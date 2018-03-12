Trump Comments On Gun Control, Will Wait For Court Before Acting On Age Restrictions

Update: Trump just reiterated that schools being "gun-free" zones leaves them vulnerable to mass shooters - who wouldn't dare to attack a place if they knew people with guns were there.
If schools are mandated to be gun free zones, violence and danger are given an open invitation to enter. Almost all school shootings are in gun free zones. Cowards will only go where there is no deterrent!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2018
* * *
After the White House announced last night declared that it would back a new Justice Department program to help states train teachers and other school personnel to carry guns, President Trump has weighed in personally in a series of tweets, saying the White House would "watch court cases and rulings" before making a final decision on whether to raise age limits for rifle purchases.
Trump touted the "very strong improvement and strengthening of background checks" - a reference to the bipartisan "Fix NICS" bill that the administration has said it would support- and said "legislation would be moving forward," adding that "bump stocks will soon be out!"
Also, "highly trained expert teachers" would be trained by the state to carry concealed weapons.
Very strong improvement and strengthening of background checks will be fully backed by White House. Legislation moving forward. Bump Stocks will soon be out. Highly trained expert teachers will be allowed to conceal carry, subject to State Law. Armed guards OK, deterrent!.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2018
....On 18 to 21 Age Limits, watching court cases and rulings before acting. States are making this decision. Things are moving rapidly on this, but not much political support (to put it mildly).— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2018
Last night, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said she will chair a government commission exploring steps to prevent school violence, per Politico.
"We are committed to working quickly because there’s no time to waste," DeVos said on a conference call with reporters. "No student, no family, no teacher and no school should have to live the horror of Parkland or Sandy Hook or Columbine again."
The commission's work is expected to be completed within a year.
Trump's comments about the age-limit legislation represents yet another position-shift. Trump initially promised that the NRA would sanction lifting age limits, but was then forced to walk it back.
However, Florida Gov. Rick Scott just signed a bill raising the age limit on rifle purchases to 21 in his state after it initially faced opposition from Republicans.
Second Amendment, ya fuckker !
If I was in the state legislature, I'd propose legislation to lower the age of purchase to 16...just to test the waters.
In reply to Second Amendment, ya fuckker… by helloimjohnnycat
How old do you have to be to join the army?
In reply to If I was in the state… by boattrash
Exactly, if you’re 18 you can join the military, get a gun, go to war, etc.
If you’re a civilian you wait until 21? They’ll never pass this.
How about you can’t buy a gun if you’re on anti psychotic drugs?
In reply to How old do you have to be to… by PT
First they came for the bump stocks and I said nothing...because I did not have a bump stock...
Just so we're clear, this is a device that is designed to turn an accurate rifle into an inaccurate area weapon. It is designed to make your rifle less accurate. It also performs a function easily completed with a belt, belt loop, string, or fast-moving finger. You solve nothing.
Also - other than the Las Vegas "shooting"...have bump stocks been used in any of these school shootings? Why are these on the table?
How long until Jeff Sessions regulates how fast I can move my trigger finger? Will these owners be compensated for the bump stocks that they have purchased and are forced by new legislation to surrender? Or are they going to "grandfather" these stocks in?
#DueprocessmeansdueprocessFIRST
In reply to Exactly, if you’re 18 you… by DC Beastie Boy
It occurred to me that the price of ARs is an indicator. Kind of like a commodity. We just need to tweak some of the language. In big ramps it's not FOMO. It's just F.
In reply to First they came for the bump… by Killtruck
I'd be more worried what they sneak into the bill just before it passes like with the 1986 machine gun ban.
Also GW Bush banned guided missiles as well.
In reply to It occurred to me that the… by a Smudge by an…
...except for the guided missiles that he was selling out the back door.
In reply to I'd be more worried what… by eforce
I honestly could care less about bump stocks. They just make a fine firearm less accurate. I would never want one. Try pulling the trigger on your AR as fast as you can, and see how accurate you are. Two or three round bursts are the most accurate, if you want rapid fire for some odd reason. Anything more than that, you're just wasting ammo. That is, unless you are firing into a crowd of people. Can't see myself ever doing that. Of course, I would never be like some on here, and say "Hey, I don't have one, so that means that no one else should have one either." Those guys are just fucking assholes. I'm just saying that I would never have a use for them. Ammo is expensive, and I don't like wasting it.
In reply to First they came for the bump… by Killtruck
Gradual erosion of the 2nd Amendment- what part of that don't people get?
In reply to I honestly could care less… by Dumpster Elite
I understand that, and I would be against their being banned. I know the slippery slope thing. I'm just saying that I personally have no use for them.
