Israeli Firm Can Now Hack Into Virtually Any Cellphone, Tablet

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 03/05/2018 - 22:00

An Israeli firm claims it can now unlock virtually any phone or tablet on the market - including iPhones and Google Android devices, reports Forbes.

Digital forensics firm Cellebrite - which helped the FBI crack iPhone used by the terrorist in the 2015 San Bernardino shooting, offers "Unlocking & Extraction Services" for several devices, including iPhones, iPads and iPods running iOS 5 through 11 - and Android devices including the Samsung Galaxy, Galaxy Note, and other devices running the Google OS such as Alcatel, Nexus, HTC, Huawei, LG, Motorola, ZTE and more. The service costs as low as $1,500 per device. 

Cellebrite, a Petah Tikva, Israel-based vendor that's become the U.S. government's company of choice when it comes to unlocking mobile devices, is this month telling customers its engineers currently have the ability to get around the security of devices running iOS 11 (right up to 11.2.6). That includes the iPhone X, a model that Forbes has learned was successfully raided for data by the Department for Homeland Security back in November 2017, most likely with Cellebrite technology. -Forbes

Founded in 1999 with a headcount of around 500 employees, Cellebrite offers "Advanced Unlocking Services," and "Advanced Extraction Services" to law enforcement agencies through a network of "secure Cellebrite Forensic Labs (CBFLs) located around the world." In 2007 the firm was bought for $17.5 million by Japanese manufacturing giant Sun Corp. 

“Cellebrite Advanced Unlocking Services is the industry’s only solution for overcoming many types of complex locks on market-leading devices. This can determine or disable the PIN, pattern, password screen locks or passcodes on the latest Apple iOS and Google Android devices,” reads a document published by the firm. 

Their Advanced Extraction claims to be "the world's first and only decrypted physical extraction capability possible for leading Apple iOS and Google Android Services." 

These new capabilities enable forensic practitioners to retrieve the full file system to recover downloaded emails, third-party application data, geolocation data and system logs, without needing to jailbreak or root the device. This eliminates any risk in compromising data integrity and the forensic soundness of the process. This enables access to more and richer digital data for the investigative team. -Cellebrite

Once a "pre-qualified" phone or tablet is selected for unlocking, "the locked and/or encrypted device is sent by trusted courier or hand carried to one of our secure global Cellebrite Forensic Labs where trained specialists perform the unlocking and/or extraction service using carefully controlled  techniques that ensure the forensic integrity of the data," writes the company. 

From there, it takes around 10 business days to process a device and deliver it back to the "originating agency," while all electronics are handled using "court-tested chain-of-custody procedures." 

After Apple refused a 2015 FBI request to unlock an iPhone 5C belonging to San Bernardino shooter Rizwan Farook, who murdered 14 people in San Bernardino and injured 22, Cellebrite stepped in to crack the phone. Since then, the company has been engaged by several law enforcement agencies around the world - such as Australia's Immigration Department and the Great Barrier Reer Marine Park Authority. 

And according to a Michigan warrant unearthed by Forbes, Cellebrite cracked an iPhone X owned by Abdulmajid Saidi - an arms trafficking suspect. Saidi's phone was nabbed as he was about to leave America for Beirut, Lebanon on November 20, sent to a Cellebrite specialist at the DHS Security Investigations Lab in Grand Rapids, after which data was extracted on December 5. Saidi's trial is set for July 31.

From the warrant, it wasn't clear just how the police got into the iPhone X in the first place, nor does it reveal much about what data was inside. Back when the iPhone X was launched, some fears were raised about the possibility for investigators to simply lift the device to a suspect's face to unlock it via Apple's Face ID facial recognition. Researchers also claimed to have found ways to dupe the Face ID tech into unlocking with a mask. The DoJ prosecutor on the case declined to comment, whilst the DHS didn't respond to requests for comment. -Forbes

I’d be zero-percent surprised if Cellebrite had a zero-day [exploit] that allowed them to unlock iPhones with physical access,” Patrick Wardle, chief research officer at Digita Security, told cybersecurity news site Threatpost. “These guys clearly have the skills, and there is also a huge financial motivation to find such bugs.”

