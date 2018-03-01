Putin: "Russia's New Hypersonic Missile Can Rip US Air Defenses Apart"

Russian President Vladimir Putin used his state-of-the-nation speech on Thursday to deliver a stern warning to the United States that Russia possesses hypersonic weapons that can render NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense system completely “useless.”
“Efforts to contain Russia have failed, face it,” Putin declared in a two-hour speech at his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia, which included computer simulations of new arms including hypersonic systems, intercontinental missiles, and underwater drones.
Underwater drones, hypersonic warheads, balls of fire, “menacing" ICBMs - peak of Putin speech was weapons rhetoric despite slow buildup on social probs, infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/8sJWcFPPdl— Tom Parfitt (@parfitt_tom) March 1, 2018
Putin said the creation of hypersonic systems has made NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense shields in Europe utterly "useless," and means the era of the Western world attempting to prevent Russia’s expansion is over.
“I want to tell all those who have fueled the arms race over the last 15 years, sought to win unilateral advantages over Russia, introduced unlawful sanctions aimed to contain our country’s development: all what you wanted to impede with your policies have already happened,” he said.
Putin confirmed our thoughts about the era of hypersonic is now, and an arms race among major superpowers is well underway; he said, all countries with a high level of scientific potential “are actively developing hypersonic weapons.”
Here is the bombshell: “Russia already possesses such weapons,” the president announced. He warned that the world’s leading armies (China, Russia, and the United States) are in a hypersonic arms race. The Russian possession of hypersonic weapons has spurred a modern, compact and hi-tech revolution of Armed Forces, Putin added.
“We can say with full grounds: Russia has created modern Armed Forces, which are compact and hi-tech troops for this huge territory, with the officer corps as its heart, where every officer is ready for any sacrifice for its nation,” he said.
Putin told the audience that Russia started working on hypersonic weapons to counter America’s missile defense systems, as early as 2004, but he said that Washington ignored our warning.
Now “you will listen to us,” he declared.
And just to underscore that, some have pointed out that the Putin video of the new ICBM shows MIRV set to impact with Florida in the background.
Putin video demonstration of new ICBM shows MIRV with Florida peninsula in background pic.twitter.com/LSd7veJAY8— Gregor Peter (@L0gg0l) March 1, 2018
The hypersonic weapon - a version of which was revealed recently by China - is capable of deploying a wide range of nuclear warheads, which will be sent into the upper atmosphere via the Sarmat system and will be able to strike targets from the south and North Poles, Putin said.
Here is Putin discussing the new hypersonic Sarmat ICBM capable of overcoming missile defense systems
Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that the hypersonic missile “can rip [US] air defenses apart,” adding that “at the moment [the US defense shield] poses no serious military threat to us, except for provocations.”
* * *
Russia's stunning warning comes at a time when America’s foreign military empire - stitched together with more than 800 military bases across the world - is facing structural and secular challenges every day. A key fear is that the country whose debt even the Fed admits is increasingly unsustainable, will be unable to afford these military installations, but also, failing to modernize America’s military with hypersonic weapons could lead to the empire being dethroned.
For those curious, the following chart summarizes Pax Americana as it stands right now:
Comments
Do we have liftoff at 4% to coverup?
Somebody needs to put NATO in its place
In reply to Do we have liftoff at 4% to… by FreeShitter
STOP This Fucking NUKE Proliferation MIC Apocalypse Insanity ! ! !
. . . Before Our Planet Life Is Wiped OUT.
In reply to Somebody needs to put NATO… by carni
AngloZionist hubris has finally met its match.
In reply to STOP This NUke by BaBaBouy
Russia's stunning warning comes at a time ...
.... when hell is breaking all loose in Syria ... there fixed it for you.
There is no accident all these high stakes power plays between Gen Kelly and Kushner. CNN wolf blitzer and company are all for kushner ... no coincidence either.
Now this official warning ... something big is happening beyond the scenes.
Just so we are clear that they are serious on their course of action here come the tariffs war with China + brexit, Turkey bullshit etc.
Someone very smart wrote in 1950s when the korea bullshit took place. obviously americans won all the korean territory, then all of sudden the general was called in washington, a new one was appointed who promptly retreated and allowed the communists to control the north.
Since then he observed it and knowing how ((these)) people plan in advance and what they cook, said "watch the Middle East when the North and South explode ... it is planned to be a distraction for what is going to happen in the Middle East".
