Russia "Successfully" Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 03/11/2018 - 16:19

Just a few short days after Russian President Vladimir Putin used his state-of-the-nation speech to deliver a stern warning to the United States that Russia possesses hypersonic weapons that can render NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense system completely "useless," AFP reports that Russia has confirmed it successfully test-fired "the ideal weapon."

The high-precision Kinzhal (Dagger) missile was launched from a MiG-31 supersonic interceptor jet that took off from an airfield in the South Military District in Russia's southwest, the defense ministry said.

"The launch went according to plan, the hypersonic missile hit its target," the ministry added.

The ministry released video footage showing two pilots gearing up for a flight and then running towards a jet with a large missile slung beneath its underbelly.

Set to rousing, patriotic music, the video then shows a missile detaching from the airborne plane and gliding across the dark sky, leaving a fiery trail behind.

Finally, as a reminder, last week, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said that the hypersonic missile “can rip [US] air defenses apart,” adding that “at the moment [the US defense shield] poses no serious military threat to us, except for provocations.”

Time for some more sanctions on Russia?

navy62802 Sun, 03/11/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

We still have the ultimate doomsday weapon, something Dr. Strangelove would have been proud to have in the arsenal. This weapon is called the Supersonic Low-Altitude Missile (SLAM), and it is powered by an unshielded nuclear reactor. As it flies through the air, it deposits radioactive fallout on the earth below. It can carry multiple nuclear warheads to be dropped on pre-designated targets, and once depleted of warheads, it can be crashed into any desired location whereupon it will act as a dirty bomb, dispersing radioactive material over a wide radius.

yomutti2 thisandthat Sun, 03/11/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

All these cute new weapons don;t change the fact that Russia is a declining has-been state. The only thing it's economically competitive at is oil and gas production, and that industry will be totally irrelevant within the next 30 years or so.

 

IN fact Russia's current military binge reminds me a lot of the Soviet Union, which also collapsed due to allocating way too much of its limited resources to the military.

 

rejected yomutti2 Sun, 03/11/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

Declining has-been-state? Wanna compare their stock of gold to ours,,, oh, that's right, the land of the fee won't allow an audit! Wonder why?  Because the banksters you love stole it.

Next they have almost no debt and what debt they do have, including consumer debt can be paid off with what they have in the bank.

Who has to hitch a ride with who to get to the ISS space station.  USA

Who has to use Russian rocket engines to get their heavies off the pad, including Space-X?  USA

Who has exported the most in Wheat and other grains?  Russia

Where does the USA get their Titanium from? 80% from Russia

And look who is allocating over half of its budget to MIIC. USA.

You might try a little research before opening mouth.

giovanni_f Croesus Sun, 03/11/2018 - 16:43 Permalink

"it will act as a dirty bomb".

If used. Depends on whether one of those numerous psychopathic McCainites gains access to the keys. But before we all start crying because of the evil Russians let's not forget that the only country to use radioactive weapons so far has been the insanely fantastic United States of of A. In Hiroshima and Nagasaki some hundred thousand civilians were atomized just to send a signal to the Sovjets.

Winston Churchill navy62802 Sun, 03/11/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

I've seen the photos of the project Pluto missile,its slightly smaller than a Minuteman.Easy pickings for

AA missiles.

You missed the point.The Russians have miniturized a reactor to fit on existing cruise missiles with a diameter

of 20", and at the same time increased the power to weight ratio one hundredfold compared to current plants.

That my friend is revolutionary.Think about the muscle cars you could build,or spaceships,tanks etc.

Let alone for powering satelite weapons.

geno-econ TheSilentMajority Sun, 03/11/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

A little bit to Congressional campaigns, a little bit to lobbyists, a little bit to Presidential Foundations, a little bit Neocon think tanks, a little bit to customer Sheiks, Dictators and Royalty, including college costs of their children, a lot for Executive salaries, institutional advertising purporting Patriotism and most of all PROFITS.   It all adds up to $700 Billion a tear not counting off budget cost of perpetual unwinnable Wars..  America is going Loony so no other Nation trusts us and therefore create innovative weapons on the cheap.

Blankone VWAndy Sun, 03/11/2018 - 17:12 Permalink

But Putin said so. Putin may just be putting on a show before the elections, perhaps he is coaxing the US to spend more money (but the US MIC needs no coaxing) or maybe things are heating up on some front and he is getting worried about what's going down (Iran?).

The S400 was promised to rule the sky's over Syria, then it did nothing in that regards. Now they claim the S500 will rule, but it will not.

JohninMK Blankone Sun, 03/11/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

The only role of the S-400 in Syria is to protect Russian Government assets from aerial attack by aircraft, a task it has performed successfully to date. Defending Syrian Government assets is not on its job sheet.

The S-500 is not yet deployed, indeed testing is not due till the end of this year. It is not seen as a priority product.

Blankone JohninMK Sun, 03/11/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

But we were told the S400 would rule the sky's of Syria and Putin would then impose his control over those sky's. The claim was that all aircraft had to have Russia's permission to fly and if they offended they would be shot down. It was more of the false claim of "checkmate", "Putin drew a red line" etc..

The reality is as you say. Only to defend Russia's base on the west coast. Not even to defend Syrian troops or Russian nationals fighting for Syria in cooperation with the Russian military.