Trump Jokes: "Maybe We'll Abolish Presidential Terms Someday"

President Trump's candid conversation with a room full of Republican donors has enough controversial material to fill the Trump news cycle for at least a few days. Because, in addition to criticizing George W Bush for impulsively pushing the US into war, the president offered what is so far his only direct commentary on Chinese President Xi Jinping's push to remove term limits from the Chinese constitution.
In the recording, Trump can be heard praising Xi - with whom he has shared a publicly warm but privately antagonistic relationship since taking office - congratulating him on his move to extend his term in power, and musing that maybe, someday, America should try appointing its own "leader for life."
"He's now president for life. President for life. No, he's great," Trump said. "And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll have to give that a shot some day."
Of course, it's doubtful that Trump was genuinely expressing his preference for monarchism as a political system. Because as CNN points out, the statement was delivered during a private fundraiser with donors at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump's speech was told "in a light-hearted manner" and was "peppered with jokes" - but that bit of information probably won't make it into the headlines.
With the Mueller probe clearly still weighing on his mind, Trump also denounced the US's "rigged system," claiming once again that the electoral system was set up to intentionally disadvantage him.
As the Hill pointed out, Trump's words reflected his deeply felt resentment that the various probes into his campaign-era conduct are continuing while his former rival Hillary Clinton is facing absolutely no scrutiny.
"I'm telling you, it's a rigged system folks," he said. "I've been saying that for a long time. It's a rigged system. And we don't have the right people in there yet. We have a lot of great people, but certain things, we don't have the right people."
Luckily for Xi, instead of contending with an adversarial media like Trump is often forced to do, the Chinese government has wide latitude to ban media and control the press. As we pointed out the other day, the Chinese government recently banned George Orwell’s dystopian satirical novella Animal Farm and the letter ‘N’ in a wide-ranging online censorship crackdown.
While Xi hasn't spoken publicly about his long-term plans or how long he intends to run the Chinese government, experts believe the speech suppression - which came just days after the Chinese Communist Party announced presidential term limits would be abolished - are a sign Xi Jinping hopes to become a dictator for life.
Yes, of course.
Emperor for life. Followed by the Legions deciding “who will be Caesar.”
Where have we seen this movie before?
Good, who cares, let there be a President/King for life, I don't give a shit. Then we won't have to go through the charade of voting, the ultimate divide and conquer tactic for the global oligarchs. Presidents are completely beholden to the corporations and bankers anyway, it's a sock puppet door man position. We argue over kneeling Negroes while subsidized Leviathan corps and banks rape us on the global plantation.
How is the Chinese Political System any of OUR business?
And what about the Royal goat-fornicators in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the Emirates? ;-)
Looney
I am not a fan of GW Boosh. However I have come to believe who ever put us in Iraq was the same group that is trying to put us into Syria in a bigger way.
GW Bush did not have that kind of power. He was a puppet.
What Variety Has he been Smokin' Today ? ? ?
Someday? Like tomorrow?
Presidential terms don't really matter anyway... is there a way we can vote to limit the puppet masters terms?
The left has gone apoplectic over this.... LOL.
The media and the dem's take EVERY word so seriously and Trump says things like this to get them to react. He is the red laser light and the left is the cat...... Play on!
It's cool ain't it...lol...and who ever said herding cats was hard was an idiot ;-)
It's called "pacing and leading". Trump is pacing China right now.
Friendly relations with China are more important to the US people than how the Chinese Communist Party selects its leaders.
yeah, most probably even trumpi cannot make wars with everyone and on everything ... tariffs are enough for a starter ... will deal later with the rest (you know Taiwan etc.)
That has worked real well for Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Kim Jon un and Mugabe
TRUMP loves those who oppress People.
Especially those. WARNING: Graphic Images
Is Trump still saving us all from the Joo World Order? I can't tell any more.
Maybe if we vote just a little harder next time.....
And the man couldn't even properly pronounce the word 'nuclear'.
No, it isn't that simple. Positions have power and also obligations to the people who put you there. The CIA put him there, same as Obama. Obama had a bit more independence.
That world is one of influence. You rarely get a final say, even as President.
So I have to keep excusing Trump, indeed he isn't in control, and he shoots from the hip, both his strongest and weakest points. Evolution needs variation, we have not had enough different inputs into the system over the last few admins.
OTOH, the Republicans have the House and the Senate and the Presidency. There is no excuse for there being no prosecutions a year after the administration's taking office. Coming up on a year after Sessions was confirmed, I think.
Either you are on the Deep Black Swamp's side, or the Constitution's side, there are no 3rd alternatives. So this election, we should vote out every Republican so as to afix blame for what happens next. With the sides clear, we can proceed.
Without prosecutions, Republicans are fig leaves, bandaids, facades hiding reality. And any honest Republican candidate would urge us to do that, they would like their party cleansed also.
The reality is our Deep Black Swamp intends to control the world via associated mafias that they strongly influence. Those mafias now include sections of the military leadership, including CIA and NSA. The CIA's influence operations clearly control Congress. The Congress selected Sessions. The DOJ was already corrupted with Clinton's SES operatives, same as most other government agencies.
What would you do? You can't fire people easily, not at all easily. He can fire cabinet members only at political cost. So he tweets his frustrations that highlight, sometimes, the issues, and keeps pushing for political wins, even if merely facades. And because he is shaking things up a lot, I think even his losses are good for the country. Every new topic is one for people to dig into and write about the corruption involved.
So I sympthize with Trump's position, fault him for so often losing sight of the goal of beating the DBS, but will have no pity for Republicans if they fail to investigate, prosecute and punish the treasonous criminals in the DBS trying to rule us.
well said, my friend... ++1
Regression Master Trump
Isolated and embittered,
a distorted and impulsive personality,
without moral reflexes,
he has become an anarchic force.
