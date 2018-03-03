Zuesse: America's News Media Foment Hate

Authored by Eric Zuesse via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Mimiccing the movie 1984, in its two-minute section “Two Minutes of Hate,”...
...the US-installed Ukrainian regime on Russia’s doorstep, will soon be debating a bill to make hate of Russia obligatory to be inculcated into all Ukrainian children.
The Hill, on 9 November 2017, had the extraordinary courage to publish an opinion-piece that condemned the mainstream news-media’s charges that reports of widespread “neo-Nazi formations in Ukraine” are nothing but “Russian propaganda.” An editor who would accept a submission like that at such media as the Washington Post, New York Times, New Yorker, The Atlantic, or just about any other in America, would probably be fired or else re-assigned, so as to prevent a repeat.
It’s the way to achieve mass-indoctrination, which the Ministry of Truth specializes in. Thus, among the reader-comments to that bold article, the top-listed one under “sort by best” (in other words, the most popular) was the anti-Russian “Have you counted how many neo-Nazis are in the Russian army as well?”
But there is actually nothing at all in Russia which even begins to approach the outright nazi displays and rallies that are routine in today’s Ukraine, and some of which Ukrainian marches are publicly displaying symbols from Hitler’s regime — in fact, it’s all outright illegal in Russia, which had lost (by far) more of its citizens to Germany’s Nazis (13,950,000, or 12.7% of its population) than did any other country (except Belarus — another state within the Soviet Union — which lost 25.3% of its population). (The US, which might be where the obvious bigot who wrote that reader-comment resides, lost 419,400, or 0.32% of its population.) Metaphorically spitting like that, onto such millions of victims’ corpses, is to be expected from bigots, and from the fools who “up-vote” them. Furthermore, the US CIA provided protection and employment in Germany for top members of Hitler’s equivalent to the CIA, the Gehlen Organization. (America’s CIA continues flagrantly to violate the law and hide from Congress and the American people crucial details of its relationship with the Gehlen Organization.) By contrast, the Soviet Union was unremitting in killing Nazis whom it captured. Understandably, Hitler is admired far less in Russia than in today’s far-right United States, despite any lie such as “Have you counted how many neo-Nazis are in the Russian army as well?”
Stupid indoctrinated readers can’t change the facts about the post-coup Ukraine, which are documented not only in that excellent opinion-piece at The Hill, but by innumerable thousands of uploaded videos and other evidences of the nazism of the US-imposed Ukrainian regime. In fact, under US President Barack Obama, whose Administration imposed this nazi government upon Ukraine, the US Government was one of only 3 in the entire world who stood up publicly for nazism at the U.N. The other two nations were Ukraine itself (this vote having occurred after the coup) and Canada. Then, under the current US President Donald Trump, the US was again one of this time the only 2 nations in the entire world who stood up publicly for nazism at the U.N. The other country on that occasion was Ukraine itself. Thereby, Trump took upon himself, Obama’s nazi mantle. And, under Trump, there’s now supply of US weaponry directly to proudly and publicly nazi battalions in Ukraine. Even Obama wasn’t so bold as to do that. FDR would cry, but the Ministry of Truth has prohibited the public even to know about the reality.
Even UK’s supposedly anti-nazi BBC routinely states such baldfaced lies as “Ukraine is emphatically not run by fascists”, though clearly it is run by the worst type, racist fascists, ideological nazis, and they do typically nazi and outright horrendous things, which the Government that the US imposed refuses to punish anyone for having done. That’s because what was done is what the US Government itself had wanted them to do. It had put these people into power.
Here are yet further evidences, that the silence about this fact - silence by virtually all US and allied ‘news’ media, about Ukraine’s US-imposed nazism - is a scandalous proof of the utter corruptness of the US-and-allied ‘news’ media: "Nazism of Ukraine's Western-Backed Government Is Hidden by Western ‘News’ Media”
The US regime foisted nazi rule on Ukraine, and backs the ethnic-cleansing program there to kill or else cause to flee from Ukraine into Russia the residents in Ukraine’s far-eastern Donbass region, in which over 90% of the people had voted for the democratically elected Ukrainian President that the US regime overthrew and replaced by fascists and nazis, in February 2014. Obama needed to get rid of those intensely anti-nazi voters, because otherwise the regime that he installed wouldn’t have lasted beyond the first post-coup election. That’s the purpose of ethnic cleansing - to get rid of unwanted voters. Western ‘news’ media portray it (when they do) simply as mass bigotry, but the installed political thugs have actually organized and armed it, in order to retain their power by getting rid of their political opponents’ voters. (Obama required it, in this case, because Ukraine has Europe’s longest border with Russia, and is thus ideal for posting US missiles).
