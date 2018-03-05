US Navy Boosts Mediterranean Presence As Exxon Set To Explore Offshore Cyprus

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
The U.S. Navy has increased its Mediterranean fleet, just a couple of weeks before Exxon is due to send two surveying vessels to explore offshore Cyprus near the area where Turkey blocked an Eni drilling ship from prospecting in February, Turkish news outlet Ahval reports.
Last year, ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum signed an exploration and production (E&P) sharing contract with the Cyprus government, under which the companies will start drilling in a block offshore Cyprus this year.
Two weeks ago, Turkish Navy vessels threatened to sink a drilling ship that oil major Eni has hired to explore for oil and gas offshore Cyprus - a divided island whose northern part is run by Turkish Cypriots and is recognized only by Turkey.
According to local media reports, four or five ships of the Turkish Navy tried to prevent Saipem’s 12000 drilling vessel from performing exploration in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Cyprus.
Turkey, which recognizes the northern Turkish Cypriot government and doesn’t have diplomatic relations with the internationally recognized government of Cyprus, claims that part of the Cyprus offshore area is under the jurisdiction of Turkish Cypriots or Turkey.
Earlier this month, Eni said that together with France’s Total, it had made a promising gas discovery offshore Cyprus, confirming that the Zohr-like play - where Eni found the biggest gas deposit in the Mediterranean offshore Egypt - extends into the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone.
According to Greek newspaper Ekathimerini, Exxon is intent on surveying its block offshore Cyprus despite the Turkish Navy activities and the blockade on Eni’s prospecting in the area. Cypriot Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis confirmed in the middle of February that Exxon had contacted Cyprus to express its support to the government of Cyprus and to confirm that it intended to meet its commitment to explore in Block 10, as per the exploration contract. Exxon is said to be sending two vessels with special robots to survey the best prospects for drilling that will begin in the second half of this year.
Comments
Just some common sense: WTF are these american war ships doing this far from their country?
Somebody nuke America before it starts another war.
You seem to be under the impression that the government works for "the people".
This is perfectly true. But. "the people" doesn't include the peons, serfs and debt and wage slaves. They are just the ones used to fund it.
In reply to Just some common sense: WTF… by Mr.V
Exxon is my major holding.
Oil exploration and recovery is the business.
Global assets are available.
Cannot wait for Rex to get back to a real job and quit fucking around in the lame ass State Department.
In reply to You seem to be under the… by css1971
Notice that Syria is directly to the right of Cyprus where the exploration will take place. And south is Lebanon another soon to be failed state.
Oil and gas majors love failed states, right Libya?
In reply to Exxon is my major holding… by Arnold
Yeah, Afrin region, currently the focus of the Turkish invasion, is oil rich as well.
Oil is not easy money for anybody.
Even the Narcos stealing refined pipeline product in Mexico have tough days.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
So, if I start some offshore business adventure, is the US military going to run security for me?
In reply to Yeah, Afrin region,… by Arnold
The military protects you every day,in every way, citizen.
Most times with competent results.
In reply to So, if I start some offshore… by Janet smeller
Thank you for your service.
Anything that flies in the face of Turkey is fine by me. Why doesn't Turkey start drilling between Cyprus and the mainland. If they hit a big deposit then we can talk about half for southern Cyprus.
In reply to The military protects you… by Arnold
Seems nobody is noticing the 'sideways' drilling from Israel. Gonna be a lotta straws in that Slurpee.
In reply to Thank you for your service… by SoDamnMad
OUR war ships...protecting NOT OUR oil, against OUR NATO ally Turkey.
How about, "No Foreign Entanglements"?
In reply to Seems nobody is noticing the… by DillyDilly
and Kuwait drilling sideways into Iraq
In reply to Seems nobody is noticing the… by DillyDilly
That’s not what I asked
In reply to The military protects you… by Arnold
It is what you asked.
I gave you an answer you did not want to hear,girl.
