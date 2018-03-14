Goldman, Atlanta Fed Slash Q1 GDP Forecasts Below 2.0%

From its exuberant 5.4% expectation for Q1 GDP at the start of February, The Atlanta Fed's guess has collapsed to just 1.9% as CPI and retail sales disappointments weigh on their outlook.
Latest forecast: 1.9 percent — March 14, 2018
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2018 is 1.9 percent on March 14, down from 2.5 percent on March 9. After yesterday's Consumer Price Index release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and this morning's retail sales report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth fell from 2.2 percent to 1.4 percent.
GDPNOW is now well below consensus expectations...
Which is not entirely unexpected as we have seen this pattern of disappointment for the last 8 quarters...
And the weakness in recent US macro data suggests no rebound anytime soon...
But it's not just The Atlanta Fed, Goldman has taken an ax to its forecast also:
Today’s retail sales report was below even our own tempered expectations and followed similar weakness in January.
We estimate that the February tax refund delays were larger in magnitude than the tax cuts boosting consumer paychecks. As these refunds arrive in consumer bank accounts this month, the combined fiscal impulse swings to a clear positive, and we expect March retail spending to pick up significantly as a result.
Nonetheless, this potential improvement may arrive too late to prevent a significant deceleration in quarterly consumption growth (following +3.8% in Q4).
Accordingly, we lowered our Q1 GDP tracking estimate by two tenths to +1.8% (qoq ar).
And this is the declining economic growth picture that The Fed is jawboning 5 rate-hikes into?
Comments
Gee, the Fed is whipsawing its GDP projections, probably in response to the tariff announcement. They really think Trump is going to give a shit. lol
Like the Fed gives a shit what Trump does or thinks. How many presidents have come and gone since 1913? The one that tried to push back against them got his brains sprayed all over Dallas. lol.
In reply to Gee, the Fed is whipsawing… by HopefulCynical
The Federal Reserve System is considered to be an independent central bank. It is so, however, only in the sense that its decisions do not have to be ratified by the President or anyone else in the executive branch of the government. The entire System is subject to oversight by the U.S. Congress….the Federal Reserve must work within the framework of the overall objectives of economic and financial policy established by the government.
In reply to Gee, the Fed is whipsawing… by HopefulCynical
Do you do standup for a living? if not you should consider it your funny....
In reply to The Federal Reserve System… by Justin Case
In theory perhaps. In practice it's likely the other way around: The government and congress must work within the framework of the overall objectives of economic and financial policy established by the Federal Reserve.
In reply to The Federal Reserve System… by Justin Case
The objective of the fed is to use monetary policy to move the world to globalism at a slow enough pace not raise overt alarm.... Fixed it for you.
In reply to In theory perhaps. In… by Being Free
This time we'll go below zero.
Priced to perfection...indeed. LOL
In reply to This time we'll go below… by katchum
Let's all sing "God Save the Queen" in honor of great traditions from England, and profound Central Bank Expertise and Economic Policy, Regulation, and Stewardship of the Taxbase and GBP & USD.
http://www.lyricsfreak.com/u/uks+national+anthem/god+save+the+queen_209…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tN9EC3Gy6Nk
- Just listen to your Corporate Leaders, Lobbyist, Lawyers, Bankers, Politicians... we'll be just like Great Britain, a golden age, unicorns puking rainbows, utopia,... just keep the MIC Big and Active overseas to bring democracy
In reply to Priced to perfection… by Countrybunkererd
The Sex Pistols come to mind. Hmmm.
"I'll take 'who were Sid and Nancy' for 1000, Alex."
In reply to Let's all sing "God Save the… by TeethVillage88s
Well, today's session in parliament seems like a pathetic attempt by psycho actors to put on a Monty Python skit... totally pathetic psycho show... but an excellent lesson in reality for the rest of the world... with the internet and global satellite, cable etc.. the whole world can see the truth of how pathetic our 'democracies' have always been... but not seen much of until fairly recently, as in the past, no one watched C-Span or BBC coverage of the idiot show... but now the puppets in congress/parliament are trying to force their propaganda on us by being as pathetic as possible... they seem to think they are actually 'serious', without knowing they are merely outing themselves as complete syncophants, psychopathic self loving pedophiles that don't seem to notice how stupid they are making themselves look...
Are they trying to secure more votes in Russia for Putin? Pointing out to the world, 'See, you too could have this!'
As for these numbers... didn't we all expect this? Isn't this the same BS as the BLS inflation numbers or those Oil numbers et al? Just part of the fake 'news' to pump and dump the market?
In reply to The Sex Pistols come to mind… by Countrybunkererd
No matter how bad it is, it can always be worse. it could be raining.
In reply to Well, today's session in… by gdpetti
https://genius.com/The-clash-know-your-rights-lyrics
https://genius.com/The-clash-rock-the-casbah-lyrics
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/clash/londoncalling.html
https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/sexpistols/godsavethequeen.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uc89WTEh-jE (Anarchy in the UK)
Bodies
Cook/Jones/Rotten/Vicious
She was a girl from Birmingham
She just had an abortion
She was a case of insanity
Her name was Pauline she lived in a tree
She was a no one who killed her baby
She sent the letters from the country
She was an animal
She was a bloody disgrace
Body
I’m not an animal
Body
I’m not an animal
In reply to The Sex Pistols come to mind… by Countrybunkererd
Don't Fear the Reaper... We'll be able to fly!
