. WTF!!!
In reply to No compromises. by Billy the Poet
Ya that was my thought as well. I try, hard, not to see some conspiracy in everything, as people do sometimes go crazy. With the ever increasing amount of mind altering chemicals we pump into people at ever younger ages, it really shouldn't be a surprise. But, what in the fuck? Just as the idea that just maybe some of the teachers that are competent with firearms should be allowed to carry concealed is gaining prominence, something like this happens. The timing could not be more perfect for the gun grabbers.
As for the 'mental health' thing, it is indeed a slippery slope. Most people agree that nutjobs shouldn't have guns, but there is no actual definition of the word 'nutjob'. Its entirely subjective. While we can mostly agree that some guy that howls at the moon and rubs his shit on the walls of his padded room in an asylum shouldn't have guns, do people on the right REALLY want some liberal doctor or judge deciding something like this? I don't. Their definition of a 'nutjob' will, eventually, include anyone that holds political views they disagree with. Visit 'fringe websites' like this one? Clearly, you are a nutjob and shouldn't have guns. Make no mistake, thats where this line of thought leads to.
In reply to Amazing how no teacher has… by Skateboarder
We all know the definition of a nutjob. Its YOU, and not me.
Anyone we might fear is a nut job, and we KNOW from a progressive perspective they see ALL conservatives, or at least those who voted for Trump, a dangerous, threatening, nut job. We will HAVE to be stopped.
How many supposed phycologists have labeled trump nuts and dangerous?
We know damned well the slick slope we are tenuously perched.
In reply to Ya that was my thought as… by greenskeeper carl
REPEAT
NO COMPROMISE
If weapons are going to be legislated by lethality, ultimately NO GUN will be legal. Given the last majority of deaths are NOT done with assault weapons, and the very loose way they "interpret" statistics, AND the unending and completely blatant demand for ALL guns to be outlawed, there is little doubt as to where this ends.
The intent is clear, even in the face of their cries for "moderation". Only the tip and of course they'll still respect us in the morning.
In reply to No compromises. by Billy the Poet
I grow so tired of hearing that the first duty of Congress of our govt is to protect the people. In this nation, the first duty of Congress, the President and Courts is to protect the Constitution. Any who say otherwise should be suspect as having an ulterior motive.
4 Strikes
http://non-intervention.com/3136/trump-must-act-or-others-will-take-the…
In reply to REPEAT… by Oldwood
Only an idiot would entrust their safety into the hands of ANY paid person. People will only sacrifice their well being for yours for love, not money.
It becomes easy to understand why our education system has failed when you realize government success DEPENDS upon failure...AND ignorance.
In reply to I grow so tired of hearing… by Gardentoolnumber5
Beware the jew supremacist gun grab. It's all about the jew supremacists that are pulling trump the orange jew strings. He plans to deliver to his jew masters, he has proved it.
In reply to Only an idiot would in trust… by Oldwood
When someone goes on and on about Jews with no other apparent interest I start to suspect their intentions.
The Double Identity of an "Anti-Semitic" Commenter
https://www.commondreams.org/hambaconeggs
In reply to Beware the jew supremacist… by NumbersUsa
Jews, progressives, commies. It doesn't matter as long as the perpetrators are identified adequate to resistance. Ultimately our solutions do not lie in violence, they rely on recognizing those actions we take that empower "them", whoever the hell they are.
Bellowing about Jews is unhelpful, even if it is accurate, as they use that as a defense.... Antisemitism. Further I believe that " Jews" as a religion, race or whatever, are not universally culpable. Those who label themselves however are open season. A person who considers themself a progressive, socialist or communist, is my enemy.period.
In reply to When someone goes on and on… by Billy the Poet
Also, in the case of paid bodyguards, someone else can always offer to pay them *more* -- usually not to off you themselves, but just to set you up and look the other way. And the sky is the limit to what they can offer them to set you up, as typically the bodyguards will be killed along with you.
