"We Know All About You" - MoviePass Is Secretly Tracking Its Customers' Movements

Anybody who bothered to look at MoviePass's business plan would've immediately been confronted with the fact that the business was doomed to fail - barring some king of pivot that would bring in badly needed revenue for a company that buys movie tickets for $10 then sells them to its "customers" for 33 cents...
Just to put this problem in perspective, lets apply some math to this case study on how not to run a business. Lets assume that each of MoviePass's 400,000 subscribers decide to see 2 movies each week (they're entitled to one movie pass a day...but lets just assume they only use 2 per week) at a cost of $10...that's a total cost of $32 million each month. Now, each of those subscribers are paying $10 per month for their service which means MoviePass is collecting $4 million in revenue and burning $28 million every single month or $336mm per year...and that doesn't even count their staff and other overhead expenses which we're sure are considerable. Does that sound like a business plan that might be of interest to you?
As we said when we first wrote about the company in October: Who knew that massive cash losses could be detrimental to the health of a business?
After the company revealed in January (in response to an inquiry from an incredulous customer) that it had ended its relationship with AMC, critics of the company were waiting for the other shoe to drop...
But earlier this week, the company hinted at how it might see itself recouping all of this lost revenue. It's a tried-and-true method in Silicon Valley: Harvest all of the user data you can - transparency and customer service be damned.
MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe revealed as much during a talk at the Entertainment Finance Forum this week, when he coyly informed his audience that "we [MoviePass] know all about you."
Huh? That's right: Though, as TechCrunch pointed out, there's nothing in the MoviePass user agreement authorizing it to collect such extensive reams of customer data - the company is apparently doing it anyway, as its CEO openly admitted.
"We get an enormous amount of information," Lowe continued. "We watch how you drive from home to the movies. We watch where you go afterwards."
This startled a TechCrunch reported, who said most users probably imagined the company's data-collection would be geared more toward helping movie studios learn about ticket sales patterns and perform A/B testing with more intense granularity.
Not that the company is literally tracking everything its users do.
It’s no secret that MoviePass is planning on making hay out of the data collected through its service. But what I imagined, and what I think most people imagined, was that it would be interesting next-generation data about ticket sales, movie browsing, A/B testing on promotions in the app and so on.
I didn’t imagine that the app would be tracking your location before you even left your home, and then follow you while you drive back or head out for a drink afterwards. Did you?
It sure isn’t in the company’s privacy policy, which in relation to location tracking discloses only a “single request” when selecting a theater, which will “only be used as a means to develop, improve, and personalize the service.” Which part of development requires them to track you before and after you see the movie?
Naturally I contacted MoviePass for comment and will update if I hear back. But it’s pretty hard to misinterpret Lowe’s words.
After a few days, the company responded with the following statement:
We are exploring utilizing location-based marketing as a way to help enhance the overall experience by creating more opportunities for our subscribers to enjoy all the various elements of a good movie night. We will not be selling the data that we gather. Rather, we will use it to better inform how to market potential customer benefits including discounts on transportation, coupons for nearby restaurants, and other similar opportunities.
And there you have it: In its effort to create a streamlined "night at the movies", MoviePass eventually plans to set up parking or help you order a car, or giving you a deal on dinner before or after - or maybe evven connecting you with other movie aficionados. To do that, it needs to collect as much data on its users' activities as possible.
But as for an explanation for its lack of transparency? The company has yet to provide a reasonable answer.
Let's hope they come up with something before the service folds, or they're forced - in a final act of desperation - to package and sell all that data to the highest bidder. The scandal is reminiscent of a controversy involving Uber, when the company was exposed for tracking users of its apps after they'd been dropped off.
Of course, MoviePass is a great deal for consumers (as we've mentioned above). But we imagine at least some customers would've thought twice if they knew about everything they were giving away...
Watch "Wind River," on Netflix.
"Longmire" is excellent, too.
It's funny how people think that "if the have nothing to hide, they have nothing to fear".
Especially when all you have to say to them is "I know where you live"
In reply to … by Looney
You would be amazed - or perhaps not, just how many people stand behind that axiom...
Both the distracted & indifferent, right along with the trustworthy & God-fearing.
