Russian Billionaire Claims Fusion GPS Funded By Soros

In a Daily Caller op-ed calling the Russian meddling narrative a "false public manipulation," Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska claims that Daniel Jones - a former FBI investigator, Feinstein staffer and now a Fusion GPS operative - told the Russian Oligarch's lawyer in March, 2017 that Fusion GPS was funded by "a group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros."
Of note, Deripaska's lawyer, D.C. lobbyist Adam Waldman, recommended Jones to investigate and verify the claims from the Fusion GPS anti-Trump dossier assembled by former UK spy Christopher Steele. Waldman was also an intermediary between Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Steele in trying to arrange a meeting - which suggests that Waldman, Jones, Steele and Fusion GPS are all connected.
Deripaska describes the ongoing "Russia narrative" as nothing more than a scandal manufactured by the deep state. "Wagging the dog costs money," writes Deripaska. "So, who is the “funding mechanism” of this “shadowy government?”" Why, none other than billionaire financier George Soros, according to Daniel Jones - as relayed to Congressional investigators by Deripaska's attorney Adam Waldman:
[O]n March 16, 2017, Daniel Jones — himself a team member of Fusion GPS, self-described former FBI agent and, as we now know from the media, an ex-Feinstein staffer — met with my lawyer, Adam Waldman, and described Fusion as a “shadow media organization helping the government,” funded by a “group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros.” My lawyer testified these facts to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Nov. 3. Mr. Soros is, not coincidentally, also the funder of two “ethics watchdog” NGOs (Democracy 21 and CREW) attacking Rep. Nunes’ committee memo. -Oleg Deripaska
Jones currently runs the Penn Quarter Group, a "research and investigative advisory" firm whose website was registered in April of 2016, days before Steele delivered his first in a series of Trump-Russia memos. Jones began tweeting out articles suggesting illicit ties between the Trump campaign and Russia as early as 2017.
As The Federalist's Sean Davis reported last month, Congressional documents and leaked texts between Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Deripaska's attorney Adam Waldman reveal that Jones is "intimately involved with ongoing efforts to retroactively validate" the Steele / Fusion GPS memos.
Jones comes up in leaked text messages between Sen. Warner and Waldman as a point of contact for Christopher Steele. The encrypted text messages, leaked to Fox News, discuss efforts by Warner to secure Steele's testimony.
“I spoke w Steele,” Waldman wrote on April 25, 2017. “He repeated the same position which is that he wants to be helpful but is fearful of the triumvirate of cost, time suck and reputation.”
“He asked me what your concern was about a letter first and I explained it but he would still like as a first protective step from you and [Sen. Richard] Burr asking him and his partner to assist w the investigation by answering questions,” Waldman added. “He [Steele] said he will also speak w Dan Jones whom he says is talking to you.”
“I pointed out there is no privilege in that discussion although Dan [Jones] is a good guy and very trustworthy guy. I encouraged him again to engage with you for the sake of the truth and of vindication of the dossier,” he wrote. -Adam Waldman to Mark warner
Jones' name was also mentioned in a list of individuals from a January 25 Congressional letter from Senators Grassley and Graham to various Democratic party leaders who were likely involved in Fusion GPS's 2016 efforts. The letter seeks all communications between the Democrats and a list of 40 individuals or entities, of which Jones is one.
Deripaska - Russia's richest man before the 2008 financial crisis, has recently come under fire for his association with short-lived Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. Last week a prostitute from Belarus claimed to have a tape of Deripaska discussing "plans" for the 2016 election, which she says she'll release if someone gets her out of a Thai prison.
The "Deep State"
"Technology and the disintegration of evidence-based journalism permit a surprisingly small number of individuals to destroy bilateral or multilateral relations." Deripaska writes. "Their motivation in shifting from an inconvenient reality into their desired reality is power and military-industrial commercial interests."
What has been inelegantly termed the “Deep State” is really this: shadow power exercised by a small number of individuals from media, business, government and the intelligence community, foisting provocative and cynically false manipulations on the public. Out of these manipulations, an agenda of these architects’ own design is born.
"Unfortunately, I am personally familiar with this group," writes Deripaska. "Before they moved to their current, bigger ambitions of reversing the U.S. presidential election results, they scurrilously attacked me and others from the shadows for two decades. The various story lines and roles they have created for me don’t survive close scrutiny and are internally inconsistent, yet they simply follow the “Wag the Dog” playbook: We don’t need it to prove to be true. We need it to distract them."
