Rexit Rout: Gold Pops As Tech Stocks, Bond Yields, Dollar Tumble

It appears Rexit was a bigger deal to markets than Cohn-xit...
Between Rexit, UK-Russia tensions, and Trump's tariffs on China, bonds and bullion were bid as safe-havens while the dollar and stocks slumped...
Tech stocks were the most troubled today following the Qualcomm/Broadcom deal death and chatter from Washington of more targeted tariffs on China, but everything (except Trannies) was down...
This broke the Nasdaq's 7-day win-streak...
Futures show the chaos a little better - a jump on CPI, some instability followed by a plunge on Rexit and Russia threats to UK, some stabilization on Kudlow chatter, then another leg lower on Trump's China tariffs chatter... Nasdaq (green) was worst...
FANG Stocks erased most of Friday's gains...
Bank stocks were hit hard today also - erasing much of the payrolls pump...
VIX tested up to 17 intraday...
All major US equity index Vols are higher on the week (and don't forget its an OPEX week)
Bonds were heavily bid today, erasing all of the payrolls spike and then some with 30Y outperforming...
Breakevens and Treasury yields tumbled back to January CPI spike levels...
The last three days have seen the dollar index sold hard across the US open to EU close...
Cryptos were mixed today with Bitcoin higher and the rest of the majors lower but the range was very narrow...
PMs gained as the dollar dumped but crude was crushed...
WTI tanked on Tillerson's Rexit, testing down towards a $59 handle ahead of tonight's API data...
Comments
6 Terrifying Charts That Spell Trouble For Stock Market
Looks like the Federal Reserve is buying US Treasuries again!
In reply to 6 Terrifying Charts That… by davatankool
oops
tomorrow they will pump the shit out of the dollar and monkey hammer the pm's. At least, that is what the script reads. Sometimes a new script comes in, but I doubt it. Miners and silver got nothing out of any metals rally today---
When silver and gold are going up at 10% in a day then I might believe this is an impending market crash.
In reply to tomorrow they will pump the… by Snaffew
By then it will be far too late for you.
In reply to When silver and gold are… by Easyp
Trades:
Shuffling around some dividend stocks, just maintenance nothing of note
Bought
- Deep OTM Puts on FNG Sep expiry
- Deep OTM Puts on SOCL Sep expiry
Should have my head examined for shorting but there it is.
Main thesis still the same, BTFD 'till Hyperinflation, see nothing that changes this outlook.
Tillerson is fired and the markets dip. OK why? How does this event impact on the real economy?
I believe that Tillerson was a voice against tariffs which explains the market reaction.
In reply to Tillerson is fired and the… by Easyp
OK thanks for that but tariffs are a done deal according to Trump. Suspect Rex T happily sacked.
In reply to I believe that Tillerson was… by Peak Finance
We dont have a real economy.
In reply to Tillerson is fired and the… by Easyp
Dang, forgot that!
In reply to We dont have a real economy. by FreeShitter
Equity traders ride the short bus. You cannot overestimate the level of greed and stupidity. Then, there are the manipulators who have to set up technical and momentum scenarios to either scale into or out of a position.
In reply to Tillerson is fired and the… by Easyp
hmmmm. don't know about all that, but I must admit I just farted.
Taco Bell and Yuengling is the best combo for that.
In reply to hmmmm. don't know about all… by high plains shitter
US Curve Moving lower, US2-10s breaking?
There's gonna be one more squeeze on the shorts before OPEX.
clown puking rainbow, you're my only friend
I’m concerned: it appears many ZH-ers continue to watch CNBC in the afternoons.
Rather than nag you with the obvious health risks (digestive disorders, TMJ and other teeth-gnashing maladies), I’ll instead list a few wholesome alternatives on tomorrow’s schedule from my local TV Guide:
Check your local listings for channels and times …
Tillerson blows. Took the job for the tax-free liquidation of his XOM.
I'm seeing a drip, drip crash for some reason. ConTROLLed demolition. 1/2 a point here, 1/2 a point there and pretty soon you're talking real money.