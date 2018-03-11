"Ball Of Fire" - Private Jet Crashes In Iran En Route From UAE To Turkey, 11 Dead

Update 3: State-run agency Anadolu Agency confirm all 11 aboard are dead - 8 passengers and 3 crew members.
* * *
Update 2: After the local people called to emergency,the emergency forces announced that the plane is burning, Mojtaba Khaledi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.
Due to the rainy weather in the accident site the rescuers will face problems, Khaledi said.
* * *
Update 1: Turkey's Transport Ministry said the plane belongs to a company named Basaran Holding, which The Associated Press could not immediately reach.
LinkedIn describes the company as a privately held Holding company based in Istanbul, Turkey.
Başaran Yatırım Holding, which has grown by passing on successful projects in different sectors and has made many investments since 25 years, is now managed by Hüseyin Başaran, the third generation representative.
First it started its operations with hazelnut trade 'Basaran integrated', in a short time has been with Turkey's leading integrated hazelnut processing plant. Today, Başaran Group continues to invest in different sectors such as Yachting, Finance, Construction, Tourism, Aviation, Cement and Energy besides Food, it has become one of the decisive names with its innovative and visionary attitude.
Sailing luxury mega yacht production sector is an important brand in the CPP Investment Holding Basaran Yachts in many projects in the field of construction of Turkey's most valuable locations are implemented.
Başaran Investment Holding continues its presence in the tourism field, Bodrum Ramada Resort and Ramada Plaza Trabzon Hotel & Convention 'with investments in this area continues.
The principled underlying successes of Başaran Yatırım Holding's short-term success are building the foundations of quality policies that it has implemented in all sectors at the same time.
* * *
Amid all the tensions currently roiling the middle-east, reports from Iranian state TV that a Turkish-owned private jet has crashed in Iran, en route from UAE to Turkey has the potential to become major geopolitical news.
ALERT A Turkish private jet en route from Sharjah, UAE to Istanbul, Turkey has crashed in Southwestern Iran— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) March 11, 2018
Just two weeks after a commercial jet crashed in southern Iran, killing 65 people, Iranian state TV reports, citing aviation officials, that the crashed aircraft was heading from the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Turkey's most populous city of Istanbul.
SputnikNews reports that according to the Iranian News Agency Tasnim, a private jet crashed near the city of Shahr-e Kord in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.
The plane reportedly caught fire mid-air before the crash. Eyewitnesses described seeing a ball of fire slamming into the side of Mount Helen.
An emergency services spokesman was quoted by state TV as saying the plane crashed in a mountainous area and caught fire.
Iran state media claim the Turkish aircraft involved is a Bombardier Challenger 600, carrying 8 passengers and 3 crew members.
Some 6 rescue teams have been dispatched to the accident site.
Images on social media purport to show the crash site...
More details to follow...
Comments
I wonder who was on their that they needed dead....
Ron Browned.
In reply to I wonder who was on their… by IridiumRebel
what was the story with ROn Brown, i remember a whole plan went down with him in croatia somewhere back in bill clontin years. btw, Mena arkansa back in1980s was a major point for drug smuggling operations supplied by pablo escobar (he too must have been a team member i suppose)
In reply to Ron Browned. by J S Bach
He was found in the back of the plane. He might have survived except for the bullet hole in the back of his head.
In reply to what was the story with ROn… by Pandelis
It’s the Russians again
In reply to He was found in the back of… by robertocarlos
Please Dear God...
In reply to It’s the Russians again by Manthong
https://hennessysview.com/2016/10/02/killing-ron-brown/
Hillary Clinton had Ron Brown killed. Read it.
This article didn't explain in detail what Bill and Hillary Clinton did. Bill Clinton gave a super computer to the Chinese. (Gave) He did this in the beginning to grease the wheels for money from China.
Then Clinton ordered he export of ICBM programs.
Last but not least, Clinton ordered the sell for pennies on the dollar of complete fighter aircraft production equipment. It ended up in Shinyang.
I know this because one of my buddies from the early 80's, we were in 404th Army Security Agency. H
In reply to It’s the Russians again by Manthong
Slow news day
In reply to https://hennessysview.com… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Ron Brown was balls deep in all things Clinton back in the trailer park days. Whitewater, the Denver airport mess, Mena, the Keating Five, Lillian Madsen and her Haitian prostitutes, etc.