In response to Cellebrite's claims, Apple has urged customers to upgrade to the latest version of iOS 11 - which contains several patches for several of the exploits potentially used by the Israeli firm. 

Apple has said publicly a recent version of iOS 11.2 does address several serious vulnerabilities found by Google Project Zero. In December, Project Zero researcher Ian Beer published details of an “async_wake” exploit and proof-of-concept local kernel debugging tool for iOS 11.1.2. The vulnerability exploited two patched flaws in iOS 11.1.2 that made it possible to jailbreak iPhones running earlier versions of the OS. -Threatpost.com

“Cellebrite’s techniques clearly pose privacy concerns for Apple customers, but there are also underlying issues around the private forensics contractors doing business with them,” said David Pearson, Principal Threat Researcher at Awake Security. “We’ve already seen what happens when governments weaponize undisclosed exploits and fail to protect them, such as Eternal Blue, Doublepulsar and other tools and exploits alleged to belong to the NSA. This iOS technique may bring more of the same, not to mention the added scrutiny of many security researchers and criminals alike being on the lookout for such information.”

Tags
Technology Internet
Communications & Networking - NEC
Wireless Telecom
Computer Hardware - NEC
Phones & Handheld Devices - NEC
Alternative Medicine
Household Electronics - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 23
Vote down!
 3
silverer Mon, 03/05/2018 - 22:02 Permalink

Go ahead and hack away. I put nothing in my phone that I wouldn't want anyone to see. Phones have been wide open for years. It's like using a bullhorn in a library.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 0
NumbersUsa monkey-EGO Tue, 03/06/2018 - 01:07 Permalink

1. Remove all Dual Citizen israeli's from all Federal, State, & Local Governments (this will automatically remove schiff)

2. Shut Down and confiscate all records of all Foreign Agent jew suprememacist organizations: Aipac, Adl, Ajc, Zoa, Aclu, Splc, Cfr, Jdl, Jwc and a thousand more.

3. Bring immediate charges of monetary fraud, theft, treachery, deceit, and high crimes against the U.S. of America and and its Citizenry: Against the Federal Reserve & the IRS.  

4. End the jew supremacist monopoly of the network news media complex, the publishing industry, the newspaper & magazine publications, & the movie industry.

5. Move for constitutional amendment to allow no ethnic jew (confirmed supremacist or not) on the supreme court. a serious scrutiny of the history of the supreme court and its jew members will suffice for the immediate warrant of such action.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
sarz NumbersUsa Tue, 03/06/2018 - 03:08 Permalink

Simply disallow dual citizenship. That was the rule not too long ago. Treat dual loyalty as treason, of which participation in Judaic rituals and ceremonies is prima facie evidence. 

It should be clear that there is no constitutional protection of what has come to be called Judaism, taking on the title of the now mostly lost religion of the ancient Hebrews. There are many religions but satanism is not a religion. Judaism is satanism pretending to be a religion, but when you put it side by side with all the spiritual traditions of the world, even 'atheistic' Buddhism or Confucianism or Shintoism, it simply does not fit. The ethical dimension is not just lacking, but turned upside down. Even Reform Judaism insists on the ritual observation of Kol Nidre, the most solemn 'prayer' of the Jews, that allows them to break all their promises of the coming year. There can be no rightful constitutional protection of the profession of confessional Judaism. Judaism is far more poisonous and less pious than the code of the Mafia. 

The promotion of Talmudism should be treated as a crime. We need to take a fresh look at the Spanish Inquisition undistorted by Judaic special pleading such as by Netanyahu's father.

Americans need to face up to the fact that the rules governing the media have allowed the mass media to be hijacked by the Jews. The brains of common Americans have been turned to oatmeal. The spiritual foundation of the west has been completely subverted, and democracy has become a joke.

We should at least be discussing radically different alternative orders of media ownership and control. Maybe end corporate ownership of media properties. Allow only cooperatives in the media space, open only to citizens, and no citizen to hold a stake in more than one. The tech companies and other such infrastructure should be neutral public utilities. 

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 0
fleur de lis Deathrips Mon, 03/05/2018 - 23:21 Permalink

Since the Israelis are so very sophisticated it might be a good time to cut down on their welfare checks.