In reply to Gradual erosion of the 2nd… by Juggernaut x2
I see it as an agenda, the delaying the age of gun ownership is just undermining the 2nd amendment. The banning of this or that plastic clod of stock is a legislative first step and precedent in other bans to follow, today it was a bump stock, then a mag capacity, then a velocity capacity, and then all guns must have red tips or green ones..
I'm not kumbaya with the POTUS saying he can "just skip due process" anymore than I'm wanting to hear after the fact that the crazy fucking shooter told people of wanting to massacre people.
The POTUS statements in respect to the 2nd Amendment are similar to the crazy gunman as he has executive level powers of governance to undermine the 2nd Amendment and is now consistently doing so.
Bottom line this NRA member is going to support "any candidate" right of Trump. I'm still not hearing or convinced that Trump gets it.
Ryan Bundy plans to run for Nevada governor as independent.. and that is something Trump seems to have not thought through. This next election the assumption that the same deplorable's aren't going to look at the actions and not the words. Will be Trumps margin of error.
I think Trump tweeted too soon on the NRA thing and didn't have the facts.
https://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/nevada/ryan-…
The NRA isn't interested in your intentions.. either you are 100% on the 2nd amendment a human right, or you are not.. and Trump is now commander in chief of the Nanny State.
In reply to Gradual erosion of the 2nd… by Juggernaut x2
"Bottom line this NRA member is going to support "any candidate" right of Trump. I'm still not hearing or convinced that Trump gets it."
And here's the reason for these idiotic new bans, divide and conquer.
In reply to I see it as an agenda, the… by Dilluminati
It's always gradual,,, always. JHFC...
The 2nd amendment was G O N E when the first gun law was passed and found constitutional by the Black Robed assholes called the Supreme Court. For that matter the entirety of the 10 amendments are deceased with the exception of the third.
Oh,,, by the way,,, the NRA was all for it back then. Called it common sense gun control.
Keep bullshitting yourselves.
Everything is AWESOME.
In reply to Gradual erosion of the 2nd… by Juggernaut x2
The Fuck’n NRA help write the Damn 1968 Gun Control Act.
In reply to It's always gradual,,,… by rejected
fucking retards say the same shit about "assault weapons" and "saturday night specials" and "high capacity magazines". I don't give two shits what you care or don't care about, DON'T GIVE AWAY THE FREEDOM OF OTHERS, just because it won't impact you. Feel me, FUCKTARD?
In reply to I honestly could care less… by Dumpster Elite
It's not intended for accuracy, it's intended for suppression fire. Doesn't matter, you can make a bump stock with a 2x4 and some nails...
In reply to I honestly could care less… by Dumpster Elite
In the last 10 years, 288 have died in school shootings.
In the same time frame, over 57,000 school age children (0-24 yrs, as college is included) have committed suicide.
Jack Spirko covered this in a podcast, with some excellent thoughts on it. (link below) topic starts @ 47 min 47 sec.
http://www.thesurvivalpodcast.com/council-2-15-18
I'll be sending my congress-critters the word to keep their fucking hands off my gun laws, until they address the 57,000+ suicides in the same period.
In reply to Exactly, if you’re 18 you… by DC Beastie Boy
I'd hypothesize a direct relationship between child suicide and social media engagement.
In reply to In the last 10 years, 288… by boattrash
Same here, as well as big pharma, and the "everyone gets a trophy" mentality. Some people have trouble when they realize they're not as special as they've been told they are. Let's not dismiss the fucked up Govt Schools we put these kids in either. IMHO
In reply to I'd hypothesize a direct… by a Smudge by an…
if one follows the steps of the ladder to the top, they will get to dis-functional families, with a rash of reasons, with a most common denominator being drugs, fuking drugs legal and "illegal".
and since no law can address these issues, there will another mass shooting.
eventually the gun must be outlawed because, well you know, it is the guns existence that maters.
those scary fuking things, they will just get up and kill something by a zombie on drugs. yup.
never mind all the rationality behind owning a gun, it just doesn't mater to these emo fuktards.
molan labe, Bundy for prez...
In reply to I'd hypothesize a direct… by a Smudge by an…
Age 21 law exempts those who are active military.
In reply to Exactly, if you’re 18 you… by DC Beastie Boy
So? Serving in the military means learning how to kill people. What does that have to do with civilian life? Why would you even put them on par with each other?
In reply to Exactly, if you’re 18 you… by DC Beastie Boy
Why do you think they're giving all these young kids all these psychotropic drugs?
Is it so they can write a regulation stating that if they're ever been given any of these drugs at any point in their lives they can be denied the right to purchase a gun.
They're already doing that to returning veterans. What a lot of people may not know is that enlisted personnel are ordered to take SSRI's while serving in combat zones.
This may also be contributing to the suicide rate of veterans returning from active duty in the Middle East.
In reply to Exactly, if you’re 18 you… by DC Beastie Boy
Already have in Florida....
