Pollution, Invasive Aliens, & Mass Extinction: 20,000 Scientists 'Warn Humanity' The End Is Nigh

A wave of nationalist/populist/anti-globalization, record high debt, nuclear doomsday clock at its highs, soaring financial leverage, and now trade wars.
If the world did not have enough to worry about, 20,000 scientists have a few more reasons to believe 'the end is nigh'...and President Trump is not to blame for any of it (yet).
A dire warning to the world about its future, predicting catastrophe for humanity, continues to gain momentum, becoming one of the most discussed pieces of scientific research ever.
As The Independent reports, the new letter was actually an update to an original warning sent from the Union of Concerned Scientists that was backed by 1,700 signatures 25 years ago. It said that the world had changed dramatically since that warning was issued – and almost entirely for the worse.
Mankind is still facing the existential threat of runaway consumption of limited resources by a rapidly growing population, they warn; and "scientists, media influencers and lay citizens" aren't doing enough to fight against it.
If the world doesn’t act soon, there will be catastrophic biodiversity loss and untold amounts of human misery, they wrote.
The lead author of the warning letter and new response paper, ecology Professor William Ripple, from Oregon State University, said: “Our scientists’ warning to humanity has clearly struck a chord with both the global scientific community and the public.”
World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity: A Second Notice
The “second notice” clearly charts the environmental degradation in the past quarter-century and notes that only one out of nine areas assessed, the ozone layer, has improved.
On the twenty-fifth anniversary of their call, we look back at their warning and evaluate the human response by exploring available time-series data. Since 1992, with the exception of stabilizing the stratospheric ozone layer, humanity has failed to make sufficient progress in generally solving these foreseen environmental challenges, and alarmingly, most of them are getting far worse (figure 1, file S1). Especially troubling is the current trajectory of potentially catastrophic climate change due to rising GHGs from burning fossil fuels (Hansen et al. 2013), deforestation (Keenan et al. 2015), and agricultural production - particularly from farming ruminants for meat consumption (Ripple et al. 2014). Moreover, we have unleashed a mass extinction event, the sixth in roughly 540 million years, wherein many current life forms could be annihilated or at least committed to extinction by the end of this century.
Humanity is now being given a second notice, as illustrated by these alarming trends (figure 1). We are jeopardizing our future by not reining in our intense but geographically and demographically uneven material consumption and by not perceiving continued rapid population growth as a primary driver behind many ecological and even societal threats (Crist et al. 2017).
By failing to adequately limit population growth, reassess the role of an economy rooted in growth, reduce greenhouse gases, incentivize renewable energy, protect habitat, restore ecosystems, curb pollution, halt defaunation, and constrain invasive alien species, humanity is not taking the urgent steps needed to safeguard our imperilled biosphere.
The scientists over a myriad of solutions: from "reducing food waste" to "divesting of monetary investments and purchases to encourage positive environmental change" and "revising our economy to reduce wealth inequality."
So - "sell stocks and go green"?
To prevent widespread misery and catastrophic biodiversity loss, humanity must practice a more environmentally sustainable alternative to business as usual. This prescription was well articulated by the world's leading scientists 25 years ago, but in most respects, we have not heeded their warning. Soon it will be too late to shift course away from our failing trajectory, and time is running out. We must recognize, in our day-to-day lives and in our governing institutions, that Earth with all its life is our only home.
Full 'Letter To Humanity' below...
Yeah, but apart from deforestation, invasive aliens, defaunation, population growth, climate-change, pollution, mass extinction, the threat of global thermonuclear war, record high debt, a failing unipolar world order, and the end of globalization; everything is awesome, have you seen the stock market?
Doomporn on Sat nite? Really?
The only thing you have to fear is being on the Clinton Death List.
In reply to Doomporn on Sat nite? … by HRClinton
Pollution, Invasive Aliens, & Mass Extinction: 20,000 Scientists 'Warn Humanity' The End Is Nigh
One wonders if these are the same 20,000 "climate scientists" that all bought into the global warming lie and forecast the end of days over the human infection, all based on falsified data...
In reply to Pollution, Invasive Aliens, … by GUS100CORRINA
In reply to One wonders if these are the… by Keyser
The history of the world since 200000 BC
http://thesoundingline.com/map-day-history-world-every-year/
The world is always at war
In reply to Or, they MIGHT just be quite… by lloll
the temperature is only rising if you use the GISS or NOAA adjusted figures. not rising if you use old-fashioned obsolete technology....such as...er...reading thermometers.
no mention here of improving agricultural efficiency. yes, population is rising, and arable land decreasing, but do they show a plot of crop yield per person, which has improved throughout that interval?
they show total forest - as measured in area - as a loss. forest biomass is increasing, though, due to higher growth rates from all that horrific CO2 we are dumping in the atmosphere. this is seen in old growth forests, new growth "farmed" forest, and in non-forest agriculture. it also shortens the necessary growing season due to faster growth, and thus pushes the usable zone for each plant further north (which many confused folk think is due to greater temperature - which it is not).
freshwater resources are probably the most realistic threat that they show. this is indeed an issue, but there is so much room for improvement by eliminating waste that this isn't a dire threat, just one to established economics of waste. i know you guys all love to hate on the israelis, but they are ahead of the rest of the world for efficient irrigation methods, and everybody ought to send their farmers there for a year or so of learning. places like california have screwed up priorities and flush way too much easily preserved water down the river channels for arguable environmental reasons. places like denver pump way too much water from one watershed to another for short-sighted use (watering lawns in denver)....when it is taken from very dry and overallocated watersheds (colorado river) that can't afford the loss.