In reply to what was the story with ROn… by Pandelis
interesting ... who knows what went wrong, no honor among thiefs i guess.
In reply to Ron Brown was balls deep in… by One of We
Ron Brown ~ they wanted him Arkancided-ed-ed-did (like Bin Laden), just to make sure.
edit: lol Bach, you won the foto finish!
In reply to I wonder who was on their… by IridiumRebel
Funny how "Flight Failures" is used as is their favorite M.O. every so often when the Hidden Hand removes chess pieces.
In reply to I wonder who was on their… by IridiumRebel
*coughwellstonecough*
In reply to Funny how "Flight Failures"… by El Oregonian
John Tower 1991
In reply to Funny how "Flight Failures"… by El Oregonian
But the hand of god gave us Dick Cheney in his place, lol
In reply to John Tower 1991 by Ima anal sphincter
“The covert operators that I ran with would blow up a 747 cit with 300 people to kill one person. They are total sociopaths with no conscience whatsoever.” — Former Pentagon CID Investigator Gene Wheaton
In reply to I wonder who was on their… by IridiumRebel
Rod of God - don't screw with America during Lent.
Now, Gimme back that Filet-O-Fish...
might be just an accident ... you know mistakes or accidents happened.
Not on Zerohedge, they don't.
Almost certainly caused by (((insert race of your choice)))
In reply to might be just an accident … by Pandelis
Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths will Eliminate all on board to Eliminate the one person whom they truly want Eliminated.
Passenger list please.
In reply to Not on Zerohedge, they don't… by OverTheHedge
The worst was when they shot down a whole airliner, KAL 007, to take out Senator Larry McDonald.
In reply to Pure Evil War Criminal… by Chupacabra-322
Was it the young intern bill clinton who gave him a ride to washington airport? or is it the other guy who died in a small airplane (senator from alaska).
In reply to The worst was when they shot… by Whoa Dammit
.
In reply to Pure Evil War Criminal… by Chupacabra-322
Pygmies.
In reply to Not on Zerohedge, they don't… by OverTheHedge
Don’t laugh, I seen it on Johnny Quest, Spears being chucked at Dr. Quest jet plane on a jungle airstrip. Race Bannon flipped them the bird and flew off. Inpossible I say
In reply to Pygmies. by Maestro Maestro
Reading that was like imbibing half a bottle of bourbon in five seconds.
I'm gonna sue you.
In reply to Don’t laugh, I seen it on… by booboo
It was a sad day when Race and Dr. Quest broke up and they had to fight in court for custody of Hadji and Johnny.
In reply to Don’t laugh, I seen it on… by booboo
There are no accidents. There are no coincidences. Think, long and hard.............
In reply to might be just an accident … by Pandelis
despite what q sez
sometimes...planes crash for other reasons
Ruh roh scooby
where's the manifest & what patents were stolen?
Recommended procedure in these cases is to catch fire after you hit the mountain, rather than before.
If witnesses saw a ball of fire prior to impact, it was shot down 90% +.
OR mechanics were tampered with.
OR it was a normal, shit happens, flight.
OR
OR
OR
In reply to If witnesses saw a ball of… by Spectre
Not the Zoroastrian Liberation Front Again?
BREAKING!! BREAKING!!
Could well be the Liberation front of Zoroastrian!
The filthy scum.
(Let's start a narrative).
In reply to Not the Zoroastrian… by shovelhead
Elbonian Army To Manifest Elbonia (EATME)
In reply to BREAKING!! BREAKING!!… by Troy Ounce
WHO was on that flight and what was his political position?
CIA operations worldwide here's what their up to:
https://www.rt.com/news/405679-fsb-isis-new-terror-network/
https://www.rt.com/news/420984-terrorist-attack-foiled-russia/
With the CIA and FBI teaming up with ISIS, the Islamic State's dream of a global terror network can now be achieved!
In reply to CIA operations worldwide… by Herdee
It was probably just a plane full of the worlds leading aids researchers. Nothing to see here.
Harpoon missile with U.S. call sign written on the tail, when they ensigns forgot to paste the Arabic writing over it to blame Saudis, so the Sunni and Shia tribes can finally go ballistic on each other.
Da Jooooooooooooooooos
Goodness gracious.
Stop, stop. You're killing me.
In reply to Goodness gracious. by grunk
Here we go.
Iran shot down another American spy plane. Move along.
WHO
WAS
ON
THE
FUCKING
PLANE