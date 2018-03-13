Trump: Get Ready For The "Space Force"; Mission To Mars "Very Soon"

President Trump told a crowd of U.S. Marines at Miramar Air Station in San Diego of a proposal to expand the U.S. military's reach into space in order to engage in warfare, which would require a, drumroll.... "space force."
The President also said we're going to Mars "very soon."
“We are finally going to lead again,” Trump said. “You see what’s happening. You see the rockets going up left and right. You haven’t seen that in a long time. Very soon we’re going to Mars. You wouldn’t have been going to Mars if my opponent won. That I can tell you. You wouldn’t even be thinking about it. You wouldn’t be thinking about it,” he added.
“My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea. We may even have a space force, develop another one–space force.”
.@POTUS: "My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air and sea. We may even have a 'Space Force.'" pic.twitter.com/b0q8GUY7ta— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2018
“We have the air force. We will have a space force. We have the Army, Navy. I was saying at the other day because we are doing a tremendous amount of work in space. I said maybe we need a new force. We’ll call it the space force, and I was not really serious and that I thought what a great idea, maybe we’ll have to do that. That could happen. That could be the big breaking story,” said Trump.
Proponents and critics have debated the merit of a dedicated "Space Corps" for decades, which would take over the Air Force's current operations in space.
Did someone say Space Force? pic.twitter.com/I5S5z9qmgM— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 13, 2018
this is my friend, he died fighting with the space force, please retweet to show respect to the troops and honor his memory pic.twitter.com/WKjOfbnVDC— TRILLIONAIRE💰 (@maltyhops) March 13, 2018
And just like that. Space Force is trending...... 😂😂😂— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) March 13, 2018
Trump said fake news would pick it up and man is he right. pic.twitter.com/OFFQbsV9D3
Trump already has recruitment efforts started for his Space Force. pic.twitter.com/Obc76PXIMe— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 13, 2018
Comments
The only good bug is a dead bug.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZuZShxJq8M
Waste of time and money, unless we are sending Mueller, Comey and Co. to investigate martian influence on the election.
Mars?? A space force? NASA can't even fly a shuttle anymore in earth's orbit. What a fucking joke.
NASA is for public consumption only. The US Navy runs the most advanced Space fleet from earth right now, followed far behind by the US Air Force. Both separate entities from NASA.
Needs to be done before the Chinese do it and start throwing things down on us. Opps, they already are. Pieces of an old Chinese space station are supposed to crash into Michigan.
Can they hit Detroit?
"Is this gonna' be a stand up fight, sir, or just another bug hunt ?"
Didn't we already do this?
We have plenty of space cadets for the Space Corps
Don drops the tariffs and China makes sure Detroit gets it instead of Michigan...
Win-win situation...
we know, brian williams was the tail gunner on the space shuttle, which had a per unit failure rate of 40%
SSP. Maybe Trump is setting the stage for disclosure of SSP?
You're delusional. There's no way one can hide such things. Until I see solid evidence, it's all wishful thinking.
I'm still not sure how a human can survive out past the Van Allen Belt. Did we figure out how to shield astronauts from Space Radiation without using thick sheets of lead or sheets of gold?
If I remember correctly that's why they finally said we couldn't go to the moon, let alone Mars.
Water, poop and everything else attached to the outer walls.
Seriously - is the West having a collective nervous breakdown ? This is so delusional one cannot even parse the morass of magic think into its pathologies. The magic think is getting quite disturbing to observe. It's like an emergent phenomena now, approaching narcissistic autism critical mass. This is more than just MSM. More tgan just smart phone social media. More than just feminised solipcism. There is a 100th monkey emergent force transmitting this through some Jungian collective unconscious mechanism that we cannot yet fully understand. Seriously kids - we are 5 to 10 years from absolute chaos if this Down Syndrome epidemic isn't slowed.
Yea the West is in a state of slow-moving social decay right now, a slow-motion train wreck.
Critical thinking skills are no longer valued, only "right-thinking" skills.
