Rexit Rout: Gold Pops As Tech Stocks, Bond Yields, Dollar Tumble

It appears Rexit was a bigger deal to markets than Cohn-xit...

Between Rexit, UK-Russia tensions, and Trump's tariffs on China, bonds and bullion were bid as safe-havens while the dollar and stocks slumped...

Tech stocks were the most troubled today following the Qualcomm/Broadcom deal death and chatter from Washington of more targeted tariffs on China, but everything (except Trannies) was down...

This broke the Nasdaq's 7-day win-streak...

Futures show the chaos a little better - a jump on CPI, some instability followed by a plunge on Rexit and Russia threats to UK, some stabilization on Kudlow chatter, then another leg lower on Trump's China tariffs chatter... Nasdaq (green) was worst...

FANG Stocks erased most of Friday's gains...

Bank stocks were hit hard today also - erasing much of the payrolls pump...

VIX tested up to 17 intraday...

All major US equity index Vols are higher on the week (and don't forget its an OPEX week)

Bonds were heavily bid today, erasing all of the payrolls spike and then some with 30Y outperforming...

Breakevens and Treasury yields tumbled back to January CPI spike levels...

The last three days have seen the dollar index sold hard across the US open to EU close...

Cryptos were mixed today with Bitcoin higher and the rest of the majors lower but the range was very narrow...

PMs gained as the dollar dumped but crude was crushed...

WTI tanked on Tillerson's Rexit, testing down towards a $59 handle ahead of tonight's API data...