It seems to me he was right on the money. add Armageddon bible prophecy to the mixture and you got a full plate.
In reply to AngloZionist hubris has… by Belrev
Southern Lebanon is going down....
In reply to Russia's stunning warning… by Pandelis
This is why we desperately need more immigrants in America. While Japan is foolishly focusing on automation to fill labor shortages, Russia is focusing on improving its native birth rate, and China is even embarking on EUGENICS (the worst thing in the world) and gene splicing to improve the genetics of its population, we are busy importing Latinos, Africans and Muslims to become hardworking, innovative and patriotic Americans who strike fear into the hearts of our enemies. And we do the bidding of Israel only, our greatest ally in the whole wide world. But now that Putin is threatening world peace with this new weapons system, we clearly need to triple down on our immigration policy because the only way we are going to beat them is with diversity and numbers. The more diversity you have, the more different perspectives you have in the workplace and the more innovative and industrious you become as a nation.
The Complete Guide to Fact Checking
In reply to Southern Lebanon is going… by JibjeResearch
What the Ruskis don't tell you is that only a handful of them will ever even get close to their target, cheap and plentiful is how they like it.
In reply to This is why we desperately… by MillionDollarBonus_
Is one enough, is two too many?
In reply to What the Ruskis don't tell… by mtl4
Russian rocket and aviation design ain't pretty or high tech, Putin puts on a great show though........don't wake the bear.
In reply to Is one enough, is two too… by blindfaith
So why do we need Russian help to get into orbit and why does the F-35 suck so badly?
The Sukois also look MUCH prettier than the bloated F-35 that looks like it's eaten too manu donuts and burgers.
In reply to Russian rocket design ain't… by mtl4
This is the old school cold war being rekindled, it's about posturing not action because launching that many nukes and the subsequent retaliation would likely cause both countries to be rendered uninhabitable.
In reply to So why do we need Russian… by PrivetHedge
Some over extended, over indebted empire are having Star Wars 2.0 shoved up their butts now.
It worked 35 years ago.
In reply to This is the old school cold… by mtl4
Yawn - ten carrier battle groups 35 years ago, ten today. Supplemented by rods of god in space.
Russia has one busted ass carrier and the Chinese are trying to stick lasers on sharks. I'm shakin' over here....
In reply to Some over extended, over… by Manthong
is this your editorial comment, tyler:
"Putin said the creation of hypersonic systems has made NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense shields in Europe utterly "useless," and means the era of the Western world attempting to prevent Russia’s expansion is over."
russia's "expansion"?
WTF?
where exactly has russia "expanded" lately?
expansionism and imperialism is the hallmark of the usa - always funny when someone accuses "the enemy" of doing exactly that which they themselves are guilty of, like when hillary blames trump for russian collusion.
In reply to Yawn - ten carrier battle… by Ecclesia Militans
Dead right. That said, the outcome of the attempted, failed, containment might end up being an expansion that wouldn't have happened otherwise. I say that because there's going to be a vacuum when the US has to pare back its overseas bases. I mean, we Brits would be happy to do it if only the bloody Type 45's would work, but generally they don't.
In reply to is this your editorial… by stacking12321
The United Satans is on the verge of burning, crumbling apart, praise Allah!
In reply to Dead right. That said, the… by Sirius Wonderblast
Just curious, has anyone ever called you a "dickhead" before? What about "dickless wonder"?
Wondering...
In reply to The United Satans is on the… by directaction
Well I'll be dinged it is "Million Dollhair Boners".
.......ain't see that name in a long time. He's as fuckt in the head as ever! At least that never changes!
In reply to Just curious, has anyone… by Nunyadambizness
In OTHER NEWS:
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Woosh, can't believe l acrtually managed to find a spot to comment in the first page... must be a slow news day, or something; thought I'd be late to the party...
Anyway, Ah, the hysteria! Ah, the outrage! Ah, the posturing!...
Don't you just love its smell in the morning?
So refreshing; so calming; so soothing...
In reply to In OTHER NEWS:… by stizazz
Putin for US King! (For as long as he lives.)
It's seriously our only hope.
See the State of the Nation (2hr, 3min):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDGvrdqQZVY
In reply to Woosh, can't believe l… by thisandthat
What a faggot you are.