I guess it's the same as in China, and maybe elsewhere.
I'm sure if we only weaponize everywhere as much as possible, just like China and Russia are, it can only end well, and be a great use of our collective labor. We truly live in a madhouse.
I wouldn't be thinking about going to Mars right now if 22 year old nude Raquel Welch look a like walked out of a flying space tit that landed on my back 20 and invited me in for a over niter on the red planet.
I DON"T FUCKING FLY!! plus my wife would kick my ass when I got back
Send those scrubs??? Send a TBM to the moon, and to Mars. Dig some tunnels for future habitation. When pioneers arrive, they have a starting point, and a better chance of survival.
Cute(trigger) lil mulatto(trigger) girls like that first one have the sweetest wettest pussies(trigger) . I think it's from an slightly higher dose of estrogen.
I am looking forward to spanking her monkey in space(trigger) . Space monkeys(trigger) !
What? that was not politically correct? Oh yes that's right I am CIS scum(trigger) . Well thank god(trigger) for that.
I'm sorry she trips my trigger(trigger).
Hey, hey, look who knows how to talk to girls
Trumpette is wittingly/unwittingly setting up the ultimate fall of the white race--the greatest race as exemplified by the sheer number of genius produced in all of humanity .... none others could even approach (notice the historical parallels with today):
You owe to yourself to watch the video:
https://youtu.be/4MYPzKNQUE0
Only to ask them how much
C'mon you apes! You wanna live forever???
One of THE best flics ever. SO many great lines, too.
No, the BOOK was great, the movie was garbage
Well, sir (or ma'am), you and I will just have to agree to disagree.
I'm a sir. If you haven't read the book, I highly recommend it. It's by Robert Heinlein.
I will give the movie props for Dennise Richards. Wowsa
I rooted for the bugs.
Too bad that Kirk and Spock won't be born for a while yet.
Re "The only good bug is a dead bug."
That's anti-speciest!
Where's your Progressive tolerance of exoskeleton persons?
lol Send them space marines to Missouri. Lotsa bugs here.
Drop a nuke down a bug hole, you got a lotta dead bugs.
#SPACEBALLS_R_US
NASA: when it comes to the stupidity of the average American,
there are many new worlds to discover. NASA has built a
money-sucking colossus composed of lies, hoaxes and misinformation.
The American taxpayer derives virtually no benefit from NASA's
alleged scientific contributions, pseudo-science and silly occult
experiments in space.
Yeah true but MAGA right? /sarc "You should never understimate the predictability of stupidity." is what comes to mind when I hear this crap.
Well, to be fair, their virtual reality show on "the ISS" is getting better.....
But didn't we get Tang and microwave ovens for that $25 trillion dollars?
MAGA -- Making Astronauts Great Again?
will the VA cover space sickness?
Orange dreamsicles.
Orange you glad you asked / aksed that?
“My new national strategy for space recognizes that space is a war-fighting domain, just like the land, air, and sea. We may even have a space force, develop another one–space force.”
yep, another war mongering asshole like all the rest...oh, how bout that price tag - i meant debt burden to NOT pay for this bullshit???
but "MAGA" mother fuckers...
hilarious.
It would be marvelous if we got up there and there was a welcoming committee ;-)
whoever is up there is listening in, watching and sayin "Vaporize every boot that touches the ground..."
Heyyy martians, ever hear of "credit?" Yes, that's right, you can receive today and pay later, that sounds great, right?!
more like -
"Humans??? What a waste of organic matter...!"
Marsians, Marsians, Marsians!
What good Martian couldn't use some exponential-growth wealth instruments?
Enter Babylonian money magic. Fly right up, Martian goys.
There have been several welcoming committees sent down over the years. But the egos in DC just can’t admit there is a power greater than them. To do so would mean loss of control.
Unless the aliens have space vacuums to vacuum up all the radiation across the planet, it doesn't matter one bit.
Sunday was 7 years from 3/11/11. 8 more to go, if that...