While Deripaska may be a Putin-aligned Russian oligarch - he's not alone in the growing chorus of voices on both sides of the aisle pointing to the absurdity of the Russia narrative - with Democrat rep Jim Himes even saying it's a "running joke" between Democrats.
If the goal was to divide the nation after a Trump win, the "deep state" - with (allegedly) Soros-funded opposition research firm Fusion GPS at its side, has done a remarkable job.
Comments
What a shock!
oh my, that is so anti-semenite!
Like I've said many times, get rid of Soros and half your problems go away overnight.
If anyone in our .gov really had an interest in proving what Soros spends money on, it would be pretty simple to track using banking technology. Therefore they must not want to shut him down. And you need to ask yourself "Why?".
You might have that backwards.
He has money, he has allies in this country who run the banks you speak of and it is they who want to shut shit down. This is a war, both sides want the other side shut down. No one has an upper hand - yet.
Don't be naive or dive too deep into the weeds.
From the front page - but not the actual story: "...Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska..."
Looks like the globalists have, indeed, infested ZH. No (((oligarch))) would spill the beans like this.
He all but says that his motive is having been hurt by them.
Is there enough evidence now to take the whole bunch of these schemers and try them for sedition and attempted overthrow of the government?
"On November 21, 1962, the Department of Justice ordered the AZC (AIPAC) to begin registering as an Israeli foreign agent. This touched off an intense battle between the Justice Department and the AZC which outlasted (KILLED) both JFK and RFK. The bloodied and bruised Justice Department hid away its files on the affair until they were finally declassified and released in 2008.
The effort to register Israel’s foreign agents clearly failed. Just 42 days after the Justice Department order, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee incorporated itself in Washington and took over the AZC’s functions. Since the year it was ordered to register—as part of the AZC—AIPAC has extracted an inflation-adjusted $250 billion from US taxpayers for its foreign principals. Influencing the conduct of US policy "by techniques outside normal diplomatic channels" has never stopped."
And the jew supremacists at AIPAC want your guns, your money, your kids & your soul.
Isn't it time to lock Soros up? Or can we revoke his US citizenship for committing felonies against the US?
If a naturalized citizen committed felonies of any kind, they can be stripped of US citizenship and deported.
Soros has funded a race war, the overthrow of an elected US government, and who knows what else.
At one time, this was called treason.
Sessions needs to indict Soros, but because Soros is a Jew, he is untouchable.
the word you need to start using in your argument is sedition. legalese, it defines more accurately what you are saying.
If I could have up voted you more I would have.
Soros is anti-US (Constitution) and should be eliminated.
Why have we in the US allowed ourselves to be ruled by Oligarchs and banks from Europe?
These globalists are the enemy, arrest/execute Soros first
"why"
Blackmail,extorsion and bribery.
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/2018/03/07/how-al-jazeeras-suppresse…
https://electronicintifada.net/content/whats-al-jazeeras-undercover-fil…
Dots.
Dots keep moving.
Meandering lines.
No end in sight.
And who is gonna try them?
But, but, you don't understand, this mean poor Hillary was innocent. The Russian is the proof. (Do I need the Sarc.?)
As I don't like Prostitutin, I give him a credit for saying that "all Russian oligarchs WERE APPOINTED"!
>Looks like the globalists have, indeed, infested ZH. No (((oligarch))) would spill the beans like this.
Deripaska is a Kuban Cossack, not a Russian Jew.
Soros is not his own man, just as JP Morgan was utilized as the ostensible force behind the establishment of the US Federal Reserve for total control of American finances. Soros is just another cats paw of the huge Rothschild-Zio machine controlling most of the money, perceptions, and politicians in the West. He is their agent provocateur and his dupes are behind the dirty work in numerous destabilizations to weaken and divide stronger nations resisting being sucked into the Rothchild-led globalist new world order.
If Soros was not a part of this cabal there would be arrest warrants for his head like there is in Russia and Hungry. While the Soros left arm of the cabal focuses on destabilizations by fomenting strife and divisions, the Ziocon right arm (mainly Zionists and neocons) carries out most of the major wet work by training, supplying and funding insurgencies and starting actual wars, while enticing our venal and greedy corporate establishment with promises to share in the spoils from the various conquests, like in Iraq, the Ukraine, and Syria and other regime-change operations in the works. When the people of the victim nations are sufficiently impoverished and displaced, Soros’s organizations are used to herd the hapless masses into other nations further breaking down borders and national identities, all to serve the globalist hegemony of the same megalomaniac, monopolistic group.
