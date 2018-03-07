Stocks Spike After White House Says Mexico, Canada May Be Exempt From Tariffs

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:05

As previously reported, NYT confirms that President Trump is expected to formally sign off on imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports at noon on Thursday, although "advisers close to the White House emphasized that the timing could change."

The tariffs, however, would not go into effect immediately, however, with a two-week implementation period required under the statue that gives the president authority to impose the measures. That could give countries or companies a chance to submit input and try to sway the administration’s plan, according to the people familiar with the deliberations.

However, more notably, both the loonie and peso moved sharply, with the USDCAD dipping from 1.2960 to 1.2920 and USDMXN, 18.7860 towards 18.7300, following comments from Sarah Sanders that potential carveouts for Mexico and Canada are being discussed, which again echoes what President Trump said yesterday.

As some noted, however, Sanders did seem to strike a more conciliatory tone in saying that tariff plans will be executed on a "country by country basis" considering national security (which investors take to mean allies).

The news that some allies may be exempt also helped push stocks higher on the day.

Comments

Snaffew Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

one thing that you can always trust...is that the news cannot be trusted.  Everything is delivered in a way to influence the markets and then the tune changes...usually within minutes or hours.

Seasmoke Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:20 Permalink

And China. And Japan. And Germany. And England. And of course don't forget Israel.
Trump is The Greatest Game Show Host Ever. We are watching Reality TV 24/7 with this guy !!!

But of course Gold didn't spike !!! LOL

QQQBall Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:34 Permalink

He'll slap tariffs on the Maldives and Canary Islands & Exempt everyone else. $3 for autoworkers in Mex and $60+/hour. Fucking need to 'splain it to The Donald? Winning!

RedBaron616 Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

If you are carving out Mexico, then Trump does NOT care one iota about the American workers. You simply do NOT make "Free Trade" agreements with countries with such much lower wages and benefits. It is a recipe for disaster.

truthalwayswinsout Wed, 03/07/2018 - 15:59 Permalink

Trump has the right idea but the wrong execution.

We need reciprocal trade. If you have free trade with us we have free trade with you. If you have one way trade with us we immediately have one way trade with you. China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and many products from Europe would get 30-200% tariffs under one way trade.

With reciprocal trade the one way traders can end the problem overnight if they adopt free trade so it is up to them to purge and become free traders.

The only companies that would really suffer would be Apple, Walmart and Amazon. And in reality do you really care? And our exposure to the $800 Billion in deficits would be $50 billion in exports. IT IS A NO LOSE PROPOSITION THAT LETS EVERY COUNTRY DECIDE ON THEIR OWN WHAT KIND OF RELATIONSHIP THEY WANT WITH US.

With the new tax breaks companies would be flush with cash to quickly build new factories in the US. Even those hurt by retaliation on exports would be ok with their tax breaks.  Considering the fact that 75% of our exports are done with countries we have free trade with we have absolutely nothing to lose.