In reply to The history of the world… by Four Star
In reply to … by Automatic Choke
Other than the proliferation of nuclear weapons there isn't any new doom day risks in the last 100,000 years. All of the new ones have existed for eons but we just didn't know about them. Asteroids, killer viruses, mega volcanos, etc., etc., etc. They are no more dangerous today than they were 10,000 years ago. We just know about their life ending abilities today.
There's nothing new under the sun!
In reply to We may disagree on… by Is-Be
In reply to Other than the proliferation… by IH8OBAMA
In reply to … by Automatic Choke
In reply to … by Automatic Choke
Yes that darn falsified data! Good thing that the arctic is WARMER than much of Europe and North America this winter. Cause in the middle of winter, that's always been normal. And also good thing that an LNG tanker could cross the Northwest Passage without an icebreaker escort just a month ago. Cause ice always melts when you put in the freezer.
In reply to One wonders if these are the… by Keyser
Hey dumbo, that LNG tanker IS an icebreaker. It has a reinforced hull and built to icebreaker strengths. No big deal on the north of greenland hitting 0c for 3 days before plunging back to minus 15c. These blips have happened before with a temporary divide in the jetstream. Sometimes it snows in texas. Its called weather variability. You alarmists take a one day event and chant that the world is ending. try reading the blog 'not alot of people know that'. It'll educate you on the climate.
In reply to Yes that darn falsified data… by Toxicosis
In what amounts to something of a troubling metaphor, a tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) has made history: it’s now the first commercial ship to traverse the Arctic’s northern sea route in winter.
As reported by Climate Home News, the Eduard Toll left its port in South Korea in December for another port in northern Russia, before completing its journey to Montoir, France. Although it cut through plenty of ice on its route, it didn’t need any assistance from an icebreaker vessel. This ship is designed to break through thin sea ice itself, but its lack of escort is certainly notable; these are normally required to smash through far thicker ice.
It’s been so unusually warm that the land weather station closest to the North Pole – at the tip of Greenland – spent more than 60 hours above freezing in February. Before this year, scientists had seen the temperature there rise above freezing in February only twice before, and only ever so briefly. Last month’s record-hot temperatures at Cape Morris Jesup have been more like those in May, said Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist at the Danish Meteorological Institute.
The Arctic just finished its warmest winter on record. And sea ice hit record lows for this time of year, with plenty of open water where ocean water normally freezes into thick sheets of ice, new U.S. weather data show.
YEP JUST A ONE DAY EVENT. FFS please get your facts right.
In reply to Hey dumbo, that LNG tanker… by stilletto2
But it’s more than that one place. Across the Arctic Circle in Barrow, Alaska, February was 18 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) warmer than normal and the entire winter averaged 14 degrees (7.8 degrees Celsius) above normal. Of nearly three dozen different Arctic weather stations, 15 of them were at least 10 degrees (5.6 degrees Celsius) above normal for the winter, according to data from climatologist Brian Brettschneider of the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Meteorologists consider December, January and February to be winter, and Arctic weather stations averaged 8.8 degrees (4.9 degrees Celsius) warmer than normal for the season that just ended. The air above the Chukchi and Bering seas near Alaska averaged about 20 degrees (11 degrees Celsius) warmer than normal for February.
In reply to Hey dumbo, that LNG tanker… by stilletto2
20,000 "scientist" in our oligarchy-controlled, globalist-oreitated, politicized universities would sign an "end-is-nigh" petition in a nano second if asked, or their funding would be stopped and they would find they were unable to publish in any "reputable" establishment journal.
In reply to One wonders if these are the… by Keyser
Can you provide any evidence that climate scientists are as unethical as you?
In reply to 20,000 "scientist" in our… by FBaggins
Wrong 25 years ago, and wrong today. 20,000 victims of knee-jerk linear thinking committed to suffocating in the tomb of their own ignorance.
In reply to One wonders if these are the… by Keyser
The end of the world is nigh........, Good, we are a parasitic species on the face of the earth which is incapable of even caring for our own, greed and corruption ensures that 1% of the species holds 95% of all the resources for themselves ensuring that the remaining 99% of the population scrabble around for the remaining 5% to exist. 3 Billion people still live in poverty.
