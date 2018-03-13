Showdown With California Looms As EPA Refuses To Extend Fuel-Economy Rules

President Donald Trump is traveling to California Tuesday for his first visit to the US's most populous state since taking office. But back in Washington, the administration has launched its latest salvo in its battle with the Sunshine State.
Per Bloomberg, the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday signaled that it won't dictate the future of ambitious automobile fuel economy regulations adopted during the Obama administration.
"California is not the arbiter of these issues," Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told Bloomberg News in an interview. California regulates greenhouse gas emissions at the state level, "but that shouldn’t and can’t dictate to the rest of the country what these levels are going to be."
During a Tuesday morning interview with Bloomberg, EPA chief Scott Pruitt said the EPA likely wouldn't consider extending fuel economy standards beyond 2025. That statement is tantamount to a rejection of California's offer to ease its standards in an exchange for an extension.
Pruitt said the EPA is not "presently" looking at extending standards beyond 2025. California Air Resources Board Chairman Mary Nichols has signaled a willingness to discuss altering the state’s auto rules in the near term if the Trump administration agrees to develop efficiency targets further into the future.
Automakers aggressively lobbied Trump to take a new look at the standards, arguing they need to be reviewed in light of surging light-truck sales, low gasoline prices and tepid demand for plug-in vehicles.
Even so, the companies have repeatedly stressed in recent weeks that they hope the federal government and California will continue coordinating their tailpipe emissions policies. They’ve also invested billions of dollars in electric cars aimed not just at California but also overseas markets, especially China.
In making this decision, Pruitt reasons that setting overly stringent fuel-economy standards for automakers would be counterproductive because they could encourage people to keep older cars for longer.
"The whole purpose of CAFE standards is to make cars more efficient that people are actually buying," Pruitt said. "If you just come in and try to drive this to a point where the auto sector in Detroit just makes cars that people don’t want to purchase, then people are staying in older cars, and the emission levels are worse, which defeats the overall purpose of what we’re trying to achieve."
The agency has until the beginning of next month to determine whether broad-based fuel economy standards adopted under President Obama should be revised, or left alone.
This isn't the first time Pruitt has moved to roll back some EPA regulations. Already, President Donald Trump’s administration previously ripped up the EPA’s conclusion that no changes are needed. That conclusion was issued by the Obama White House in the waning days of his administration.
EPA Chief Scott Pruitt
The emissions rules were adopted seven years ago and are meant to be enforced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the EPA and the California Air Resources Board. The standards were designed to get more restrictive each year through 2025. The requirements target a fleet average of more than 50 miles per gallon, equivalent to about 36 mpg in real-world driving.
"We want to hear from those folks in California and hear from the political leadership and try to make some informed decisions, but also say at the same time, we have a job to do," Pruitt said. "We’re going to do our job. And if there are steps being taken to impede that, we’ll have to address that."
Pruitt told Bloomberg that there are still open questions about whether climate change is caused by human activity. Pruitt also played down the EPA's role in a recent government study which determined that it's "extremely likely that human activity" is contributing to climate change.
Comments
Fantastic.
So much winning but need moar!
In reply to Fantastic. by MasterControl
It's forcing people to buy new cars.
In my country, older cars that are over 10 years old are forbidden to enter the big cities.
You want to enter with your car, you need a new car.
Now, that's called income based driving. And there are even talks that in 2030 they only will allow electric cars.
All cool but the price is a bitch, electric car batteries will be offered on a lease base so cars will become to expensive for the average worker.
And the weird part is that young people agree with these kinds of things because they don't realise a car also means freedom.
I'm glad I live now and not in 2050 for example. We've already had the best of times behind us. If I see how my young kids live, it's totally different of how we lived. And they get everything they wan so it's nothing financially
In reply to So much winning but need… by Drater
I owned a Honda Civic Hybrid for ten years. The battery was huge and expensive. I had it replaced twice, both at the expense of Honda. Once while it was under warranty and a second time due to a recall. $4500 to buy the battery and I have no idea how much to dump it. There is no place that recycles those batteries. They go to the landfill. My last hybrid car. Ever. Stupid idea and very toxic to the environment. The Eco freaks didn't calculate what to do with the massive batteries.