But instead of The West’s recognizing publicly that the ethnic-cleansing program exists, The West’s propaganda-vehicles (called ‘news’ media by Big Brother) accuse Russia of ‘aggression’ for arming Donbass’s residents and bringing in food and medicine so that these people can stay there instead of emigrating into Russia. Russia is doing what it can to help them, but turned down the residents’ pleas to become admitted as a new region into Russia. Russia had gotten hit badly enough with America’s sanctions which resulted from Russia’s taking on the burden of protecting and allowing to become Russians again (as had been the case until the Soviet dictator in 1954 transferred them to Ukraine) Crimeans.
So: this ugly mindless and misinformed hate, which America’s ‘news’ media foment by constant lies and distortions against Russia, is being fomented for a reason: conquest. Conquering Ukraine wasn’t enough — the US regime wants, ultimately, to conquer Russia; and, so, that’s what all of this hate build-up is actually about. It’s the prelude to an invasion. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be done, at all. Invasion of Russia, is the sole sensible ultimate reason.
The American people would not tolerate, even for just ten seconds, Russia overthrowing Canada’s Government - our next-door neighbor - in order to place missiles on our border, but people who say such things as “Have you counted how many neo-Nazis are in the Russian army as well?” are, in effect, approving of our country doing that to the Russian people.
Ukraine is Russia’s equivalent to our Canada. And, America’s media constantly feed this stupidity and hate, by Americans against Russia, and blindly ignore the hate that the US regime has already unleashed in Ukraine, against Ukraine’s next-door neighbor, in preparation for an invasion of Russia. Never has the US sunk so low, at least not in modern times, but the direction in which we are heading is toward even worse, even lower than now, even more like Hitler’s Germany. Candidate Trump had promised to be the non-Obama, but turns out, on the most important matter of all, to be instead the super-Obama. This is playing with fire — a global fire. And the US Government is doing it with the most-evil intent imaginable. And the media play right along with it, and they whip the hatred even higher than they already have done.
Things aren’t looking good. There are too many lies, for any intelligent person to be able to feel at all comfortable about where we’re headed.
The sound of those two minutes of hate is becoming unbearable, for anyone with the ears and brain to hear it. It’s now all around us.
Comments
divide and conquer
oldest trick in the
oligarch playbook
He went nuclear on trade.
Next he will go nuclear on nuclear.
And again, nobody will stop him.
In reply to divide by Bes
There will be war
In reply to He went nuclear on trade… by markmotive
Imagine if Obama had said this.....
But the Trumptards will call it 11D chess or
some other dumb fucking thing to justify it....
enjoy ;-)
In reply to There will be war by IridiumRebel
FAKE News Media owned by FAKE Hebrews produce FAKE News.
In reply to Imagine if Obama had said… by Bes
Fuck off, spammer.
Are you really that dense where you see that your bibilcrap site gets ZERO clicks from ZH yet day in, and day out, you keep spamming ZH, desperate for clicks? And yeah, yeah... we all get it that you hate Israel - to the point where you scream it at everyone in EVERY thread like a retarded four year old.
In reply to yep by stizazz
sadly, this dipshit probably gets more clicks from ZH than you think
In reply to Fuck off, spammer. by LSD - Lower Sl…
The American media has been taken over by the militant homosexuals. Just look at Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper. Then we have Rachel Maddow and Sally Cohn. Anal and strap-on sex make people bitter. Word to your mother.
In reply to sadly, this dipshit probably… by debunker
In reply to The American media has been… by purplewarrior
First questions I ask ANYONE I meet; (and I do so respectfully to elicit honest answers)
"Where do you get your news?"
"Whom do you trust in that regard?"
"Whom do you really listen to?"
