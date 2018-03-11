The Laws Of Nature Trump Economics

Authored by Adam Taggart via PeakProsperity.com,
Dr. Charles Hall may not be a name you instantly recognize, but it should be.
Now a Professor Emeritus of the College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Dr. Hall is a rigorous researcher of energy, oil, biophysical economics -- and was a critical early pioneer in developing the key resource metric of Energy Returned On Energy Invested (EROEI).
Here's how Hall describes EROEI in layman's terms:
These energy investment ideas are everywhere in nature.
Certainly business people know about investments, but you've got to realize that anytime that you're investing, you investing not only money, you're investing energy. And, in fact, we consider money to be a lien on energy, a promissory note on energy.
So, if, for example, you buy in New York City a bagel for $1, that bagel cannot possibly get there without the use of a considerable amount of energy. And that energy is, for example, energy used in Louisiana to take natural gas and turn it into nitrogen fertilizer. And then it's put in a barge and barged up the Mississippi River to Nebraska. And then a tractor spreads in on a field. And then it plows up the field and plants wheat seeds. And then later comes along and tills the soil and maybe takes care of the weeds or whatever and certainly harvests it. And then more energy is used to take the harvested wheat and grind it up and turn it into flour. And then they put it in a sack and put it on a railroad train and ship it to New York City. And there somebody boils a pot of water to cook the bagel. Oh, and they use electricity to mix the batter. And then you have a bagel.
That would not have taken place without the use of energy at every step.
And that same is true for everything that goes on in our economy. Everything that goes on in our economy requires energy for it to take place. And so we've examined that for a long, long time. Using the concept of energy return on investment and then later we've developed this into a whole approach called biophysical economics.
After a life's career of looking at the world through the lens of EROEI, Hall is very concerned that, as a global society, we are hurtling towards an energy crisis that will forcefully (and likely painfully) downshift our standard of living within the lifetime of the current generation. And yet, our current economic models remain blind to the possibility of resource limits -- so we are highly likely to be caught completely unprepared by this approaching crisis:
Economics is practiced in the United States as a social science. When I first looked into economics I was astonished that it's not consistent with the law of conservation of energy nor the second law of thermodynamics nor the laws of conservation of mass. All of those things do not enter into the basic economic models. In fact, the basic economic models, as far as I'm concerned, just make no sense if you have a background in the natural sciences(...)
I think that we're likely be really blindsided by the decline of oil and gas in near future. The people who have examined the long-term future of fossil fuel availability predict this well within a generation. We're probably going to be faced by severe restrictions in all of our fossil fuels – in oil, in gas, and even coal. We may live in interesting energy times(..)
It's just astonishing what I read in newspapers about people who don’t understand the importance of resources and the physical world in everything we do. Now, it is true, there has been a pretty health dose of examining climate and its relation to economics, and I think that's good. But I think that's, at most, half the story because I think resource limitations are likely to be at least as important as climate change going into the future, and then we have to think about them at least as much as we have been doing with climate. We have to think about the resource issues much better than we have.
Somehow people think the resource issues have been resolved by the market, but that's not true at all, although, you know, I guess as long as the price of gasoline is fairly cheap, people don’t worry. They think the issue's been resolved. The issue has not been resolved at all. The Limits To Growth and everything associated with that – they're not been proven wrong. One might argue that their timing was not on the money, that things that are taking a little bit longer than was anticipated, but that doesn't mean that the chickens aren't coming home to roost. And I see them coming home rapidly and especially in the poorer countries of the world – they're just getting creamed by the interaction of population growth and resource limitations. And depletion of oil wells and depletion of soils and on and on and on. It's just a terrible situation for many countries.
Those interested in learning more about Dr. Hall's work after listening to this podcast should consider purchasing his new book Energy and the Wealth of Nations; An Introduction to Biophysical Economics
Click the play button below to listen to Chris' interview with Dr. Charles Hall (61m:23s).
Comments
Wind > Coal? Hrmmmm
Wind, solar are the not the solution on a large-scale basis. They're too expensive when you add grid modifications, subsidies to all producers, etc.
