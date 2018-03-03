Someone Is Trolling the Sh*t Out Of The Oscars In Hollywood

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/03/2018 - 21:55

Authored by Carey Edler via TheAntiMedia.org,

Just days before the first Academy Awards ceremony since Hollywood was hit with allegations of rampant sexual harassment, assault, and pedophilia, a Los Angeles street artist made a bold statement just a few miles from the Dolby Theater where the Oscars will be held.

Sabo, a conservative-leaning artist who has previously tagged the city with art referencing former President Obama’s drones, purchased three billboards, echoing the sentiment of a Academy Award-nominated film, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which tells the story of a mother who seeks accountability for her daughter’s rape and murder, which police in her small town have failed to solve.

In the film, the mother purchases three billboards that read:

“RAPED WHILE DYING”

“AND STILL NO ARRESTS?”

“HOW COME CHIEF WILLOUGHBY?”

In Sabo’s version, the billboards plastered in Hollywood read:

“AND THE OSCAR FOR BIGGEST PEDOPHILE GOES TO…”

“WE ALL KNEW AND STILL NO ARRESTS”

“NAME NAMES ON STAGE OR SHUT THE HELL UP!”

Kevin Spacey’s career went down in flames last year amid the fallout of widespread allegations of abuse by now-scorned producer Harvey Weinstein. Anthony Rapp accused the actor of making advances on him in 1986, when Rapp was only 14. Other accusations against Spacey followed, including some others that alleged Spacey attempted to take advantage of the victims when they were under the age of 18.

Further, Corey Feldman, who has long warned of predatory, pedophilic behavior in Hollywood, revealed several of his accused abusers last year, citing John Grissom, former talent manager Marty Weiss, and Alphy Hoffman, who was the son of a high-power producer and ran the trendy Soda Pop Club, where Feldman claims widespread harassment took place in the 1980s.

Feldman claimed there were six abusers total, saying one is an A-list actor who might kill him. He has previously said his fellow child star, Corey Haim, now deceased, received worse abuse than he did.

In a 2011 appearance on Nightline, Feldman said:

[T]he No. 1 problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be pedophilia…that’s the biggest problem for children in this industry… It’s the big secret.

Last year, Bryan Singer, a noted director, was accused of and sued over allegations he raped a 17-year-old boy in 2003. He has denied those claims.

Also last year, amid the systemic controversy, the creators of An Open Secret — a documentary about child abusers in the industry that failed to obtain distributors or wide release — posted the film online for free.

In light of the pedophilia allegations, along with general accusations of sexual harassment against women and other vulnerable people seeking success in the film industry, Sabo’s art seems timely.

Much like the title of the documentary, this abuse was reportedly widely known and swept under the rogue.

As Barbara Walters told Corey Feldman, rejecting his attempts to sound the alarm about pedophilia, “You’re damaging an entire industry.”

As it turns out, the industry’s unwillingness to acknowledge and address the problem has done arguably equal if not more damage than Feldman’s refusals to stay silent.

In another show of artistic commentary on the ongoing scandals, a statue of Harvey Weinstein wearing a bathrobe, holding an Oscar, and sitting on a “casting couch” has also appeared on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ahead of the ceremony.

sixsigma cygnu… Theta_Burn Sat, 03/03/2018 - 22:00

Someone Is Trolling the Sh*t Out Of The Oscars In Hollywood

Well to be fair, Hollywood has been trolling the sh*t out of America for years.

My favorite picture is the one where the super hot sexy spy uses her sexuality and prances around with a Desert Eagle to catch the bad guy, and then then joins the #metoo movement and advocates against the NRA. Oh, wait...

dvfco American Psycho Sun, 03/04/2018 - 02:32

You should have 500 thumbs up for your Sabo comment.

 

The guy is hysterical and targeted on the super-predators that can - and usually do - destroy anyone who fucks with them.

 

Think of him as a WilliamBanzai7 with 100% of his firepower directed at the political and Hollywood elite.  Lower volume - higher firepower.

If you haven't seen unsavoryagents.com - you're missing some quality shit.

His take-downs of Jimmy Kimmel, Bernie Sanders, Hillary, etc. are priceless.  He's got balls of steel.  It's so unusual to see a conservative-oriented artist - it makes his work all the more enjoyable.

 

 

zorba THE GREEK nmewn Sat, 03/03/2018 - 23:29

Oprah is a predator too. See preyed on women and their desire for equality. She was all about empowering women and made a gigantic fortune off of them. So when the first woman ran for president, everyone thought Oprah was going to be behind her 100%. She backed the man running against Hillary because deep down Oprah doesn't give a s#@t about white women(who lined her pockets and swallowed every false word Oprah uttered). Oprah went dark, and dark is what Oprah is about. Now, after being screwed royally by the black lying witch, if any white woman gives her the time of day, they only prove that most women are paid less than men because they are dumber and more gullible than men and not only deserve less pay, but should only get 1/2 a vote in elections. And on top of that, women's studies, should not be a college course because it is not learning, it is brain washing and makes women dumber. 

Disgruntled Goat sixsigma cygnu… Sat, 03/03/2018 - 23:10

How is it that Jimmy Kimmel can go from hosting "The Man Show" to hosting the Acadamy Awards .... check out the clips on You Tube .... unfortunately the most abusive ones are not available .... a buxom all female dance group "The Juggies" appeared on every show .... on occasion topless ... The 12 year old "Man Show Boy" was scripted to go around and make crude sexual remarks to women while being followed around by a hidden camera .... every single show, every one, ended with large breasted and braless "Girls on Trampolines" .... yet Kimmel has escaped scrutiny or criticism .... perhaps because he he promotes the Anti Gun agenda...