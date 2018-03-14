Billionaire Investor Alan Howard Makes "Sizable Investment" In Cryptocurrencies

Investors - such as Warren Buffett and anyone else who believes that "value investing" still exists in a time of centrally planned markets - may hate "irrational", "intrinsically worthless" cryptocurrencies, but traders - those who thrive on volatility and actually making money - are increasingly warming up to bitcoin et al. Case in point: hedge fund billionaire Alan Howard made "a sizeable personal investments in cryptocurrencies last year and plans to put more of his own money into digital assets and the blockchain technology behind them" Bloomberg reports.
He is not alone as other partners at the macro hedge fund firm he co-founded - one of the world's biggest - Brevan Howard Asset Management, have independently made similar investments, Bloomberg's sources revealed although the investments are separate from the $9.1 billion hedge fund firm, as Brevan Howard does not trade cryptocurrencies for its clients.
Bloomberg adds that Howard has already hired at least one person to work for him on initiatives in digital assets and plans to hire more. He could make private-equity style investments in blockchain companies and may participate in initial coin offerings. And judging by the recent slump in crypto prices he will have an attractive entry point.
To be sure, Howard’s interest in cryptocurrencies contrasts with the outright hostility of many luminaries of finance, from Jamie Dimon to Warren Buffett. On the other hand, some "newer generation" advocates of cryptocurrencies have emerged, including former Fortress manager Mike Novogratz and billionaire investors Mark Cuban and Peter Thiel
While Brevan Howard’s flagship hedge fund recorded its worst ever annual performance last year, largely as a result of a lack of volatility amid years of central-bank stimulus which have made it difficult for traders to make money - 2018 has been good for the fund which according to media reports is up in the double digits YTD now that volatility has finally returned if only to the stock market.
Comments
Cryptos are dropping faster than descending testicles.
BTW… According to Drugs.com, “An undescended testicle (cryptorchidism) is a testicle that hasn't moved into its proper position in the bag of skin hanging below the penis (scrotum)…”
You can’t make this shit up! ;-)
Looney
Billionaire Investor Alan Howard Makes "Sizable Investment" In Crypto Ponzi Schemes.
Headline fixed!..
In reply to … by Looney
Oh look, another anti-establishmentarian... these kids, today....
In reply to Billionaire Investor Alan… by lester1
Outstanding post, Looney. That's the sort of insane humor I enjoy.
In reply to Oh look, another anti… by thisandthat
It was rising before, it's falling now, it will rise again just like my penis.
In reply to … by Looney
What time frame?
In reply to … by Looney
Should have bought that sizeable position last year before the slimy jooz launched cme/cboe.
Thiel and Howard and Cuban will discuss cryptos together at Seder
In reply to Should have bought that… by FreeShitter
dupez
dang it my eth purchased at $19 is under $700
gettin' ready to BTFD
Some LTC under 100 would be nice
In reply to gettin' ready to BTFD by DillyDilly
You may get your wish...
If LTC behaves like BTC & ETH... Something like 93 could happen.
I don't BUY LTC, but I mine it (hey, I just made 500 litoshi in the time it took to make this comment)
In reply to Some LTC under 100 would be… by 1stepcloser
Well...that should help send bitcon below $5000
"Howard has already hired at least one person to work for him"
Goodness; must be serious.......
an illegal getting minimum wage
In reply to "Howard has already hired at… by P.K.Snosage
I remember in August of 1974, DOW was 725 and gold $11/oz.
I invested a lot in HoJos, Texas Instruments and Nat Semi, and cashed out a few years later.
Thought I was a big cheese, but looking back, a fleck of bacteria on a hog's back compared to these guys.
But I was honest and remain so and broke.
Which cypto should one buy? There are 1653 of them. https://www.investing.com/crypto/currencies
Number 1654.
In reply to Which cypto should one buy?… by Francis Marx
LTC, BTC, ETH, OMG, EOS, VERI or SALT
In reply to Which cypto should one buy?… by Francis Marx
Smart MAN!
Then why is the price going down?
Makes me think of a head fund manager. Many doing poorly.
this headline should be good for 125$ bump in BTC
The math is ironclad (maybe subject to quantum computing advances?) so blockchain makes sense.
Crypto-currencies have a bigger hill to climb, especially versus the political clout of hostile fiat governments (trust us, TINA).
Also, crypto currencies may have a future but nothing guarantees that Bitcoin will be part of it.
Somehow the expression "more money than brains" comes to mind... LMFAO