Stocks Spike After White House Says Mexico, Canada May Be Exempt From Tariffs

As previously reported, NYT confirms that President Trump is expected to formally sign off on imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports at noon on Thursday, although "advisers close to the White House emphasized that the timing could change."
The tariffs, however, would not go into effect immediately, however, with a two-week implementation period required under the statue that gives the president authority to impose the measures. That could give countries or companies a chance to submit input and try to sway the administration’s plan, according to the people familiar with the deliberations.
However, more notably, both the loonie and peso moved sharply, with the USDCAD dipping from 1.2960 to 1.2920 and USDMXN, 18.7860 towards 18.7300, following comments from Sarah Sanders that potential carveouts for Mexico and Canada are being discussed, which again echoes what President Trump said yesterday.
As some noted, however, Sanders did seem to strike a more conciliatory tone in saying that tariff plans will be executed on a "country by country basis" considering national security (which investors take to mean allies).
NEW: Press Sec. Sanders says Pres. Trump expected to "sign something by the end of the week" on tariffs, says some countries will have potential carve outs based on national security. https://t.co/YPiDzAZ6KA pic.twitter.com/vFps2QAIJ4— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 7, 2018
The news that some allies may be exempt also helped push stocks higher on the day.
Comments
HAHAHA!! Trump fucking lied again! These tariffs are meaningless without Mexico and Canada. It's all about NAFTA.
This sounds like its being planned and rolled out like the Mulsim ban and I expect it will be as chaotic and ineffective due to lawsuits.
fake news
it's at least 72D chess
hahaha!
enjoy ;-)
Another day another 300pt Dow Stick Save. Lather Rinse Repeat
Wait 5 minutes, it will change again.
"Tomorrow? I meant the day after tomorrow... What? I specifically remember saying next week... Nope, I said it once, I'll say it again, sometime this year."
last night, it was a catastrophe that Cohen left...today---it's a positive. What's next? Yellowstone blowing its' Caldera will be good for the housing stocks in the midwest...thus the overall economy?
I said in one comment : I give it 3 months 'til all this collapses.
I was too generous
Did he lie, or did he actually start to think about the ramifications?
Madam Press Secretary .... dont ever give CNN a question ..... ever again .... suck it Acosta
Best Fx trading environment ever! Just don't be in a position more than 5 mins and you're all set. lol
I like SHS's mouth in that picture.
Eww.
Don Jr and Kushner trading feverishly
roger that!
*hand rubbing intensifies*
Along with Carl the Icon.
one thing that you can always trust...is that the news cannot be trusted. Everything is delivered in a way to influence the markets and then the tune changes...usually within minutes or hours.
Trump should arrest the central bankers for treason
Meanwhile, Kushner, the giobalist, is in Mexico selling us out.
Oh. now its "According to the NYTs" stock spike. .Tyler Durdenstein ! Your embarrassing yourself !!!
What ridiculous times these are when concern re. stock markets seemingly dominates policy.
Sure, to a good extent, stock prices dictate government economic policy. But, to a Hugely, Bigly extent, Mr. Bond Market gets it's way.
Does this mean that Cohen will stay now?
lol....it now appears that Cohen had just excused himself from the table to use the bathroom instead of leaving his actual position. Go figure!
Mexico is a national security threat lol
Being that 1/4 of Mexicans are in the US...
Yes, they are a threat to national security
And China. And Japan. And Germany. And England. And of course don't forget Israel.
Trump is The Greatest Game Show Host Ever. We are watching Reality TV 24/7 with this guy !!!
But of course Gold didn't spike !!! LOL
We think alike. Didn't see your comment before posting mine below ;-)
As Donny's waterboy at the Fed walks back interest rate increases. DC does Reality Show.
Strong statements followed by the walking it back...
Yawn...
seriously... I'm becoming desensitized to the sensationalism
He'll slap tariffs on the Maldives and Canary Islands & Exempt everyone else. $3 for autoworkers in Mex and $60+/hour. Fucking need to 'splain it to The Donald? Winning!
Hope he doesn't impose and Tariffs on Gibraltar or the Falklands. If he does, we'll hear about it 24fucking7 from good 'ol Britbob.
If you are carving out Mexico, then Trump does NOT care one iota about the American workers. You simply do NOT make "Free Trade" agreements with countries with such much lower wages and benefits. It is a recipe for disaster.
Whatever, it's not going to happen with the tariffs. Globalist always wins.
End NAFTA then restart negotiations. The "negotiators" need the incentive to come to consensus.
Trump has the right idea but the wrong execution.
We need reciprocal trade. If you have free trade with us we have free trade with you. If you have one way trade with us we immediately have one way trade with you. China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and many products from Europe would get 30-200% tariffs under one way trade.
With reciprocal trade the one way traders can end the problem overnight if they adopt free trade so it is up to them to purge and become free traders.
The only companies that would really suffer would be Apple, Walmart and Amazon. And in reality do you really care? And our exposure to the $800 Billion in deficits would be $50 billion in exports. IT IS A NO LOSE PROPOSITION THAT LETS EVERY COUNTRY DECIDE ON THEIR OWN WHAT KIND OF RELATIONSHIP THEY WANT WITH US.
With the new tax breaks companies would be flush with cash to quickly build new factories in the US. Even those hurt by retaliation on exports would be ok with their tax breaks. Considering the fact that 75% of our exports are done with countries we have free trade with we have absolutely nothing to lose.