In reply to Only an idiot would in trust… by Oldwood
Must read. Michael Scheuer Nonintervention.com
http://non-intervention.com/3136/trump-must-act-or-others-will-take-the…
In reply to No compromises. by Billy the Poet
The title alone is worth the price of admission and then some.
In reply to Must read. Michael Scheuer… by Gardentoolnumber5
So we want to encourage gun owners with marginal mental health issues to stay away from any treatment? Huh?
I'd advise anyone to stay away from"treatment".
In reply to So we want to encourage gun… by NoWayJose
I'm damned tired of my "treatment".
In reply to I'd advise anyone to stay… by Idaho potato head
The whole Russia thing is a total ruse of the jews to keep the goy always chasing their own tails while they maintain their deceitful, usuristic & murderous practices, and pass laws to prevent you from intervening in their goal of total control of all.
The jew supremacist want your free speech, they want your money, they want your kids for their pedophilia, they want your guns, and they want your soul- They will stop at nothing to get it-Period.
In reply to I'm damned tired of my … by Oldwood
It's so bad at the VA, and I'm over 60, I can say I've watched the VA change.
Anyone and everyone is jumped on by armies of men hating women, then herded into mental health chemical restraint and brain damage. I estimate well over 500,000 veterans have had their brains damaged.
The SSRI drugs were being given out like candy, when it was found, veterans were having a substantial loss of IQ the government sued the makers of one of the drugs to blame on them. It a $500 million settlement of which the veterans saw nothing.
I advise no one to join the armed forces of this nation, it is so bad, good red blooded Americans are not rushing to join, the military is recruiting the lowest quality ghettos freaks, transvestites, homosexuals, and foreigners. These are the kind of people you will be with and taking orders from. Then when you get out, if you have a physical injury, they will not treat it or compensate but they will push and push hard PTSD or a host of mental illness to get you to take the pill.
There is now evidence the mental health medication isn't medication at all, it causes sever brain tissue loss, this has been proven, and before this, they were saying the reason for mental illness was the substantial loss of brain tissue. Only now are they realizing they caused the brain tissue loss with their medication.
Now we have 17% of the US population, over 50 million people convinced by a Jew led and controlled mental health industry that they are mentally ill and must take the brain frying brain kill dope. That's over 50 million Jew created Zombies.
And don't forget the life time of cost associated with the over one million children under six being forced to damage their brains with Jew brain damaging dope. All the shooter kids had one thing in common, Jew mind dope. I said I was old, we didn't have all of this mass shooting kids before, now kids are being conned into damaging their brains with the Jew mind destroying dope.
In reply to I'd advise anyone to stay… by Idaho potato head
Gun violence is multifaceted. There are a lot more guns out there and a lot more lethal than when we were young. But that is but one piece....a piece progressives grab hold of because it suites so many of their agendas. Single parent, home alone kids? Well we know they won't go there.
Violent videos?....that can't be it as media is harmless to young minds(let's NOT consider THEIR influence).
And the constant negative hate filled divisive rhetoric from the left?....not EVER!
And an economy that even our failed education system has enlightened the young as unsustainable, pretty much assuring a bleak picture for any future.
Why wouldn't you go out and buy a gun to fulfill your consumptive indoctrinated "need", get high on government mandated " liberty" drugs and go out and shoot someone... Or a dozen? Plus get your face on the news. Why not?
In reply to It's so bad at the VA, and I… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Are you saying Jew controlled and owned media is pouring poison into the mind of America and young people are easy to condition using the Jew controlled and owned media system. This can't be true, I mean no one is allowed to question the Jews. Just look at the huge censor system and homeland electronic control grid.
This is too much to believe, the Mormons which control and staff the intelligence agencies are people of a strange belief system and then there is the inbred Jews working with the inbred homosexuals to destroy and control our nation.
It's sick, the inbred Jews are mentally ill and they have pointed the finger at America, that America is mentally ill requiring brain frying Jew brain damaging dope.