Fuck rusha.
mutual destruction, nope.
dems rushans... hehehe
they will instigate their dear leaders flaming ass off.. hehe..
but give it a go? Putin is too much of a faggot to try.
period
In reply to Putin for US King! (For as… by bluez
It takes an asshole to worry about "faggots" so much.
How much does Langely pay?
In reply to What a faggot you are. … by Fascal Rascal …
.
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. It was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
In reply to It takes an asshole to worry… by bluez
.
The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
The Dead Sea scrolls are a mixture of old documents that were hidden in a number of caves to be miraculously found and used to support the establishment of Israel, a country intended for Jews only.
The main document "finds" were in 1946 and 1947 in caves near the tiny ancient settlement of Qumran.
Israel was created in 1948.
The Dead Sea scrolls are the only really old (well supposedly really old) documents, in the Hebrew characters, that have ever been found. No other really old documents in the Hebrew characters have ever been found.
All other documents in Hebrew characters date from later than 800 AD.
Previous to the "finds", critics had pointed out the late date of all documents in Hebrew characters, and deduced that the Hebrew Old Testament must have been translated from the Greek Old Testament and not the other way round.
Then, low and behold,... a very timely miracle occurs.
The Dead Sea scrolls are "found" and dated to hundreds of years earlier than the oldest previously known documents in Hebrew characters.
Then, it is widely claimed that all the scrolls were produced and hidden in the Qumran caves before 70 AD (the supposed time of the mythical sack of Jerusalem by the Romans).
The critics are not given access to the scrolls nor even photographs of the text, lest they spoil the party.
In fact, for decades, only seven scholars are given access to the scrolls.
This goes on till certain critics are dead and the scrolls have been purged of all anachronisms (like Arabic numerals).
Then, in 1991, only 45 years after their "discovery", the Huntington Library, in San Marino, California, without consent, makes facsimile copies of the scrolls available to all.
So that, in brief, is the Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
More, however, can be deduced....
One can even guess where the Dead Sea documents came from.
It turns out that some of the Dead Sea documents, for example, the "Damascus Document," are nearly identical to documents from the Genizah collection of the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo, Egypt. So, it is likely that many of the Dead Sea scrolls had their source there.
Worldwide, there are ten manuscripts of the "Damascus Document" from the Dead Sea scrolls and two from the Cairo Genizah. This strange distribution is a result of the fraud. The "Damascus Document" was first published in 1910 by Solomon Schechter in "Fragments of a Zadokite Work."
The Ben Ezra Synagogue was established around 900 AD.
Now, the Arabs have ruled Egypt since they defeated the Greek armies around 635 AD.
Now, the synagogue (and its Jews) existed happily, undisturbed, in Cairo, in the midst of the Islamic world.
So, maybe the original Jews were a group of Arabs.
This would explain why Hebrew and Arabic are nearly identical languages.
This would explain why the Hebrew and Islamic religious traditions are very similar.
And, it would also explain why Jews turned up in Spain with the Arabs (Moors).
Another couple of points:
It should also be noted that a few Jewish scholars (in particular, Solomon Zeitlin) have long insisted that the Dead Sea scrolls were a Medieval production. [Zeitlin was a well-known Talmudic scholar and would not claim this unless convinced it was true.]
Internal evidence from the scrolls themselves indicates a Medieval production. See, here.
And, the fact that many scrolls are written on vellum (90% of them) proves these are indeed a Medieval production.
It is estimated that 20 people occupied the site of Qumran (estimated by the number of inhabitants for whom there was room in the buildings). Now these 20 people were not just ordinary people, they read and wrote Greek, Phoenician, Aramaic, Nabataean, and Hebrew documents, like natives, and managed to write learned works on numerous religious topics (about 900 manuscripts were "recovered"; about six hundred separate works), while gathering enough water, and raising enough food, for their survival, in a desert.
Some have tried to claim that as many as 200 lived at Qumran, but most have considered that number ridiculously high.
Anyway, I think it is clear that the Dead Sea scrolls are a bunch of old documents that have been thrown together and sold to a gullible world.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1176
In reply to … by Slack Jack
Amen Brother, this is classic jew supremacist warmongering propaganda that their jew media and all other jew supremacists throughout the world are pushing. They are trying to box in & provoke Putin and the Good People of Russia on every side.
And what is so sad is trump the orange jew is actually joining in the jew supremacist chorus- thus he won "trump the orange jew" branding 11 months ago.