In reply to It's forcing people to buy… by Sudden Debt
it is not just the batteries past tense. as in what to do with them after. the greatest harm to the environment comes from the manufacture of those batteries. wind turbine generators and solar panels.
http://www.digitaljournal.com/news/environment/baotou-a-toxic-lake-crea…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_UdqZdFr-w
stated differently, and accurately, with nuclear radiation is only with us for a little over 550,000 years. after that it's no different from the gravel in your driveway, or someone else's driveway.
lake baotou will remain as it is for all of eternity.
and both are just as deadly now.
In reply to I owned a Honda Civic Hybrid… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Making cars more expensive and mandating older cars can't come into Cities is a great method of achieving UN' s Agenda 21. Keep herding people into cities where "public transportation" is more affordable ( of course subsidized by taxpayers so it only seems to be cheaper ).
In reply to It's forcing people to buy… by Sudden Debt
They were planning on a mandated fleet average gas mileage of 50 miles per gallon by 2025?? Yeah right . . . it appears the same guys that are predicting the economy's performance these days are now in the gas mileage prediction business.
In reply to Making cars more expensive… by lincolnsteffens
What kind of neo-fascist country are you in Sudden Debt?
In reply to It's forcing people to buy… by Sudden Debt
Stop front running my comments you algo turd, whom ever you are.
In reply to Fantastic. by MasterControl
Whatever CA wants, do the opposite, thats all ...
In reply to Fantastic. by MasterControl
psst: Florida is the Sunshine State
keep it up, and accusations of fake news may stick
In reply to Fantastic. by MasterControl
"psst: Florida is the Sunshine State"
Took the words right out of my mouth...
In reply to psst: Florida is the… by SubjectivObject
“fake news” - I don’t think it means what you think it means
In reply to psst: Florida is the… by SubjectivObject
Very few choices for those who wish to drive a vehicle w/ the protection of a full ladder frame. When my wife's F150 needed replaced we had very few options -outside of another p/u. Ended-up w/ a GMC Yukon. Nice vehicle, but pricey for what they are. The alternatives were mostly death traps.
I drive a Honda, which isn't very big (death trap), and even it falls well short of 38MPG. You know Obama was wanting us all to ride bicycles.
So glad that fucker is gone.
In reply to Fantastic. by MasterControl
Buckwheat Obama rode his bike with his pink helmet.......what a guy
In reply to Very few choices for those… by dot.dot
Buckwheat Obama???? Now why go disparaging a great show like The Little Rascals?
In reply to Buckwheat Obama rode his… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Yeah I remember that puke riding his girl bike with a helmet. Putin looks manly and acts manly not like some sissy. Michelle looks more masculine and acts more masculine than BO.
In reply to Very few choices for those… by dot.dot
Putin looks smarmy and acts like he believes masculinity equals bare-chested cavorting with beasts with whom he has no beef.
However, he's interesting to listen to.
In reply to Yeah I remember that puke… by Muddy1
Climate deniers rule.
The liberal cess pool known as California is gonna pay dearly....
Why have you been swimming in that cess pool you retard?
In reply to The liberal cess pool know… by Bill of Rights
Anything with Obama stigma on it would be good to eliminate.
If GHW Bush, GW Bush and BH Obama ever get outed as unlawfully acting as President everything they signed into Law would be null and void.
I listened to a guy say that when Prescot Bush got convicted of trading with the enemy his fine included that his children and grand children were barred from serving in public office.
In reply to Anything with Obama stigma… by PacOps
I eliminated something this morning that kinda looked like Obama....then it got flushed away.
In reply to Anything with Obama stigma… by PacOps
Less regulation. Let the citizenry choose what they want.
I want a full size PU that will last 35 years, gets 60mpg and flies 150mph.
In reply to Less regulation. Let the… by Muppet
Don't be a fool. It's never what the BUYER wants that wins. It's what the COMPANY wants to sell -- and can get away with. Case in point: Windows 10.
In reply to Less regulation. Let the… by Muppet
more bs.
deploy the tech/patent stolen from the guy that invented a car that got way more mileage on h2o. murdered btw.
