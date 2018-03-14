Bitcoin Sinks As Google Moves To Ban All Crypto, ICO Ads In June

Mimiccing its biggest rival for ad dollars - Facebook - Google will ban online advertisements promoting cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings, and "other speculative financial instruments" starting in June.
Some aggressive businesses found a loophole: purposely misspelling words like "bitcoin" in their ads. A Google spokeswoman said the company’s policies will try to anticipate workarounds like this.
The reaction was immediate across the crypto space but for now is somewhat subdued...
Alphabet’s Google said the new policy will become effective in June across ads bought on its search and display-advertising network, as well as its YouTube unit.
But, as The Wall Street Journal reports, the policy also will restrict ads for nontraditional methods of wagering on the future movements of stock prices and foreign-exchange, such as binary options and financial spread-betting, Google said.
Google said last year it removed more than 130 million ads that were used by hackers to mine for cryptocurrency. That is a very small percentage of the ads run on Google’s ad network.
The company’s director of sustainable ads, Scott Spencer, declined to comment on how much potential ad revenue the company would be turning away by enacting the new policy, saying the decision was made to prevent consumer harm.
One wonders when the crackdown will start on inverse VIX ETFs, or just S&P ETFs, or brokerages? Aren't they all capable of doing consumers "harm"?
As a reminder, here is Facebook's justification:
We want people to continue to discover and learn about new products and services through Facebook ads without fear of scams or deception. That said, there are many companies who are advertising binary options, ICOs and cryptocurrencies that are not currently operating in good faith.
This policy is intentionally broad while we work to better detect deceptive and misleading advertising practices, and enforcement will begin to ramp up across our platforms including Facebook, Audience Network and Instagram. We will revisit this policy and how we enforce it as our signals improve.
We also understand that we may not catch every ad that should be removed under this new policy, and encourage our community to report content that violates our Advertising Policies. People can report any ad on Facebook by clicking on the upper right-hand corner of the ad.
This policy is part of an ongoing effort to improve the integrity and security of our ads, and to make it harder for scammers to profit from a presence on Facebook.
Which roughly translated is "because we know what's best for you!"
Comments
Poof! ...aand, it's gone!
Manufacture the fucking dip.
In reply to Poof! ...aand, it's gone! by thisandthat
Is alphabet (The financial company) the same as Google? Is that legal conflict of interest?
In reply to Manufacture the fucking dip… by MillionDollarButter
Probable trajectory of work around wordings which the "Sustainable Ads Dept" @ google will want to track down...
magacoin.com /trade your used MAGA paraphernalia for cyptocurrencies NOW...before its too late!
In reply to Manufacture the fucking dip… by MillionDollarButter
Goes hand-in-hand perfectly with the manufactured jump.
In reply to Manufacture the fucking dip… by MillionDollarButter
I can be critical of the crypto evangelists, from time to time, or most of the time. because google is doing this shit, I hope BTC blasts up. See coineratti, i can be every bit as anarchistic as u r. Cheers. f google. with a cactus.
Not completely altruist, I want to trade up for a day or two. Trading down is getting boring and I need a change of perspective.
In reply to Goes hand-in-hand perfectly… by thisandthat
Censorship has found a new home in the United States...
In reply to Manufacture the fucking dip… by MillionDollarButter
ah, don't worry...they still got that blow hard Max Keiser who claims bitcoin (not cryptocurrencies) the answer to all the worlds problem on a daily basis.
Its alright, just going to create a Web 3.0 based search engine that will supplant Google. They (Goog and FB) are fucking w the wrong crowd. The blockchainers and coders are some of the most intelligent people on earth and we will win in the end.
In reply to ah, don't worry...they still… by Antifaschistische
I agree. They just sealed the deal and proved they are establishment. Kids hate establishment. I am betting some of these kids are smarter than myself and will do an end run!
In reply to Its alright, just going to… by aurum4040
Oh, you didn't know that...
Kids hate establishment while they're kids, then they'll become the establishment...
In reply to I agree. They just sealed… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
That's what the goldbugs were saying back in the 70s
In reply to Its alright, just going to… by aurum4040
That should end cryptos LoLOLOL
you're kidding right?
In reply to That should end cryptos… by Badsamm
(((Joogle))) and (((Fedbook))) are against cryptos...the reasons to support this are growing by the minute.
The System is acting against cryptos like they are acting against White people who speak in defense of their interests:
"defraud, defame, silence, crush and limit." Same shit, different game with the System.
"BitCoin Sinks" ...oh wow down a whole 1%... oh no guess it's all over now!
"No one believes more firmly than Comrade Napoleon that all animals are equal. He would be only too happy to let you make your decisions for yourselves. But sometimes you might make the wrong decisions, comrades, and then where should we be?"
Animal Farm, G. Orwell
This is actually a good thing for crypto. Nothing good ever came from an ICO ad
So if Google can't control something it will just cease allowing adds for it
Exactly. Taste the freedom.
In reply to So if Google can't control… by Bear
Goolag is scaring the little guys out of bitcoin while their big uncle, Goldman Sachs, moves in to take over the market.
Crypto owners are like Honey Badger Putin. They don't give a shit.
In reply to Goolag is scaring the little… by The_Dude
Sorry, but this will always be a classic! “And, it’s gone....poof!”
https://youtu.be/TGwZVGKG30s
Actually ~ I just checked the FIRST BANK of TREZOR and in fact, It's still there.
In reply to Sorry, but this will always… by Cash Is King
I would say "Jesus fucking Christ," but the Google guys would only understand the middle word. Oh, maybe there's something to that....
I would go long crypto seeing TPTB fight against it, but that didn't work out where Trump is concerned, so I'll just stick with voting third party (or not voting) and hodling PMs. I've learned from my mistakes, and TPTB want me out of PMs even more than they want me in crypto.
I'm going to keep reporting all kinds of adds on Google. All offensive no matter the content.
Google and Communist China have something in common. Would have never guessed!
Google: kNOw Evil!!
I at least want a daily or weekly chart to put it in perspective, I don't own it but I'm routing for it. Still need to see that 50% retracement back up
Please sell your Bitcoin because of this Google shit. It will only make the price bounce back up eventually... (and ask yourself what they did during this last election to stop the Russians buying ads on their site)
so now alphabet(appropriate for a .gov agency) is sucking banker cock now.
Bitcoin has been flat for a week. It doesn’t care about this article or Google. It’ll be $40,000 and then $100,000 soon enough
One has to wonder what the purpose is for waiting until June. It seems like they want to create a perceived shortage or something.
Never forget who owns ya baby.
Ad's ? What Ad's ?
Its funny the ZH retards are spraying their shorts over a small fluctuation in price.
Even funnier is ZH's attempt to "CNBC" the action by saying "it was because of this"... really, you assholes haven't learned anything from Cramer and company? You're doing the same shit.
Couple hundred bucks in a swing is nothing for Bitcoin, and the fact the fossils are all excited just shows how out of the know they are. Go back to your dinosaur coins, that price hardly ever changes, lol.