Isolate those 3 questions - to anyone you meet - and instantly, you'll know their;
- approximate I.Q. (both emotional and knowledge capacity)
- if they are a CRITICAL THINKER - or not (most times....not)
- What "side" they are on - ideologically, as well as mind set.
Try it.
Has saved me loads of time dealing with people - most, that I don't WANT to deal with.
In reply to The American media has been… by purplewarrior
Zuesse: America's News Media Foment Hate
My response: HATE is not the only thing that America's News Media foments. Below is a list of other things that they foment as well. In all cases, America's news media constantly appeals to the flesh and emotion.
The acts of the flesh are obvious: sexual immorality, impurity and debauchery; idolatry and witchcraft; hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions and envy; drunkenness, orgies, and the like.
In reply to Fuck off, spammer. by LSD - Lower Sl…
Good list. I am with you except for the sexual immorality, impurity, debauchery, orgies and the like.
I have always found that I have more fun with my clothes off than on, you know?
In reply to Zuesse: America's News Media… by GUS100CORRINA
But the Trumptards will call it 11D chess or
some other dumb fucking thing to justify it....
enjoy ;-)
I'm a Trumptard and I've done no such thing. Why do you tell such obvious lies? Too much hate?
In reply to Imagine if Obama had said… by Bes
so what do you call the above quote?
In reply to But the Trumptards will call… by Billy the Poet
Another stupid thing Trump said. Am I wrong?
Of course, your friend Obama made some stupid comments too. Remember when he said, "Turns out I'm really good at killing people?"
In reply to so what do you call the… by Bes
and.......
again
you can't answer the question......... without Obama or Cankles
In reply to Another stupid thing Trump… by Billy the Poet
you can't answer the question......... without Obama or Cankles
It was you who introduced Obama into the conversation when you wrote, "Imagine if Obama had said this...."
I did answer the question. Do you or do you not agree that Trump said yet another stupid thing? Do you want him to tweet it at you just to make sure?
I can't imagine how insanely hateful you must be to read my answer in black and white and still be able to declare that no answer was given.
In reply to and… by Bes
wow. i'm impressed.
it was a stupid thing.
maybe there is some hope.
btw,
I was about to say you can't answer the question without bringing up Obama
as if two dumbfucking wrongs make a right......
In reply to I did answer the question… by Billy the Poet
as if two dumbfucking wrongs make a right......
Two wrongs don't make a right.
And since you're in the business of righting wrongs it should be easy for you to rectify your own error by apologizing for bearing false witness against Trumptards.
I was about to say you can't answer the question without bringing up Obama
It was you who introduced Obama into the conversation when you wrote: Imagine if Obama had said this.....
In reply to you are correct… by Bes
hahahahaha!!!!!!
awww......
the snowflake got triggered.
hahahahaha!!!!
Billy, you are quite the character. I am pretty sure we have covered this.
if you can criticize Trump and break with his comments and policy then
you are NOT a Trumptard
if you are unable to do that, ever
then you are........
In reply to Two wrongs don't make a… by Billy the Poet
hahahahaha!!!!!!
awww......
Can you restate that. I don't speak gibberish.
if you can criticize Trump and break with his comments and policy then
you are NOT a Trumptard
I am Trumptard. Your inability to recognize that fact shows just how empty your comments about Trumptards are.
In reply to hahahahaha!!!!!!… by Bes
Billy is a Trumptard
fair enough
another one bites the dust.
In reply to hahahahaha!!!!!!… by Billy the Poet
Billy is a Trumptard
And I have never tried to "justify" anything Trump said by calling it "11D chess."
It's amazing how long it takes to correct a simple error on your part.
In reply to Billy is a Trumptard… by Bes
So where's the audio you fucking retard?
In reply to Imagine if Obama had said… by Bes
do your own homework.
it's out there.
In reply to So where's the audio you… by Bay of Pigs
Documenting your assertion is no one's homework but your own.
In reply to do your own homework by Bes
He's a fucking liar. It wasn't on his link.
In reply to Documenting your assertion… by Billy the Poet
At the very least we know he's lazy.
In reply to He's a fucking liar. by Bay of Pigs
google it.
you'll hear it.
unless you are too afraid to leave your safe space
In reply to He's a fucking liar. by Bay of Pigs
You're the one who has refused to do what a reasonable man does and support his argument.