I invented a car that runs on the fat from honest politicians and unicorn farts - but time-traveling clones of N. Tesla assassinated most of me across the multi-verse and as soon as this brane universe pinches off like a turd in the cosmic outhouse this too will be lost, like tears in rain.
In reply to more bs… by WillyGroper
Like tears in rain. Kudos for the Blade Runner quote.
In reply to I invented a car that runs… by RafterManFMJ
or the 1970's carburetors that got 70 to 100 MPG. Google it. Not fake.
All shelved so the oil companies could make more $'s.
In reply to more bs… by WillyGroper
stan meyers
In reply to more bs… by WillyGroper
California is not the Sunshine Stae, it is the Eureka State.
....has launched its latest salvo in its battle with the Sunshine State.
Florida is the Sunshine State.
California is actually the Golden State.
In reply to California is not the… by 8-2-1776
"...encourage people to keep older cars for longer."
God forbid! Gotta keep flipping to keep the ship from tipping.
Four vehicles.
1998 Ford Ranger, had it 18 years.
2004 Ford Lightning, had it 9 years.
2006 Suzuki M109R, had it 12 years.
2008 Suzuki B-King, bought from a friend last year who has owned it since new.
Hint, not buying any new vehicle anytime in this lifetime. Most especially if it's some STUPID electric or hybrid environment polluter.
In reply to "...encourage people to keep… by Thoreau
Hell NO. I just bought a 4 year old Duramax in hopes I piss someone off...
In reply to Four vehicles. … by cbxer55
Older cars made before 2006 don't have tracking or hackable computers to shut down your engine or speed up to crash into trees or telephone poles.
I'm nursing my two old vehicles and will try to find low mileage pre 2006 replacements.
In reply to "...encourage people to keep… by Thoreau
I agree with Commiefornia being a wasteland but w/e happened to state rights? I thought we didn't like the epa telling us wtf to do?
Just more regulations from a city-state in the other side of the country.
This isn't the EPA telling us what to do. It's commiefornia telling the EPA what to do.
FUCK THEM!
In reply to I agree with Commiefornia… by BlinknBreathe
Yes, Correct a PROXY of the UN through ICCLI and others.
In reply to This isn't the EPA telling… by cbxer55
I guess California will just have to pay more for the Cars they Want.. I mean they voted for it, they can pay the tab.
the irony of the cafe system is that the reason japanese cars grabbed market share so fast in the 70s and 80s is because the japanese cars, besides being much more reliable mechanically, got way better gas mileage. the reason they got way better gas mileage is because the price of gas dictated the market demand for better gas mileage. the usa market is not nearly as gas price conscious as the japanese so the demand for high mileage cars is not as great. on the other hand, i think that if the auto industry came up with 100mi/gal car at a reasonable price they would be surprised at the demand.
When they make a full size pickup that gets 100 mpg (at a reasonable price), I'll be first in line. Until then, guzzle guzzle.
In reply to the irony of the cafe system… by besnook
The leading cause of climate change is farming animals. If you eat meat/dairy and fight for increasing fuel economy standard you're a bigger hypocrite than libtard screaming Russian collusion. The hypocrisy that comes from the left is truly remarkable
The leading cause of climate change is the sun. The 2nd leading cause of climate change is con artists and suckers. The 3rd leading cause is Jerry Brown is too lazy to turn on the AC, or move.
In reply to The leading cause of climate… by Pedantic Rube
The flatulent cow theory..........
In reply to The leading cause of climate… by Pedantic Rube
I'll try not to think about that comment when I'm eating that big giant New York strip steak every Saturday night. And nope, your STUPID comment isn't gonna make me change.
In reply to The leading cause of climate… by Pedantic Rube
I thought termite farts were more polluting than farm animals?
In reply to The leading cause of climate… by Pedantic Rube
Riiiiiigghhht. Like cow farts really release more methane than oil and gas production accidents and intentional flares, or permafrost melting in Siberia. Bullshit. The planet has handled ruminant exhaust in hordes for several hundred million years.
In reply to The leading cause of climate… by Pedantic Rube