I wondered when America would wake up to it, but it's too late too many have had their brain fried from the most racist inbred species in the world, the Khazar Gypsies from Eastern Europe and Russia calling themselves Jews.
And why has Christianity sold out America? because it's their meal ticket, look over there the preacher yells, it's a Jew, it's all true, give me your money. But no one asks, how did the Roman's transport all these people to Eastern Europe and Russia? They didn't and the real origin of these people who call themselves Jews is a region where they had an empire called Khazaria. They're the Khazar gypsies and everything they do is to con and lie to rob us and kill us.
They operate off of introverted logic because they're inbred, the opposite of human life, the opposite of human logic. The Jews project their inverted logic on the nation through their control of the media system. It's not like this in other countries and it wasn't like this 30 years ago before the 1965 immigration law allowed millions of Eastern Europeans and Russians calling themselves Jews, inbred from thousands of years of inbreeding.
The smaller the tribe the greater the inbreeding to maintain tribal racial identity. 40% of the Jewish population is inbred.
In reply to Gun violence is multifaceted… by Oldwood
How is an AR-15 more lethal than an M1 Garand or an M-14/Springfield M1A? Or even than an M1 carbine, for that matter? How is a Glock 9mm more lethal than a Browning Hi-Power? In what sense are they easier to obtain than before 1968?
In reply to Gun violence is multifaceted… by Oldwood
Its a specious argument that reveals their true agenda. Any compromise in this is the seeds of total defeat. Once we publicly embrace the notion of relative lethality, we are DONE. It is the anti-gun lobby that as driven this maniacal urge to self arm.....many of which NONE of us would be comfortable around. We are being trapped.
In reply to How is an AR-15 more lethal… by Jungle Jim
The VA is in the business of taking care of its employees. It is the one place where you can legally get away with murder, in the US, and not lose your job or fear being sued.
In reply to It's so bad at the VA, and I… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Ditto. Psychology is based on guessing, theories, and ZERO scientific evidence. Do not let them cluelessly experiment on you.
In reply to I'd advise anyone to stay… by Idaho potato head
anyone can be made to seem crazy .... and crazy people will accuse you of being crazy... just because they know you have a gun.. or have a different viewpoint .. this is way too much. just look how Dems treat REpubs and visa versa.... everyone thinks everyone else is nuts... and for sure , if you go to see the shrink... he thinks he knows whats wrong every time and its not "nothing" ... these guys make $$$ for a reason. Im tired of the Bullshit Normies telling me its mental illness to question 9/11 or MSM news... fucking weaponized asshole idiots, hooked on their TV
In reply to So we want to encourage gun… by NoWayJose
"Anyone can be made to seem crazy." You're more right than you know. The Stasi even had a name for it: Zersetzung. I've got it on good authority that certain folks within our government are presently refining these tactics, using innocent American citizens as test subjects. Many Americans refuse to even consider that our own government would do these things to us, but hundreds of years of documented history says otherwise. Governments may change form, but mankind's unquenchable thirst for power and dominance never changes!
I frequently pray to God that enough true patriots remain within our government to expose these and other heinous crimes while something can still be done. I also pray that more Americans start to actually care about the things being done in our name! If neither of those things happen, a well-armed citizenry is our last, best hope. The 2nd Amendment must be defended!
In reply to anyone can be made to seem… by ThePhantom
No thats the cover this is about disarming returned servicemen
In reply to So we want to encourage gun… by NoWayJose
I'm okay with anyone who has a SSRI subscription to be quarantined in a padded room without guns, knives, spoons, or forks until the mental issue is resolved.
In reply to So we want to encourage gun… by NoWayJose
This statistic bears repeating:
24 children die each year from drowning in buckets.
BAN BUCKETS! For the children!
Bathtubs are even worse - ban those too!