Excellent analysis and capsulation, FBaggins. I hope people read and understand your words with insight and forward-thinking.
Dear Tyler, please let Frodo write an article and pin it to the top of the page!
Even the Don has never tweeted a line at Georgie....not one tweet...humm
You dont insult your boss.......
Never poke your finger in the eye of your banker
Many hands get crossed with $$$?
Russian Billionaire Claims Fusion GPS Funded By Soros
My response: EVIL, EVIL, EVIL. With more and more information emerging, the conclusion one quickly reaches is that EVIL is everywhere one looks.
George Soro should have the following tattoo stamped across his forehead.
I belong to my father, the devil, and I want to carry out my father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
Soros is a poster child for the ANTICHRIST.
George Soros claims he is a god and “the creator of everything,” however the billionaire globalist also warns he is a “self-centred” god who believes “normal rules do not apply” to him.
“I fancied myself as some kind of god …” he wrote. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.“ When asked by Britain’s Independent newspaper to elaborate on that statement, Soros doubled down: “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.“
His enormous donations to the American ruling class have earned him a seat in the shadow government, pulling puppet strings behind the scenes. So what does Soros think about the nation he immigrated to from his native Hungary in 1956? Today’s U.S., he writes in his latest book, “The Bubble of American Supremacy,” is a “threat to the world.” We have become a “supremacist” nation.
Despite his reputation as an international philanthropist, Soros occasionally becomes candid about his real nature. “I am sort of a deus ex machina,” Soros told the New York Times in 1994. “I am something unnatural. I’m very comfortable with my public persona because it is one I have created for myself. It represents what I like to be as distinct from what I really am. You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’m very much self-centered.”
In his book “Soros on Soros,” he says: “I do not accept the rules imposed by others…. And in periods of regime change, the normal rules don’t apply.” Clearly, Soros considers himself to be someone who is able to determine when the “normal rules” should and shouldn’t apply.
Soros also stated, “Destroying America will be the culmination of my life’s work.”
We need a very nasty bug bomb tossed into whatever spider hole that Soros and his evil clan/henchmen reside. If that doesn't do it, I'm all for the unrestricted use of fuel/air thermobaric munitions. Fortunately, the GEOTUS has plenty of those in his inventory.
yea, but who does he work for?
i don't think he's the top dog.
Hard to believe this major POS hasn't been murdered. Damn shame.
His upper level handlers will fight that. He is too good at what he does.
Frontman only
They'll just crawl back under Schiff's fridge in Harveywould. It's still progress.
Steele knows where all the bodies are buried.
Crack Steele with a threat of prosecution for defrauding the USG and the entire sordid conspiracy is exposed.
As a British citizen, he's fully vulnerable to a request for extradition to face those charges.
British courts might even cooperate by looking into his bank accounts to see who has been floating the cost of this and all his other "intelligence work".
I am throwing a party when that guy kicks the bucket and y'all are invited!
Get rid of my wife and there goes the other half.
You missed something- he has kids. And they're even more radical than he is. Fortunately, not as bright.
Only half ? What a little buyers remorse? Its still a story? Pregnant!
Seems like a perfect time to bring back the Guillotine....
Soros follows orders too... get rid of him and Mr Global would just summon the next one.
Not that I have any issue at all with taking Soros down...
No! That is so anti semantic. Did I say that right?
Paul Singer of Elliot Management was in at the start to get Fusion GPS to go after Trump.
The truth is anti-Semitic.
Uncle Schlomo will let you know what the truth is.
The reality is anti-goy
Daniel Jones doesn't look particularly Welsh to me.
Paul Singer engaged Fusion for the early dossier efforts, but Fusion has been doing a hell of a lot more than that since Simpson, Fritsch and Catan left the WSJ and founded it in 2011 - mostly for Democrats / Establishment opposition research. They did a ton of oppo research on Mitt Romney in 2012 for example. They also investigated the planned parenthood undercover videos to try and debunk them & worked for Russian money launderer Denis Katsyv on research for his Magnitsky act lawsuit.
Soros learned long ago that everyone is for sale in the Washington DC.
Good Morning ZHrs,
Live Q Analysis 24/7 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmQBgw7G2pM
#WeThePeople 24/7 Patriots' Soapbox Stream
Streamed live on Mar 5, 2018
SUBSCRIBE 24K