In reply to That’s not what I asked by Janet smeller
“The military protects you every day,in every way, citizen.” Really? How are you protecting me from the massive debt that’s being taken out in my name to support the MIC? If you wanna “volunteer” to run around the globe chanting “USA! USA! USA!” In the name of my defense while blowing millions of innocent people to bits, thanks, but no thanks. Do it on your own dime.
In reply to The military protects you… by Arnold
of course....they will take pizza payments until cash flow improves...
In reply to So, if I start some offshore… by Janet smeller
"So, if I start some offshore business adventure, is the US military going to run security for me?"
Not until you have amassed enough money to "purchase" your elected officials through your campaign "donations".
However, thanks to our highly enlightened Supreme Court and their Citizens United ruling, this bribery is totally legal. /sarc
In reply to So, if I start some offshore… by Janet smeller
Yes strange isn't it, if you believe the guff about oil glut, then why the hell is every flashpoint about oil or gas resource.
In reply to Yeah, Afrin region,… by Arnold
I agree.
In Venezuela's case, it is their only revenue, a critical focus.
Saudi has investments elsewhere, yet ready revenue and world stage power comes from oil.
The former Soviet is increasing revenue and stepping on to the world stage again with oil and gas.
Europe proper and China proper are low to nothing producers of hydrocarbon energy; they go elsewhere through corporations and proxies.
Calories count in many locations.
Future supply is important.
Future costs, not so much.
In reply to Yes strange isn't it, if you… by Sapere aude
Cyprus is not a failed state.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Then you would open a bank account and move your savings there ?
In reply to Cyprus is not a failed state. by Peterk_kk
maybe not but the EU is working on it until they suck-seed.
In reply to Cyprus is not a failed state. by Peterk_kk
Exactly my fear..could be bigger game afoot...in Syria?
In reply to … by BennyBoy
I am 100% sure the girls of the USN would be thrilled to help anybody that requests assistance in the Med.
In reply to Exxon is my major holding… by Arnold
suuuuuuure...ask the survivors of the USS Liberty.... ;-0
In reply to I am 100% sure the girls of… by Arnold
What was that passenger jet we shot down in the ME?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iran_Air_Flight_655
Shit happens in the big world, sonny.
Even in the lost Republic of Texas.
In reply to suuuuuuure...ask the… by attah-boy-Luther
It's one big mercenary outfit.
In reply to You seem to be under the… by css1971
Yep.
Under Admiralty/Maritime/Equity Law banksters can loot PRIZES under piracy/commerce everywhere on the planet on land (Inland revenue/treasury) and sea through their courts (justice).
Rivers, water, sea (Holy See) - Money - currency, (river) banks, deposits, liquid assets, flows, frozen assets....
Citizenship
In reply to It's one big mercenary… by Nexus789
Yep
In reply to It's one big mercenary… by Nexus789
No it's your country, only you can stand up and demand change by a revolution.
Or you expect us to come to America and do that for you?
You let your country invade other countries for regime change.
Only a american citizen can change their rulers, we can only stop your country from doing things in our country.
You are guilty for not standing up, you let government destroy other countries so why should we even bother to not nuke Murica because you live in there?
In reply to You seem to be under the… by css1971
Countries or corporations?
In reply to No it's your country, only… by Mr.V
.
Citizenship = voluntary slavery
In reply to You seem to be under the… by css1971
We could not care less.
Your government is your mess.
Your rhetoric is the same, like in nazi germany: I did not know, or I could do nothing....
In reply to You seem to be under the… by css1971
Just some common sense: in this world there's competition. Deny the simple fact and the barbarians will laugh their hearts out. And eat you alive while you speak about humanity, equality, justice etc. etc. etc. Perhaps take a look at Sweden or another lost EU hellhole.
In reply to Just some common sense: WTF… by Mr.V
Strange comparison you make here dude, seems you can't think proper..
Nothing wrong with Sweden, they do not invade other countries.
In fact they help people from countries which Murica invades.
Even one of Murica's popular alternative journalist called Tim Pool went to Sweden to find out it's blowed up story.
The poor guy couldn't find any of these "no go zones", people telling him it's a hoax by the media.
He travel al the way to sweden to find out there is nothing to report about refugee no go zones.