In reply to It's funny how people think… by css1971
A friend of mine works for a movie/TV/Commercial tracking company. At his company.....located in super high Tech Portland, Oregon area...tracks everything in real time. It is crazy amazing and scary. At any time at their location ...if you have a smart TV, Direct TV, Comcast...or anything else for that matter...they can see in real time what you are watching, what commercials you switch away from, all of the demographics...the DATA is literally frightening. They have hundreds of monitors all harvesting the data they provide to anyone who is buying. They also are the lead company that tracks movie ticket sales...they have direct links to every movie theater in the world...and can track movie releases live...and have algorithms that will tell Hollywood, FOX, Universal Studios in real time how well the movie is going to do based on one days tickets sales compared to all past movie algo's. I could go on and on...It is pretty cool to watch a monitor...say like a rerun of the Simpsons...and you can watch the graph stay steady as the show is playing and as soon as an advertisement comes on the graph dives from people changing the channel...all in real time. And then they can look at what demographics changed the channel. Who continued to watch the commercial...and what demographic stayed...and who came back to the original program after the commercial ran. Wow.
Here is the company...
Total company revenue for fiscal 2015 grew to $102.9 million, up 36% from $75.6 million for the previous year. The company's TV Everywhere™ product line grew 76%
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rentrak
In reply to … by Looney
Interesting company. Had no idea they were in my backyard.
In reply to A friend of mine works for a… by takeaction
...and in my living room.
In reply to Interesting company. Had no… by motorollin
@takeaction ~ You see? The other day, HERE, I got the shit downvoted out of me because some clown who confused his IQ with his bowling average (and bragged about it), started a kneeJERK downvote avalanche...
Why? Because I cracked a joke about tuning a TV that I NEVER watch (& stated such therein), to the 720 club all night & point it at a wall (which I was thinking about painting a SIMPLE JACK mural on with his username, & which & whereby, prompted the pro-offering of aforesaid 'Nelson Burton Jr. of his unverified IQ/bowling average because, somehow, all he gleaned from all of that, applying his 'north of 145' bowling average, was that I was watching the fucking 720 club)...
I don't know what to say anymore... Either I surrender, or I go down fighting, but I'll tell you something... Fighting a battle of humor & wits is like being one of the 300 SPARTANS at Thermopylae...
In reply to A friend of mine works for a… by takeaction
>A friend of mine...etc
Conversly...a friend of mine was attached to a mil. software company that tracked bad guys. Get on public high speed transport. Take the sim out of your phone, ditch the phone, load contacts onto a hard drive, rinse and repeat, change transport, upload contacts onto a new burner...and he's still tracking you. In short you are always triangulated by any other active equipment around you. Whole of MIIC operates such gear.
In reply to A friend of mine works for a… by takeaction
Analog.
In reply to >A friend of mine...etc… by Crazy Or Not
Thank you!
In reply to A friend of mine works for a… by takeaction
I no longer support Hollywood.
Gave up my personal tracking device in 2010.
I would be surprised if they could get my home phone to tell them where I've been.
Call me old-fashioned and Luddite, but this is EXACTLY why I don't have a smartphone, I don't have FakeBook, and I don't "Tweet".
So this is a lot like Amazon only different?
If you still don't know that, you're an idiot.
And the article was written by a dumbass who has no idea how these systems evolved these last 5 years.
They can track a shitlot more.
Anybody who even visits my business website has it's entire personal info transfered, I know who your friends are and where they live and what they do.
I know who you are and you've been catalogued before you visit another page on my site.
My phone now tells me how many people are in a 2 mile radius arround me and who they are.
that info is worth a lot of info.
Young kids don't even have a clue what the new systems can do because they have never seen what privacy actually was. That's also why they suck at technology and why the lack of that knowledge will be a big problem for companies when these kids grow up and the millenials leave the workforce.
Just force stop the app
pfff... after 3 seconds all your data has been transfered. After that nobody cares if you still use the app.
In reply to Just force stop the app by backwaterdogs
Hard to find even one movie a month worth watching let alone 2 per week. Maybe that's their model. Anyway, just about everything "blockbuster" these days has to appeal to the "Chinese" market because there are just so damn many of them. And that's pretty much where I check-out. Just how many kung fu fighting superhero movies aimed at 14 year-olds but watched by adults do we need? Comedy is a lost art form. And that's without even worrying about the way-gone PC and other looney leftist agendae. Still gotta have a car chase or seven, in between the shoot-ups. For a culture desperately opposing gun ownership, they sure like to brandish them in their films! Not really sure when Hollywood jumped the shark. Late 80s perhaps when product placement became rife and everybody in movies had to smoke because of the money under the table from the tobacco companies who couldn't legitimately advertise their poisons. After this it became completely obvious that their was no art in the art form just tawdry commercialism. Then, of course, there's the paedophilia and casting couch sexual harassment/rape. But I digress.