In reply to This statistic bears… by NVTRIC
In reply to Bathtubs are even worse -… by NoWayJose
No one needs a bucket large enough to drown a child. These assault buckets have no purpose other than to kill.
In reply to This statistic bears… by NVTRIC
what about wet floors and water... thats a big big thing...
In reply to This statistic bears… by NVTRIC
There ain't no end to doin right...Capt. 'red legs' Terrill.
This is why control of your healthcare came first.
Getting it yet?
It doesn't matter who the figurehead.
These guys are all crisis actors.
We are headed straight down a set of tracks.
The end is not pretty.
Picture a giant boot stomping on the face of humanity forever.
its coming way faster than we thought too.... AI and the BORG..
In reply to This is why control of your… by agNau
That picture can't be realized as long as we hold the line on the Second.
In reply to This is why control of your… by agNau
Our liberties only exist with mutual respect by our citizens. No law, no constitution can preserve them without mutual consensus. We understand the ideology driving the death of liberty comes from the left, progressives, communists, whatever, BUT their soldiers moving this frontal assault is the media. Always has been.
What is odd is how the media fantasizes about dreaded Russian influence, while oblivious to self indictment, clearly demonstrating the power of propaganda and disinformation they lord over us daily.
Our challenge is primary in THEIR defeat. As long as we allow them to set the tune we will forever be dancing to their direction.
In reply to That picture can't be… by Billy the Poet
The media is a paper tiger. There's nothing left to do but walk away from it.
A doesn't equal A anymore. Chicks have dicks and it's OK for Hillary to collude with the Russians in order to for her to claim that Trump colluded with the Russians.
I'm not interested in any more information or opinions from talking heads. I have no interest in debating my reasons for not wanting to live a life of degradation and slavery.
And if Donald Trump thinks he's going to throw those of us who support and defend the Constitution under the bus then he's got another thing coming.
No one listens anymore therefore the time for talking is over.
In reply to Our liberties only exist… by Oldwood
Its not us knotheads on zh that are being indoctrinated, but many are as we see suggested by media polls. Yes we need to ignore them,but that's not enough, we need to tear them down.
Trump has done nothing but talk thus far, but given his delicate situation, I would not be surprised if he "moderates" as that IS his nature. The progressives and their media henchmen are doing all in their power to eliminate trump, and he will do whatever her thinks he must to survive. Note the many gleeful faces on the left at his conference. This is far more fucked up than any person can fix. It takes "the people".
In reply to The media is a paper tiger… by Billy the Poet
I like confronting the liars in media as much as anyone but more people watch Yogi Bear than CNN.
In reply to Its not us knotheads on zh… by Oldwood
Well, there is a growing fear of men (and boys) with guns coming from somewhere, and its not me.....well maybe a little.
In reply to I like confronting the liars… by Billy the Poet
Who told you that?
In reply to Well, there is a growing… by Oldwood
Trump is the last straw. The man should have purged the federal government and given citizens protection from federal government control and abuse. But no we're not getting that and most people voted for that.
The forest fires on the west coast were numerous and spread out. Many homes and businesses were destroyed by fire. This all started and was the worst in history in many places, it all started after the Antifa movement began to beat people up and stab them etc.
I am expecting if Trump and his Jews don't succeed, the fires and all the different groups openly hostile to white people will explode.
The way most people's handle the problem their country is facing, a fifth column of Eastern Europeans and Russians population who call themselves Jews which represents just 2% of the US population, is to tear the country a part.
Through out history people's all over the world threw off the Yoke of a fifth column oppressor called the Jews. America will be no different.
Are you proud of a country with a population of less than 2% of population made up of Eastern Europeans and Russians ordering us to murder for them, being robbed over and over by them, a country which has been robbed to the point of bankruptcy? Are you proud of a country like this?
In reply to Our liberties only exist… by Oldwood
Forever huh? Forever is a pretty long time.
In reply to This is why control of your… by agNau
Orwell.
In reply to Forever huh? Forever is a… by MusicIsYou