The promises he made to the American citizens are worthless.
Everyone needs to shut down their activities with all things jew supremacist now. And if you need help with identifying (what) let us know and we will be glad to provide a list.
In reply to Woosh, can't believe l… by thisandthat
Joomongers.
In reply to Amen Brother, this is… by NumbersUsa
Fantastic Link Stizazz, The TRUTH must be known.
The jew supremacist controlled media will not allow the American public to see what you Linked Graphic Images - It scares them to death. Something they love to give to everyone else but not to themselves.
In reply to In OTHER NEWS:… by stizazz
MDB is all satire. I don't understand why so many of the "intellectuals" on here don't get that.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
I can tell you. Because the last time he was here ZeroHedge was one of the good guys. Now it is ZioHedge, so the "intellectuals" don't see much difference.
In reply to MDB is all satire. I don't… by smallblockchevy350
Odd how he shows up on this thread after such a long absence.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
MDB is a satirist. He is on your side.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Dicktonary (sic) -> Sarcasm-> dark sarcasm->= Million $ bone head + I'm a fan of the dark arts and I have been around a Loooooong time. ..... Fuk me lad 7 years they say but I still remember friday night music with that lovely lady Marla. Never dated though.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Agreed. It is so refreshing to once again listen to his voice of treason, er, I mean reason. People like me need constant reminders of just how bizarre typical progressive positions really are.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
Well I'll be dinged it is "Million Dollhair Boners".
.......ain't see that name in a long time. He's as fuckt in the head as ever! At least that never changes!
In reply to Just curious, has anyone… by Nunyadambizness
MDB just today remembered his password. Once Trav returns, the gang's all here.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
May as well dance around a black stone sans 2001: A Space Oddesy
Ooops thats right a chunk of you do already :)
In reply to The United Satans is on the… by directaction
You are praising your god that people might suffer? Religion of peace indeed.
In reply to The United Satans is on the… by directaction
Psychopaths worldwide use that trick. Goebbels used to say: Always accuse your enemy of which you are guilty - and he is the patron saints of the US of AIPAC
In reply to is this your editorial… by stacking12321
Goebbels didn't "use" any trick; his statements were not about himself (regardless of any consideration), but a denunciation of the (((german))) press' policies (much like nowaday's msm).
Not the first (or last) time such misinterprepations happened, either (intentionally or not): Machiavelli's "The Prince" gave origin to the term Machiavellian, though it wasn't a political statement of his own, either, it was a denunciation of the Borgias' rule...
In reply to Psychopaths worldwide use… by Killdo
The German press you speak of was predominantly in the hands of the jew supremacists at that time, just as they are now.
In reply to Goebbels didn't "use" any… by thisandthat
Putin didn't say "expansion", he said "development".
But who gives a shit if he takes back all the old USSR countries... especially the Nazi/maggot-infested Ukraine?
In reply to is this your editorial… by stacking12321
They like to throw in the occasional deliberate mistranslation.
In reply to Putin didn't say "expansion"… by loveyajimbo
I caught that too. Tyler has been doing this in a sneaky way for quite a while now. I bet Tyler sold out to the deep state a long time ago. Now and then Tyler slip in a deep state propaganda hoping no one noticed.
In reply to is this your editorial… by stacking12321
Crimea? East Ukraine? Do I need to keep going? At least be intellectually honest.
In reply to is this your editorial… by stacking12321
nope, nice try, but guess again.
crimean citizens voted overwhelmingly that they wanted to re-join russia, as they are in fact ethnically russian, russia did agree to that.
east ukraine, again, they are mostly russian and have asked to re-join russia, which russia did NOT agree to, they remain part of the ukraine, despite ukranian government attacks against them.
neither of these is an "expansion".
looks like you are the one who needs to "be intellectually honest"
In reply to Crimea? East Ukraine? Do I… by richsob
"We don't need any intellectual honesty. We have FEELINGS!."
- SJW little red handbook
In reply to nope, nice try, but guess… by stacking12321
Yes,you need to keep going 'til you reach the cliff and then ,jump off!
In reply to Crimea? East Ukraine? Do I… by richsob
Bingo! ++
Accuse them of doing precisely what you've been doing.
Replay of Hillary's accusation of "Russian collusion" and MSM's continuing shrill echoes of it.
In reply to is this your editorial… by stacking12321