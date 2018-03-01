Yet Another Senseless Mass Killing: Women And Children Among 25 Dead

Authored by Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.org,
This week, 25 people were slaughtered in yet another mass killing, and half of those deaths were women and children.
But you won’t see these murders broadcast relentlessly on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, nor discussed at length in social media threads. That’s because the U.S. military committed them in their crusade against the Islamic State’s “last enclave on the Euphrates in Syria,” Reuters reported Monday.
It is for this reason that many Americans will dismiss comparisons between this type of mass killing and school shootings and other domestic mass atrocities. Their grossly overfunded (yet somehow financially irresponsible) military is fighting the good fight. If some innocent people have to die in the process Americans can feel safe in their homes and shopping malls, so be it.
“Collateral damage” is just part of the price the world must pay for the United States to police it and keep it safe, even as the American military has racked up millions of civilian deaths during its reign as the global arbiter of morality and justice.
Though the figures from this week’s deaths in Syria were reported by the Syrian Observatory on Human Rights — which, though cited often by mainstream media has questionable credibility — the evidence of similar killings from other sources is rampant.
Whether bombing hospitals, funerals, schools, or flat out raping and murdering villages filled with civilians, the U.S. military’s brutalization of innocent people is not a rare occurrence.
Aside from the callous apathy many Americans display in their dismissals and rationalizations for the loss of innocent life funded by their tax dollars, the popular notion that the military must murder civilians to win the greater moral battle is faulty, anyway.
The U.S. killed as many as three million civilians in the Korean War to halt communism, yet to this day, North Korea remains oppressed under a dictatorial communist regime (while we’re on the subject, no, the U.S. military was not defending its own troops there; they had already been removed prior to the North’s attack on the South).
In Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, the United States haphazardly killed civilians for years before retreating from the nations in defeat. Despite the thousands of people who died, the U.S. failed to achieve its objectives.
It was not necessary for the British military and its American counterparts. to ravage Dresden, Germany, during World War II, even in its revered crusade against the Nazis. It is widely accepted that this city was not strategically important, but England and U.S. razed it, anyway, killing tens of thousands of civilians.
In the case of the indefinite war on terror, these types of tactics and intervention in general only further create hostility that necessitates further violent meddling. In interviews the Nation conducted with imprisoned ISIS fighters, many knew little of the religious dogma, instead discussing their desperation and anger at the U.S. invasion of Iraq.
“The Americans came,” one said. “They took away Saddam, but they also took away our security. I didn’t like Saddam, we were starving then, but at least we didn’t have war. When you came here, the civil war started.”
When the U.S. disbanded Hussein’s security forces, many ended up top leaders of the Islamic State.
Terror attacks from the caliphate and others are often inspired directly by U.S. wars. While the perpetrators who kill innocents are obviously deranged, attackers from Omar Mateen to the Boston Bombers to the Charlie Hebdo killers cited opposition to U.S. intervention as motivation for their murders.
This long history of intervention not only helped spawn ISIS but also al-Qaeda following the CIA’s efforts to empower the mujahideen in Afghanistan in the U.S.’ geopolitical battle against the Soviet Union. Al-Qaeda grew out of the mujahideen and then went on to attack the United States. Findings from the University of Chicago’s Project on Security and Terrorism suggest suicide attacks are a direct result of foreign military occupations. As researcher Robert A. Pape explained in Foreign Policy in 2010:
“As the United States has occupied Afghanistan and Iraq, which have a combined population of about 60 million, total suicide attacks worldwide have risen dramatically — from about 300 from 1980 to 2003, to 1,800 from 2004 to 2009. Further, over 90 percent of suicide attacks worldwide are now anti-American”
Despite this cycle of perpetual violence, Americans still can’t be bothered to care. They will offer thoughts and prayers over mass shootings – many committed by crazed ex-soldiers and aspiring troops in an apparent show of the ramifications of blind militarism — but these same Americans will reject compassion for those condone violence if not outright glorify it.
And as long as they do, innocent people will continue to die both at home and abroad.
Comments
Veteran suicides at an all-time high.
"Forgive them, Father, they know not what they do." -- Some Mexican dude named Jesus, I think
Hypocrisy is and amazing thing and flourishes bigly.
In reply to Veteran suicides at an all… by Ignatius
Hypocricy indeed.
I am reminded of our Commander In Chief calling the school shooter a coward.
Care for some beautiful chocolate cake?
In reply to Hypocrisy is and amazing… by TheSilentMajority
I read estimates of 40k civilians collaterally compromised when US-backed forces "liberated" Mosul.
