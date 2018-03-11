"Ball Of Fire" - Private Jet Crashes In Iran En Route From UAE To Turkey, 11 Dead

Update 3: State-run agency Anadolu Agency confirm all 11 aboard are dead - 8 passengers and 3 crew members.

Update 2: After the local people called to emergency,the emergency forces announced that the plane is burning, Mojtaba Khaledi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday.

Due to the rainy weather in the accident site the rescuers will face problems, Khaledi said.

Update 1 : Turkey's Transport Ministry said the plane belongs to a company named Basaran Holding, which The Associated Press could not immediately reach.

LinkedIn describes the company as a privately held Holding company based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Amid all the tensions currently roiling the middle-east, reports from Iranian state TV that a Turkish-owned private jet has crashed in Iran, en route from UAE to Turkey has the potential to become major geopolitical news.

ALERT A Turkish private jet en route from Sharjah, UAE to Istanbul, Turkey has crashed in Southwestern Iran — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) March 11, 2018

Just two weeks after a commercial jet crashed in southern Iran, killing 65 people, Iranian state TV reports, citing aviation officials, that the crashed aircraft was heading from the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Turkey's most populous city of Istanbul.

SputnikNews reports that according to the Iranian News Agency Tasnim, a private jet crashed near the city of Shahr-e Kord in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.

The plane reportedly caught fire mid-air before the crash. Eyewitnesses described seeing a ball of fire slamming into the side of Mount Helen.

An emergency services spokesman was quoted by state TV as saying the plane crashed in a mountainous area and caught fire.

Iran state media claim the Turkish aircraft involved is a Bombardier Challenger 600, carrying 8 passengers and 3 crew members.

Some 6 rescue teams have been dispatched to the accident site.

Images on social media purport to show the crash site...

More details to follow...