In reply to This time we'll go below… by katchum
We need more cowbell!
In reply to Don't Fear the Reaper... We… by TeethVillage88s
I nearly choked on my coffee!
In reply to We need more cowbell! by Pollygotacracker
Only in time for the 2018 midterms....
Good thing Stawks prices arent tied to the real eCONomy...
Now if the liars are starting to say its getting bad, how bad is it really?
In reply to This time we'll go below… by katchum
No need to if there is hyperinflation. Cash will be king, er, everywhere!
In reply to This time we'll go below… by katchum
It has been below zero for some time now.
Only lying, miscalculating and bullshitting has kept it above zero.
See Shadow Stats dot com.
In reply to This time we'll go below… by katchum
Still ZIRP/QE economy....so what does everyone expect.
Peter Schiff was prescient yet again. He predicted just the other day that we'd eventually see Q1 GDP with a
1-handle.
BEA shows negative $811 Billion Trade Balance. So... you know. US Trade Petrol Non FT900 Exh. 9 - January 2018 - exh9.pdf
In reply to Peter Schiff was prescient… by GooseShtepping Moron
Hey, but just over a month ago, Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said “it is hard to love bonds at even 3 percent” yield, given the backdrop for accelerating economic growth in the U.S." And he was being hailed as a prophet.
The Atlanta Fed must have finally got the memo from their Jewish owners.
Suspicious! Never take Fed-speak at it's defined word. Sounds like they're about to do a little main lining QE one more time for the old times. Maybe call it falling off the wagon once in the long road to recovery that is the most serious addiction facing America today. Banker addiction to free money that devalues every cent in your pocket every day until someone screams or takes up arms. THAT, my friends, is the true opioid epidemic that is an existential threat to America and our way of life.
Power is intoxicating and addictive. It literally releases dopamine.
In reply to Suspicious! Never take Fed… by Last of the Mi…
Reminds of this:
"Nassim Nicholas Taleb... the Lebanese-American thinker, their shared sin is that (with some exceptions) they lack “skin in the game”. By this, Taleb means they are insulated from the consequences of their actions: they do not have “a share of the harm” or “pay a penalty if something goes wrong”. This “asymmetry in risk bearing”, he warns, leads to “imbalances”, “black swans” (the rare but high-impact events described in his 2007 mega-seller) and “potentially, to systemic ruin”.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-13/taleb-best-thing-society-bank…
In reply to Suspicious! Never take Fed… by Last of the Mi…
Yea I know, survival is gritty and harsh, but could we inject a little honor into our society? Are we just high IQ animals with clothes on, or something more?
We are mere mortals not on a high enough plane to comprehend the wonders of a mind that can play 5D chess.
In reply to Donald J. TrumpVerified… by D.T.Barnum
gdp is just a made up thing. they talk about it a lot as a distraction while they steal your wallet.
The FedGov is running a deficit of almost a TRILLION$ this year, and "growth" still can't get above 2%.
Not very impressive....
Indiv Tax Receipts = $1.6 Trill, Other Taxes Fees = $300 B, Corporate Tax $300 B (Still below 2006) for FY 2017.
- So Budget is $4 Trillion with Soc Sec & Medicare/Medicaid which have Receipts of their own. My Rule of thumb was $1 Trillion Deficit, but the Liabilities don't make sense and they even raised the budget while causing doubt about whether we really get all of those individual Tax Receipts at that level.
- Of course Black Budget and Stolen Funding is not really reported https://www.fiscal.treasury.gov/fsreports/rpt/mthTreasStmt/mts0917.pdf
In reply to The FedGov is running a… by Bam_Man
When ordinary folks are dependent upon tax refunds or tax reductions to spend some of their income, you know how crappy their jobs really are. Thirty years ago you would never hear that people were so dead broke. End the Fed.
I wouldnt trade my worst day in the 80's for my best day now....fuck, these times suck.
In reply to When ordinary folks are… by Pollygotacracker
Looks like $123 B in Tax Credits, $60 B for Earned Income, $19 B for Child Credit, $3.5 for American Opportunity Credit,
2017 Total Refundable Premium Tax Credits and Cost Sharing Reductions = $39 B
In reply to When ordinary folks are… by Pollygotacracker
Fucking joke
When all else fails, then they take you to war.
Start off with fake statistics that are all rigged and you end up with numbers that are still utter bullshit. What a laugh these bums are. For example, the real rate of unemployment is well over 20%, no sweat.
http://www.shadowstats.com/
150 million working, 100 million not working buy working aged = 250 M people
100 / 250 = 40%
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU01300060
Civilian Labor Force Participation Rate: 25 to 54 years (LNU01300060) 82.0 Percent, Not Seasonally Adjusted, Oct 6, 2017
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU05000000
Not in Labor Force (LNU05000000) 94,513 Thousands of Persons, Not Seasonally Adjusted, Oct 11, 2017
In reply to Start off with fake… by Herdee