Never say never where gun control (or any kind of control) is wanted.
In reply to Exactly, if you’re 18 you… by DC Beastie Boy
Isn't it 18 yrs old? They'd have to raise the age of enlistment. Then there's Title VII doesn't that prohibit discrimination based solely on age???
In reply to How old do you have to be to… by PT
Considering the immaturity of our young people today, maybe that age limit should be raised also with some exceptions.
In reply to How old do you have to be to… by PT
Someone stick a pair of dirty panties in David Hogg's mouth please. And a jockstrap in that Chakita gay bi-whatever Gonzalez dame mouth too.
In reply to Second Amendment, ya fuckker… by helloimjohnnycat
DUMP "Fix NICS"!!!
It's Back Door Gun Ban for veterans, by Trying to eventually put any Veteran with PTSD and other treatable issues, on any prohibited from Buying Firearms list!!!
In reply to Second Amendment, ya fuckker… by helloimjohnnycat
in the mean time dick's, wal-mart and florida have taken it upon themselves to trample our rights............
Those sales will be welcomed at the other gun stores....
In reply to in the mean time dick's, wal… by spastic_colon
Amazingly enough, an FFL holder is the only one in the chain that doesn't have to honor your rights. They can deny a sale on any gut feeling.
I was denied by WalMart on a purchase (who tried to pass it off as a NCIC denial) simply because somebody with the same last name (a common name) made them feel "suspicious" in the past.
I called them out on it when I went to get the transaction number, and basically, forced the truth out of them.
In reply to in the mean time dick's, wal… by spastic_colon
Banning bump stocks- and the slow erosion of the 2nd Amendment continues- thanks Trump and the NRA
Ban schools. They sound like they are very unsafe.
Who is going to protect the kiddies while the cops wait around outside???
In reply to Banning bump stocks- slowly… by Juggernaut x2
What does solomon say?
In reply to Banning bump stocks- slowly… by Juggernaut x2
Soloman says: Fuck the goy, no gun rights for you.
In reply to What does solomon say? by FreeShitter
"legislation from the bench" - can't blame Trump!
Trump's DOJ is proposing the bump stock ban
In reply to "legislation from the bench"… by ToSoft4Truth
Sounds like another hit is on the books
Raising the age is really going to stop all those under 21 folk and criminals from using illegally acquired guns.
Politicians...
No worries, boys and girls, the FBI wind-up handlers can always make a straw man purchase of the next scary black rifle for their younger patsies.
BTW, Donald, I thought Q told us we were going to pick up JP on some pizza related charges today. ..... How's that op going, bro?
Live Hard, The BATF Will Always Overlook That Silly Little Reg Violation For The Bigger Mission Of 'Operation Gun Grab', I'm Sure, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
L A R P, long action role play
In reply to No worries, boys and girls,… by DuneCreature
I've never herd that descriptor before but seems to be a very accurate term.
Live Hard, Is That A Course Name At The "Crisis Actor Academy"?, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to L A R P, long action role… by stant
"red flag laws" are coming to MI.
If I report to the police I'm suspicious of my neighbor, authorities will temporarily take all his guns. If the guns are ever returned they'll be rusted from sitting in the station's basement.
"Fix NICS" bill... By fixing it do they mean stopping the week long hold when I buy a rifle? I haven't had a ticket or anything for over 7 years and they put a hold on my last purchase for no apparent reason what so ever.
Repeal all guns laws or we go to civil war. Millions upon millions will die. Count on it. Shall not be INFRINGED. Death to tyrants.
Dream on. Most of the cold dead fingers brigade is going to cave when faced with the choice of death or prison. We haven't yet seen americans start shooting cops when they are wrongfully deprived of rights or property, and I think the idea that guns are going to be some magical uncrossable line is fantasyland. Nobody shot any cops during the katrina confiscations.
In reply to Repeal all guns laws or we… by GoyimUprising
Think whatever you like, but personally I'm ready for war and I'm not alone. The power and internet will be cut and then all the lazy people will have absolutely no choice.
In reply to Dream on. Most of the cold… by crossroaddemon
You may not be alone, but you don't have the numbers to matter... I'd bet on it. Get your pecker down for a moment and think. Cops come to your door and demand your firearms, you shoot them. What do you think is going to happen to you?
In reply to Think whatever you like, but… by GoyimUprising
Is that what you think, that people will wait for them to come to their door? Nope. They'll be 800m out taking them out one by one... Ambush killings will soar.
Also, you don't need numbers. A single guy with a high powered rifle, a shovel and a pair of Kevlar snips can go around taking out the power substations and cutting fiber lines.
The system is vulnerable and the government really should think twice before fucking with the people.
In reply to You may not be alone, but… by crossroaddemon