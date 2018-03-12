Brexit, Media Blamed As London House Prices Plunge Most Since 2009

After a decade of soaring prices, spurred on by hot money flows from Russia and China, London's 2017 property slowdown is accelerating in 2018 as Bloomberg reports house prices are falling at the fastest pace since the depths of the recession almost a decade ago, with the capital’s most expensive areas seeing the biggest declines.
Average prices fell 2.6% to 593,396 pounds ($820,000) in January, according to a report published by Acadata on Monday. That’s the most since August 2009.
London’s highest-priced boroughs were the biggest losers over the last year, while the largest single drop was recorded in Wandsworth, down almost 15 percent.
Wandsworth and Southwark are home to huge speculative property developments facing on to the River Thames – including the Battersea Power Station development – but the market for £1m-plus one-bed properties has shrivelled in recent years.
But, as Bloomberg reports, anecdotally it's considerably worse according to realtors:
Business has been slow in “a lot” of offices since the start of the year, though there are more deals being done in some central outlets, Simon Aldous, a director at Savills, said in a survey published last week by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.
Offers for homes are often more than 10 percent below asking prices, James Gubbins, a partner at Dauntons in Pimlico, said in the poll.
“Uncertainty over Brexit is the issue,” Gubbins said.
Media coverage of the slowdown, including headlines about falling house prices, is making consumers nervous and holding back demand. New buyers registering with real-estate agents fell for an 11th month in February, RICS said last week.
The slump in London home prices has weighed on national prices too as home price inflation has dropped to its lowest since Feb 2012:
Increased taxes on landlords and loan limits in Singapore have also helped to damp demand from overseas, and as Lucian Cook, head of residential research at broker Savills Plc, warns, a decade of soaring prices means London’s more exposed to political and economic uncertainty, the prospect of interest rate increases and mortgage loan limits.
Interestingly, the north-west of England has now replaced the capital as the fastest-growing property market in the UK. Top of the league for price growth is Blackburn, which recorded average prices ahead by 16.4% over the last 12 months.
Ironically, especially compared to the US, with the most recent official data showing earnings growth averaging 2.5%, that means that unusually, wages are currently outpacing house prices.
Comments
The real issue is the housing bubble. Forest...trees...etc.
That - and the global cooling story finally leaking out.
Probably more interested in investing in bunkers than Sloane Sq.
In reply to The real issue is the… by _ConanTheLiber…
Less interest in the caliphate of Londonistan? Shocker.
In reply to That - and the global… by Crazy Or Not
"Brexit is the issue". I'm not sure that is anything more than a plausible excuse. London property prices are in an enormous bubble and, despite what Governments and Central Banks want us to believe (confidence, don't you know) the Global economy is turning sharply down and will accelerate if a full trade war breaks out.
In reply to Less interest in the… by Zero Point
"Brexit" LOL
more likely the blame lies at the feet of the ignorant goatherd hajii who's mayor.
why ain't HE responsible?
In reply to "Brexit is the issue". I'm… by philipat
When May imposes financial sanctions on wealthy Russians in response to the spy poisoning, property prices will fall even further. Politicians are more interested in gestures, and seem unable to work out the consequences of their actions.
In reply to "Brexit is the issue". I'm… by philipat
The BIS ordered deflation about 6 months back.
And lower house prices is a good thing not a bad thing.
In reply to The real issue is the… by _ConanTheLiber…
Lower anything prices is a good thing. Except to Governments and Central Banks who need inflation to weaken currencies and (possibly) pay down debt in devalued fiat as the alternative to default; which is soooo Banana Republic..
In reply to The BIS ordered deflation… by css1971
Blame it on the Russians.
In reply to The real issue is the… by _ConanTheLiber…
The City of London! I'm tired of walking through the watermelon patch. Anal sex. Anal sex. My pants are on fire. Motherfuckers!
In reply to Blame it on the Russians. by machiavellian-trader
Give Theresa May another day or two and she will blame it on the Russians.
she can blame this on NATO
Hot off the press
https://www.rt.com/news/421107-russia-military-response-troops-lives/
In reply to Give Theresa May another day… by FoggyWorld
Just as a matter of interest, I'm wondering how many seconds it would take for the UK to be reduced to a smouldering pile of rubble?
In reply to she can blame this on NATO… by 07564111
...trying to think of a reason to give a half a shit about London home prices...
I got nuthin...
The prices dont fall because of Brexit or because of bubbles.
Prices fall because people cant afford to buy at those prices.
Its always about what you can and cannot afford. (and London is stupidly expensive).
Almost as if we see price cycles , all around.
Super cycle wave analysis ! Rent, buy, sell, rent, buy, sell.
Rinse repeat with the ebb and flow.
Everything is the fault of Brexit/Putin/Trump here in the British propaganda media, nothing at all to do with pulling every trick in the book for decades to pump up property prices. Very few people can afford to buy a home here any more and the price of renting is almost as ridiculous. The housing market will crash soon and the wealthy will be crying while the masses cheer!
Normal market fluctuation due to conditions - "buy low / sell high".
Whatever.
Weird. We all knew Brexit a long time ago. It takes such a long time for the market to figure out and react. The MSM should think of a better excuse next time.
The significant correlation between the rise of London house prices and the arrival of Russian money is of course a total coincidence.
100% correct, London's correction happened the exact same time they decided Russia was a enemy once again.
It seem if you don't go along with Nato's murder machine your the evil one.
In reply to The significant correlation… by P.K.Snosage
Prices fell 10-15% the day after Brexit. Since then the market has slowed. A 1% interest rate hike between the fed and the ecb will trash this pig. In fact, I predict inflation will be the result of IRs the opposite to what will be intended. Many British companies will not survive even half the IR mean during the Thatcher years.