Not a whisper in the MSM.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Dresden. Same for Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
In reply to I read estimates of 40k… by CuttingEdge
to be fair, neither the left-wing nor right-wing, or ANY country, would ever give the same two fucks about Syrian kids as their own kids
In reply to Dresden. Same for Hiroshima… by giovanni_f
Well, soldiers just follow orders.
On February 7, 2018, American aircraft, apparently including A-10 Warthogs firing depleted uranium rounds, killed some 300 Russian mercenaries fighting for Assad. These Russian soldiers threatened the CIA-supported army of ISIS killers parked near the Syrian city of Deir al-Zor. This fucking attack, approved by the literally insane James ‘Mad Dog” Mattis, is the reason why Russian president Putin just made his speech threatening NATO and the USA with nuclear annihilation.
Putin’s presentation included an animation showing Russian nuclear missiles inbound to Florida. North Korea does that sort of stuff, but never Russia until now. The world was seconds from nuclear midnight when Putin approved this animation.
When Turkic rebels affiliated Erdogan killed a Russian helicopter pilot, Putin cut off almost all economic activity with Turkey. Just one pilot. Russian military technology in the arenas of radio jamming, sea-based cruise missiles and SAM defensive missiles (S-400 Triumf) is a generation ahead of anything from U.S. defense contractors. Defense contractors who are controlled by NWO equity funds like the Carlyle Group (which is owned by the Bush crime cartel, the world’s biggest frug dealers).
The link below is to a Reuters article on the U.S. military’s killing of a column of Russian soldiers. The article does not make for fun reading. When Putin starts comparing the USA to Nazi Germany, head for the bomb shelters. Oh, unlike Russia, we have no nuclear bomb shelters except for that bolt hole for the super-rich and politicians at the undersea shelter in Antarctica.
http://news.trust.org/item/20180216100912-xuth4
In reply to Veteran suicides at an all… by Ignatius
As of yet no one has offered any proof this engagement has happened. Lots of quotes from unnamed sources and and outright speculation by the authors. With the proliferation of cell phones and world wide access to the internet proof should be available.
Let's say the operation did happen and Russians did get killed. Mercenaries aren't that stupid and can't spend their big bucks if dead. If they advanced as claimed it's obvious that they expected no resistance. Thus it makes sense to believe the reports that the opposition who held that area negotiated a handoff to the mercenaries and removed themselves from the area as per the agreement. If as claimed B52's were also in on the festivities, they are based thousands of miles away and with preparation for flight and flight time would take many hours to get there unless the operation was planned in advance, it all adds up to the mercs being suckered into a trap. If friendlies, or important facilities or equipment, really were in close proximity, according to reports they were, to the "attacking Russians" B52's and their carpet bombing would be the last planes one would use in the engagement. Thus 3 scenarios. It was a carefully laid trap. It was a legit deal and the US pulled a not surprising double cross as the US loves to do. Or the whole thing was propaganda to pile more shit on the Russians in the media.
In reply to Well, soldiers just follow… by junction
Mr Putin, could you include animations showing Russian nuclear missiles inbound to Washington,DC and LA,California please ?
In reply to Well, soldiers just follow… by junction
And Ottawa. It's remarkable, and remarkably sad to think this way.. I've opined many times that Russia could mitigate it's demographic challenges by offering a refugee program to right thinking Westerners.
Imagine. Russia as the voice of reason.
My son, who lives with his mother ( but I see every second day ) recently asked me what I would do if he moved to Russia. I dont know what precipitated the question, but I told him that in that event I would meet him at the airport when he landed.
In reply to Mr Putin, could you include… by I am Groot
it is a point that we all live with daily. rarely thinking about the rank evil done in our names and tacitly underwritten by our silence.
standing behind our military is a much more nuanced conversation than we are typically ready to have. while continually virtue signalling with "thank you for your service", the question is rarely asked, "did you not know what you were doing?".
as an eight year old watching the undeclared vietnam war unfold on the nightly news, it was clear to me that "our boys" had the choice between engaging in sanctioned murder or fleeing to canada. everyone knew the stakes and knows them today yet many are still lured by the measly pay check, the attraction of war or beliefe in the false patriotism born of indoctrination and ignorance.
In reply to Veteran suicides at an all… by Ignatius
Romans 12:19: "Vengeance is mine" saith the Lord.
In reply to Veteran suicides at an all… by Ignatius
"You shall not murder."
- Exodus 20:13
In reply to Romans 12:19: "Vengeance is… by TheEndIsNear
I know a Canadian serviceman who was in the balkans, and he's almost combed his hair with a .38 many times. I know, knew, a medic who was in Afghanistan who came home and ended up working the nightshift by hanging himself.