In reply to google it… by Bes
Even if true, do you not have sense of humour? Of irony? Or, are you of the left-liberal persuasion who is "so intense....." Humourless.
In reply to Imagine if Obama had said… by Bes
IF
one were actually familiar with George Orwells' work... instead of simply using it as a template from which to weave "DR SEUSS" style bed time stories about 'good' Russkies and 'bad' Ukies..
they would KNOW that the fundamental import of his writing was to describe the INVERSION of truth & lies, fact & fake, real and false...
and therefore be aware of the nature of the mediaz today - whose express purpose is to INVERT all the above opposites and create such chronic dissonance in the minds of their victims/audience
that talmudic-kabbalist 'nazism' was presented as an 'anti-semitic' movement instead of the means of destroying a sovereign Germany
talmudic-kabbalist "bolshevism' was presented as an 'anti-fascist' movement instead of the means of ruining Russ
and with the success of those frauds firmly established...
talmudic-kabbalist controlled 'nationalist' puppet regimes could be installed in both Moscow and DC... the better to complete the work of inverting our reality
and clearing the way to eliminating that quality from our lives/deaths//=living death in kabbalistic shoah
altogether!
Hurrah! said the ZHombie hordes
In reply to There will be war by IridiumRebel
Fuck the MSM
In reply to divide by Bes
...and Alex Jones and Mike Adams (Natural News) have just been memory-holed from the internet - shit is now hitting the fan:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-03-03-youtube-deletes-entire-health-ranger-video-channel-deletes-over-1700-videos-in-latest-politically-motivated-censorship-purge.html
In reply to Fuck the MSM by IridiumRebel
This seems to fit, somehow:
Russian animated propaganda film from the (?) 50's.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jETJt_zbnKk
In reply to ...and Alex Jones and Mike… by Implied Violins
I imagine they could do a Two Minutes of Hate in the US using Trump for all the libtards and SJWs.
In reply to Fuck the MSM by IridiumRebel
They kind of already did that on new year's eve.
In reply to I imagine they could do a… by Pure Evil
I knew that liberals had to be behind New Years Eve. They're always dropping the ball.
In reply to They kind of already did… by An Shrubbery
Zuesse doesn't like white people. Z is for Zion. I watched Zuess' videos. I don't see any Nazi flags in the Ukraine marches. I see white nationalist flags. Two white nations pit against each other.
In reply to divide by Bes
obama practiced basic communism, break everything and create chaos, then latch onto the ruins like a fat greedy autocratic parasite.
It'd be ironic if the south side were the ones who grew tired of his antics & reached critical mass first.
In reply to obama practiced basic… by south40_dreams
INGSOC is watching you....
I guess I'll have to stop spanking the monkey with the lights on.
In reply to INGSOC is watching you.... by Dr.Strangelove
It looks like Alex Jones You tube site and all 33000 videos will be deleted tomorrow,I am not a great fan of his and I predicted when the time came he would be thown under the bus.This development basically means free speech is coming to an end in your country,the wheels are falling off the bus and I do not wish to be dragged into the shabby mess coming I will still visit here but other than the odd glib comment I wont be saying much any more.
Say what you want about AJ but if true, that is just a crying shame. It also solidifies everything he's ever said.
In reply to It looks like Alex Jones You… by khnum
Your comments are good. Keep them coming.
In reply to It looks like Alex Jones You… by khnum
I'm shocked
The NRA's own book on the History of Guns in America is worth looking at. The second chapter lumps all weapons together from 1700 to 1860, so you KNOW the 2nd Amendment doesn't apply to all weapons. The NRA's own history book tells you no change in guns for 160 years. Plus the NRA is NOT elected and can go bankrupt and shut down. No one would miss it.
You could own a cannon in 1789 and, of course, a state-of-the-art infantry rifle, excuse me, "long gun."
You're making some point about guns and the NRA's book. I'm sure it's a good one.
In reply to The NRA's own book on the… by Heroic Couplet
Frankly we should all be off of these damn machines & duking it out on the streets. For all intents & purposes it's the 30's regarding political ideology but somehow the masters of the universe have most of us working & supporting our families. Thank God for that rather than the previous scenario of economic hesitancy that cost millions their livelihood. And like him or not, Trump wants Americans working & if you have a problem with that, GFY.