Are you required to stay logged in all day? If not an old android phone with a removable battery would take care of this issue. I'd use wifi from any place that offers it for free. Walmart, McDonald', Starbucks and so on. I'd sit in my car, get my movie pass and then head on over to the theater.
The biggest issue I see is that there aren't any movies I'm even remotely interested in seeing. Dunkirk and Blade Runner were the last I remember. Took my nephew to see the latest Star Wars. We both despised that garbage. I don't see anything on the horizon that looks worth a fuck.
Can you get a dependent credit card on your account for your cat or dog? So long as you are the one responsible, why not? Then you can use it to buy stuff in his name, and boy does he like his action movies and popcorn! You can get anonymous email accounts for all the spam, so why not?
The banks should really look into this new market! Call it the anonymous card; a plain color with plain letters on it, no logo, no branding, just ... plain. Also, no fancy services (they would be on your account anyway), just ... plain.
Probably pay about a buck for the tickets they sell for 33 cents, depending on the priority and promotions the theater wants to support.
ALL your apps track you like this.
there is absolutely nothing good from a government allowing mass surveillance of its people. and it is most certainly unconstitutional in the USA and anyone who supports it is unpatriotic and basically begging the government to scrap the constitution and declare a dictatorship
in the USA we have an illegal surveillance program, political discord, violence on the streets, rise of a police state, military over reach, political corruptions, and a very high amount of wasted military spending. To me all those things are indicative of a collapse on an empire. Before Rome fell they did similar. Also prior to the fall of Rome there was an obsession with extravagant food. We also see this in the USA with reality TV shows about cooking food. The USA is a young nation and it is not exempt from the mistakes young nations make.
In reply to there is absolutely nothing… by wisebastard
Well of course is a topic I have harped on for years, who in the hell are all these companies mining/selling data, it's not just banks and credit cards anymore. It's a One Trick Algo world and we need to index and license all data sellers as step one to allow any kind of regulation as again, who in the hell are they and this is new one exposed today.
http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2017/04/one-trick-algo-world-needs-to-be…
The pharmacy benefit management companies take the cake though on all of this and have behavior files on you up the ying yang and they make money doing it and selling it to insurers and big pharma and who ever else might might want to buy it.
Pharmacy Benefit Managers Are Not Much More Than “Complex Well-Greased Algorithmic Human Scoring Machines” That Deny or Allow Access To Drugs To Create/Substantiate Big Corporate Profits
http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2018/03/pharmacy-benefit-managers-are-not-much.html
So hey, maybe your insurance carrier and PBM want to know what movies you are seeing and if you are sitting too much at them so they can risk assess you for not getting enough exercise next...they do that stuff. You know United Healthcare is pushing Tim Cook's Apple watch so they can get that activity data, and remember all of the Apple employees have an Optum Bank, owned by United Healthcare HSA account. They'll give you a Mastercard to rack up some more fees and empty it out and of course Apple Pay is connected in there too, so yeah, no surprise here, Movie Pass wants in on the big data selling bucks so they can sell some valuable "risk assessment" crap. The context of course in which it is used is a big problem.
http://ducknetweb.blogspot.com/2015/10/united-healthcare-owns-bank-optum-bank.html
Your phone should be in a faraday bag unless you're expecting a call or using it actively.
The tech companies are in the business of collecting data and will be using that data to social engineer our lives.
And we will not like it!
The documentary of Ed Snowden, Citizen Four, explains how the national security agencies have access to the data collected by the tech companies from the internet, the telecoms and the banks to track perfectly innocent people.
Anything that leaves a digital footprint can be and will be tracked. Get rid of your digital devises and stop using your debit and credit cards. Cash is freedom
Do not give away our privacy for the sake of convenience.
The loss of our privacy means the loss of freedom.
Without freedom we have nothing.
In these days I think a story about what isn’t tracking up would be more shocking.