I've said for many years, while being mocked and demonized, that the suicide crisis among veterans ( and civilians who worked there ) is directly related to the warcrimes these poor people either saw or were forced to participate in.
Presumably most servicemen are doing it for the right reason or at least they think they are. Then they see the truth, and have to watch or participate in unspeakable acts thanks to their leaders who know they are doing it for the wrong reasons.
I grew up arrogantly thinking suicide was a selfish act. As I grew and evolved I came to realize that outside of a terminal patient, suicide is mostly a depserate act of a person who either short or long term, was driven mad.
As some Canadian I know I read that 22 vets from the nation that will always be my best friend, the USA, kill themselves everyday roughly speaking. I cant think about that without welling up, thinking about a formerly starry eyed idealistic non descript kid blowing their brains out after finding out the world is more of a piece of shit than they ever thought possible.
Regarding these Satanic cases of "collateral damage," what can a father do besides weep. I recall sending a terse email to my member of parliament about Canada participating in the bombing of libyan petting zoos and wedding parties. I got a canned response.
Now the West pretends to clean up the mess they engineered. Now some oily faced nerd in a warehouse in front of a computer screen or some flyboy will get a badge for killing some capricious number of hostiles along with some collateral damage.
I can't imagine some father carrying the corpse of his child minus their brain would say it was collateral damage.
After waking up and honestly collating 40+ years of the supposed good guys reaping their satanic harvest I'm not sure what to say beyind Jesus come quickly. They not only don't care, but they like it.
In reply to Veteran suicides at an all… by Ignatius
Soros and his associates are in there somewhere pulling strings for getting us in unnecessary wars.
In reply to I know a Canadian serviceman… by Canadian Dirtlump
They never talked about how many were killed by Bush and Obama's solders neither.
Don't care about what happens over there. The sooner that the Followers of "The Prophet" of "The Religion Of Peace" are relegated to the Dustbin of History, the better for the rest of the planet.
I think we should actively encourage them to kill each other, thereby leaving us with fewer that we'll have to deal with in the end....
The sooner that the Zionists and their jew/corporate/central banking collaborators are relegated to the Dustbin of History, the better for the rest of the planet.
There, fixed it for ya.
In reply to Don't care about what… by zerozee0
boy someone's dreamin'
In reply to Don't care about what… by zerozee0
Biogenic weapon
In reply to Don't care about what… by zerozee0
Bahaahahha what, what's happening?
Blame the .gov and their lapdog the MSM.
Yes, this sums it up quite well, but it is under the direction of the real rulers:
https://swprs.org/the-american-empire-and-its-media/
Americans don't have to live under this regime, but they are too strong and could not give a damn about the fact that they don't want this to happen. They do it because they can and profit and power rules, especially under the Zionists regime.
Is they say:"What can you do about it? We rule and you just pay your taxes (52ct of every tax dollar used for "Defense"= Attack)
This along with the gun hysteria, Russia hysteria, Iran-N.Korea-Syria hysteria is all jew supremacist driven to condition each and every one of you to accept your jew masters and not find fault with them but find fault with everything in the world that they spin you towards.
They are the masters at spin and war indoctrination. They have killed over 150 million goyim and counting by their warmongering spinning ways.
The media is dominated by the jew supremacists and they provide planned propaganda as news each an every day not for your entertainment but for the control of your souls.
You live in an jew supremacist edward bernays-ed world and do not comprehend it. They have you by the economic hairs by the use of their 1913 dual created monsters the fed reserve & the irs- they own & manipulate you, lock stock & barrel.
End the jew money trough called the central banking system-Now
Prosecute & Shut Down all jew supremacist foreign agent organizations such as Aipac, Aclu, Adl, Zoa, Splc, Jdl, Jwc, Cfr and a thousand more-NOW !
Remove immediately all dual citizen israeli's from all postions in our Federal, State & Local Governments-Now !
In reply to Yes, this sums it up wuite… by Jung
CIA, CIA, CIA.... who else can mute the US mainstream media ?
Some lives matter more than others. But we already knew that.
The Evil Empire rolls on.
Walmart wasn't the only business that moved the firearms age to 21, Kroger did too at it's Fred Meyers locations.
Let's just pause and remember Steve Jobs was half-Syrian.
In fact his (genetic) father was from Homs.
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces... what a fucking joke.
Did IQ's drop sharply while I was away ? Women and children associated with ISIS are suicide bombers, toss grenades at troops and will fire rifles at troops.
How can you shoot women and children ? Easy ! Ya just don't lead them as much !
Someone is standing ^ up against the american M i C.