It is so wrong for a country as advanced, powerful, and prosperous as Israel to keep crying poverty, and howling about Palestinians, and still rip us off.

They are the Switzerland of the Middle East and are more than capable of taking care of themselves. 

Clearly they do not need American welfare money if they have the R&D facilities to manufacture hacking ability into devices belonging to their very generous donors. 

And they know very well that we are crushed under severe budget issues.

Since Israel is so inextricably enmeshed in our politics, money, foreign policy, and culture we should just make it a 51st state.

At least we would get a Mediterranean navy base.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 4
CTacitus Deathrips Mon, 03/05/2018 - 23:21 Permalink

The lyin' orange haired orangutan sitting next to his Zio-pimp is a disgraceful turn-coat who like the useless whore that he is sells his nations' flesh to a chabad pimp for his own personal gain. Then he turns around and lies with impunity to the audience at hand. He is as he always was : a thin-skinned self gratifying blob of testosterone.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 1
veritas semper… Deathrips Mon, 03/05/2018 - 23:30 Permalink

Satanyahoo praised his decision to move US Embassy to Jerusalem.

The other idiot,VP Pence had a speech at AIPAC ,where he said that if the "Iranian nuclear deal is not fixed,JUSA withdraws from it" standing kosher ovations.

Syria,Lebanon,Iran and probably W bank and Gaza, where currently the zionist abomination continues to kell with impunity ,young children and youngsters ,THOSE ARE ALL on the zionist menu.. But JUSA is not concerned about this as it is about the rights of AlQaeda in Syria's Ghouta.

I can hardly wait to see what The Donald does after Satanyahoo gave his orders to his American Bitch.

In context,Mr. Lavrov said that Russia has evidence of US helping terrorists in Ghouta.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
sarz Deathrips Tue, 03/06/2018 - 03:54 Permalink

Trump might very well be a POS shabbos goy. Or could be he really wants to put America first. If the latter, he cannot show his hand just yet. Have you noticed, Trump never fights the Jews' deeply-laid memes head on. He takes the Florida shooting at seeming face value and then short circuits some of the strands at high voltage. Similarly, it could be that he is leading Israel to a one-state solution after his Jerusalem declaration supported the Jews 150 percent, leaving America as its only friend. Look at the transcript of the Netanyahu meeting. Netanyahu brings up Iran. But Putin has opened the barn door, and that horse has already fled. He's officially declared, from his most ceremonial platform, that even a tactical nuke on one of Russia's allies will be met with a nuclear response. Trump might have been told in advance. Just last week, against the Pentagon and State, Trump declared that America's only purpose in Syria, almost accomplished, is the defeat of ISIS. No wonder the Jews are whining that Donald is not really their friend. Check out what they are saying at the Tablet. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
1.21 jigawatts whatswhat1@yahoo.com Tue, 03/06/2018 - 01:48 Permalink

More like 95% and 109 countries and counting.  The world is at max Jew fatigue, don't kid yourself. 

But its for no reason, of course.  Has nothing to do with actions or beliefs or that crazy ass shit in the Talmud about 100 ways to subvert the Goyim. 

Nah, the Jews were just sitting there innocently minding their own business, helping little old ladies cross the street and winning truth-telling contests. 

Its like when your buddy comes home and says he was thrown out of a bar and you think he must have just had a bad night.

Or that same buddy comes home and says he got kicked out of 109 bars- but, of course its because he wasn't being an ass hole.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
PrivetHedge whatswhat1@yahoo.com Tue, 03/06/2018 - 05:38 Permalink

The pharisees have always been paranoid, the fact they decided to rape Palestine in The Nakba and strive for 'most hated pharisee' status is no ones fault but their own.

The constant whining and bleating of these occult pharisees is sickening, and no amount of paranoia justifies murdering 3000 americans to get an excuse for continual war in their 'chosen' region.

And yes, there's a solid trail of evidence that only a corrupt FBI and owned CIA could ignore.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=christopher+bollyn

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
rejected Mon, 03/05/2018 - 22:11 Permalink

Nope,,,, not mine,,,, I have neither.  

Disclaimer: I am aware they have probably every post I have made online but as I am no threat to them, they'll just store it away until needed. 