He accelerates America's worst tendencies.
Clearly Trump is unfit for socialism ;-)
he has become an anarchic force.
You don't know a selling point when you hear it, do you?
He likes to push people's buttons. He uses that as a rather effective negotiation strategy. Or maybe he hopes the opposition will get all worked up and stroke out.
Reinsert gag ball.
Great post ^
The facade of a Republic
+ 10 for the laugh
"If voting made any difference, they wouldn't let us do it" - Mark Twain.
Trump's Courtiers are Bailing Out
The 2001 Space Odyssey black monolith avoids him.
Americans cannot survive without psychotropic drugs -
they place ridiculous tattoos on living parchment.
Ahab-Trump sails Pequod-America speedily to its fate.
If you are American get the fuck out. You don't deserve this nation.
Did Caesar have the entire economy of his empire almost completely controlled by a opaque private central bank?
Yes he did.
The Bank was named Caesar, citizen.
Tyrant governance for the USA when the proggies resume power.
Count on it.
Yes, and increasingly base metal (fiat) currency. It was like a manual for ruining a nation that started as a republic.
OVER OUR COLD DEAD BODIES.
Thats the thing, chi-com shitizens are not allowed to own firearms and so one will never find a headline in the Shanghai cat wrapper about Changs Sporting Goods not selling a gun to anyone under 21 ;-)
Any thinking person knows Americans would not "actively" engage in rising up in their own country/ comfort bubble. Americans will only fight for candy/ rewards (like a CMH or a Bronze Star), and there's no award from rising up. Like the way you were trained to do as toddlers running into the street during town parades to fight other kids for the candy tossed from the firetruck. Haha, and you think your mind is your own. Even the minds of NSA agents aren't their own, record everybody, get that candy.
Doesn't the Donald know that Mueller and his Rothschild puppet masters are also working on term limits for him. In that case, though, the purpose is to cut short Trump's first term by two years, using impeachment and forced resignation.
We ,in JUSA,reached a point ,where it does not matter anymore.
In fact ,we will save the Bil spent on the BIG REALITY SHOW called US elections.
What type of President shall (we) select for you,ask (those) in the know,the "FEW CHOSEN" ones? A R or D flavored one,sheeple?
Trump is the greatest troll in the world. He has the 10th Dan in trolling. Still everyone takes his word as gospel. kek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzkBfTfiXS0
"Because as CNN points out, the statement was delivered during a private fundraiser with donors at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate."
Must be true then.
CNN has no problem with a monarch if it was their monarch.
They prefer their monarchs for life to ride skittle shitting unicorns.
That ship has already sailed,Donny
Leave it to Trumpet to blow the wrong tune. At this point, “what difference does it make...”?
The philosopher King. Like the good German king Franz Joseph in the movie "Amadeus". Allowing beautiful culture to flourish, encouraging the genius of Mozart and Beethoven. Or the Byzantine Empire which lasted a thousand years, because they forbid the Jews to enter into politics and education.
Mozart's 40th symphony - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTc1mDieQI8&t=10s
So, while Trump gives the Alinsky Media something to screech about for next week, there's this...
"The Broward Sheriff’s Office captain who initially took charge of the chaotic scene at a Parkland high school where 17 people were killed told deputies to form a perimeter around the deadly scene — which they did instead of going in to confront the shooter, according to a partial BSO dispatch log obtained by the Miami Herald.
Capt. Jan Jordan, commander of BSO’s Parkland district, gave the order, the log shows, identifying her by her police call sign.
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has said BSO training and nationwide active-shooter procedure call for armed law enforcement officers to confront shooters immediately rather than secure a scene.
The document raises fresh questions about the department’s handling of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14."
...is the chief throwing the captain under the bus to save his own Lamborghini skin OR hiring/promotion quotas based on gender/race?
You decide ;-)
http://amp.miamiherald.com/news/local/community/broward/article20301528…
Yes
lol...very likely.
According to Plutarch, as Caesar arrived at the Senate, Tillius Cimber presented him with a petition to recall his exiled brother. The other conspirators crowded round to offer support. Both Plutarch and Suetonius say that Caesar waved him away, but Cimber grabbed his shoulders and pulled down Caesar's tunic. Caesar then cried to Cimber, "Why, this is violence!" ("Ista quidem vis est!")
At the same time, Casca produced his dagger and made a glancing thrust at the dictator's neck. Caesar turned around quickly and caught Casca by the arm. According to Plutarch, he said in Latin, "Casca, you villain, what are you doing?" Casca, frightened, shouted, "Help, brother!" in Greek ("ἀδελφέ, βοήθει", "adelphe, boethei"). Within moments, the entire group, including Brutus, was striking out at the dictator. Caesar attempted to get away, but, blinded by blood, he tripped and fell; the men continued stabbing him as he lay defenceless on the lower steps of the portico. According to Eutropius, around 60 men participated in the assassination. He was stabbed 23 times.
Wimps! Lizzie Borden could have done more by herself.
"Lizzie Borden took an axe, and gave her mother 40 whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father 41."
Thanks to the power of myths and urban legends, this legend persists also, even though the number of 'whacks' is wrong and Lizzie was acquitted. But sometimes you can't let facts get in the way of a good story, per (((storytelling rules))).
As "Chairman for life", one of the perks for Mao was that he had a fresh virgin every night. None of that 72 virgins post-mortem nonsense.
Maybe Xi will have the same perks, that give an aging man a perma-smile. It certainly is something for Trump to dream of and work towards. Else he'll have to settle for Melania giving him the "Grapefruit treatment", as seen on utube. But only in the Bonus round, for having been a very good boy.