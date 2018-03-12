Caught On Tape: Islamist Erdogan Makes Hand-Sign Of Ultranationalist "Grey Wolves"

With the characteristic greeting gesture of Turkish ultranationalists and neo-fascists Grey Wolves, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted the crowd at a meeting of his party AKP in Mersin, in South Turkey.
He recited also his favorite poem “One heart, one flag, one nation, one homeland.”
As KeepTalkingGreece.com reports, The Grey Wolves (Turkish: Bozkurtlar) is a Turkish ultranationalist organization with close links to to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) with which Erdogan has made an alliance ahead of the 2019 elections.
The characteristic hand sign used by Grey Wolves and MHP supporters represents a wolf head. In Turkish nationalist myth, the Turks originate from a wolf.
Next to Erdogan, a high-ranking official – maybe a minister? – had raised his hand in the Rabia sign, a gesture symbolizing the resistance of the Muslim Brotherhood to the Sisi regime in Egypt.
When the crowds began to shout at Erdogan to engage them in the military operaiton in Afrin, he told them
“When it is time to order the mobilization, I will join first and then all of you, because we believe in martyrdom,” he replied.
“They do not know the Turks, they do not know the Turkish nation, they do not know the Turkish armed forces,” he warned.
There is talk that the part of the MHP will challenge the alliance with Erdogan in the next elections. Cities in the south of Turkey were the first to vote for MHP when it gained power in the beginning of 2000’s.
What's wrong with fascism? That's the US economic system.
♫ Erdo-how, Erdo-where, Erdogan ♫
Is that the islamofascist version of "THE SHOCKER"?
Based Turkey?
I dare say, is he /öųŕģöý/ ?
nationalism is ok.
but when the wolf becomes rabid and starts to encroach on neighbor's territory, it should be dealt with by a swift bullet to the head.
It's usually too late then.
Not quite - it is simply the fascists delving down into their past. Such a glorious history. Such power. Such persuasion.
Fuck them all with everything we can throw at them.
It's all good. Erdy's "One heart, one flag, one nation, one homeland." sounded familiar: Ein Reich, ein Volk, ein Fuehrer.
Unfortunately he lacks the charisma to be a modern day Hitler, and he is also a whore to Islam.
My bet is he ends up in jail or dead before long, for Turkeys sake.
The word fascism gets thrown around entirely too much. Especially by an ignorant left that ideologically resembles them entirely too much.
Erdogan isn't a fascist. He's an Islamist.
Nationalism also isn't fascism.
Fascism is a form of nationalist socialism. No socialism, no fascism.... The socialism is the entire point of fascism. The nationalism is how they go about achieving it.
And this is news? Well OK if it helps to pursuade a few more libtards that Erdogan is dangerous then fine but I doubt they read ZH.
You got it backwards.
Libtards L-O-V-E Erdogan.
Obama described him at one point as "his closest foreign leader".
It's only conservatives who see how dangerous this guy is.
I'm shocked
This dictator does not seem to stop, until he ruins his messed up country. A combination between Saddam, and Ayatollah with a twist of Hitler!
Get a fucking grip. He is trying to fight against USA (supposed ally) that already has plans to break up the country and control the splinters.
You probably get your ideas from US CIA media and are incapable of thinking for yourself.
Stop and think what you would do, if your own country was NATO's secret armies playing grounds and your best 'ally' was trying to screw you over?
Kneel down and take it like a man? Not likely.
Maybe he was just saluting slayer like a die hard metal fan!
Surprisingly George Bush is part of that clique too, as well as most of hollywood.... and SATANISTS all using the grey wolf hand sign! fuck me!
It's a Jewish thing....
Many Turkics from north and north-east Turkey migrated to Kazaria and adopted Ashkenazi judaism as their religion.
I'm sure it's a coincidence...
There have been too many Stalinist-type officer purges in the Turkish army for accomplishment of anything more than the present border skirmishes and Afrin bogdown.
The window for neo-Ottoman expansion into the Southlands closed a few years ago when the Americans and the Russians got their boots on the ground.
Hook 'em horns!
All is Doom now.
Are we sure that picture wasn't taken at an Ozzy concert ? Dude just looks like he's rocking out.
"Next to Erdogan, a high-ranking official – maybe a minister?"
Probably one of his bodyguard henchmen.
Is Turkey the new Nazi Germany? And is Erdogan the new Hitler?
Let me see those devil horns?
looks to me knowing who ErDOGaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaan really is.
He is one cold blooded killer and still is, one may wonder who he is and how he still rules in turkey? No accusation of crimes against humanity, war criminal etc
Guess who he copied from?
The west.They even a lot worse than him.
How many bloods did Turkey shed in her foundations? and still counting of innocent children, mothers and so forth of Syrians. How did they have facilitated the terrorist activities with the west? Its a damn unforgivable.
The devil owns these so-called top Arab leaders and they do its bidding.
The ME Syria stained with blood due to these people.
They don't give a shit about human sufferings, Arab nations like SA, Turkey, and all Suni all bow down to that great satan state Israhell.
Maybe the area is what the Bible speaks?
“To the angel of the church in Pergamum write: ‘I know your works, and where you dwell... where Satan’s throne is. And you hold fast to my name, and did not deny my faith even in the days in which Antipas was my faithful martyr, who was killed among you, where Satan dwells.'" Revelation 2:12
That is a horned hand, also known as Satan Salute. Usually, devil worshipers use this hand sign to show their allegiance to Satan. Nowadays, a lot of people use it without understanding its true meaning.
How about some wide ranging analysis of the Qanon phenomena here to see what people think and apply heavy critical analysis...like what do people think of Merkel as Hitler's daughter...