I personally live in the Netherlands, and the refugees are really honest.
I see them every day in the supermarket as the refugee center is close to it.
Offcourse 5% out of 100% looks like a criminal, but so it also with the normal dutch citizen.
The only thing I do not approve is they get benefits we as a normal dutch citizen don't get, but I blame the government for that and not the refugee who just want a better place to live.
These are people from countries where the U.S.A. wanted regime change.
Do not switch over the problem to countries which help people from countries your government invades.
Yes, I do live in a shithole because your government put in a militray base 5km from my home (brunssum) which makes my living area a threat for nuclear missiles.
Once your government decides to launch a missile on Russia or their allies, I can expect missilies coming in to my living area.
Now hopefully you can understand a little bit why we hate America!!!!!!!!
Get off your lazy ass and bring a revolution so that the world can live in peace.
F*ck America and their lazy citizens for not standing up!
In reply to Just some common sense: in… by Space Animatoltipap
I cannot fault what you say except it is not America who is at fault, it is US Inc. a private corporation who claims to re-present the proper American government (and its people).
In reply to Nothing wrong with Sweden,… by Mr.V
Say that to the people of Libya, Iraq, Syria etc.
Only the american people can take back control of their country.|
Or soon or later missiles may be coming your way as more and more people get to know the real america as mainstream media has no control anymore.
If they ask me Russia, Iran, North-Korea want to hit america all at once, I would approve it as you had many chances to change it by yourself.
Your country killled many so why care about a lazy american?
In reply to I cannot fault what you say… by commoncourtesy
I am English and live in the UK which is equally 'as corrupt' as many other CORPORATIONS across the globe (if not more so).
I am deeply ashamed of what 'CORPORATIONS/GOVERNMENTS' have done in MY NAME and under the auspices of the Country I inhabit.
I weep when I see and hear what is being done to innocent men, women and children across the globe.
I agree with much of what you are saying however people in all Countries are ignorant to the truth of what is happening globally (as was I until fairly recently). Much information is being purposely withheld from them.
There are many people around the globe who are 'trying' to educate others and put right all that is wrong with the world. In the case of America, have a look at www.annavonreitz.com
I care about all innocent people (in whichever Country they live).
In reply to Say that to the people of… by Mr.V
The burden British subjects carry on their shoulders is emmense, more than any other nation. During times when the global population was less than half of today, under allegiance to the King/Queen of the British Empire, the Brits killed millions. In India alone with one law they killed 30 million Indians. This does not include the various indigenous people around the entire world they murdered. In China, in order to control what is Hong Kong today they saturated the population with Opium and then lined their ships bombarding indiscriminately. Then there is the Middle East that they took from the Ottomans placing British puppets as leaders leading to the turmoil we have seen today and will continue to see for some time. Even with Greece you viewed thus nation as a colony of yours. Churchill had struck a deal with Stalin that eventually led to the Greek civil war where Greece suffered more casualties than during the occupation by the Nazis. Cyprus? Talking about Nazis, many in the Royal family sided with Hitler; Prince Phillip, husband to the Queen had two sisters married to high ranking Nazi officials. Even the Queens uncle supported Nazism who also happened to be King of England for about a year. He handed over to Hitler via his wife the defensive measures the French had set up to counter an invasion from the Nazis; this is the real reason why the French surrendered so quickly. Of course Hitler himself used English banks in Switzerland to make payments for precious metals necessary for his weapons despite the fact that Hitler was killing British subjects. To end it all I ask you how many archeological sites British subjects pilaged to fill the British Museum?
That said you are right; today the Brits are innocent and to that we should all care for innocent people. This is why the British military system is helping a crazy Erdogan develop a military jet. Of course there are the Germans selling submarines and tank engines, the French rockets, the Italians attack helicopters to Erdogan. In the face of money all people are guilty...
In reply to I am English and live in the… by commoncourtesy
Yeah sure, that must be why a couple days ago Angela Merkel finally admitted no-go zones exist in Europe. Idiot.