Here's my take: http://gulfcoastcommentary.blogspot.com/2017/06/large-scale-solar-wind-…
In reply to Wind > Coal? Hrmmmm by Dorado
meh,
just drill baby drill
over the cliff bitchez!
enjoy ;-)
In reply to Wind, solar are the not the… by Gulfcoastcommentary
Solar thermal is more favorable, but it is limited to 10 hours or so of storage. Also Germany definitely has no business using solar power when it's so far north, but 0.5% of the Sahara desert could provide 100% of all of earth's energy needs using solar thermal. You could also, ironically, store the extra power by converting CO2 and water into hydrocarbon fuels.
In reply to Wind, solar are the not the… by Gulfcoastcommentary
Solar thermal can be as high as 80% efficiency compared to 10% eff of solar PV cells. It's much cheaper for homeowners to install....although the cost of heating hot water is not that much of your budget. My grandmother's 1920 home in Florida had a solar water heater until the 1970s. The house is long gone now.
In reply to Solar thermal is more… by Aeonios
Other than solar thermal, all the rest that you mention is hopelessly expensive. We need CHEAP energy, not expensive!!
In reply to Solar thermal is more… by Aeonios
When people talk about PV , or wind or most energy sources, they never talk about their assumptions.
"Assumptions, as far as the eye can see"
The aluminum frames on the solar panel for example. Did you ever hear of a aluminum plant that SMELTS it, and takes it from ore to 500 lb pigs of aluminum running on PV?
Make me a D10 bull dozer from a plant that runs on solar or wind and you can talk to me about how we can run our current society on non-petro fuels.
In reply to Wind, solar are the not the… by Gulfcoastcommentary
Why make it so hard? Until we get functional fusion, the best EROEI source we have is fission; so let's just use the best fission we have, simple and efficient, thorium fission.
In reply to Wind, solar are the not the… by Gulfcoastcommentary
Wind generators are really simple. It's basically just a fan strapped to an alternator. Compared to digging up coal out of the ground it really doesn't take that much energy to build a wind turbine, of course depending on what you actually make it out of.
In reply to Wind > Coal? Hrmmmm by Dorado
One excavator can dig up vast amounts of coal. One wind turbine? Not so much.
In reply to Wind generators are really… by Aeonios
Seems very possible to me but it ignores stability and reliability, which are equally important.
In reply to Wind > Coal? Hrmmmm by Dorado
This jerk has major skeletons in his closet.
If you don’t know the stock market is in bubble territory, then you’re either dumb or rich. High gas prices is what pricked the bubble in 2008. This time there are 3 reasons for another prick.
RUSSIANS ARE EVERYWHERE! Check your closet.
Making shit 8,000 miles away to be sold in the US doesn’t make sense but here we are. A T-Shirt travels thousands upon thousands of miles to land softly on your door step ... just so an American worker doesn’t have to be paid to make it... logic?
(loud voice to appeal to ethos of courage) "You kill 5,000 people with drugs because you're smuggling them in and ya making a lot of money and people are dying. And they don't even put you in jail. They don't do anything. But you might get 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, you might get a year. But you're not gonna get...(Don the Con plants the thought into his stupid followers at this point in his Authoritarian, big government speech). (Now transitions to soft voice to appeal to the ethos of kindness) And then you wonder why we have a problem. That's why we have a problem folks. And I don't think we should play games."
Those who take drugs are taking risks for a minutes pleasure. those are the ones that die. Let them.
In reply to (loud voice to appeal to… by Simplifiedfrisbee
I don't see nuclear on that graph. Kind of a big oversight.
I just don't see how I can tie Aliens into this topic so I'll just blame it on Jews.
Ok, I'm done. My ZH mission is complete.
For the longest time oil in the ground was one great big bundle of free energy. our grandkids better get pretty good in Science, because we are going to need something even better in the future, and we will have to spend our oil money to get it online.
Because duh the mature infrastructure already exists to move those legacy oil and coal field extracts through the entire vertical chain. The setup cost is much lower due to standardization. Electricity has a real storage problem, always has. New distribution methods are coming that will make this chart have a different shape and relative efficiency when extended forward in time. What we are all waiting for is the solution that renders all current methods obsolete.
I got this, wife peddles bike, bike produce dc electricity, battery electrically turns on lights and things, no fights over cost of electricity.
In reply to Because duh the mature… by Publicus_Reanimated
My neighbor is happy about his work so what am i to complain about.
"The Limits To Growth and everything associated with that – they're not been proven wrong." Yeah and their forecasts have not been right either.........