In reply to One wonders if these are the… by Keyser
In reply to One wonders if these are the… by Keyser
Maybe, just maybe, Humanity deserves to be extinct, or at least may not deserve to exist forever.
When 20,000 people who call themselves "scientists" cry out, does anyone really need to listen to them?
Scientists, also work for MICC, Big Ag, Big Pharma, et al.
Science came up with thimerosal and aluminum in vaccines.
Science came up with Zyklon B, Agent Orange, Sarin, Roundup, and depleted uranium projectiles.
Science created highly addictive chemical soup cigarettes. Legally okay.
Science did not create Marijuana. Mostly illegal. Hmm. (Legal, now that Science can create patented weed seeds.)
Science infected prisoners with syphilis, without their consent, for research purposes.
Science developed mind control techniques and drugs.
In reply to Pollution, Invasive Aliens, … by GUS100CORRINA
No...the government and corporations used science and its products against people. The demonization of ALL scientists is convenient but a discriminatory fallacy.
Climate science is the amalgamation and work of scientists in physics and chemistry, in addition to the observations of ecologists and evolutionary biologists.
Perhaps actually having to take university based courses in the sciences, pass the midterms and finals over 4 years undergraduate, 2 years masters, and 1-2 years PHD and postdoctoral and the debt incurred via such academic pursuits would provide you with some greater clarity as to the immense work involved as to those who call themselves 'scientists'.
Armchair scientists love to squawk and cluck about 'but false data'. However, they take that soundbite, do very little follow up and investigation and miss the actual observations and data accruing year after year, decade after decade.
By the way I am fully against almost all of what BIG PHARMA commits to, other than for the use in emergency medicine. I am against reckless and unethical experimentation, and also against scientists who are order followers and recognize the unethicalness of their actions or in-actions.
And if I'm not mistaken, not 2 weeks ago Trump got some of that global warming he was asking for, in the middle of February. Cause that's normal, right.
In reply to Maybe, just maybe, Humanity… by any_mouse
Humans did all those things, not science.
Science, as it existed when my father worked on the Apollo space program, was a tool of discovery and understanding. The thing labelled "science" today looks more like propaganda to me.
In reply to Maybe, just maybe, Humanity… by any_mouse
Not sure I understand your point.
Scientists claim we're overpopulated and come up with a million ways to curb the problem, and you dumb shits keep fucking, eating, and burning whatever you can get your hands on.
If anything, they haven't tried hard enough.
In reply to Maybe, just maybe, Humanity… by any_mouse
Natural selection was internalized as human intelligence, which was then applied to the most important selection pressures, namely, other groups of people. Hence, the history of successful warfare based on being as deceitful and treacherous as possible.
While warfare was organized crime on larger and larger scales, it was also the case that warfare was the oldest and best developed form of social science and engineering. Since the biggest and best organized gangsters dominated civilizations for thousands of years, Globalized Neolithic Civilization ended up being dominated by the international bankers, or the banksters.
The scientific enterprise is similar to all other sociopolitical systems inasmuch as it is controlled by its funding, while the funding works due to the ways that money is measurement backed by murder.
The way that the human species developing about an exponentially advancing Technological Civilization might be able to survive (as the expression of "deserving" to survive) would be for that Civilization to go through sufficient series of intellectual scientific revolutions and profound paradigm shifts regarding the ways that the debt control systems are backed by the death control systems.
There were reasons why "science" was primarily based on research and development of weapons. Unless those reasons are admitted and addressed, then the oxymoronic "scientific dictatorship" will continue to manifest about exponentially increasing hypocrisies. It was not an accident that Globalized Neolithic Civilization has become based on globalized electronic monkey money frauds, backed by the threat of force from apes with atomic weapons.
Regarding that:
Marijuana is the single simplest symbol and the most extreme particular example of the general pattern of social facts. About 75% of the war on some drugs was the war on marijuana. In order to understand that, one has to attempt to understand warfare in general.
However, mainstream scientists are usually NOT interested in understanding warfare better, and therefore, are NOT interested in developing better political science (as I also outlined in numerous other posts on Zero Hedge that I have made for several years, as well as presented in other ways for several decades.)
In reply to Maybe, just maybe, Humanity… by any_mouse
In his case how could we tell ,he certainly seems brain dead ?
The real stats all point to global cooling at the start of an icing cycle.Just as bad but fuck all we can. or could
do about it.
Its the sun idiot.
In reply to How do you know you are not… by JRobby
Canada is one of the few countries that may see an increase in arable land. Maybe time for the Canadian government to consider building a wall?
In reply to Don't forget GLOBAL WARMING… by Slack Jack
In reply to Canada is one of the few… by youshallnotkill
What exactly are we going to grow on land that has virtually never been tilled and we have no idea of the soil composition?
In reply to Canada is one of the few… by youshallnotkill
I knew this article was bullshit when I spotted the temp and C02 charts.
The earth will take care of herself wether by natural disaster, disease or WW3. Stop worrying.
In reply to Don't forget GLOBAL WARMING… by Slack Jack