In reply to Nothing wrong with Sweden,… by Mr.V
Hey, dumbshit, your country was involved in Gulf War I, Bosnian War, Kosovo War, Afghani War, Iraq War, Libyan War and Syrian War. Plus you still have a fucking king, you fucking serf - why don't you go cut that warmongering parasite's dick off? Shut the fuck up and take care of your own house before mouthing off to others, asshole.
In reply to Nothing wrong with Sweden,… by Mr.V
Well our country is a ally of America, just like others we take orders from your government.
You put your military base 5km from my home, we don't do that in your country.
Yes, we are not 100% corrrect but the real evil is within your government.
We only take orders from your country, or soon or later they are destroying our country for regime change.
Now please go work on your angry issues, thank you.
In reply to Hey, dumbshit, your country… by NiggaPleeze
Oh, little pathetic piss-ant has stupid excuses why others should be 'responsible' but not himself. How fucking quaint.
I know you Dutch smug whiners. Nothing's ever your fault when you do it.
Anger? Like your's you mean? Hardly. You are self-righteously angry at others for being just like you. That's not just angry, that's pathetic.
In reply to Well our country is a ally… by Mr.V
We do not represent us as the peace keepers of the world like you do, while you are in stead war criminals.
You do understand that if we bring a revolution and take our country back, the next day your government start the campaign to bring regime change in our country.
Again, go work on your angry issues because you are not speaking relevant but attacking people personally.
In reply to Oh, little pathetic piss-ant… by NiggaPleeze
You still don't get it. You Dutch are the very same war criminals, except you are pathetic enough to blame others for your war crimes. And as evidenced by your idiotic commenting on this thread, you are even more insistent you are peace-keepers and 'innocent' as you bomb and destroy country after country than the 'Americans' you condemn. You truly are pathetic.
So you say. To which I say; if Americans try to kick out the satanic cabal that has taken over our government, the same or even worse things will happen to us. They will use all the weapons they have to stop us. You think voting makes a difference in the US, that it is a 'democracy' and we can really change things by voting? Hahahahahahaha! We are in same boat as you, my friend, but even worse. So stop making pathetic excuses and take responsibility for yourself! Nobody is overthrowing Satan risk-free, you coward!
I just return to you what you give to me. You dare attack me for not overthrowing my government while your's does all the bad things mine does and you do nothing? Frankly that does make you an asshole, and actually I'm not angry about it, I just like writing with color when making fun of cowardly smug hypocrites like you.
In reply to You do understand that if we… by Mr.V
Dude, you're wasting your breath.
The whole country is mentally ill and living in a fantasy - it'll get uglier before it ends.
In reply to You do understand that if we… by Mr.V
Biggest suicidal death cult in history.
In reply to Dude, you're wasting your… by Branded
I can give u only one up and I hate those fat peeps more, than you do. For exaxtly the same reasons.
During the cold war those friendly Americans did make 80 wells on Rhein. They put in nuclear bombs. They wanted to let them explode, should Soviet Union attack.
Means destroying Central Europe only so. To feed their doctrine. Taking no shit about the people living there. This would destroy whole of Erope as well. 80 nukes, not on their soil, but our soil.
In reply to Nothing wrong with Sweden,… by Mr.V
And the Dutch are a loved people? It'll take more than words to convince me of that. I've worked with too many Dutchmen. But thanks for your insight anyway. I hope your beloved immigrants learn to be truly "Dutch" with their multiple diseases they bring into your paradise.
In reply to Nothing wrong with Sweden,… by Mr.V
Did I say that?
You have anything relevant to say?
Helping refugees from countries who flee away because Murica invades is still much better then to be the aggressor.
The world shouldn't have any borders, governments etc.
The world should be a place where everbody can go where the f*ck he wants to go.
In reply to And the Dutch are a loved… by one ping only
Oh you are stupid Globalist/Bolshevik/Communist. That explains it all. Listen, instead of patiently waiting for hordes of third worlders to take over Netherlands and drown the natives in happiness and sharing, do yourself a favor, move to Africa now! Why make yourself wait for the bliss? Don't be so hard on yourself! Go now!
In reply to Did I say that?… by Mr.V